Urbana Brewing Co. 35 Monument Sq.
Pizza
12" BYO Pizza
$13.75
Two topping build your own 12" pizza additional toppings available $0.80 per topping
12" BeerBBQ Pizza
$16.50
Our house made BeerBQ Chicken Bacon Rancho pizza
10" Gluten Free BYO Pizza
$15.75
Two topping build your own 10" gluten free pizza additional toppings available $0.80 per topping
10" Gluten Free BeerBBQ Pizza
$18.50
Our house made BeerBQ Chicken Bacon Rancho pizza
12" Special
$17.50
10" GF Special
$18.50Out of stock
Appetizers
(5) Boneless Chicken Wings
$8.99
Five count breaded boneless wings
(10) Boneless Chicken Wings
$13.99
Ten count breaded boneless wings
Beer Cheese Dillas
$8.99
Four mini quesadilla's filled with a cheese mix (including our house beer cheese) corn and black beans.
Pretzel with Beer Cheese Dipping
$7.99
Ranch Pretzel W/ Beer Cheese
$7.99
Cheesy Garlic Bread Bites
$9.99
Cookie For 2
$4.50
Cookie For 4
$8.99
Cup Of Ice Cream
$1.00Out of stock
Extra Blue Cheese
$0.50
Extra BeerBQ
$0.50
Extra Beer Cheese
$0.75
Extra Buffalo
$0.50
Extra Mango Jerk
$0.50
Extra Ranch
$0.50
Side HotHoney
$0.50
Side Extra Hot Honey
$0.50Out of stock
Honey Mustard
Out of stock
Kids
Brunch
Urbana Brewing Co. Location and Ordering Hours
(937) 508-4340
Closed • Opens Wednesday at 8AM