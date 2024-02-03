Urban Buzz Coffee-FGCU
Drinks
- Specialty Coffee$5.25+
Our Specialty Latte's, Breve's and Mocha Drinks! A Small & Medium have 2 Shots of Espresso, & a Large has 4 Shots of Espresso.
- Sting'r$5.25+
Our Delicious Plant Based Energy Drink, we Infuse with Fruity Flavors for the Best Energy Around!
- Cold Brew$5.75+
Made Fresh Daily Nitro Infused Cold Brew Coffee, For the Smoothest and Most Refined Cup o' Joe
- Java Shake$6.00+
Our Simple & Yummy Frappe - Just Espresso, Milk & Sugar Blended Together. 2 Shots of Espresso in a Small & Medium, 4 Shots in a Large
- Matcha$6.00+
Matcha is a high-grade green tea ground into powdered form. The green tea powder is whisked into hot water, instead of steeped, to form a frothy and delicous drink.
- Chai$5.25+
Chai tea is a brewed black tea prepared with multiple aromatic spices like ginger and cardamom, then served with milk and sugar.
- Americano$3.00+
Espresso & Hot Water (like your standard drip coffee but with more caffeine) 2 Shots of Espresso in a Small & Medium, 4 Shots in a Large
- Italian Soda$3.00+
Fruity Italian Sodas, try it with a splash of cream!
- Milkshake$4.50+
Our Yummy Milkshakes!! Try them with a Coffee Signature Drink for a Savory Treat, or Try it as a Fruity Secret Menu Option for a Fruity Milkshake like you've never had before!
- Smoothie$4.50+
Real Fruit Smoothies, with No Dairy Added!
- Lemonade$3.00+
Lemonade!! Try it with Any One of Our Signature Fruity Options for a Lemonade Treat that can't be beat!
- Tea$3.00+
Brewed Fresh Daily! Try it as Green Tea or Black Tea & pair the flavors with any of a Signature Fruity Secret Menu Options!
- Milk$3.00+
- Dub Shot$1.75
2 Shots of Freshly Pulled Espresso