Urban Bricks McIntyres Northstar
Happy Hour BOGO
- Large White Shroom Pizza HH$16.00
White Sauce + Fresh Spinach + Mozzarella Cheese + Mushrooms+ Chicken + Roasted Garlic
- Large Queen Margherita Pizza HH$16.00
Red Sauce + Fresh Basil Leaves + Ovalini Mozzarella + Roma Tomato + Roasted Garlic
- Large Three Little Pigs Pizza HH$16.00
Red Sauce + Mozzarella + Pepperoni + Italian Sausage + Bacon
- Large Bad Hunter Pizza HH$16.00
Red Sauce + Mozzarella + Gorgonzola + Caramelized Onion + Roasted Artichoke + Roasted Bell Pepper + Mushroom. Drizzled with Basil Pesto
- Large Smokin Hot Pizza HH$16.00
Bbq Base + Mozzarella + Cheddar + Chicken + Bacon + Caramelized Onion + Drizzled with Mikes Honey Hot & Ranch
- Large The Brick Pizza HH$16.00
Red Sauce + Mozzarella + Italian Sausage + Pepperoni + Red Onion + Black Olive + Mushroom + Bell Pepper
- Large Firebird Pizza HH$16.00
Red Sauce + Mozzarella + Gorgonzola + Grilled Chicken + Caramelized Onion. Drizzled with Buffalo Sauce & Ranch
- Large Big Kahuna Pizza HH$16.00
Red Sauce + Mozzarella + Smoked Ham + Bacon + Pineapple + Red Onion
- Large Say Cheese Pizza HH$12.00
Red Sauce + Mozzarella Cheese
Online Specials
- Movie Night$24.99
1 Original Crust Large 2-Topping Pizza + 6 Wings + 1 Original Crust Cheesy Bread + 2 liter Soda
- Family Pack$39.99
1 Large Original Crust Cheese Pizza + 1 Large Original Crust Foundation Pizza + 1 Whole Original Crust Cheesy Bread + 1 Whole Original Crust Cinnamon Pie + 2 liter Soda
- Cheap Date$14.99
1 Large Original Crust Heart 2 topping pizza + 1 Whole Dessert Pie
- The Big Cheese$19.99
1 Large Original Crust Cheese Pizza + 1 Whole Big Daddy Mac Pasta + 1 Whole Original Crust Cheesy Bread
Pizza
- Whole Three Little Pigs$13.19
Red Sauce + Mozzarella + Pepperoni + Italian Sausage + Bacon
- Whole White Shroom$13.19
White Sauce + Fresh Spinach + Mozzarella Cheese + Mushrooms+ Chicken + Roasted Garlic
- Whole Smokin Hot$13.19
Bbq Base + Mozzarella + Cheddar + Chicken + Bacon + Caramelized Onion + Drizzle. Drizzled with Mikes Honey Hot & Ranch
- Whole Fire Bird$13.19
Red Sauce + Mozzarella + Gorgonzola + Grilled Chicken + Caramelized Onion. Drizzled with Buffalo Sauce & Ranch
- Whole Queen Margherita$13.19
Red Sauce + Fresh Basil Leaves + Ovalini Mozzarella + Roma Tomato + Chopped Garlic
- Whole The Brick$13.19
Red Sauce + Mozzarella + Italian Sausage + Pepperoni + Red Onion + Black Olive + Mushroom + Bell Pepper
- Whole Bad Hunter$13.19
Red Sauce + Mozzarella + Gorgonzola + Caramelized Onion + Roasted Artichoke + Roasted Bell Pepper + Mushroom. Drizzled with Basil Pesto
- Whole Big Kahuna$13.19
Red Sauce + Mozzarella + Smoked Ham + Bacon + Pineapple + Red Onion
- Whole Say Cheese$9.88
Red Sauce + Mozzarella Cheese
- Whole 1 Topping Pizza$11.54
Your choice of crust + sauce + 1 topping
- Whole 2 Topping Pizza$12.64
Your choice of crust + sauce + cheese + 2 toppings
- Whole Build Your Own Pizza$13.99
Build Your Own Masterpiece with your choice of crust + fresh toppings. We recommend 3-4 toppings for optimal quality.
- Halfzie Three Little Pigs$8.79
Red Sauce + Mozzarella + Pepperoni + Italian Sausage + Bacon
- Halfzie White Shroom$8.79
White Sauce + Fresh Spinach + Mozzarella Cheese + Mushrooms+ Chicken + Roasted Garlic
- Halfzie Smokin' Hot$8.79
Bbq Base + Mozzarella + Cheddar + Chicken + Bacon + Caramelized Onion + Drizzle. Drizzled with Mikes Honey Hot & Ranch
- Halfzie Fire Bird$8.79
Red Sauce + Mozzarella + Gorgonzola + Grilled Chicken + Caramelized Onion. Drizzled with Buffalo Sauce & Ranch
- Halfzie Queen Margherita$8.79
Red Sauce + Fresh Basil Leaves + Ovalini Mozzarella + Roma Tomato + Chopped Garlic
- Halfzie The Brick$8.79
Red Sauce + Mozzarella + Italian Sausage + Pepperoni + Red Onion + Black Olive + Mushroom + Bell Pepper
- Halfzie Bad Hunter$8.79
Red Sauce + Mozzarella + Gorgonzola + Caramelized Onion + Roasted Artichoke + Roasted Bell Pepper + Mushroom. Drizzled with Basil Pesto
- Halfzie Big Kahuna$8.79
Red Sauce + Mozzarella + Smoked Ham + Bacon + Pineapple + Red Onion
- Halfzie Say Cheese$6.59
Red Sauce + Mozzarella
- Halfzie 1 Topping Pizza$7.14
Your choice of crust + sauce + cheese + 1 topping
- Halfzie 2 Topping Pizza$7.69
Your choice of crust + sauce + cheese + 2 topping
- Halfzie Build Your Own Pizza$9.34
Build Your Own Masterpiece with your choice of crust + fresh toppings. We recommend 3-4 toppings for optimal quality.
Pasta
- Whole Big Daddy Mac$13.19
Penne Pasta + White Sauce + Cheddar + Mozzarella + Bacon
- Whole El Fredo$13.19
Fettuccini + White Sauce + Grilled Chicken + Parmesan + Mushroom + Roasted Garlic
- Whole Million Dollar Pasta$13.19
Fettuccine + Red Sauce + Meatballs + Fresh Basil + Parmesan + Roasted Garlic + Mushrooms
- Whole Wicked VooDoo$13.19
Penne Pasta + Spicy Red Sauce + Feta + Roasted Artichoke + Mushroom + Black Olive + Fresh Basil Leaves + Roasted Garlic + Roasted Bell Pepper
- Whole 1 Topping Pasta$11.54
Your choice of noodle + sauce + cheese + 1 topping
- Whole 2 Topping Pasta$12.64
Your choice of noodle + sauce + cheese + 2 toppings
- Whole Build Your Own Pasta$13.99
Build Your Own Masterpiece with your choice of noodle + fresh toppings. We recommend 3-4 toppings for optimal quality.
- Halfzie Big Daddy Mac$8.79
Penne Pasta + White Sauce + Cheddar + Mozzarella + Bacon
- Halfzie El Fredo$8.79
Fettuccine + White Sauce + Grilled Chicken + Parmesan + Mushroom + Roasted Garlic
- Halfzie Million Dollar Pasta$8.79
Fettuccine + Red Sauce + Meatballs + Fresh Basil + Parmesan + Roasted Garlic + Mushrooms
- Halfzie Wicked VooDoo$8.79
Penne Pasta + Spicy Red Sauce + Feta + Roasted Artichoke + Mushroom + Black Olive + Fresh Basil Leaves + Roasted Garlic + Roasted Bell Pepper
- Halfzie 1 Topping Pasta$7.14
Your choice of noodle + sauce + cheese + 1 topping
- Halfzie 2 Topping Pasta$7.69
Your choice of noodle + sauce + cheese + 2 toppings
- Halfzie Build Your Own Pasta$9.34
Build Your Own Masterpiece with your choice of noodle + fresh toppings. We recommend 3-4 toppings for optimal quality.
Salad
- Whole King Caesar$9.99
Romaine + Parmesan + Croutons + Caesar Dressing
- Whole Pasta Salata Verde$9.99
Penne Pasta + Fresh Spinach + Cherry Tomato + Feta Cheese + Basil Pesto
- Whole Health Nut$9.99
Spring Mix + Fresh Spinach + Dried Cranberries + Sunflower Seeds + Sliced Almonds + Feta + Fat Free Raspberry Vinaigrette
- Whole Greek$9.99
Spring Mix + Romaine + Banana Pepper + Red Onion + Cherry Tomato + Cucumber + Kalamata Olive + Feta + Greek Dressing
- Whole Build Your Own Salad$10.99
Build Your Own Masterpiece with your choice of fresh greens + toppings. We recommend 3-4 toppings for optimal quality.
- Halfzie King Caesar$6.99
Romaine + Parmesan + Croutons + Caesar Dressing
- Halfzie Pasta Salata Verde$6.99
Penne Pasta + Fresh Spinach + Cherry Tomato + Feta Cheese + Basil Pesto
- Halfzie Health Nut$6.99
Spring Mix + Fresh Spinach + Dried Cranberries + Sunflower Seeds + Sliced Almonds + Feta + Fat Free Raspberry Vinaigrette
- Halfzie Greek$6.99
Spring Mix + Romaine + Banana Pepper + Red Onion + Cherry Tomato + Cucumber + Kalamata Olive + Feta + Greek Dressing
- Halfzie Build Your Own Salad$7.99
Build Your Own Masterpiece with your choice of fresh greens + toppings. We recommend 3-4 toppings for optimal quality.
Oven Baked Wings
Goodies
- Whole Nutella Banana$6.59
Buttered crust + Oven Baked Bananas + Urban Nutella Mix + Powdered Sugar
- Whole Cinnamon Pie$6.59
Buttered Crust topped with Cinnamon Sugar + Vanilla Icing + Powdered Sugar
- Whole Cheesy Bread$6.59
Roasted Garlic Oil Crust + Mozzarella + Cheddar
- Halfzie Nutella Banana$4.39
Buttered crust + Oven Baked Bananas + Urban Nutella Mix + Powdered Sugar
- Halfzie Cinnamon Pie$4.39
Buttered Crust topped with Cinnamon Sugar + Vanilla Icing + Powdered Sugar
- Halfzie Cheesy Bread$4.39
Roasted Garlic Oil Crust + Mozzarella + Cheddar
😈Do Not Click❌
- Whole Pork Malone$13.19
Bbq Sauce + Mozzarella + Cheddar + Bacon + Italian Sausage + Smoked Ham + Caramelized Onions + Honey Hot Drizzle
- Whole Pineapple Express$13.19
Pink Sauce + Smoked Ham + Bacon + Mozzarella + Pineapple + Jalapeño + Ranch Drizzle
- Whole Mac N Cheese$13.19
Penne Pasta + White Sauce + Mozzarella + Cheddar + Bacon
- Whole CBD$13.19
White Sauce + Mozzarella + Cheddar + Chicken + Bacon + Dorito
- Whole Notorious BLT$9.99
Spinach + Romaine + Cherry Tomato + Bacon + Croutons + Cheddar + Ranch
- Halfzie Notorious BLT$6.99
Spinach + Romaine + Cherry Tomato + Bacon + Croutons + Cheddar + Ranch