Valerie's Taco Shop - Plano 1130 N Central Expy
Valerie's Taco Shop
Burritos
- California burrito plain$9.49
- Carne Asada burrito$9.49
- Pollo Asado burrito$9.25
- Chile Relleno burrito$9.49
- Grilled Shrimp burtito$10.99
- Surf & Turf burrito$11.49
- SD Burrito$11.99
- Fried Mahi burriti$11.49
- Texan Burrito$10.99
- Carnitas burtito$9.25
- Al Pastor burrito$9.25
- Shredded Beef burrito$8.75
- Shredded Chicken burtito$8.75
- Mixed burrito$8.99
- Bean & Cheese burrito$6.25
- Veggie burrit0$6.25
- Conga Burrito$9.25
- Cali/w guacamole$9.29
- bean and rice burrito$6.25
- cali/w sour cream$9.49
Breakfast burritos
Eggs, Papa, Cheese
Combination Plates
Served with Rice and Beans
- 1 beef taco and cheese enchilada$11.49
- 2. Bean tostada cheese enchilada$11.49
- 3.two enchiladas$11.49
- 4.two crispy tacos$11.49
- 5.three roll tacos guac$11.49
- 6.quesadilla$11.49
- 7.chimichanga$11.49
- 8.two soft tacos$11.49
- 9.beef burrito & cheese enchilada$11.49
- 10.chicken taco chicken burrito$11.49
- 11.Chile relleno cheese enchilada$12.25
- 12.chile relleno & beef taco$12.25
- 13 carne asada plate$11.99
- 14.polio asado plate$11.99
- 15.Carnita plate$11.99
- 16.chorizo plate$11.99
- 17.machaca plate$11.99
- 18 shrimp plate$12.49
Tortas
Quesadillas
Enchiladas
Crispy Tacos
soft tacos
tacos breakfast
Chimichangas
Rice Bowls
Street tacos
chips
Drinks
Side Order
Salads
Valerie's Taco Shop - Plano 1130 N Central Expy Location and Ordering Hours
(469) 366-9099
Closed • Opens Monday at 6:30AM