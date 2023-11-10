Urban Burger - Food Truck 13 Eastman St
Urban Burger Food Truck
Appetizers/ Other Goodies
Fries
- Buffalo Bleu Fries$6.50
Blue cheese crumble dressing, and Urban Buffalo sauce. We cut our fries from Idaho potatoes daily.
- Cheese Fries$5.50
We cut our fries from Idaho potatoes daily.
- Chili Cheese Fries$6.50
We cut our fries from Idaho potatoes daily.
- Hand Cut Fries$3.50
We cut our fries from Idaho potatoes daily.
- Mac Dizzle Fries$6.50
Mac-n-cheese on fries. We cut our fries from Idaho potatoes daily.
- Porky & Sour Cream Fries$6.50
Pulled pork & Sour cream on Fries. We cut our fries from Idaho potatoes daily.
- Truffle Pecorino Fries$6.50
Truffle oil & Pecorino. We cut our fries from Idaho potatoes daily.
- Sweet Potato Fries$4.50
Kool Burgers
- Biggie Smalls$10.00
double patty, american cheese, chopped onions, pickles, ketchup, mustard
- Cali Cali$10.00
double patty, Lettuce, tomato, red onion, American cheese
- Lincoln Continental$12.00
double patty, Taylor ham, fried egg, American cheese, Urban yellow aioli sauce
- Jalapeno Burger$10.00
double patty, Pepper jack cheese, grilled onions, jalapeño mayo aioli & sliced jalapeños
- Ladder 31$10.00
double patty, Provolone, spicy hot "pikliz" slaw, jalapeño mayo
- The Impossible$11.00
Impossible patty, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion.
- Urban Burger$10.00
double patty, Swiss cheese, grilled onions, urban house red sauce.
- Continental Waffle Burger$16.50
double patty, Taylor ham, fried egg, American cheese on waffle buns
- Speedy G$15.00
Double patty, mozzarella cheese, pulled pork, Urban BBQ sauce, potato bun
LiL Tykes (12 and Under Only)
Sammich
- Chickaliscious$9.00
Grilled chicken, Mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomato, basil ranch
- Da Butt$9.00
Pulled pork, BBQ sauce, and dill pickles
- Da Classic$9.00
Fried chicken, Pepper Jack cheese, chipotle mayo, dill pickles
- Wavy Arnold$9.00
Cod fish, tartar sauce, American cheese
- Your Chicken and Waffles$15.00
fried chicken, pepper jack cheese, chipotle mayo, waffle buns
- Sriracha Honey Chicken Sandwich$14.50
Fried chicken cutlet dipped in sriracha honey sauce, brie cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles on bun
- Cougars Chili Cheese Dogs$10.50
2 beef hot dogs w/Chili and Cheese sauce toppings