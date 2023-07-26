FOOD

Lolitas

Muffins

$5.00

Scones

$5.00

Cupcakes

$5.00

Naked Cake

$5.00

Puff

$3.00

2 puffs

$5.00

Eclair

$3.00

2 Eclairs

$5.00

Cinnamon roll

$3.00

Cannoli

$4.00

3 Cannolis

$10.00

Tarts

$4.00

Power Balls

$5.00

Mousse

$4.00

Cake Pop

$2.00

GF/Vegan Brownies

$4.00

GF Bundt Cake

$3.00

Fresh Start

Spinach Feta Souffle

$4.00

GF. Egg, spinach, feta, red peppers

Sausage Cheddar Souffle

$4.00

GF. Egg, sausage, cheddar cheese

Overnight Oats

$5.00

greek yogurt,chia seeds, berries

Avocado Toast

$4.00

Topped with sprouts and everything seasoning

Bagel

$3.50

Banana

$1.00

Croissant

$3.00

Petite Salads

Mediterranean Quinoa

$5.00

Cowboy Caviar

$4.00

Pesto Caprese

$5.00

Sweet Potato Kale

$5.00

Bean Salad

$4.00

Cold Sandwiches

Green Goddess

$9.00

V. avocado, hummus, cucumber, sprouts, oil and herbs

Tarpon Ave Club

$11.00

Turkey, pepper jack, honey mustard, arugula, red peppers

1909

$12.00

Roast Beef, swiss, onion, arugula, horeseradish

Cali Club

$10.00

Urban Bird 2.0

$11.00

chicken, bacon, provlone, LTO, garclic aioloi

Toasted Sandwiches

Gourmet Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Balsamic onion jam, smoked gouda, provolone

Backyard BBQ

$11.00

Chicken, bacon, bbq, pepper jack

Talk Turkey to Me

$11.00

Turkey, pesto aioli, provlone, spinach, tomato

Seven-two-Seven

$12.00

Roast Beef, garlic aoilo, red peppers,swiss

Don't Sweat Small Stuff

$10.00

Ham, swiss, honey mustard, pickels

Breakfast Sammy

Ham Egg Cheese

$6.00

Bacon Egg Cheese

$6.00

Tomato Egg Cheese

$6.00

BEVERAGES

HOT

Coffee

$3.00

Espresso

$3.00

Americano

$3.50

Cortado

$3.50

2 oz espresso 2 oz milk

Cappuccino

$4.00

Hot Latte

$5.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Hot Cookie Butter

$5.00

COLD

Small Cold Brew

$4.00

Large Cold Brew

$5.00

Iced Americano

$3.50

Iced Latte

$5.00

Iced Cortado

$3.50

Shaken Espresso

$4.00

Kids Milk

$2.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Iced Bday Cake

Desert Pear

$3.50

Iced Cookie Butter

$5.00

Smoothies

Strawberry Banana

$7.00

w/ almond milk

Blueberry Banana

$7.00

w/ almond milk

Strawberry Mango

$7.00

w/ almond milk

Tea

Regular Iced Tea

$3.00

Earl Grey

$3.00

English Breakfast

$3.00

Coconut Oolong

$3.00

Pomegranate

$3.00

Blue Raspberry

$3.00

Peach Turmeric

$3.00

Mango Tango

$3.00

Chamomile

$3.00

Matcha

$5.00

Chai

$5.00

Seasonal

$4.00

Peaches and Cream

$4.00

green

$3.00

Blood Orange

$3.00

Drinks

Water

$2.00

Liquid Death

$3.00

Juice

$3.00

Sparkling

$3.00

Soda

$3.00

Wine

Mimosa

$7.00

Poinsetta

$7.00

Sangria

$8.00

Brut

$10.00

Pinot Grigio

$8.00

Chardonnay

$9.00

Moscato

$8.00

Rose

$9.00

Pinot Noir

$16.00

Cabernet

$18.00

Red Blend

$14.00

Beer

Stella

$6.00

Three Daughtes

$7.00

Reef Donkey

$7.00

Green Bench IPA

$7.00

Hawaiian Lion Porter

$7.00

Cider

$6.00

Nutrl Watermelon

$7.00

Nutral Pineapple

$7.00

MERCH

Shirts

Mens

$20.00

Womens

$20.00

Beans

bag of Espresso

$20.00

bag of decaf

$20.00

bag of Breakfast

$18.00

Tea

breakfast

$7.00

earl grey

$7.00

blue teaser

$6.00

chamomile

$7.00

green

$6.00

pomegranate

$6.00

coconut

$7.00

mango

$8.00

orange

$6.00

hazel cookie

$7.00

steepers

$2.00

Other

Hats

$22.00