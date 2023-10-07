Burritos

California burrito plain

$9.49

Carne Asada burrito

$9.49

Pollo Asado burrito

$9.25

Chile Relleno burrito

$9.49

Grilled Shrimp burtito

$10.99

Surf & Turf burrito

$11.49

SD Burrito

$11.99

Fried Mahi burriti

$11.49

Texan Burrito

$10.99

Carnitas burtito

$9.25

Al Pastor burrito

$9.25

Shredded Beef burrito

$8.75

Shredded Chicken burtito

$8.75

Mixed burrito

$8.99

Bean & Cheese burrito

$6.25

Veggie burrit0

$6.25

Conga Burrito

$9.25

California burrito

$9.29

Breakfast

Eggs, Papa, Cheese

Bacon burrito

$6.25

Sausage

$6.25

Ham

$6.25

Ultimate Burrito

$8.49

Bacon, Sausage, Ham (No Subs)

Machaca

$6.25

NO cheese, NO papa

Chorizo

$6.25

NO cheese

Potato breakfast burrito

$6.25

Combination Plates

Served with Rice and Beans

1 beef taco and cheese enchilada

$11.49

2. Bean tostada cheese enchilada

$11.49

3.two enchiladas

$11.49

4.two crispy tacos

$11.49

5.three roll tacos guac

$11.49

6.quesadilla

$11.49

7.chimichanga

$11.49

8.two soft tacos

$11.49

9.beef burrito & cheese enchilada

$11.49

10.chicken taco chicken burrito

$11.49

11.Chile relleno cheese enchilada

$12.25

12.chile relleno & beef taco

$12.25

13 carne asada plate

$11.99

14.polio asado plate

$11.99

15.Carnita plate

$11.99

16.chorizo plate

$11.99

17.machaca plate

$11.99

18 shrimp plate

$12.49

Tortas

carne asada Torta

$8.25

Pollo asado torta

$8.25

Ham torta

$8.25

Carnitas torta

$8.25

Milanesa torta

$8.25

Sherded beef

$8.25

Sheared chicken

$8.25

Chorizo torta

$8.25

Veggie torta

$7.25

Quesadillas

Carme asada quesadilla

$9.99

Pollo asado quesadilla

$7.49

Chorizo quesadilla

Shredded beef quesadilla

$9.49

Shredded chicken quesadilla

$9.49

Carnitas quesadilla

$9.49

Plain quesadilla

$4.49

Shrimp quesadilla

$10.25

Ham quesadilla

$9.25

Enchiladas

two Enchilada chicken

$7.25

Enchilada beef

$7.25

Enchilada cheese

$6.99

Enchiladas Shrimp

$8.25

Chile relleno

$4.99

Tostadas

Beans

$5.25

Shredded chicken

$5.49

Shredded beef

$5.49

Crispy Tacos

Flautas chicken

$6.99

Potato taco

$2.99

Shredded chicken taco crispy

$3.25

Shredded beef taco crispy

$3.25

Roll tacos beef 3

$4.99

Roll tacos chicken 3

$4.99