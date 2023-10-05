Vale Food Co - Boca
HOT FOOD
SIGNATURE BOWLS
BYO Regular Bowl
Select 2 choices of bases, 2 vegetables, 2 proteins, and 1 boost. Choice of side sauce included. Extras available upon request.
BYO Small Bowl
Select 1 choice of base, 1 vegetable, 1 protein, and boost. Choice of side sauce included. Extras available upon request.
BYO Super Bowl
Our SUPER BOWL has a choice of 3 Bases, 2 Veggies, 3 Proteins, 2 Boosts and 2 Sauces
Califlorida Bowl
Veggie Quinoa, buffalo cauliflower, southwest chicken, side of Avocado Caesar. (Gluten Free)
Earth Matters Bowl
Veggie Quinoa, Roasted Broccoli, Vegan Protein of the Day, and a side of Citrus Vinaigrette
Earthsgiving Bowl
Vale rice, balsamic mushrooms, turkey spinach feta meatballs, chipotle ranch
Great South Bowl
Chipotle Mac n Cheese, Broccoli, and Braised Beef
Guac Around Globe Bowl
Vale Brown Rice (Pesto/parmesan infused), Roasted Broccoli, Ancho Pulled Chicken, and Guacamole
Keto Bowl
Lemon garlic kale, broccoli, southwest grilled chicken, feta cheese, sliced avocado (Gluten Free)
Kids Meal
Select 1 base or vegetable, 1 protein+ cookie
Out of this World Bowl
Cilantro Lime Brown Rice, Buffalo Cauliflower, Ancho Pulled Chicken, and a side of Avocado Caesar. (Gluten-Free)
Sweet Earth Bowl
Sweet potato noodles, broccoli, teriyaki chicken. Side of curry honey mustard. (Gluten Free Bowl)
Up North Bowl
Cilantro Lime Brown Rice, Balsamic Mushrooms, Braised Beef, and a side of Chipotle Ranch. (Gluten-Free)
Vegan Comfort Love Bowl
Veggie quinoa, roasted broccoli, buffalo vegan tenders, buffalo chickpeas, vale vinaigrette
SUPER FOOD CAFÉ
AÇAÍ BOWLS
BYO Açaí Bowl
Vegan, gluten-free Açaí base topped with granola and your choice of toppings.
Acai Banana Split
2 scoops of açaí between a split banana, your choice of granola, and 3 toppings.
Berry Classic Açaí Bowl
Acai Bowl topped with granola, Banana, Blueberries, and Strawberries
PB & Açaí Bowl
Acai bowl topped with granola, Peanut Butter, Banana, Strawberries, and Chia Seeds
Vale Vibes Açaí Bowl
Acai Bowl topped with granola, Pineapple, Strawberries, Kiwi, and Shaved Coconut
CHIA PUDDING
BYO Chia Pudding Bowl
Vegan, non-dairy, coconut milk base pudding - loaded with omega 3s and fiber. Topped with granola and your choice of toppings.