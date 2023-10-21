Specials

Double Up Special
$29.99

2 Large Pizzas with Up To 3 Toppings Each

George's Choice
$29.99

1 Large Pizza with 2 Toppings, 10 Piece Chicken Wings, and a 2 Liter Soda of Your Choice

What A Deal
$19.99

1 Large Pizza with 3 Toppings and a 2 Liter Soda of your choice

Manager's Special
$30.99

1 Large Pizza with 2 Toppings, Spaghetti, Salad, Garlic Bread, and a 2 Liter Soda of your choice

Pick Up Special
Out of stock

Please Call for Pick-Up Specials. Special Pricing on Pizza, Pick Up Only, Everyday

Home Alone Special
$19.99

Small Personal Pizza with 1 Topping, Small Dinner Salad, 10-piece Wings, and a Large Soda

Specialty Pizzas

Choose From Several of Our Popular Combination Pizzas! Deluxe, Hawaiian, Grecian, Mexican, Margarita, Meatlovers, BBQ Chicken, and White Pizza.
Deluxe
Extra Cheese, Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushrooms, Olives & Green Peppers

Hawaiian

Extra Cheese, Canadian Bacon, Pineapple

Greek

Extra Cheese, Feta Cheese, Tomatoes, Onions, Green Peppers & Sausage

Margarita
Traditionally made, Fresh Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella Cheese, Fresh Basil, Garlic, and Drizzle of Extra Virgin Olive Oil with a pinch of Black Pepper

Meatlovers

Extra cheese, Pepperoni, Sausage, Canadian Bacon, Meatballs, and Bacon

Mexican

Extra Cheese, Chorizo, Tomatoes, Onions, and Jalapeños.

BBQ Chicken

BBQ Sauce, Chicken, Onions, and Extra Cheese

White Pizza

Alfredo Sauce, Chicken, Garlic, Onion, and Topped with Oregano

Create Your Own

Personal Create Your Own
$8.99
Small Create Your Own
$11.99
Medium Create Your Own
$13.99
Large Create Your Own
$14.99
Xtra Large Create Your Own
$16.99
XXL Create Your Own
$18.99
Family Create Your Own
$36.99
Party Create Your Own
$43.99

Pasta

Spaghetti & Sauce
$12.99

Comes with Salad and Garlic Bread

Spaghetti & Meatballs
$14.99

Comes with Salad and Garlic Bread

Spaghetti & Ground Beef
$14.99

Comes with Salad and Garlic Bread

Spaghetti & Sausage
$14.99

Comes with Salad and Garlic Bread

Fettuccini Alfredo
$12.99

Comes with Salad and Garlic Bread

Chicken Fettuccini Alfredo
$14.99

Comes with Salad and Garlic Bread

Lasagna
$14.99

Comes with Salad and Garlic Bread

Ravioli
$14.99

Submarines

Italian combo
$6.99+

Ham, Pepperoni, Salami, Mayo, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Bell Peppers, and Creamy Italian Sauce

Roast Beef
$6.99+

Juicy Roast Beef, Mayo, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Bell Peppers, Onions and Creamy Italian Sauce

Pastrami
$6.99+

Tasty Pastrami, Mayo, Provolone Cheese, Pickles, and Mustard

Turkey & Cheese
$6.99+

Turkey, Mayo, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Bell Peppers, Onion, and Creamy Italian Sauce

Meatball
$6.99+

Italian Seasoned Meatballs, Marinara, Onions, Bell Peppers, Provolone Cheese, and sprinkled with Parmesan

Ham & Cheese
$6.99+

Ham, Mayo, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Bell Peppers, Onions, and Creamy Italian Sauce

Buffalo Chicken
$6.99+

Spicy Buffalo Breaded Chicken Breast with Lettuce, Tomato, Provolone Cheese, Pickles, and topped with Cool Ranch

Italian Sausage
$6.99+

Italian Sausage, Marinara, Provolone Cheese, Onion, Bell Pepper, and sprinkled with Parmesan

Chicken Parmesan
$6.99+

Breaded Chicken Breast, Marinara, Provolone Cheese, Bell Peppers, Onions, and Sprinkled with Parmesan

Pizza Sub
$6.99+

Pepperoni, Sausage, Ham, Pizza Sauce, Onion, Bell Pepper, Mozzarella Cheese, and Sprinkled with Parmesan

Veggie
$6.99+

Pizza Sauce, Onions, Bell Pepper, Mushroom, Olive, Mozzarella Cheese, and Sprinkled with Parmesan

Wings

10 piece wings
$12.99

BBQ

BBQ Chicken Dinner
$12.99

Comes with Salad & Garlic Bread

Rib Dinner
$12.99

Comes with Salad & Garlic Bread

Chicken & Ribs Combo
$28.99

Comes with Spaghetti, Salad, & Garlic Bread

1/2 Rack (4pcs) Rib Dinner
$24.99

Comes with Spaghetti, Salad, & Garlic Bread

Full Rack (8pcs) Rib Dinner
$29.99

Comes with Spaghetti, Salad, & Garlic Bread

Full Rack (8pcs) Ribs only
$19.99
1/2 Rack (4pcs) Ribs only
$9.99

Salads

Dinner Salad
$3.99+
Antipasta
$6.99+
Greek Salad
$6.99+
Chicken Salad
$6.99+
Caesar Salad
$5.99+

Desert

Strawberry Swirl Cheesecake
$3.99
Chocolate Fudge Cake
$3.99

Beverages

Bottle
$2.25
2-liter
$4.50
32 oz Fountain
$2.50
Can
$1.25

Sides

Garlic Bread
$3.00
Garlic Cheese Bread
$6.00
Hamburger
$4.00
Cheeseburger
$4.50
French Fries
$2.25
Potato wedges
$4.99
Gyro & Fries
$10.99
Mozzarella Cheese Sticks
$8.99
Jalapeno Poppers
$8.99
Anchovies
$2.00
Ranch
$0.75
Marinera
$0.75