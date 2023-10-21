Valentino’s Pizza 12050 Centralia Rd
Specials
2 Large Pizzas with Up To 3 Toppings Each
1 Large Pizza with 2 Toppings, 10 Piece Chicken Wings, and a 2 Liter Soda of Your Choice
1 Large Pizza with 3 Toppings and a 2 Liter Soda of your choice
1 Large Pizza with 2 Toppings, Spaghetti, Salad, Garlic Bread, and a 2 Liter Soda of your choice
Please Call for Pick-Up Specials. Special Pricing on Pizza, Pick Up Only, Everyday
Small Personal Pizza with 1 Topping, Small Dinner Salad, 10-piece Wings, and a Large Soda
Specialty Pizzas
Extra Cheese, Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushrooms, Olives & Green Peppers
Extra Cheese, Canadian Bacon, Pineapple
Extra Cheese, Feta Cheese, Tomatoes, Onions, Green Peppers & Sausage
Traditionally made, Fresh Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella Cheese, Fresh Basil, Garlic, and Drizzle of Extra Virgin Olive Oil with a pinch of Black Pepper
Extra cheese, Pepperoni, Sausage, Canadian Bacon, Meatballs, and Bacon
Extra Cheese, Chorizo, Tomatoes, Onions, and Jalapeños.
BBQ Sauce, Chicken, Onions, and Extra Cheese
Alfredo Sauce, Chicken, Garlic, Onion, and Topped with Oregano
Create Your Own
Pasta
Comes with Salad and Garlic Bread
Submarines
Ham, Pepperoni, Salami, Mayo, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Bell Peppers, and Creamy Italian Sauce
Juicy Roast Beef, Mayo, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Bell Peppers, Onions and Creamy Italian Sauce
Tasty Pastrami, Mayo, Provolone Cheese, Pickles, and Mustard
Turkey, Mayo, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Bell Peppers, Onion, and Creamy Italian Sauce
Italian Seasoned Meatballs, Marinara, Onions, Bell Peppers, Provolone Cheese, and sprinkled with Parmesan
Ham, Mayo, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Bell Peppers, Onions, and Creamy Italian Sauce
Spicy Buffalo Breaded Chicken Breast with Lettuce, Tomato, Provolone Cheese, Pickles, and topped with Cool Ranch
Italian Sausage, Marinara, Provolone Cheese, Onion, Bell Pepper, and sprinkled with Parmesan
Breaded Chicken Breast, Marinara, Provolone Cheese, Bell Peppers, Onions, and Sprinkled with Parmesan
Pepperoni, Sausage, Ham, Pizza Sauce, Onion, Bell Pepper, Mozzarella Cheese, and Sprinkled with Parmesan
Pizza Sauce, Onions, Bell Pepper, Mushroom, Olive, Mozzarella Cheese, and Sprinkled with Parmesan
Wings
BBQ
Comes with Salad & Garlic Bread
