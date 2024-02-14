Valerie's Taco Shop - McKinney Location 6720 Alma Road
Full Menu
Crispy Tacos
- Potato taco$3.25
Cabbage, sour cream, Cheddar cheese, cotija queso
- Shredded Chicken taco$3.25
Lettuce, Cheddar cheese
- Shredded Beef taco$3.25
Lettuce, Cheddar cheese
- 3 Rolled Tacos$4.99
Beef or chicken, guacamole, Cheddar cheese, cotija queso
- 5 Rolled Tacos$5.99
Beef or chicken. Guacamole, Cheddar cheese cotijo queso
- 12 Rolled Tacos$11.49
Beef or chicken. Guacamole, Cheddar cheese cotija queso
- flautas chicken$9.25
Soft Tacos
- Carne Asada taco$4.99
Guacamole, salsa mex
- Al Pastor taco$4.99
Guacamole, salsa mex
- Carnitas taco$4.99
Guacamole, salsa mex
- Pollo Asado taco$4.99
Guacamole, salsa mex
- Cali Taco$5.25
Carne asada, fries, cheese, chipotle sauce, queso fresco
- Fried Mahi Taco$5.29
Cabbage, salsa mex, chipotle sauce, queso fresco
- Grilled Shrimp taco$5.49
Cabbage, salsa max, chipotle sauce, queso fresco
- Diablo Taco$5.29
Fried string, diable sauce, cabbage, salsa mex, chipotle sauce
- El Jefe Taco$5.25
Steak, bacon, chipotle sauce, cilantro, onion
- Veggie Taco$4.25
Bean, rice, salsa mex, guacamole, lettuce
- 3 Street Tacos$11.00
One meat choice: carne asada, pollo asado, caritas, al pastor
- street taco$2.49
Fries
Combination Plates
- #1Beef Taco and Cheese Enchilada$11.49
- #2Bean Tostada and Cheese Enchilada$11.49
- #3Two Enchiladas$11.49
Cheese, beef or chicken
- #4Two Crispy Tacos$11.49
- #5Three Rolled Tacos Guac$11.49
- #6Quesadilla$11.49
Choice of meat (shrimp/fish/diablo is an additional cost)
- #7Chimichanga$11.49
- #8Two Soft Tacos$11.49
Choice of meat (shrimp/fish/diablo is an additional cost)
- #9Beef Burrito and Cheese Enchilada$11.49
- Chicken Taco and Chicken Burrito$11.49
- Chile Relleno and Cheese Enchilada$12.25
- Chile Relleno and Beef Taco$12.25
- Carne Asada Plate$11.99
Comes with guacamole, salse mex & choice of tortillas
- Pollo Asado Plate$11.99
Comes with guacamole, salse mex & choice of tortillas
- Carnitas Plate$11.99
Comes with guacamole, salse mex & choice of tortillas
- Chorizo Plate$11.99
Comes with guacamole, salse mex & choice of tortillas
- Machaca Plate$11.99
Comes with guacamole, salse mex & choice of tortillas
- Shrimp Plate$12.49
Comes with guacamole, salse mex & choice of tortillas
Enchiladas
- Two Cheese$6.99
Enchilada sauce, lettuce, Cheddar cheese
- Two Shredded Beef$7.99
Cooked with bell pepper, onion, tomato, Enchilada sauce, lettuce, Cheddar cheese
- Two Shredded Chicken$7.99
Cooked with bell pepper, onion, tomato, enchilada sauce, lettuce, Cheddar cheese
- Two Shrimp$8.99
Enchilada sauce, lettuce, Cheddar cheese, salsa mex
- One Chile Relleno$5.25
Enchilada sauce, lettuce, Cheddar cheese, salsa mex
Quesadillas
Burritos
- California$10.49
Angus beef, french fries, Cheddar cheese, guacamole or sour cream
- Carne Asada***burrito$10.49
Angus beef, guacamole, salsa mex
- Pollo Asado** burr$10.25
Chicken breast, guacamole, salsa mex
- Chile Relleno burr$10.49
Mex rice, lettuce, cheese, enchilada sauce
- Grilled Shrimp**burr$11.49
Shrimp, mex rice, lettuce, salsa mex, signature dressing
- Surf and Turf* burrito$12.49
Angus beef, shrimp, mex rice, salsa mex, signature sauce
- SD Burrito$12.99
Angus beef, shrimp, pico, FRench fries Cheddar cheese, mex rice
- Fried Mahi burrito$12.49
Fried mahi mahi, cabbage, pico, signature dressing
- Texan Burrito$11.99
Carnitas, chile relleno, enchilada sauce
- Carnitas*burrito$10.25
Shredded pork, guacamole, salsa mex
- Al Pastor* burrito$10.25
Marinated pork, guacamole, salsa mex
- Shredded Beef**burri$8.99
Bell peppers, tomato, onion
- Shredded Chicken**burri$8.99
Bell peppers, tomato, onion
- Mixed burrito$8.99
Shredded beef, Bell peppers, tomato onion, refried beans
- Bean and Cheese burri$6.25
Refried beans, Cheddar cheese
- Veggie burrito$6.99
Mex rice, refried beans, lettuce, guacamole, salsa mex
- Conga Burrito$9.25
Asada, refried beans, mex rice
Rice Bowls
Tortas
Chimichangas
Tostadas
Allday Breakfast
- Bacon Burrito$7.25
Eggs. Potato, cheese
- Sausage Burrito$7.25
Eggs, potato, cheese
- Ham Burrito$7.25
Eggs, potato, cheese
- Chorizo Burrito$7.25
Eggs, potato
- Machaca Burrito$7.25
Eggs, potato
- Ultimate Burrito$9.49
Bacon, sausage, ham (no subs)
- Flour Breakfast Taco$3.99
Bacon, sausage, ham or chorizo, eggs, cheese, potato, queso fresco
- Chilaquiles$9.25
Eggs, Fried corn tortilla, red or green salsa, cheese, side of beans and veggies
Chips
Kids Meals
Sweets
Side Order Items
