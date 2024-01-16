Valla Table Elevated Thai Cuisine
Food
-- UTENSILS --
Appetizer
- Tao Hu Prik Kluer$10.00
Fried tofu tossed with light soy sauce, crispy garlic, chili, and sea salt.
- Goong Pae$14.00
Freshwater shrimp fritter.
- Goong Sarong$12.00
Fried shrimp wrapped in wonton noodle served with house made sweet chili sauce.
- Pak Mor$12.00
Made to order steam rice roll filled with cashew and sweet radish, coconut cream sauce.
- Huo Plee Tod$14.00
Fried banana blossom, curry paste with chili, lime and crushed cashew.
- Rak Bua Tod$12.00
Lotus root chips served with mushroom, cashew puree. (Gluten-free)
- Sai Ua$12.00
House made lemongrass pork sausage served with red onion, cashew and lettuce.
- Sai Tod$12.00
Crispy beef small intestine served with tamarind chili sauce.
- Kor Moo Tod$14.00
Fried pork jowl, crispy garlic, chili, coriander and sea salt.
- Mee Krob Goong$16.00
Stir fried crispy rice noodle in Sriracha and coconut sugar, shrimp, fried shallots and cilantro.
- Pastry Puff$12.00
Thai-style pastry's filled with grounded chicken, onions, potatoes, and curry powder. Served with a sweet cucumber relish sauce.
- Por Pia$9.00
Deep-fried crispy spring rolls filled with cabbage, celery, carrot, garlic, and glass noodles served with a sweet pickled ume sauce.
- Lui suan$12.00
Elegant Thai-style garden wrap filled with sauteed minced chicken or shrimp, fresh Thai basil, rice noodles, and spring green. Served with a homemade chili lime sauce. (Gluten Free)
- Kanom Jeep$11.00
Homemade chicken shumai. Served steamed or fried with a citrus champansky soy sauce vinaigrette.
- Chicken Satay$12.00
Slowly grilled chicken breast on skewers marinated with coconut milk and curry powder. Served with a creamy Thai peanut sauce and sweet cucumber relish sauce. (Gluten Free)
- Kai Tod$12.00
Southern Thai Style fried chicken topped with crispy shallot rings. Served with a sweet chili sauce.
- Wok Edamame$8.00
Wok Charred edamame cooked in toasted sesame oil.
- Hoy Jaw$16.00
Crab meat, grounded chicken, jicama wrapped in tofu skin. Plum sauce on the side.
- Tod Mun Goong$18.00
Salad
- Yum Goong$15.00
Grilled shrimp, tropical market fruit, tomato, with chili, lime and fish sauce. **Gluten Free.
- Yum Khao Pode$15.00
Corn, cherry tomato, shrimp, soft boiled egg, with E-saan style chili, lime, and anchovy sauce. ***Gluten Free.
- Yum Salmon Tod Kanom Jeen$17.00
Fried salmon, somen noodle, cashew, red onion, with chili, lime and fish sauce.
- Yum Sam Moo$16.00
Grilled pork jowl, crispy pork belly, sweet pork sausage, cucumber, red onion, carrot with Thai style green salsa. ***Gluten Free.
- Som Tam Thai$13.00
Fresh shredded green papaya, string beans, tomato, and peanuts with lime dressing. **Gluten Free.
- Som Tam Laos$14.00
Green papaya salad, tomato, carrot, and Laos style anchovy dressing. ***Gluten Free / Mild spicy.
Fried Rice
Noodle
- Mom's Pad Thai$16.00
Sweet radish, chive, bean sprouts, ground peanut.
- Pad Kee Mao$16.00
Stir fried flat rice noodle, bell pepper, onion, fresh chilies, Thai basil.
- Pad See Ew$16.00
- Classic Boat Noodle$21.00
Braised beef, homemade beef meatballs, rice noodle with classic boat noodle broth.
- BKK Famous Street Noodle$30.00
- Kuay Tiew Kai$16.00
Slow cooked chicken drumstick, egg noodle, shiitake mushrooms and bean sprout.
- Wagyu Boat Noodle$55.00
A5 Japanese Wagyu, braised beef, homemade meatballs with classic boat noodle broth.
- Pho Wagyu$50.00
A5 Japanese Wagyu, rice noodle, Thai style Pho broth, bean sprouts and market green.
- Yen Ta Fo$20.00
Served Hot-Pot style savory and tangy Yen Ta Fo broth, flat rice noodle with shrimp, stuffed squid with grounded chicken, fish balls and crispy wonton.
- Ba Mee Heang$18.00
Egg noodle, roasted pork, fish balls, garlic oil, sweet soy sauce, bean sprouts and peanuts.
- Kuay Tiew Nuer$19.00
Double braised beef noodle soup, thin rice noodle, Chinese five spices, bean sprouts and market green.
- Ba Mee Ped$26.00
Egg noodle, duck breast, bok choy with tamarind sauce.
- Khao Soi Chiang Mai$20.00
Egg noodle in Northern style curry, pickled mustard green, red onion. Choices of braised beef OR chicken drumsticks.
- Sukiyaki$22.00
Served hot-pot style, scallion, mushrooms, Napa cabbage, Chinese celery with homemade red beancurd sauce.
- Duck Noodle Soup$27.00
Seafood
- Pu Nim Karee$24.00
Soft shell crab, bell pepper, onion, egg with smoked chili paste and curry powder.
- Lon Pu$25.00
Crab meat, sweet coconut milk, lemongrass, yellow bean, served with crispy rice balls, ginger and cucumber.
- Talay Yang$28.00
Grilled river prawns, green mussels, crab meat, and octopus over jasmine rice and seafood sauce.
- Tom Yum Mor Fai$25.00
Mixed seafood in Tom Yum broth, culantro and scallion.
- Kaeng Som Goong$20.00
Shrimp and green papaya, with Southern style tangy and spicy broth. ***Thai spicy.
- Pak Mor Kaeng Pu$29.00
Made to order steam rice dumplings filled with crab meat with Nam Yaa curry sauce. ***Gluten Free.
- Goong Ob$22.00
Glass noodle, steamed river prawns, bacon, ginger, scallion, and sesame oil.
Moo (Pork)
- Moo Krob Kra Pao$25.00
Crispy pork belly, stir fried with basil sauce.
- Market Green Moo Krob$25.00
Stir fry market green, crispy pork belly.
- Moo Krob Prik Kluer$25.00
Crispy pork belly with fried garlic, chili and sea salt. ***Gluten Free.
- Miang Kor Moo$27.00
Grilled pork jowl served with lettuce wrap, ginger, red onion and cashew. **Gluten Free.
Pla (Fish)
- Pla Nueng Manow$38.00
Steamed whole Branzino, chili, lime and fresh herbs. ***Gluten Free.
- In Sea Tod Nam Pla$28.00
Fried King fish steak, mango, cashew salad. ***Gluten Free.
- In Sea Tom Kem$25.00
Fried King fish steak in sweet and savory herbal broth, ginger.
- Pla Tod Kra Tiam$38.00
Fried whole Branzino, fried chili garlic.
- Tai Pla Set$25.00
Southern style spicy fish curry served with omelet, fried whiting fish and market green. ***Gluten Free/ Thai spicy.
- Tom Clong Pla Krob$20.00
Crispy Branzino, mushrooms, cauliflower, tomato and Thai Basil broth.
- Miang Salmon$26.00
Lettuce wrap, rice noodle, ginger, red onion, cashew and lime.***Gluten Free.
Nuer (Beef)
- Nuer Tun Mor Fai$24.00
Slow cooked beef and tripe in Chinese herbs and spices.
- Nuer Yang$24.00
Grilled New York strip steak, chili, garlic. Served with chili tamarind sauce. Cooked to medium rare, unless specified. ***Gluten Free.
- Nuer Tom Bai Horapa$21.00
Braised beef in lemongrass and Thai basil broth. ***Gluten Free.
- Nuer Nong Kaeng Kiew$22.00
Beef shank braised in green curry, served with coconut angel hair rice noodle. ***Gluten Free.
- Nuer Panang$25.00
Brisket braised in Panang curry, and peanut. ***Gluten Free
Kai (Chicken)
Vegan
- Khao-Ob Mor Din$16.00
Clay-pot rice, shiitake mushroom, taro, carrot and green peas. **Gluten Free.
- Khao Pad Horapa$16.00
Basil fried rice, bell peppers, onion and crispy tofu.
- Kaeng Kiew Ped Jay$19.00
Mock duck, green curry and Thai eggplant.
- Panang Jay$16.00
Curry with charred cauliflower, crispy tofu and peanut.
- Tom Cloeng Jay$18.00
Tom Yum, mushrooms, tomato, cauliflower and Thai basil. **Gluten Free.
Vegetarian
Side Order
Dessert
- Khao Niew Ma Muang$15.00
Sweet sticky rice and mango(Market)
- Sakoo$13.00
Tapioca, young coconut meat, sweet corn.
- Lychee Pudding$10.00
Lychee, coconut cream.
- Tub Tim Krob$15.00
Water chestnut boba, young coconut meat, ice cream.
- Sorbet Prik Kluer$15.00
Raspberry sorbet with pink strawberry and chili sea salt.
- I-tim Khing$15.00
Homemade ginger ice-cream with candy banana with coconut cream and raw honeycomb.
- Ice cream$12.00
Open Food
Drink
Signature Cocktail
Cocktails
Wine
- Cabernet Sauvignon (GL.)$15.00
- Cabernet Sauvignon (Bt.)$60.00
- Sauvignon Blanc (Gl.)$15.00
- Reisling (Gl.)$15.00
- Sauvignon Blanc (Bt.)$60.00
- Chardonnay (Bt.)$60.00
- Reisling (Bt.)$55.00
- Prosecco (Gl.)$15.00
- Prosecco (Bt.)$55.00