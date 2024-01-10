Uptown Provisions - Whittier 12819 Penn Street
Food Menu
Sandwiches
- Kids Meal$10.00
Ham or Turkey half sandwich . Comes with small chips and water or juice
Ham or Turkey half sandwich . Comes with small chips and water or juice
- Egg Salad$15.00
Farm fresh egg salad w/ Japanese mayo, sambal chili, everything bagel seasoning, tomato, avocado, shrettuce Served on thick sliced toasted brioche bread.
Farm fresh egg salad w/ Japanese mayo, sambal chili, everything bagel seasoning, tomato, avocado, shrettuce Served on thick sliced toasted brioche bread.
- Prime Rib and BBQ Brisket$15.00
14 hour smoked brisket, prime rib, broccoli COOL-slaw, pickled red onion, mayo, roasted onion jam. Served cool on toasted country bread.
14 hour smoked brisket, prime rib, broccoli COOL-slaw, pickled red onion, mayo, roasted onion jam. Served cool on toasted country bread.
- Smoked Ham & Gouda Sandwich$15.00
Smoked Kurobuta spiral ham, melted smoked Gouda cheese, beer braised caramelized onion, bread & butter pickles, chamoy barbecue sauce, served warm on toasted country bread.
Smoked Kurobuta spiral ham, melted smoked Gouda cheese, beer braised caramelized onion, bread & butter pickles, chamoy barbecue sauce, served warm on toasted country bread.
- Market Veggie Sandwich$14.00
Grilled portabello mushroom, asparagus, artichoke tapenade, bell pepper, cucumber, tomato, house sprout blend, hummus, pickled red onion, herb salad mix. Served on toasted country bread.
Grilled portabello mushroom, asparagus, artichoke tapenade, bell pepper, cucumber, tomato, house sprout blend, hummus, pickled red onion, herb salad mix. Served on toasted country bread.
- Spicy Gabagool Sandwich$15.00
Sopresseta, Capocollo, burrata cheese, spicy calabrian chile spread, Zab's slow burn hot honey, pizza seasoning, pickled onion, and mixed greens, served on toasted country bread.
Sopresseta, Capocollo, burrata cheese, spicy calabrian chile spread, Zab's slow burn hot honey, pizza seasoning, pickled onion, and mixed greens, served on toasted country bread.
- Prosciutto and stracciatella Sandwich$16.00
Sundried tomato spread, prosciutto,stracciatella cheese, arugula, pickled red onion, pepperoncini, tomato, basil, black truffle oil, and balsamic glaze. Served on a Hey Brother Baker baguette.
Sundried tomato spread, prosciutto,stracciatella cheese, arugula, pickled red onion, pepperoncini, tomato, basil, black truffle oil, and balsamic glaze. Served on a Hey Brother Baker baguette.
- Vegan BLTA Sandwich$16.00Out of stock
Thrilling Foods vegan bacon, little gem lettuce, heirloom tomato, pickled red onion, black truffle salted avocado, caramelized onion jam, and a vegan roasted garlic aioli on toasted country bread
Thrilling Foods vegan bacon, little gem lettuce, heirloom tomato, pickled red onion, black truffle salted avocado, caramelized onion jam, and a vegan roasted garlic aioli on toasted country bread
- Italian-Ish$14.00
Capicola, sopressata, mortadella, provolone, sun-dried tomato spread, artichoke tapenade, basil, balsamic dressed shredded lettuce. Served on toasted country bread.
Capicola, sopressata, mortadella, provolone, sun-dried tomato spread, artichoke tapenade, basil, balsamic dressed shredded lettuce. Served on toasted country bread.
- Curry Chicken Salad$14.00
Chicken thigh, Japanese mayo, curry, smoked peach spread, celery, slivered almonds, pickled onion, herb salad mix. Served on toasted country bread.
Chicken thigh, Japanese mayo, curry, smoked peach spread, celery, slivered almonds, pickled onion, herb salad mix. Served on toasted country bread.
- Tuna Salad Sandwich$15.00
ine/pole caught Pacific NW tuna, tomato, harissa-preserved lemon aioli, pickled red onion, herb salad mix,watermelon raddish, capers, extra virgin olive oil, balsamic vinegar. Served on toasted country bread.
ine/pole caught Pacific NW tuna, tomato, harissa-preserved lemon aioli, pickled red onion, herb salad mix,watermelon raddish, capers, extra virgin olive oil, balsamic vinegar. Served on toasted country bread.
- Prosciutto & Mozzarella$16.00
Prosciutto San Daniel, Local Mozzarella , Sundried tomato spread, extra virgin olive olive mixed greeens, pickled onions, tomatos served on fresh Baguette
Prosciutto San Daniel, Local Mozzarella , Sundried tomato spread, extra virgin olive olive mixed greeens, pickled onions, tomatos served on fresh Baguette
- Smoked Pastrami Reuben$15.00
Navel cut pastrami, 999 island dressing, sauerkraut, swiss, onion jam, Served warm on toasted rye bread.
Navel cut pastrami, 999 island dressing, sauerkraut, swiss, onion jam, Served warm on toasted rye bread.
- Tom's Way Egg Sandwich$16.00
An ode to our favorite customer Tom! This special combines 3 of our most popular sandwiches. Pastrami, egg salad, swiss cheese, pickled onion and broccoli slaw served on toasted country bread.
An ode to our favorite customer Tom! This special combines 3 of our most popular sandwiches. Pastrami, egg salad, swiss cheese, pickled onion and broccoli slaw served on toasted country bread.
- Turkey Sandwich$14.00
Hand-carved turkey, havarti cheese, pickled red onion, tomato, harissa-preserved lemon mayo, herb salad mix, onion jam, house sprout blend. Served on toasted country bread.
Hand-carved turkey, havarti cheese, pickled red onion, tomato, harissa-preserved lemon mayo, herb salad mix, onion jam, house sprout blend. Served on toasted country bread.
- Curried Chickpea sandwich$14.00
A vegan play on or peach curry chicken salad. Organic chickpeas, yellow curry paste, peach compote, slivered almonds , golden raisins, pimentos, Greek yogurt, vegan mayo. Served with organic mixed greens, crispy shallots and pickled onions on @Hey Brother Baker Country bread
A vegan play on or peach curry chicken salad. Organic chickpeas, yellow curry paste, peach compote, slivered almonds , golden raisins, pimentos, Greek yogurt, vegan mayo. Served with organic mixed greens, crispy shallots and pickled onions on @Hey Brother Baker Country bread
Toast
- Avocado Toast$10.00
ocal Avocado, heirloom baby tomatoes, pickled onions, extra virgin olive oil, mixed greens on the side. Served on Hey Brother Baker sourdough
ocal Avocado, heirloom baby tomatoes, pickled onions, extra virgin olive oil, mixed greens on the side. Served on Hey Brother Baker sourdough
- Open Face Egg Salad Avocado Toast$13.00
Japanese style egg salad on toasted sourdough, top red with avocado, pickled red onion, and peppers.
Japanese style egg salad on toasted sourdough, top red with avocado, pickled red onion, and peppers.
Sides and Chips
- Pesto Pasta Salad$3.75
Cavatappi pasta curls, pesto, sun dried tomato, feta cheese, lemon and ground black pepper.
Cavatappi pasta curls, pesto, sun dried tomato, feta cheese, lemon and ground black pepper.
- Potato Salad$3.75
Baby Creamer potatos, harissa, mayo ,broccoli ,carrot, celery. chive
Baby Creamer potatos, harissa, mayo ,broccoli ,carrot, celery. chive
- Dill Pickle Spear$1.00
- Kettle Brand Chips$1.99
Assorted Flavors
Assorted Flavors
Dessert
- Cake Monkey Lemon Crumb Bar$4.25
Shortbread crust filled with sweet and tart lemon custard, topped a with buttery crumble
Shortbread crust filled with sweet and tart lemon custard, topped a with buttery crumble
- Cake Monkey Summer Camp Cookie$3.50
Gooey, chewy and krispie! Made with caramelized rice krispies, marshmallows and dark chocolate chips. Gooey, chewy and krispie! Made with caramelized rice krispies, marshmallows and dark chocolate chips.
Gooey, chewy and krispie! Made with caramelized rice krispies, marshmallows and dark chocolate chips. Gooey, chewy and krispie! Made with caramelized rice krispies, marshmallows and dark chocolate chips.
- Cake Monkey Big O$3.75
Mexican hot chocolate cookie sandwich sprinkled in sugar and filled with vanilla buttercream
Mexican hot chocolate cookie sandwich sprinkled in sugar and filled with vanilla buttercream
- Cake Monkey Birthday Cakewich (Gluten Free)$4.95
Gluten free vanilla cake sandwich filled with pink vanilla buttercream, coated with pink white chocolate and rainbow sprinkles
Gluten free vanilla cake sandwich filled with pink vanilla buttercream, coated with pink white chocolate and rainbow sprinkles
- Cake Monkey Black & White Cakewich$4.95
Chocolate cake sandwich filled with vanilla buttercream and chocolate crunchy pearls, coated in bittersweet chocolate, just like a ding dong!
Chocolate cake sandwich filled with vanilla buttercream and chocolate crunchy pearls, coated in bittersweet chocolate, just like a ding dong!
- Cake Monkey Pecan Pie Bar$4.50
Brown Butter Pecan Pie Filling on a Shortbread Crust, Topped with Cacoa Nibs
Brown Butter Pecan Pie Filling on a Shortbread Crust, Topped with Cacoa Nibs
- Cake Monkey Donut Cake$4.75
Chocolate Brown Butter Cake dunked in Vanilla Milk Glaze
Chocolate Brown Butter Cake dunked in Vanilla Milk Glaze
- Cake Monkey Cinnadoodle Cookie$3.50Out of stock
For cinnamon lovers everywhere! Soft & Cakey Snickerdoodle combined with Cinnamon Bun Filling.
For cinnamon lovers everywhere! Soft & Cakey Snickerdoodle combined with Cinnamon Bun Filling.
Deli Drinks
Retail Drinks
- Boxed Water$1.25+
- Boylans Natural Soda$2.49
Various flavors
Various flavors
- De La Calle Tepache$2.99
Tepache is a Mexican beverage made from naturally fermented pineapple.
Tepache is a Mexican beverage made from naturally fermented pineapple.
- Diet Coke$1.99
- Dr. Pepper$2.49
- GT's Synergy Kombucha$3.99
- Harmless Harvest 16oz Organic Coconut Water$5.99
- Honest Kid's Apple Juice$1.50
- Koia Protein Drink$4.99
- La Croix Sparkling Water$1.99
- Liquid Death Iced Tea and Sparkling Water
- Mela Watermelon Water$3.49
- Mexican Coke$2.99
12oz
12oz
- Mexican Orange Fanta$2.29Out of stock
- Mexican Sprite$2.99
12oz
12oz
- Mexican Squirt$2.49
- Olipop Prebiotic Soda$2.99
Discover the new kind of soda. Made with all natural ingredients that combines the benefits of prebiotics & plant fiber. Supports Gut Health. All Natural. Backed By Research.
Discover the new kind of soda. Made with all natural ingredients that combines the benefits of prebiotics & plant fiber. Supports Gut Health. All Natural. Backed By Research.
- Sol-ti Living Beverage
- Stumptown Nitro Cold Brew Coffee$4.99
- Stumptown x Oatly Cold Brew Coffee$4.99
Various flavors
Various flavors
- Taika Matcha Latte$3.99
- Topo Chico$2.99
- Weird Tea$2.99
Various Flavors
Various Flavors
- Weird Water$1.99
Flat or Sparkling
Flat or Sparkling
- Wildwonder Prebiotic + Probiotic Sparkling Drink$3.99
Various flavors
Various flavors
Provisions Menu
Uptown Provisions Merch
Fresh Bread
Conservas
Cheese
- Supreme Brie Bite$2.00
- Essex 1605 Manchego$18.00Out of stock
- Point Reyes Bay Blue Farmstead 6oz$10.00
- Cypress Grove 4oz Purple Haze$7.50
- Don Froylan Queso Botanero 'Cilantro Jalapeno'$12.00
- Giorgio Cravero's Parmigiano$22.00
- Milton Creamery 6oz Prairie Breeze$8.00
- Plymouth 8oz Aged Cheddar$14.00
- Sin Fulvi Pecorino Romano$24.00
Pantry
- Acetaia San Giacomo Saba Cooked Grape Must$19.99
- Amona Mojo Picon$8.00
- Anchovy Paste D'acciughe$4.00
- Bachan's The Original Japanese BBQ Sauce$10.00
- Barnacle Furikake$9.99
- Bianco Di Napoli Crushed Tomato$5.99
- Bianco Di Napoli Pizza Sauce$5.99
- Bianco Di Napoli Whole Peeled Tomato$5.99
- Big Spoon Roasters Blueberry Granola Almond Butter$18.00
- Big Spoon Roasters Pistachio Crunch Almond Butter$18.00
- Big Spoon Roasters Vanilla Caramel Almond & Cashew Butter$16.00
- Brightland Olive Oil
- Brightland Vinegar$24.00
- Colmans Dry Mustard$5.29
- Core and Rind Cashew Cheesy Sauce$9.99
- Dalmatia Mini Spread$2.49
- Della Casa Pasta$4.99
- Diaspora Co Cardamom$12.00
- Dijon Mustard Fallot$5.99
- El Chilito Hot Sauce$12.00
- Espinaler Salsa Brava$10.00
- Espinaler Salsa Romesco$10.00
- Graza Oil 'Sizzle'$16.00
- Graza Olive Oil 'Drizzle'$21.00
- Grist & Toll$8.00
- Healthy Gourmet Kitchen$11.00
- Hepp's Applewood Smoked Sea Salt$8.29
- Hepp's Black Truffle Sea Salt$22.00
- Hepp's Roasted Garlic Sea Salt$8.29
- Hepp's Vanilla Bean Sea Salt$8.29
- HlthPunk Pure Tomato Paste$4.79
- If & When Preserved Lemon Paste$12.99
- Jammy Yummy$8.00
- Jenkin's Jellies$7.00
- Jovial Pasta$4.79
- Kewpie Mayonnaise$6.00
- Koyo Ramen$1.79
- Kpop Foods Sauce$5.99
- Mama Lil's Asparagini$12.99
- Mama Lil's Pickled Green Beans$12.99
- Mama Lil's Pickled Hungarian Peppers in Oil$12.99
- Mama Teav's Hot Garlic Sauce$16.00
- Mama Teav's Mild Hot Garlic Sauce$16.00
- Marcona Almonds$5.00
- Mike's Hot Honey$1.49+
- Nariz de Perro Chili Oil$16.00
- Nuvo Balsamic Vinegar$19.99
- Nuvo Fused Olive Oil$19.99
- Omsom$11.99
- Pitted Gordal Olives$10.00
- Quince Paste$7.50
- Rancho Gordo Alubia Blanca Beans$7.00
- Rancho Gordo Cranberry Beans$7.00
- Rancho Gordo Crimsom Popping Corn$6.00
- Rancho Gordo King City Pink Beans$8.00
- Rancho Gordo Rio Zape Beans$8.00
- Rancho Gordo White Corn Posole (Prepared Hominy)$8.00
- Rancho Gordo Wild Rice$10.00
- Rustic Bakery Flatbread Crackers - Rosemary & Olive Oil$8.00
- Semolina Pasta$8.00
- Seoul Gochujang Chili Paste$5.39
- Spiceology Rub$13.99
- Spicewalla Aleppo Pepper Flakes$8.00
- Spicewalla Amore Italian Pizza Seasoning$12.00
- Spicewalla Carne Asada Seasoning$12.00
- Spicewalla Grill & Roast 3 spice giftbox$18.00
- Spicewalla Mom's Taco Seasoning$12.00
- Sqirl Jam$16.00
- Sriracha Hot Sauce$12.00
- Super Natural Plant Based Food Colors$8.00
- TBJ Gourmet Classic Uncured Bacon Jam$10.00
- TBJ Gourmet Sweet Chili Bacon Jam$10.00
- This Little Goat$7.99
- Tiberino Italian Minestrone Soup$7.99
- Tiberino Linguine Puttanesca with Olives and Capers$7.99
- Tiberino Orecchiette with Broccoli$7.99
- Tiberino Pappardelle with Porcini and Truffle$12.00
- Tiberino Spaghetti With Capers & Paprika$7.99
- Tiberino Spicy Pennette Arrabiata$7.99
- Tiberino Trofiette with Basil Pesto$7.99
- Tijuana Freddy's Salsa Macha Spicy Chili Oil$14.00
- Yellowbird Blue Agave Sriracha$2.49+
- Zab's Hot Honey$18.00
- Zab's Original Datil Pepper Hot Sauce$10.00
- Zab's St. Augustine Datil Pepper Hot Sauce$10.00
Frozen Foods
Refrigerated Items
Homeware
- Chan Luu Aprons$75.00
- Gina Desantis Hand Shaped Ceramic Serving Bowl$70.00
- Jose Gourmet Ceramic Sardine Tray$20.00
- Ailang Cotton Net Shopping Tote$14.99
- All Roads Studio Kitchen Towel$45.00
- Axel Provisions Teak Wood Serving Board$22.00
- Beldi Green Glass Water/tea Glasses (set of 6)$48.00
- Colored Enamel Bowl 13.00
- Brightland Spout$10.00
- Ceramic Dinner Plates (set of 6)$42.00
- Chan Luu Cotton Napkins with Contrast Trim (set of 4)$45.00
- Gina DeSantis Hand Shaped Ceramic Serving Spoon$20.00
- Green Ceramic Utensil Holder$20.00
- Moroccan Glazed Bowl with Silver Trim$18.00
Sweets and Cookies
- Dick Taylor Chocolate Coated Almonds$14.99
- Dick Taylor Chocolate Coated Cherries$14.99
- Dick Taylor Drinking Chocolate$18.00
- Kimdy Sweets$8.00Out of stock
- Mayana Chocolate Mini Bar$4.00
- Tamalitoz Candy$6.00
- Wooden Table Alfajores Cookies$11.50
Shortbread Cookies with a creamy dulce de leche center
Shortbread Cookies with a creamy dulce de leche center
- Wooden Table Iced Gingersnap Cookies$8.00