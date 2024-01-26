Urban Pub
Appetizers
- Wings$12.99
Enjoy 8 pieces of succulent wings delicately seasoned, then expertly fried to a crispy golden perfection. Choose your adventure with an array of delectable sauces.
- Egg Rolls$7.49
2 Crispy egg rolls with a savory combination of vegetable ingredients served with a Chipotle dipping sauce
- Chicken Quesadilla w/Salsa and Sour Cream$9.99
Flour tortilla filled with steamy chicken breast, cheddar cheese, onions and green peppers
- Fried Chicken Tenderloin Basket w/Fries$12.49
3 pieces of crispy chicken tenders served with fries
- Deep Fried Okra$5.99
Golden-brown, deep-fried okra. Served with a zesty Hot Ranch sauce
- Onion Rings$4.99
Crispy crunchy onion rings served with a zesty Hot Ranch sauce on the side
- Fries$3.99
Crispy crinkle cut fries seasoned to perfection
- Shrimp Basket w/Fries$12.49
8 large shrimp coated in a seasoned panko then deep fried to golden perfection. Served with crispy golden brown fries
- 3-Piece Smoked Pork Rib Basket with Fries$14.15
3 pieces of tender smoked pork ribs coated in a savory sauce
- Mozzarella Sticks$7.49
Crispy and cheesy served with marinara sauce
- 20-piece wings$25.99
Salads
- All American Chicken Salad (Fried or Grilled)$11.49
A hearty salad offering a choice of grilled or fried chicken atop a bed of crisp mixed greens, accompanied by tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, shredded cheese, croutons and bell peppers.
- House Salad$8.66
A hearty salad atop a bed of crisp mixed greens, accompanied by tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, shredded cheese, croutons and bell peppers.
- Pan Seared Cajun Salmon Salad$20.69
Cajun and pan seared on a bed of iceberg lettuce with cucumbers, bell peppers, tomatoes, boiled eggs, croutons, onions and cheese
Entrees
- 6-Piece Fried Chicken Wing Ding Meal$14.15
6 pieces of crispy fried chicken wing dings served with 1 side
- Fried Pork Chop Meal$17.42
Enjoy this 8 oz center cut pork chop seasoned and fried to perfection. Served with 2 sides
- Grilled Pork Chop Meal$17.42
Enjoy this 8 oz center cut pork chop seasoned and grilled to perfection. Served with 2 sides
- Smoked Chicken Wings$14.99
8 smoked wings coated in a savory spice rub and smoked until tender. Enjoy with 2 sides
- Pan Seared Salmon$21.78
Cajun pan seared salmon, cooked your way. Enjoy with your choice of 2 sides
- Full Slab Smoked Pork Ribs$37.99
1 Slab of slow cooked smoked pork ribs w/choice of 2 sides
- Half Slab Smoked Pork Ribs$18.51
1/2 Slab of slow cooked smoked pork ribs w/choice of 2 sides
- Veggie Plate (3-Portion)$14.99
Choose your choice of 3 hearty and flavorful vegetable options
Sandwiches
- Philly Cheesesteak w/Fries$12.49
Enjoy this authentic Philly cheesesteak made with the finest beef, chopped with hot peppers, onions, and topped with American cheese
- Urban Burger$12.99
Fresh ground beef patty, seasoned to perfection and served on a French brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, onions and pickles. Served with fries
- Fried Pork Chop Sandwich$11.99
Enjoy this 8 oz center cut pork chop seasoned and fried to perfection. Comes with lettuce, tomato and mayo on the side. Served with fries
- Fried "Fish of the Day" Sandwich w/Fries$11.99
Enjoy 2 pieces of our crispy seasoned to perfection fried fish served on 2 pieces of white bread. Served with fries
Sides
- Broccoli$4.99
Tender cuts of broccoli seasoned to perfection
- Spicy Collard Greens$5.49
Savory collard greens with a hint of spice and smoked turkey
- Green Beans$4.99
Savory green beans seasoned with smoked turkey and sun dried tomatoes
- Side Salad$4.34
Fresh, crisp mixed greens, accompanied by tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, shredded cheese, croutons and bell peppers.
- Macaroni Cheese$6.49
Cheesy macaroni and cheese with al a dente pasta enveloped in a creamy, velvety cheese sauce
- Cabbage$4.99
Tender cabbage simmered to perfection with savory smoked turkey creating a flavorful medley of smokiness and vegetable goodness
- Mashed Potatoes$4.99
Creamy mashed potatoes with skin-on, offering a rustic texture and enhanced flavor. Whipped to perfection, these mashed potatoes retain the earthy richness of the potato’s skins for a delightful and hearty side dish