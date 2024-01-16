V Group Concepts LLC 22 West Pine Street
Bar Menu
Beer
Menu - Proper
- Archie, Marry Me$15.00
- Beat It$15.00
- Brass Monkey$15.00
- C.R.E.A.M$15.00
- Careless Whisper$15.00
- Espresso Martini- Abuelita$15.00
- Espresso Martini- Call Me Maybe$15.00
- Espresso Martini- Italiano$15.00
- Feel Good Lost$15.00
- Sitting In My Hotel$15.00
- Vuela Vuela$15.00
- Aperol Sprits$15.00
- Don Julio Repo Espresso Martini$15.00
- Garden Grove$12.00
- Good Vibrations- Members Only$12.00
- Bamboo$15.00
- Old Fashioned$15.00
- Paloma$15.00
- Penicillin$15.00
- Moscow Mule$15.00
- Boilermaker-Mexican After Show Party$12.00
- Boilermaker- Papa Was a Rollin' Stone$12.00
- Sidecar$15.00
Spirits
- Arette Extra Anejo$39.50+
- ArteNOM 1146 (Anejo)$25.00+
- Casamigos Anejo$21.00+
- Cincoro Anejo$35.00+
- Cincoro Gold$86.00+
- Corralejo Anejo$15.00+
- Dobel Anejo- PROPER BARREL$18.00+
- Don Julio 1942$48.00+
- Don Julio Anejo$19.00+
- El Tersoro Anejo$20.00+
- El Tesoro Extra Anejo$38.00+
- Fuenteseca Reserva Anejo 11 Yr$106.00+
- Fuenteseca Reserva Anejo 15 Yr$170.00+
- Fuenteseca Reserva Anejo 18 Yr$228.00+
- Fuenteseca Reserva Anejo 21 Yr$339.00+
- Fuenteseca Reserva Anejo 7 Yr$74.00+
- Gran Centenario Anejo$24.00+
- Grand Myan Extra Aged Tequila$30.00
- Grand Yan Limited Ed. Ultra Aged$60.00
- Lapas Anejo$38.00+
- Milagro Select Barrel Anejo$16.00
- Partida Anejo$18.00+
- Partida Elegante Anejo$105.00+
- Patron Anejo$18.00+
- Patron Extra Anejo$28.00+
- Tequila Ocho Extra Anejo$54.00+
- Siete Leguas Anejo$15.00+
- ArteNOM 1123 (Blanco)$22.00+
- Cali Rosa Blanco
- CaliRosa Blanco$22.00+
- Casamigos Blanco$17.00+
- Cincoro Blanco$27.00+
- Codigo 1530 Blanco$15.00+
- Codigo 1530 Rosa$18.00+
- Corazon Blanco Tequila$13.00+
- Don Julio Blanco$16.00+
- El Tesoro Blanco$15.00+
- Espolon Blanco$13.00+
- Fortaleza Blanco$25.00+
- Fuenteseca Cosecha Blanco 2018 Ed.$40.00+
- Gran Centenario Cristalino$20.00+
- Milagro Select Barrel Silver$14.00+
- Partida Blanco$15.00+
- Patron Blanco$15.00+
- Siete Leguas Tequila Blanco$12.00+
- Tapatio Blanco$13.00+
- Tapatio Blanco 110 Proof$20.00+
- Tequila Arette Blanco$13.00+
- Tequila Ocho Plata$16.00+
- 5 Sentidos Bicuixe$31.00+
- 5 Sentidos Papalote$27.00+
- 5 Sentidos Tobala$31.00+
- Banhez Pechuga$24.00+
- Banhez Tobala$29.00+
- Casa Dragones Joven$88.00
- Casamigos Mezcal$23.00+
- Codiga 1530$20.00+
- Del Maguey Chichicapa$25.00+
- Del Maguey Las Milpas$25.00+
- Del Maguey Puebla$14.00+
- Del Maguey San Luis Del Rio$23.00+
- Del Maguey Vida$15.00+
- Derrumbes Durango$19.00+
- Derrumbes Oaxaca$17.00+
- Derrumbes Tamaulipas$20.00+
- Ilegal Anejo$25.00+
- Ilegal Anejo 7yr$39.00+
- Ilegal Joven$13.00+
- Ilegal Reposado$20.00+
- La Venenosa Raicilla (Black)$20.00+
- La Venenosa Raicilla (Green)$26.00+
- La Venenosa Raicilla (Red)$26.00+
- Mezcal De Leyendas Ancho$24.00+
- Mezcal De Leyendas Durango Cenizo$27.00+
- Mezcal De Leyendas Durango Vinata Solar$25.00+
- Mezcal De Leyendas Oaxaca Cuishe$27.00+
- Mezcal De Leyendas Oaxaca Espadin$19.00+
- Mezcal De Leyendas Oaxaca Limited Edition$30.00+
- Mezcal De Leyendas Oaxaca Tobala$25.00+
- Mezcal De Leyendas Puebla$22.00+
- Mezcal Vago Elote$17.00+
- Mezcal Vago Ensamble$19.00+
- Mezcal Vago Espadin$17.00+
- Mezonte Jalisco$40.00+
- Mezonte Michoacan$38.00+
- Mezonte Tepe$38.00+
- Montelobos Ensamble$19.00+
- Montelobos Espadin Joven$15.00+
- Montelobos Pechuga$39.00+
- Neta Espadin$24.00+
- Pierde Almas Joven$19.00+
- Pierde Almas La Puritita Verda$13.00+
- Rey Campero Jabali$28.00+
- Rey Campero Madre Cuishe Mezcal$26.00+
- Rey Campero Pechuga$23.00+
- Rey Campero Tepeztate$28.00+
- Rey Campero Tobala$28.00+
- The Lost Explorer Espadin 8yr$21.00+
- The Lost Explorer Jabali 10yr$33.00+
- The Lost Explorer Salmiana 12yr$45.00+
- Arette Reposado$14.00+
- ArteNOM 1414 (Reposado)$19.00+
- Calirosa Reposado$18.00+
- Casamigos Reposado$18.00+
- Cincoro Reposado$28.00+
- Claze Azul Reposado$44.00+
- Codigo 1530 Reposado$20.00+
- Corazon Reposado$13.00+
- Corralejo Triple Distilado Reposado$16.00+
- Don Julio Reposado$17.00+
- El Tesoro Reposado$18.00+
- Espolon Reposado$14.00+
- Fortaleza Reposado$30.00+
- Milagro Select Barrel Repo$14.00+
- Partida Reposado$16.00+
- Patron Reposado$16.00+
- Siete Leguas Tequila Reposado$14.00+
- Tapatio Reposado$15.00+
- Tequila Ocho Reposado$18.00+
- Volcan de Mi Tierra XA$51.00+
- Bache Gabrielsen XO Cognac$27.00+
- Bhakta 1973 Armagnac$76.00+
- Bhakta 1992 Armagnac$63.00+
- Chateau de Leberon 27yr Armagnac$55.00+
- Cobra Fire Still Strength Eau de Vie$13.00+
- Courvoisier XO Royal Cognac$77.00+
- Cyril Zangs 00 Apple Brandy$20.00+
- D'usse XO Cognac$56.00+
- Domaine du Tertre 20yr Calvados$76.00+
- Famille Naud Extra Cognac$72.00+
- Famille Naud VSOP Cognac$17.00+
- Famille Naud XO Cognac$48.00+
- Frapin 1270 Cognac$16.00+
- Frapin Chateau Fontpinot XO Cognac$39.00+
- Frapin Extra Cognac$203.00+
- Frapin VSOP Cognac$17.00+
- Frapin XO VIP Cognac$59.00+
- Germain-Robin 7yr Brandy$23.00+
- Grand Marnier Revelation$180.00+
- H by Hine VSOP Cognac$19.00+
- Hennessy VS$16.00+
- Hennessy Pure White Label$75.00+
- Jullius Slivovitz Plum Brandy$17.00+
- Laird’s Straight Apple Brandy$12.00+
- Laurent Cazottes Goutte de Poire Williams Brandy$45.00+
- Merlet VSOP Cognac$14.00+
- Navarre Grande Fine Champagne Cognac$57.00+
- Pierre Ferrand 1840 Cognac$18.00+
- Pierre Ferrand Double Cask Reserve Cognac$29.00+
- Pierre Ferrand S.D.A. Cognac$64.00+
- Purkhart Poire Williams Brandy$13.00+
- Remy 1738$18.00+
- Remy Martin Louis XIII$1,000.00+
- Remy Martin VSOP$16.00+
- Roger Groult 12yr Calvados$24.00+
- Roger Groult 18yr Calvados$26.00+
- Roger Groult 25yr Calvados$48.00+
- Schladerer Kirschwasser Cherry$14.00+
- Singani 63 Grape Brandy$11.00+
- St. George Raspberry$14.00+
- Averell Damson Liqueur$13.00+
- Aviation$13.00+
- Beefeater 24$12.00+
- Beefeater$13.00+
- Bobby’s$13.00+
- Bol’s Genever$13.00+
- Boodle’s$13.00+
- Botanist$13.00+
- Drumshanbo Gunpowder Irish$14.00+
- DYFI Pollination Gin$18.00
- Ford’s$13.00+
- Hayman’s Old Tom$10.00+
- Hendrick’s$14.00+
- Monkey 47$22.00+
- Nikka Coffey$14.00+
- Nolet’s Dry Gin$12.00+
- Plymouth Gin$12.00+
- Plymouth Navy Strength$13.00+
- Plymouth Sloe$13.00+
- Porter’s Modern Classic Gin$13.00+
- Porter’s Orchard Gin$13.00+
- Sipsmith$13.00+
- St. George Botanivore$13.00+
- St. George Dry Rye$13.00+
- St. George Terroir$13.00+
- Suntory Roku$13.00+
- Treaty Oak Waterloo$13.00+
- Alta Verde Amaro$10.00+
- Amaro dell’Etna$10.00+
- Amaro Lucano$12.00+
- Amaro Montenegro$11.00+
- Amaro Nonino$10.00+
- Ancho Reyes$12.00+
- Ancho Reyes Verde$12.00+
- Antica Torino Amaro della Sacra$11.00+
- Aperol$10.00+
- Averna$14.00+
- Benedictine$14.00+
- Bonal$12.00+
- Branca Menta$15.00+
- Braulio$13.00+
- Caffe Lolita$10.00+
- Campari$10.00+
- Cardamaro$10.00+
- Carpano Antica Vermouth$16.00+
- Carpano Bianco Vermouth$12.00+
- Chareau$0+
- China China$14.00+
- Chinola$14.00
- Cocchi Americano$12.00+
- Cocchi di Torino$12.00+
- Cointreau$14.00+
- Cumbe Premium Aguardiente$8.00+
- Cynar$10.00+
- Cynar 70 Proof$11.00+
- Disaronno$14.00+
- Dolin Blanc$10.00+
- Dolin Dry$10.00+
- Dolin Genepy$12.00+
- Dolin Rouge$10.00+
- Drambuie$12.00+
- Dubonnet Rouge$8.00+
- Fernet Branca$12.00+
- Foro Originale$10.00+
- Galliano (Yellow)$2.00+
- Giffard Banane du Bresil$10.00+
- Giffard Blue Curacao$8.00+
- Giffard Creme de Mure$13.00+
- Giffard Orgeat$13.00+
- Giffard Pamplemousse$13.00+
- Grand Marnier$17.00+
- Green Chartreuse$0+
- Heering Cherry Liqueur$0+
- Italicus$12.00+
- J. Rieger Caffe Amaro$10.00+
- John D. Taylor’s Velvet Falernum$10.00+
- Kubler Absinthe$14.00+
- Laurent Cazottes Sour Cherry$16.00
- Laurent Cazottes Wild Quince$14.00
- Licor 43$12.00+
- Lillet Blanc$12.00+
- Linie Aquavit$10.00+
- Lo-Fi Amaro$11.00+
- Luxardo Amaro Abano$10.00+
- Luxardo Bitter Bianco$12.00+
- Luxardo Maraschino Liqueur$12.00+
- Massenez Golden 8 Pear Liquer$16.00
- Meletti Amaro$10.00+
- Merlet Creme de Cassis$12.00+
- Merlet Pear Liqueur$12.00+
- Paolo Lazzaroni Fernet$10.00+
- Pernod Absinthe$24.00+
- Pierre Ferrand Dry Curacao$8.00+
- Pimm’s #1$12.00+
- Punt e Mes$8.00+
- Ramazzotti$11.00+
- Rothman & Winter Apricot$12.00+
- Rothman & Winter Creme de Violette$12.00+
- Rothman & Winter Peach$12.00+
- Salers Aperitif$12.00+
- Sfumato$10.00+
- St. George Absinthe$20.00+
- St. George Nola Coffee$14.00+
- St. Germaine$14.00+
- Suze$12.00+
- Tempus Fugit Creme de Cacao$14.00+
- Tempus Fugit Creme de Menthe$14.00+
- Tempus Fugit Gran Classico$14.00+
- Yellow Chartreuse$38.00+
- Zucca$12.00+
- Aguaviva Cachaca$13.00+
- Appleton 21yr Rum$47.00+
- Appleton Signature Blend$13.00+
- Avua Prata Cachaca$13.00+
- Brugal 1888$15.00+
- Cruzan Black Strap$10.00+
- Denizen 8yr$12.00+
- Diplomatico No. 2 Barbet$20.00+
- Diplomatico Reserva Exclusiva$14.00+
- Don Q 7yr Anejo$10.00+
- Don Q Cristal$13.00+
- Don Q Familia Serralles 20yr$445.00+
- Flor de Cana 12yr$16.00+
- Flor de Cana 20yr$29.00+
- Flor de Cana 25yr$63.00+
- Flor de Cana 4yr Extra Seco$13.00+
- Gosling’s Black Seal$13.00+
- Hamilton 151 Proof$13.00+
- Hamilton 86 Proof$13.00+
- Hamilton Jamaican Black$13.00+
- Hamilton Jamaican Gold$13.00+
- Hamilton NY Blend$13.00+
- Kronan Swedish Punsch$13.00+
- Mount Gay Black Barrel$15.00+
- Paranubes Anejo$19.00+
- Pere Labat 8yr Rhum Agricole$34.00+
- Pere Labat Single Cask 12yr Rhum Agricole$78.00+
- Plantation 3-Star$13.00+
- Plantation O.F.T.D.$13.00+
- Plantation Pineapple$13.00+
- Privateer Navy Yard Barrel Proof$16.00+
- Privateer New England White$13.00+
- Probitas$13.00+
- R.L. Seale's 12yr$15.00+
- Rhum Barbancourt 15yr Agricole$15.00+
- Rhum Clement Blanc Agricole$13.00+
- Rhum Clement Creole Shrubb$13.00+
- Rhum Clement Cuvée Homere Agricole$34.00+
- Rhum Clement XO Agricole$18.00+
- Rhum J.M. Blanc 100 Proof Agricole$13.00+
- Rhum J.M. Blanc 80 Proof Agricole$13.00+
- Rhum J.M. VO Agricole$15.00+
- Rhum J.M. XO Agricole$22.00+
- Ron Zacapa 23$16.00+
- Rum Fire$13.00+
- Sailor Jerry Spiced$13.00+
- Saint Benevolence Clarin$13.00+
- Scarlet Ibis$13.00+
- Smith & Cross$13.00+
- The Black Tot$17.00+
- The Black Tot Last Consignment$242.00+
- The Black Tot Master Blender's Reserve 2022 Ed.$48.00+
- Transcontinental Rum Line Australia 7yr$18.00+
- Transcontinental Rum Line Barbados 6yr$20.00+
- Transcontinental Rum Line Jamaica 5yr$19.00+
- Transcontinental Rum Line Mauritius 3yr$17.00+
- Transcontinental Rum Line Panama 6yr$19.00+
- Worthy Park 109 Proof$12.00+
- Worthy Park Rum-Bar Gold$13.00+
- Worthy Park Single Estate Reserve$21.00+
- Wray & Nephew Overproof$12.00+
- Beluga Gold Line$31.00+
- Grey Goose$13.00+
- Ketel One$13.00+
- Ocean$14.00+
- Stoli Elite$21.00+
- Tito’s$13.00+
```````````
- Wheatley$13.00+
- 1792 Small Batch$13.00+
- Angel's Envy$16.00+
- Baker's 7yr$18.00+
- Basil Hayden$16.00+
- Benchmark Bonded$13.00+
- Bhakta 2013$45.00+
- Bib & Tucker 6yr$17.00+
- Black Maple Hill$24.00+
- Blade & Bow$18.00+
- Blantons Bourbon Single Rare$25.00+
- Blue Note Crossroads$14.00+
- Blue Run High Rye$26.00+
- Blue Run Lahaina$30.00+
- Blue Run Reflection I$25.00+
- Buffalo Trace$18.00+
- Bulleit$13.00+
- Chicken Cock$18.00+
- Chicken Cock Chanticleer$123.00+
- E.H. Taylor Small Batch$20.00+
- Eagle Rare 10 Yr$18.00+
- Elijah Craig 12yr Barrel Proof$23.00+
- Elijah Craig Small Batch$12.00+
- Elijah Craig Toasted Barrel$20.00+
- Elmer T Lee Personal Bourbon$18.00+
- Evan Williams Bonded$13.00+
- Four Roses Single Barrel$17.00+
- Four Roses Small Batch$12.00+
- Henry McKenna 10 year$19.00+
- High West$13.00+
- Hillrock Solera Aged$28.00+
- Hillrock Solera Cabernet Finish$33.00+
- Hillrock Solera Cabernet Finish Class of '22 Cask Strength$41.00+
- Hillrock Solera Cognac Finish Cask Strength$46.00+
- Hillrock Solera Pinot Noir Finish$29.00+
- Hirsch The Bivouac$17.00+
- Hirsch The Horizon$14.00+
- Hudson Bright Lights, Big Bourbon$13.00+
- Jack Daniels$12.00+
- James E. Pepper$13.00+
- Jefferson’s Ocean$26.00+
- Jefferson’s Reserve Very Small Batch$20.00+
- Johnny Drum Private Stock Bourbon$14.00+
- Joseph Magnus$30.00+
- Kentucky Owl Batch #12$105.00+
- Kentucky Owl Confiscated$42.00+
- Kentucky Owl Takumi$42.00+
- Kentucky Owl The Wiseman$18.00+
- Kentucky Peerless Single Barrel Double Oak$29.00+
- Kentucky Peerless Small Batch$20.00+
- Knob Creek 9yr$14.00+
- Larceny Barrel Proof$18.00+
- Larceny Small Batch$13.00+
- Maker’s Mark$12.00+
- Mellow Corn$10.00+
- Michter’s$15.00+
- Milam & Greene Single Barrel$17.00+
- Milam & Greene Triple Cask$15.00+
- Noah’s Mill Bourbon$18.00+
- Old Fitzgerald 19yr$63.00+
- Old Forester 100 Proof$13.00+
- Old Grand-Dad Bonded$13.00+
- Old Pepper$20.00+
- Parker's Heritage Double Barreled Blend$47.00+
- Pinhook Flagship$13.00+
- Pinhook High Proof$16.00+
- Rowan’s Creek$16.00+
- Russell’s Reserve 10yr$16.00+
- Saint Augustine Bourbon Cong Csk Fin$42.00
- Saint Augustine Bourbon FL Straight$18.00
- Saint Augustine Bourbon Port BBl Fin$22.00
- Stagg Bourbon 132.2$18.00+
- Stagg Bourbon Batch 130.2$18.00+
- Widow Jane 10yr Bourbon$22.00+
- Widow Jane The Vaults 14yr$63.00+
- Wild Turkey Rare Breed$19.00+
- Willett Family Estate Bourbon$16.00+
- Willett Family Estate Bourbon 10 Yr - "Truth Serum"-Allocated$88.00+
- Willett Family Estate Rye 9yr Flo-Rye-Da 2023-Allocated$78.00+
- Willett Family- 8 Year Wheated Bourbon$56.00+
- Willett Pot Still Reserve Bourbon$17.00+
- Woodford Reserve Rye$16.00+
- Bushmills 12yr$21.00+
- Green Spot$20.00+
- Jameson$12.00+
- Redbreast 12yr$25.00+
- Redbreast 15yr$41.00+
- Yellow Spot$35.00+
- Akashi Single Malt$30.00+
- Fuji Single Grain$24.00+
- Hakata 10yr$17.00+
- Hakata 12yr$22.00+
- Hakata 16yr$33.00+
- Hakata 18yr$44.00+
- Hibiki Harmony Whisky$24.00+
- Fukano 16yr (Impex Collection)$49.00+
- Kurayoshi 8yr$21.00+
- Kurayoshi Matsui Mizunara Cask$26.00+
- Kurayoshi San-In$13.00+
- Mars The Y.A. #01$40.00+
- Mars Tsunuki 2022 Ed.$60.00+
- Nikka Coffey Grain$21.00+
- Nikka Coffey Malt$23.00+
- Nikka Days$17.00+
- Nikka From The Barrel$20.00+
- Nikka Single Malt Miyagikyo$29.00+
- Nikka Single Malt Yoichi$29.00+
- Ohishi 10yr Brandy Cask$20.00+
- Ohishi 11yr Mizunara Cask$21.00+
- Ohishi 8yr Sherry Cask$20.00+
- Ohishi Islay Cask$21.00+
- Ohishi Sakura Cask$21.00+
- Ohishi Sherry Cask$17.00+
- Ohishi Tokubetsu Reserve$67.00+
- Suntory Toki$14.00+
- Takamine 8yr$25.00+
- Yamazaki Whisky Single Malt 12 yr$55.00+
- Angel’s Envy$27.00+
- Basil Hayden$15.00+
- Black Maple Hill$24.00+
- Bulleit$13.00+
- Chicken Cock$22.00+
- Chicken Cock Island Rooster$52.00+
- Elijah Craig Small Batch$13.00+
- High West Double Rye$13.00+
- Hillrock Double Cask$31.00+
- Hudson Do The Rye Thing$13.00+
- James E. Pepper 1776$13.00+
- Jefferson's Ocean$27.00+
- Kentucky Owl The Wiseman$18.00+
- Kentucky Peerless Small Batch$32.00+
- Knob Creek 7yr$14.00+
- Masterson’s 10yr$20.00+
- Michter's$15.00+
- Milam & Greene Port Cask$15.00+
- Old Pepper$20.00+
- Pinhook Flagship$13.00+
- Pinhook High Proof$16.00+
- Rittenhouse$13.00+
- Russell's Reserve 6yr$16.00+
- Russell's Reserve Single Barrel$22.00+
- Whistle Pig 10yr$26.00+
- Whistle Pig 12yr$44.00+
- Whistle Pig 15yr$77.00+
- Whistle Pig Farmstock$20.00+
- Wild Turkey Rare Breed$18.00+
- Willet Family Estate Small Batch Rye$16.00+
- Willett Family Estate 4yr Rye$16.00
- Woodford Reserve Bourbon$16.00+
- Ardbeg An Oa$22.00+
- Ardbeg Corryvreckan$39.00+
- Ardbeg Traigh Bhan 19yr$89.00+
- Ardbeg Uigeadail$25.00+
- Ardbeg Wee Beastie$18.00+
- Aultmore 25yr