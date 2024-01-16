Urban Gyro 2051 North Wixom Road
Food
Sliders/Specials
Gyros
- Classic Gyro$10.00
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Gyro Sauce
- Detroiter Gyro$10.50
Grilled Onions, Feta Cheese, Lettuce and Gyro Sauce
- Opa! Gyro$10.50Out of stock
Saganaki Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato and Ancho Mayo
- Pyro Gyro$10.50Out of stock
Fiery Feta Spread, Lettuce, Cucumber and Jalapenos
- True Greek Gyro$10.50
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Gyro Sauce and French Fries inside the Sandwich
- Combo$4.50Out of stock
Bowls
- URBAN QUINOA BOWL$12.00Out of stock
Quinoa, Avocado, Feat Cheese, Onion and Cucumber
- DETROITER BOWL$12.00Out of stock
Grilled Onions, Feta Cheese, Fiery Feat Spread and Gyro Sauce over a bed of wild rice
- OPA! BOWL$12.00Out of stock
Saganaki Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato and Ancho Mayo over a bed of wild rice
- MEDITERRANEAN BOWL$12.00Out of stock
Balsamic Vegetables, Hummus and Gyro Sauce over a bed of wild rice
- SOUTHWEST BOWL$12.00Out of stock
Grilled Onion, Grilled Jalapeno, Cheddar Cheese and Baby Ray's BBQ over a bed of wild rice
Burgers
- BBQ Jack Burger$10.50Out of stock
- Cheeseburger$9.00
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle and Zippy Sauce
- Opa! Burger$10.50Out of stock
Saganaki Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and Ancho Mayo
- Bacon and Avocado Burger$10.50
Swiss Cheese, Bacon, Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato and Zippy Sauce
- Fiery Feta Burger$10.50
Fiery Feta Spread, Grilled Onion, Lettuce and Tomato
- Combo$4.50Out of stock
Specialty Fries
- Urban Poutine Fries$6.00Out of stock
French Fries topped with Feta Cheese, Oregano and Lemon Gravy
- Loaded Poutine Fries$9.50Out of stock
French Fries topped with Lamb Gyro, Grilled Onion, Feta Cheese, Oregano andLemon Gravy
- Ancho Fries$8.00Out of stock
French Fries topped with Cheddar Cheese, Bacon and Ancho Mayo
- Downtown Fries$8.00Out of stock
French Fries topped with Feta Cheese, Tomato, Pepperoncini, Olives and Greek Dressing
- Southwest Fries$9.50Out of stock
French Fries topped with Chicken Gyro Meat, Cheddar Cheese, Grilled Onion, Grilled Jalapeno and Baby Ray's BBQ
Salads
- Greek Salad$10.00
Feta Cheese, Tomato, Cucumber, Beets, Olives and Pepperoncini
- Michigan Salad$11.00
Gorgonzola Cheese, Dried Cherries, Almonds, Pecans and Mandarin Oranges
- Chicken Strip Salad$12.00Out of stock
Breaded Chicken Strips, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon and Tomato
- Chicken and Avocado Salad$13.00
Grilled Chicken Breast, Avocado, Swiss Cheese and Dried Cherries
- Quinoa Salad$12.00
Quinoa, Feta Cheese, Avocado, Tomato, Red Onion and Cucumber
Urban Dinners
- Chicken Strip Dinner$11.00Out of stock
5 Piece Chicken Strips and Fries
- Mediterranean Platter$14.00Out of stock
Choice of Gyro Meat, Grilled Balsamic Vegetables, Rice, Hummus and Gyro Sauce served with pita
- Urban Platter$14.00
Choice of Gyro Meat, Fiery Feta Spread or Gyro Sauce served with Pita and Urban Poutine Fries
Kids Meal
Sides
- Fiery Feta w/ Pita Chips$6.00Out of stock
- Hummus w/ Pita Chips$6.00
- Saganaki$8.00Out of stock
Served with Pita Bread
- Urban Quinoa$8.00Out of stock
- Mini Greek Salad$5.50
- Chicken Tenders$8.00Out of stock
- Fries$4.00Out of stock
- Pita Bread$1.50Out of stock
- Pita Chips$2.00Out of stock
- Potato Chips$1.50
- Side of Meat$5.00
Dessert
Sauces
- 2oz Gyro Sauce$0.50Out of stock
- 4oz Gyro Sauce$1.00Out of stock
- 2oz Fiery Feta$2.00Out of stock
- 4oz Fiery Feta$4.00Out of stock
- 2oz Ancho Mayo$0.50Out of stock
- 4oz Ancho Mayo$1.00Out of stock
- 2oz Zippy Sauce$0.50Out of stock
- 4oz Zippy Sauce$1.00Out of stock
- 2oz Urban 100$0.50Out of stock
- 4oz Urban 100$1.00Out of stock
- 2oz BBQ Sauce$0.50
- 4oz BBQ Sauce$1.00
- 2oz Siracha Sauce$0.50
- 4oz Siracha Sauce$1.00
- 2oz Hummus$2.00
- 4oz Hummus$4.00
- 2oz Greek$0.50
- 4oz Greek$1.00
- 2oz Ranch$0.50Out of stock
- 4oz Ranch$1.00Out of stock
- 2oz Raspberry Vinaigrette$0.50Out of stock
- 4oz Raspberry Vinaigrette$1.00Out of stock
- 2oz Honey Mustard$0.50
- 4oz Honey Mustard$1.00