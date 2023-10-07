Valencia Shores 7751 Valencia Shores Drive
Breakfast
"Our Famous 222 or III"
Egg Sandwich
From the Griddle
Omelettes and More
Avocado Toast
With 2 eggs any style
Bacon & Cheese Omelette
Crisp bacon (or diced ham) with a choice of American, swiss or Cheddar cheese. Served with choice of home fries, oatmeal, fruit or sliced tomato and a choice of bread with butter or cream cheese.
Cheese Blintzes
With sour cream and choice of fruit topping
Cheese Omelette
American, swiss or cheddar. Served with choice of home fries, oatmeal, fruit or sliced tomato and a choice of bread with butter or cream cheese.
Greek Omelette
Feta cheese, onions, and tomatoes. Served with choice of home fries, oatmeal, fruit or sliced tomato and a choice of bread with butter or cream cheese.
Ham & Cheese Omelette
Crisp bacon (or diced ham) with a choice of American, swiss or Cheddar cheese. Served with choice of home fries, oatmeal, fruit or sliced tomato and a choice of bread with butter or cream cheese.
Healthy Egg White Omelette
Egg whites with spinach, mushrooms, and swiss cheese. Served with choice of home fries, oatmeal, fruit or sliced tomato and a choice of bread with butter or cream cheese.
Matzo Brie Scramble
With applesauce or sour cream
Mushroom, Onion & Swiss Omelette
Served with choice of home fries, oatmeal, fruit or sliced tomato and a choice of bread with butter or cream cheese.
Nova & Onion Omelette
Nova and sautéed onions. Served with choice of home fries, oatmeal, fruit or sliced tomato and a choice of bread with butter or cream cheese.
Salami Omelette
Served with choice of home fries, oatmeal, fruit or sliced tomato and a choice of bread with butter or cream cheese.
Spanish Omelette
With salsa. Served with choice of home fries, oatmeal, fruit or sliced tomato and a choice of bread with butter or cream cheese.
Spinach with Feta Omelette
Served with choice of home fries, oatmeal, fruit or sliced tomato and a choice of bread with butter or cream cheese.
Veggie Omelette
Mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, and peppers. Served with choice of home fries, oatmeal, fruit or sliced tomato and a choice of bread with butter or cream cheese.
Western Omelette
Ham, peppers, tomato, and onion. Served with choice of home fries, oatmeal, fruit or sliced tomato and a choice of bread with butter or cream cheese.
On the Side
Smoked Nova Platter
Cheese Blintzes
Pastry
Lunch
David's Overstuffed Sandwiches
Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato Sandwich
All sandwiches are served with lettuce & tomato, a pickle, a choice of fresh fruit, potato salad, cole slaw
Chicken Salad Sandwich
All sandwiches are served with lettuce & tomato, a pickle, a choice of fresh fruit, potato salad, cole slaw
Egg Salad Sandwich
All sandwiches are served with lettuce & tomato, a pickle, a choice of fresh fruit, potato salad, cole slaw
Frankfurter & Fries
All sandwiches are served with lettuce & tomato, a pickle, a choice of fresh fruit, potato salad, cole slaw
Kosher Salami
All sandwiches are served with lettuce & tomato, a pickle, a choice of fresh fruit, potato salad, cole slaw
Roasted Turkey - Off the Frame
All sandwiches are served with lettuce & tomato, a pickle, a choice of fresh fruit, potato salad, cole slaw
Shrimp Salad Sandwich
All sandwiches are served with lettuce & tomato, a pickle, a choice of fresh fruit, potato salad, cole slaw
Tuna Salad Sandwich
All sandwiches are served with lettuce & tomato, a pickle, a choice of fresh fruit, potato salad, cole slaw
Turkey Club
All sandwiches are served with lettuce & tomato, a pickle, a choice of fresh fruit, potato salad, cole slaw
Whitefish Salad Sandwich
All sandwiches are served with lettuce & tomato, a pickle, a choice of fresh fruit, potato salad, cole slaw
From the Grill
Blackened Mahi Mahi Sandwich
With lettuce and tomato on a roll. Includes David’s famous french fries.
Cheeseburger
Includes David’s famous french fries.
Cheeseburger Patty Melt
With swiss cheese and grilled onions served on grilled rye. Includes David’s famous french fries.
Grilled Cheese
Includes David’s famous french fries.
Grilled Mahi Mahi Reuben
With swiss cheese and Russian dressing. Includes David’s famous french fries.
Grilled Turkey Reuben
Turkey, sauerkraut, melted swiss, and Russian dressing on grilled rye. Includes David’s famous french fries.
Hamburger
Includes David’s famous french fries.
Key West Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken, sliced avocado, lettuce, tomato, and bacon. Includes David’s famous french fries.
Sunshine Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken, sliced portobello mushroom, lettuce, tomato, and red peppers. Includes David’s famous french fries.
Tuna Melt
White albacore tuna, melted American cheese on grilled rye. Includes David’s famous french fries.
Turkey Burger
Includes David’s famous french fries.
Veggie Burger
Includes David’s famous french fries.
Paninis!
Fire Roasted Veggies with Mozzarella
All paninis served with a choice of fresh fruit, potato salad, cole slaw or David’s Famous French fries
Roasted Turkey with Swiss
All paninis served with a choice of fresh fruit, potato salad, cole slaw or David’s Famous French fries
Tomato & Mozzarella with Pesto
All paninis served with a choice of fresh fruit, potato salad, cole slaw or David’s Famous French fries
Salads
Chicken Salad Platter
Two scoops of chicken salad. Served with choice of dressing and pita bread.
Combo Salad Platter
Choice of two scoops of tuna, egg or chicken salad. Served with choice of dressing and pita bread.
Egg Salad Platter
Two scoops of egg salad. Served with choice of dressing and pita bread.
Large Asian Chicken Salad
Romaine lettuce, mandarin oranges, carrots, chicken, crunchy noodles, and sesame dressing. Served with choice of dressing and pita bread.
Large Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan, croutons, and Caesar dressing. Served with choice of dressing and pita bread.
Large Chef Salad
Turkey, ham, or roast beef and swiss cheese with hard boiled egg. Add a scoop of tuna, egg, chicken salad or grilled chicken...$3.99Served with choice of dressing and pita bread.
Large Cobb Salad
Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, bacon, hard boiled egg, grilled chicken, and bleu cheese. Served with choice of dressing and pita bread.
Large Greek Salad
Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, olives, pepperoncinis, and feta cheese. Served with choice of dressing and pita bread.
One Scoop Mini Platter
Your choice tuna, egg, or chicken salad and pita bread. Served with choice of dressing and pita bread.
Tuna Salad Platter
Two scoops of white albacore tuna. Served with choice of dressing and pita bread.
Taco Salad
Soup
Wraps!
Cranberry Chicken Salad Wrap
With cranberry sauce, lettuce, and tomatoes. Served with a choice of fresh fruit, , potato salad, cole slaw or David’s Famous French Fries
Grilled Chicken BLT Wrap
Served with a choice of fresh fruit, , potato salad, cole slaw or David’s Famous French Fries
Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap
Served with a choice of fresh fruit, , potato salad, cole slaw or David’s Famous French Fries
Cheese Blintzes
Beverages
Seafood Night
Entrées
Baked Stuffed Lobster
With our homemade seafood stuffing
Broiled New Bedford Scrod
Topped with bread crumbs and butter
California Lobster Roll
Lobster salad, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and avocado
Connecticut Lobster Roll
Served warm with drawn butter
Lobster Newburgh
In our lobster bisque sauce topped with seafood stuffing
Ribeye
16 oz
Shrimp Alfredo
Classic white wine and cheese sauce over pasta