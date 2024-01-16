Upper Crust Pizza
Specialty Pizzas
- Nashville Hot & Heavy
white sauce base, chicken, pickles, red onion, Nashville hot sauce, thicc pizza ranch, scallions$15.99
- Cuban Ricky
garlic butter base, pork, salami, ham, pickles, Swiss cheese, Swiss, mozzarella, mustard aioli$15.99
- Carnivore
red sauce, bacon, ham, sausage, pepperoni, banana peppers, garlic aioli, arugula$15.99
- Fleetwood Mac and cheese
cheddar cheese sauce, cavatappi pasta, mozzarella cheese, hot honey$15.99
- Pizza A La Pasta
Princess sauce, cavatappi pasta, basil, mozzarella, parmigiana, sesame seed crust$15.99
- Pineapple Express
smoked pork, red onion, pineapple, apple juniper berry bbq sauce, scallions$15.99
- Smokey Robinson
white sauce, smoked brisket, roasted onion, goat cheese, chimichurri$15.99
- Truffle Shuffle
White sauce , mushrooms, mozzarella, parmigiana, scallions$15.99
- SuperMac
Cheese sauce, beef, red onion, tomato, pickles, tangy drizzle, sesame seed crust$15.99
- Tree Hugger
Butter base, spinach, mushroom, tomato, red onion, banana pepper, fresh lemon squeeze$15.99
- Bee-Gees Knees
Red sauce, pepperoni, basil, herbed ricotta, hot honey drizzle$15.99
- Groovy Pie$15.99
- POTD
Calzones & Strombolis
- Italian Boli
Mozzarella, ham, salami, pepperoni, red sauce$10.59
- Pesto Chicken
Herb ricotta, mozzarella, pesto, roasted chicken$10.59
- Spinach Ricotta
Herb ricotta, goat cheese, mozzarella, spinach, roasted onion$10.59
- Nashville Hot Pocket
Mozzarella, white sauce, chicken, nashville hot sauce, pickles, red onion$10.59
- Plain Jane
Herb ricotta, Mozzarella$8.99
- Ham & Cheese Boli
mozzarella, ham, red sauce$10.59
Cold Sandwiches
- Cold Italian Sub
ham , salami, capicola, fresh mozzarella, lettuce, tomato, red onion, banana peppers, Italian drizzle$7.99
- Caprese Sub
tomato, avocado, fresh mozzarella, arugula, extra virgin olive oil, pesto, aged balsamic$7.99
- Jive Turkey
Smoked turkey, provolone, arugula, tomato, red onion, chipotle$7.99
Hot Sandwiches
Salads
- Upper Crust Salad
Lettuce, Ham, salami, bacon, red onion, tomato, black olives,mozzarella, jalapeño ranch$7.99
- Cheese Burger Salad
Lettuce Mix, Ground beef, tomato, red onion, pickles, tangy sauce$7.99
- Caprese salad
fresh mozzarella, avocado, tomato, lettuce mix, fresh basil, balsamic glaze, pesto vinaigrette, balsamic drizzle$7.99
- Moody blues
Lettuce mix, grilled Nashville hot chicken, red onion, roasted onion, tomato, blue cheese crumbles, blue cheese dressing$7.99