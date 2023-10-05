HOT FOOD

SIGNATURE BOWLS

Cilantro Lime Brown Rice, Balsamic Mushrooms, Braised Beef, and a side of Chipotle Ranch. (Gluten-Free)
BYO Regular Bowl

$15.99

Select 2 choices of bases, 2 vegetables, 2 proteins, and 1 boost. Choice of side sauce included. Extras available upon request.

BYO Small Bowl

$11.99

Select 1 choice of base, 1 vegetable, 1 protein, and boost. Choice of side sauce included. Extras available upon request.

BYO Super Bowl

$19.99

Our SUPER BOWL has a choice of 3 Bases, 2 Veggies, 3 Proteins, 2 Boosts and 2 Sauces

Califlorida Bowl

$11.99+

Veggie Quinoa, buffalo cauliflower, southwest chicken, side of Avocado Caesar. (Gluten Free)

Earth Matters Bowl

$11.99+

Veggie Quinoa, Roasted Broccoli, Vegan Protein of the Day, and a side of Citrus Vinaigrette

Earthsgiving Bowl

$11.99+

Vale rice, balsamic mushrooms, turkey spinach feta meatballs, chipotle ranch

Great South Bowl

$13.99+

Chipotle Mac n Cheese, Broccoli, and Braised Beef

Guac Around Globe Bowl

$13.99+

Vale Brown Rice (Pesto/parmesan infused), Roasted Broccoli, Ancho Pulled Chicken, and Guacamole

Keto Bowl

$13.99+

Lemon garlic kale, broccoli, southwest grilled chicken, feta cheese, sliced avocado (Gluten Free)

Kids Meal

$7.99

Select 1 base or vegetable, 1 protein+ cookie

Out of this World Bowl

$11.99+

Cilantro Lime Brown Rice, Buffalo Cauliflower, Ancho Pulled Chicken, and a side of Avocado Caesar. (Gluten-Free)

Sweet Earth Bowl

$11.99+

Sweet potato noodles, broccoli, teriyaki chicken. Side of curry honey mustard. (Gluten Free Bowl)

Up North Bowl

$13.99+

Cilantro Lime Brown Rice, Balsamic Mushrooms, Braised Beef, and a side of Chipotle Ranch. (Gluten-Free)

Vegan Comfort Love Bowl

$11.99+

Veggie quinoa, roasted broccoli, buffalo vegan tenders, buffalo chickpeas, vale vinaigrette

SUPER FOOD CAFÉ

AÇAÍ BOWLS

Non-dairy, Vegan Açaí base topped with granola and your choice of toppings.
BYO Açaí Bowl

$10.99+

Vegan, gluten-free Açaí base topped with granola and your choice of toppings.

Acai Banana Split

$16.99

2 scoops of açaí between a split banana, your choice of granola, and 3 toppings.

Berry Classic Açaí Bowl

$10.99+

Acai Bowl topped with granola, Banana, Blueberries, and Strawberries

PB & Açaí Bowl

$11.99+

Acai bowl topped with granola, Peanut Butter, Banana, Strawberries, and Chia Seeds

Vale Vibes Açaí Bowl

$11.99+

Acai Bowl topped with granola, Pineapple, Strawberries, Kiwi, and Shaved Coconut

CHIA PUDDING

BYO Chia Pudding Bowl

$10.99+

Vegan, non-dairy, coconut milk base pudding - loaded with omega 3s and fiber. Topped with granola and your choice of toppings.

Chia Pudding Parfait

$7.99
Chocolate Protein Chia Pudding Parfait

$7.99

Dragonfruit Chia Pudding Parfait

$7.99
Matcha Chia Pudding Parfait

$7.99
PB&J Chia Pudding Parfait

$7.99

DRAGONFRUIT (PITAYA) BOWLS

Dragonfruit base blended with banana, strawberry, and pineapple! (Vegan and gluten free base). Topped with your choice of granola and toppings