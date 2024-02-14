Urban Luxe Cafe
Urban Sammies
- Not So Po’ Boy$15.99
A deLUXE: crispy breaded oysters, popcorn shrimp, tomato slices, lettuce, and creamy aioli on a French roll. A symphony of flavors in every bite!
- South Side Meatball Sliders$14.99
Three mouthwatering sliders featuring savory meatballs, rich marinara sauce, and melted mozzarella on soft Hawaiian buns.
- Barber Shop Honey BBQ Chicken Sliders$14.99
Indulge in the Barbershop BBQ Chicken Sandwich, a homage to the iconic movie filming at our location . Crispy breaded honey BBQ chicken tenders, pepper jack cheese, bread & butter pickles on a pretzel bun.
Luxe Bites
- Windy City Wings$14.99
Windy City Wings – succulent, fiery, and irresistibly crispy. A flavor explosion on a stick!
- Personal Pizza$14.99
PLEASE ALLOW 30 MINUTES Individual artisan baked crust with a well-seasoned, tomato-based pizza sauce and a mozzarella cheese blend . Your choice of cheese pizza or smoky pepperoni served with a side of veggies.
- 79th Street Tacos$14.99
Three tantalizing tacos featuring succulent shredded chicken, vibrant pico de gallo, fresh cilantro , a medley of special sauces, and a generous sprinkle of cheese.
- Signature Popcorn Shrimp$9.99
Delight in seasoned homemade popcorn, perfectly complemented by crispy fried popcorn shrimp. A unique blend of flavors in every bite!
- Eastside Eggroll Trio$10.99
Indulge in our Eggroll Trio featuring a choice of chicken or veggie fillings. Crispy, flavorful, and perfect for … right now
- Rainbow Beach Breaded Oysters$12.99
PLEASE ALLOW 15 MINUTES Indulge in our succulent seasoned fried breaded oysters at Urban Luxe Cafe. Each bite boasts a perfect balance of crispy texture and tender oyster goodness, elevating your dining experience with a touch of coastal luxury.
- Personal Charcuterie Board$19.99
Treat yourself to a personal charcuterie board featuring Windy City Wings, South Side Meatballs, assorted cheeses, crackers, veggies, fruits, and more.
Cafe Drinks
- Coffee$2.99+
- Latte$6.99
Savor the perfect latte at Urban Luxe Cafe, customizable with your choice of delicious flavors. Every sip, a taste sensation!
- Americano$3.99
- Espresso$2.99+
- Whipped Coffee$6.99
Experience bliss with our whipped coffee, paired with a delectable sweet treat. Indulge in a delightful blend of flavors and textures!
- Whipped Coffee Flight$13.99
Experience bliss with our whipped coffee, paired with a delectable sweet treat. Indulge 4 miniature whips in a variety of delightful blend of flavors and textures!
Ice Cream
Coffee Float
- Coffee Float$6.99
A harmonious blend of rich coffee, creamy vanilla ice cream, and a delicate wafer cookie. Pure bliss in every spoonful!
- Espresso Float$7.99
A shot of rich espresso poured over premium vanilla ice cream, topped with a delicate wafer. A decadent blend of flavors in every sip."
- Obama Mocha Cola Float$8.99
Savor the Obama Mocha Cola Float: a tantalizing blend of vanilla ice cream, bold espresso, rich chocolate milk, and Coca-Cola, crowned with decadent whipped cream.
- Hot Cocoa Float$6.99
South Sides & Snacks
- Potato Chips$1.49
- Salted Popcorn$2.99
Indulge in the simplicity of our homemade popcorn at Urban Luxe Cafe. Lightly salted and made fresh daily, each bite delivers a satisfying crunch and timeless flavor that never disappoints.
- Seasoned Popcorn$4.99
Savor the irresistible crunch of our seasoned popcorn at Urban Luxe Cafe. Choose from a tantalizing array of flavors including spicy cayenne, savory garlic, sweet and salty, smoky goodness, and delightful cinnamon sugar.
- Cheesecake$3.99