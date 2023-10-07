Appetizers

House Chips

$3.95

Our in-house signature crunchy potato chips.

Chips and Salsa

$4.95

Tri-colored tortilla chips served with salsa.

French Fries

$5.49

Crisp; golden brown outside with a fluffy potato center.

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.95

Vibrant and colored, crinkle cut sweet potato fries, with a natural sweet and salty flavor.

Pretzel Bites

$6.95

12 pretzel bites served with cheese

Onion Rings

$6.95

Crisp, golden battered onion rings

Mozzarella Halfmoon

$7.49

5 Breaded and fried mozzarella halfmoons served with marinara dipping sauce.

Jumbo Chicken Wings (6)

$9.95

Authentic mouthwatering New York style jumbo chicken wings. Includes one dipping sauce.

Jumbo Chicken Wings (12)

$19.90

Double up on our authentic mouthwatering New York style jumbo chicken wings. Includes two dipping sauces.

Chicken Tenders

$11.25

Chicken breast battered and fried with a crispy outside and juicy center. Includes two dipping sauces.

Tenders and Fries

$9.95

Two chicken tenders fried with a crispy outside and juicy center. Served with a side of French Fries. Includes one dipping sauce.

Quesadilla

$6.95

A garlic herb flour tortilla filled with a blend of cheddar and Monterey jack cheese.

Grilled Cheese

$5.95

Your choice of bread and cheese for this classic sandwich!

Fried Avocado

$6.49

Extra Sauces

Ranch

$0.75

Balsamic

$0.75

Barbecue

$0.75

Buffalo

$0.75

Thousand Island

$0.75

Italian

$0.75

Blue Cheese

$0.75

Honey Mustard

$0.75

Chipotle Mayo

$0.75

Tartar

$0.75

Cranmayo

$0.75

Salsa

$0.75

Sour cream

$0.75

Nacho Cheese

$0.75

Marinara

$0.75

Soup & Chili

Soup of the Day

Soup of the day.

Chili

Whitey's famous chili combines carefully selected meats, beans, fresh tomatoes, onions, celery, green peppers and a select blend of herbs and spices. Topped with onion and shredded cheese.

Baked Potato Bar

BYOP

$5.49

Build your own baked potato with your choice of add ons.

Fiesta Potato

$10.95

Nacho cheese, seasoned ground beef, bell peppers and red onion.

Chili Potato

$11.95

Chili, shredded cheese, bacon and red onion.

Buffalo Chicken Potato

$11.95

Chicken, pepper jack cheese, red onion and Buffalo sauce

Chicken Bacon Ranch Potato

$12.95

Chicken, bacon, red onion and ranch.

Hot Dog Cart

Hotdog

$5.95

All beef hotdog inside a warm potato bun. Served with our signature house chips.

Sonoran Dog

$4.49

All beef hotdog wrapped in a piece of bacon and topped with onion and roasted green chilis. Served with our signature house chips.

Chicago Dog

$6.95

All beef hotdog with relish, pickle spear, tomato, onion and celery salt. Served with our signature house chips.

Chili Cheese Dog

$8.95

All beef hotdog with our classic chili, shredded cheese and onions. Served with our signature house chips.

Nachos

Nachos and Cheese

$9.95

Tri-colored tortilla chips piled high, topped with mild nacho cheese.

Vegetable Nachos

$11.49

Tri-colored tortilla chips layered with mild nacho cheese, bell peppers, onions, corn, black beans, tomatoes and black olives.

Deluxe Nachos

$13.95

Tri-colored corn tortilla chips topped with mild nacho cheese, bell peppers, onions and tomatoes with your choice of seasoned ground beef or chicken.

12" Pizzas

Cheese

$9.95

Topped with a 4 cheese blend.

Pepperoni

$10.95

Topped with thick cut pepperoni

Vegetable

$10.95

Topped with red onion, bell peppers, olives and mushrooms

5 Meat

$12.95

Topped with pepperoni, bacon, sausage, pork and beef

Entrees

Meatloaf

$13.95

Home-made meat loaf with mashed potatoes and a vegetable medley. Topped with a savory brown gravy.

Fish and Chips

$14.49

3 Pieces of battered pollock or cod served with fries, coleslaw and tartar sauce.

Fried Chicken Meal

$13.49

3 Pieces of dark meat chicken served with a side of coleslaw and corn.

Spaghetti and Meatballs

$12.95

Spaghetti and meatballs with garlic bread

Sandwiches

BLT

$10.95

Bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo for an all time favorite. Comes with our signature house chips and a pickle spear.

Turkey Sandwich

$11.95

Sliced turkey, tomatoes, onions, lettuce, pickles and mayo. Comes with our signature house chips and a pickle spear.

Hot Ham and Cheese

$11.49

Ham with your choice of melty cheese. Comes with our signature house chips and a pickle spear.

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$14.95

Crispy chicken patty topped with marinara and melty mozarella and parmesan cheeses. Served with our signature house chips.

ALT

$9.95

Fresh sliced avocado, lettuce, tomatoes and mayo. Comes with our signature house chips and a pickle spear.

Meatball Sub

$13.95

Meatballs with marinara and mozzarella cheese on a toasted french roll. Served with our signature house chips.

Horsey

$12.95

Cold roast beef topped with provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato and special horseradish mayo. Comes with our Signature house chips and a pickle spear.

French Dip

$13.49

Sliced roast beef, your choice of cheese on a toasted French roll with au jus and chips.

Rueben

$12.95

Corned beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and 1000 island dressing on toasted rye bread. Comes with our signature house chips and a pickle spear.

Egg Salad

$10.25

Fresh made egg salad with green olives and topped with lettuce, tomato and red onion. Comes with our signature house chips and a pickle spear.

Chicken Salad

$10.95

Classic chicken salad mixed with celery, onion and seasonings then topped with lettuce, tomato and red onion. Comes with our signature house chips and a pickle spear.

Cali Club

$12.95

Sliced turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, avocado and mayo. Comes with our signature house chips and a pickle spear.

Chipotle Chicken Avocado melt

$12.95

Oven roasted chicken breast, melted cheese, sliced avocado, tomato, lettuce and topped with chipotle mayo. Comes with our Signature house chips and a pickle spear.

Salads

House Salad

Mixed greens with tomato, onion and cucumber.

Southwest Chop

$10.95

Mixed greens, chicken, corn, onions, tomatoes, black beans and crispy onions. Comes with your choice of dressing.

Taco Salad

$11.95

Mixed greens, shredded cheese, tomato, red onion, bell peppers, black olives and your choice of seasoned ground beef or chicken. Served in a 10" flour tortilla shell with salsa and sour cream.

Cobb Salad

$10.95

Mixed greens, ham, tomato, corn, egg and blue cheese crumbles. Comes with your choice of dressing.

Crispy Chicken

$10.95

Mixed greens, crispy fried chicken, tomato, cucumber, onion and your choice of dressing.

Burgers

Cal-Am Classic

$11.95

Angus beef patty, lettuce, tomato, red onion and pickles. Served with our signature house chips.

Turkey Burger

$11.95

Turkey patty topped with lettuce, tomato, pickles, red onion and our signature cranmayo. Served with our signature house chips.

Beyond Meat Burger

$12.95

Plant-based protein burger patty with the lettuce, tomato, onions and pickles. Served with our signature house chips.

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$10.95

Breaded chicken patty topped with coleslaw, red onion and pickles. Served with our signature house chips.

Ol' Smokey

$12.95

Angus beef patty with melted cheddar cheese, crispy fried onions and smothered in BBQ sauce. Served with our signature house chips.

Jalapeño Stack

$12.49

Angus beef patty topped with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, bacon, jalapenos and 1000 island dressing. Served with our signature house chips.

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$12.95

Angus beef patty, melted swiss, mushrooms and red onions. Served with our signature house chips.

Arizona Burger

$13.95

Angus beef patty, fried avocado, lettuce, tomato, red onion and pickles. Served with our signature house chips.

Patty Melt

$11.95

Angus beef patty, red onion, swiss cheese and your choce of sliced bread. Served with our signature house chips.

Desserts

Snickers Ice Cream Bar

$2.95

Made with creamy peanut butter ice cream, smooth caramel and crunchy peanuts and covered in a chocolate shell, SNICKERS Ice Cream Bars are a delicious treat that take satisfaction to a new, frozen level.

Root Beer Float

$4.95

A 24 oz. cup of root beer with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.

Brownie Blondie Toffee Crunch

$2.95

Caramelized, dense and chewy butterscotch brownie stuffed with semisweet chocolate chucks and scattered with crunchy buttery toffee.

Cookie

$2.95