Breakfast

"Our Famous 222 or III"

2 Eggs, 2 Pancakes, and 2 Bacon

$10.49

2 Eggs, 2 Pancakes, and 2 Sausage Links

$10.49

2 Eggs, 2 French Toast, and 2 Bacon

$10.49

2 Eggs, 2 French Toast, and 2 Sausage Links

$10.49

1 Egg, 1 Pancake, 1 Bacon

$7.49

1 Egg, 1 Pancake, 1 Sausage Link

$7.49

Egg Sandwich

Bagel & Butter

$2.69

Bagel & Cream Cheese

$2.69

Egg Sandwich

$6.49

Two eggs cooked to order on choice of kaiser roll, bagel, whole wheat, white, rye or English muffin, does not include beverage. Add swiss, American or Cheddar cheese..... $.99 with bacon, ham, turkey bacon or sausage.....$2.99

From the Griddle

3 Buttermilk Pancakes

$8.99

Belgian Waffle

$8.99

Bowl of Fresh Fruit Salad

$5.99

Challah French Toast

$8.99

Short Stack

$7.49

Omelettes and More

Avocado Toast

$9.99

With 2 eggs any style

Bacon & Cheese Omelette

$11.99

Crisp bacon (or diced ham) with a choice of American, swiss or Cheddar cheese. Served with choice of home fries, oatmeal, fruit or sliced tomato and a choice of bread with butter or cream cheese.

Cheese Blintzes

$10.49

With sour cream and choice of fruit topping

Cheese Omelette

$10.99

American, swiss or cheddar. Served with choice of home fries, oatmeal, fruit or sliced tomato and a choice of bread with butter or cream cheese.

Greek Omelette

$11.99

Feta cheese, onions, and tomatoes. Served with choice of home fries, oatmeal, fruit or sliced tomato and a choice of bread with butter or cream cheese.

Ham & Cheese Omelette

$11.99

Crisp bacon (or diced ham) with a choice of American, swiss or Cheddar cheese. Served with choice of home fries, oatmeal, fruit or sliced tomato and a choice of bread with butter or cream cheese.

Healthy Egg White Omelette

$11.99

Egg whites with spinach, mushrooms, and swiss cheese. Served with choice of home fries, oatmeal, fruit or sliced tomato and a choice of bread with butter or cream cheese.

Matzo Brie Scramble

$10.49

With applesauce or sour cream

Mushroom, Onion & Swiss Omelette

$11.99

Served with choice of home fries, oatmeal, fruit or sliced tomato and a choice of bread with butter or cream cheese.

Nova & Onion Omelette

$13.49

Nova and sautéed onions. Served with choice of home fries, oatmeal, fruit or sliced tomato and a choice of bread with butter or cream cheese.

Salami Omelette

$13.99

Served with choice of home fries, oatmeal, fruit or sliced tomato and a choice of bread with butter or cream cheese.

Spanish Omelette

$11.99

With salsa. Served with choice of home fries, oatmeal, fruit or sliced tomato and a choice of bread with butter or cream cheese.

Spinach with Feta Omelette

$11.99

Served with choice of home fries, oatmeal, fruit or sliced tomato and a choice of bread with butter or cream cheese.

Veggie Omelette

$11.99

Mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, and peppers. Served with choice of home fries, oatmeal, fruit or sliced tomato and a choice of bread with butter or cream cheese.

Western Omelette

$11.99

Ham, peppers, tomato, and onion. Served with choice of home fries, oatmeal, fruit or sliced tomato and a choice of bread with butter or cream cheese.

On the Side

3 Sausage Links

$3.99

3 Slices of Bacon

$3.99

3 Slices of Turkey Bacon

$3.99

Bowl of Oatmeal

$3.49

French Fries

$4.99

Ham Steak

$4.29

Home Fries

$2.99

Homemade Muffins

$3.49

Onion Rings

$4.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.99

Sausage Patties

$3.99

$14.99

Nova served on a bed of lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and cream cheese and choice of bread or bagel

$10.49

Pastry

Blueberry Muffin

$3.49

Blueberry Danish

$3.49

Black & White Cookie

$3.49

Chocolate Cigar

$3.49

Cinnamon Cigar

$3.49

Cherry Danish

$3.49

Cheese Danish

$3.49

Bran Muffin

$3.49

Corn Muffin

$3.49

Choc Chip Muffin

$3.49

Cinnamon Muffin

$3.49

Cranberry Muffin

$3.49

Lunch

David's Overstuffed Sandwiches

Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato Sandwich

$10.99

All sandwiches are served with lettuce & tomato, a pickle, a choice of fresh fruit, potato salad, cole slaw

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$11.99

All sandwiches are served with lettuce & tomato, a pickle, a choice of fresh fruit, potato salad, cole slaw

Egg Salad Sandwich

$11.99

All sandwiches are served with lettuce & tomato, a pickle, a choice of fresh fruit, potato salad, cole slaw

Frankfurter & Fries

$7.99

All sandwiches are served with lettuce & tomato, a pickle, a choice of fresh fruit, potato salad, cole slaw

Kosher Salami

$11.99

All sandwiches are served with lettuce & tomato, a pickle, a choice of fresh fruit, potato salad, cole slaw

Roasted Turkey - Off the Frame

$14.99

All sandwiches are served with lettuce & tomato, a pickle, a choice of fresh fruit, potato salad, cole slaw

Shrimp Salad Sandwich

$11.99

All sandwiches are served with lettuce & tomato, a pickle, a choice of fresh fruit, potato salad, cole slaw

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$11.99

All sandwiches are served with lettuce & tomato, a pickle, a choice of fresh fruit, potato salad, cole slaw

Turkey Club

$15.49

All sandwiches are served with lettuce & tomato, a pickle, a choice of fresh fruit, potato salad, cole slaw

Whitefish Salad Sandwich

$13.99

All sandwiches are served with lettuce & tomato, a pickle, a choice of fresh fruit, potato salad, cole slaw

From the Grill

Blackened Mahi Mahi Sandwich

$12.99

With lettuce and tomato on a roll. Includes David’s famous french fries.

Cheeseburger

$11.99

Includes David’s famous french fries.

Cheeseburger Patty Melt

$12.99

With swiss cheese and grilled onions served on grilled rye. Includes David’s famous french fries.

Grilled Cheese

$8.49

Includes David’s famous french fries.

Grilled Mahi Mahi Reuben

$14.99

With swiss cheese and Russian dressing. Includes David’s famous french fries.

Grilled Turkey Reuben

$15.49

Turkey, sauerkraut, melted swiss, and Russian dressing on grilled rye. Includes David’s famous french fries.

Hamburger

$10.99

Includes David’s famous french fries.

Key West Chicken Sandwich

$11.99

Grilled chicken, sliced avocado, lettuce, tomato, and bacon. Includes David’s famous french fries.

Sunshine Chicken Sandwich

$11.99

Grilled chicken, sliced portobello mushroom, lettuce, tomato, and red peppers. Includes David’s famous french fries.

Tuna Melt

$14.99

White albacore tuna, melted American cheese on grilled rye. Includes David’s famous french fries.

Turkey Burger

$10.99

Includes David’s famous french fries.

Veggie Burger

$9.99

Includes David’s famous french fries.

Paninis!

Fire Roasted Veggies with Mozzarella

$11.99

All paninis served with a choice of fresh fruit, potato salad, cole slaw or David’s Famous French fries

Roasted Turkey with Swiss

$11.99

All paninis served with a choice of fresh fruit, potato salad, cole slaw or David’s Famous French fries

Tomato & Mozzarella with Pesto

$11.99

All paninis served with a choice of fresh fruit, potato salad, cole slaw or David’s Famous French fries

Salads

Chicken Salad Platter

$12.99

Two scoops of chicken salad. Served with choice of dressing and pita bread.

Combo Salad Platter

$12.99

Choice of two scoops of tuna, egg or chicken salad. Served with choice of dressing and pita bread.

Egg Salad Platter

$12.99

Two scoops of egg salad. Served with choice of dressing and pita bread.

Large Asian Chicken Salad

$12.49

Romaine lettuce, mandarin oranges, carrots, chicken, crunchy noodles, and sesame dressing. Served with choice of dressing and pita bread.

Large Caesar Salad

$11.99

Romaine lettuce, Parmesan, croutons, and Caesar dressing. Served with choice of dressing and pita bread.

Large Chef Salad

$12.99

Turkey, ham, or roast beef and swiss cheese with hard boiled egg. Add a scoop of tuna, egg, chicken salad or grilled chicken...$3.99Served with choice of dressing and pita bread.

Large Cobb Salad

$12.49

Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, bacon, hard boiled egg, grilled chicken, and bleu cheese. Served with choice of dressing and pita bread.

Large Greek Salad

$12.49

Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, olives, pepperoncinis, and feta cheese. Served with choice of dressing and pita bread.

One Scoop Mini Platter

$10.49

Your choice tuna, egg, or chicken salad and pita bread. Served with choice of dressing and pita bread.

Tuna Salad Platter

$12.99

Two scoops of white albacore tuna. Served with choice of dressing and pita bread.

Taco Salad

$14.99

Soup

Chicken Noodle

$5.99

Cup of Soup & Half Sandwich

$10.99

Matzo Ball Soup

$5.99

Salad & Half Sandwich

$10.99

Soup of the Day

$5.99

Wraps!

Cranberry Chicken Salad Wrap

$11.99

With cranberry sauce, lettuce, and tomatoes. Served with a choice of fresh fruit, , potato salad, cole slaw or David’s Famous French Fries

Grilled Chicken BLT Wrap

$11.99

Served with a choice of fresh fruit, , potato salad, cole slaw or David’s Famous French Fries

Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap

$11.99

Served with a choice of fresh fruit, , potato salad, cole slaw or David’s Famous French Fries

$10.49

Beverages

Apple Juice

$2.89

Chocolate Egg Cream

$2.89

Chocolate Milk

Coffee

$2.89

Cranberry Juice

$2.89

Dr. Brown's Soda - Assorted Flavors

$2.89

Fountain Soda

$2.89

Fresh Brewed Ice Tea

$2.89

Hot Chocolate

$2.89

Iced Coffee

$2.89

Milk

Orange Juice

$2.89

Tea

$2.89

Beer

Mic Ultra

$3.50

Heineken

$4.50

Miller Lite

$3.50

Corona

$3.50

Stella Artois

$4.50

Budweiser

$3.50

Wine

Sutter Home Red

$6.00

Sutter Home White

$6.00

To Go

To Go Entrees

Chicken Parmesan

$18.99

Eggplant Parmesan

$17.99

Flounder Francese

$19.99

Meatloaf

$15.99

Pork Tenderloin

$15.99

Stuffed Cabbage

$15.99

To Go Soups

Minestrone

$8.99

NE Clam Chowder

$8.99

Split Pea

$8.99

Seafood Night

Entrées

Baked Stuffed Lobster

$34.99

With our homemade seafood stuffing

Broiled New Bedford Scrod

$26.99

Topped with bread crumbs and butter

California Lobster Roll

$29.99

Lobster salad, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and avocado

Connecticut Lobster Roll

$29.99

Served warm with drawn butter

Lobster Newburgh

$32.99

In our lobster bisque sauce topped with seafood stuffing

Ribeye

$34.99

16 oz

Shrimp Alfredo

$28.99

Classic white wine and cheese sauce over pasta

Sides

Baked Potato

Coleslaw

French Fries

Vegetable

Happy Hour

Rainbow veggie platter for 4

$16.99

Rainbow veggie platter for 2

$8.99

Caprese Platter

$10.99

Fried Calamari

$10.99

Onion Rings

$4.99

Hamburger

$10.99

Hot Dog

$7.99

Portobello Stack

$10.99

Chicken Quesadilla

$11.99

Veggie Quesadilla

$10.99

Asian Night

Buffet

Buffet

$30.00

Rosh Hashanah Dinner

Dinner

$42.50

Break the Fast

Break the fast

$35.00