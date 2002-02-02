Valley kitchen 3640 East State Street
Breakfast
Sweet Street
- Berry Rama Mama$9.79
Belgian waffle with fresh berries & whipped topping
- Jif N' Jam$9.89
Belgian waffle topped with creamy jif peanut butter covered with a warm berry compote
- Chicken N' Waffles$14.89
Southern fried chicken served with a hot strawberry remoulade
- Chocolate Chip$9.89
Belgian waffle with Ghirardelli milk chocolate chips & whipped topping
- Buckwheat Blueberry Cakes$9.19
Buckwheat pancakes topped with fresh blueberries
- Nanner Split Waffle$10.89
Fresh sliced bananas, pineapple tidbits & wild berry compote, chocolate sauce, whipped topping, & a cherry on top
- Maple Bacon Waffle$11.29
Belgian waffle cooked with bacon then slathered with old fashioned maple icing
- Stuffed French Toast$10.29
Brioche slices dipped in an egg batter stuffed with sweet cream cheese topped with a fresh berries
- Banana Nut & Caramel Cakes$9.89
Buttermilk pancakes cooked with fresh bananas, candied pecans, drizzled with warm caramel & whipped topping
Morning Glory
- VK Classic$9.69
2 eggs, thick sliced bacon or sausage links, country potatoes, & toast
- Valley Scramble$11.39
Fresh spinach, onions, mushrooms, bell peppers, & tomatoes all scrambled in 3 eggs topped with feta cheese & a hollandaise
- Country Fried Steak$12.89
Fresh cubed steak dipped in a blend of perfectly spiced batter, fried, & covered in sausage gravy
- Shrimp N' Grits$14.89
Blackened shrimp rendered with bacon, bell peppers, & sweet onions served over cheese grits topped with a sweet Thai remoulade
- Bagel Sandwich$9.89
2 fried eggs, American cheeses on a bagel (plain or everything), bacon, sausage, or ham served with country potatoes
- All Valley$14.39
3 eggs, bacon & sausage, country potatoes, & your choice of a waffle, French toast, or pancakes
- Red Eye Flat Iron Steak & Eggs$23.89
10 oz flat iron steak red eye coffee rubbed pan-seared & lightly seasoned with caramelized onions. Served with 2 eggs, toast & country potatoes
- Corned Beef Hash$13.59
Truly a kick hash breakfast! Slow roasted corned beef brisket & potatoes topped with 2 eggs served with toast
- 2-2-2002$8.79
2 eggs, 2 sausage or 2 bacon & 2 pancakes
- Biscuit & Gravy Platter$9.99
Freshly baked biscuits covered in sausage gravy served with 2 eggs & country fried potatoes
Skillets
- Chorizo Lime Skillet$12.89
Grilled chorizo sausage, fire roasted corn, tomatoes, bell peppers & fresh lime zest, Cheddar Jack cheeses, eggs, served over skillet potatoes & a fresh biscuit
- Daddy's Deluxe Skillet$13.79
Sweet onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, smoked bacon, sausage, ham, Cheddar Jack cheeses, eggs topped with country gravy served over skillet potatoes with a fresh biscuit
- Reuben Skillet$13.99
House braised brisket, marinated kraut, eggs, Cheddar Jack cheeses over skillet potatoes with 1000 Isle served with a rye bread
- Pesto Potato Skillet$11.99
Roasted potatoes, cherry tomatoes, fresh arugula, fresh spinach & eggs cooked with Italian herbs & pesto topped mozzarella cheese & balsamic glaze served with toast
Benedicts
- Classic Benedict$9.89
Pan-basted eggs & carved ham served on a buttery English muffin topped with hollandaise sauce
- Smoked Salmon Benedict$14.89
Atlantic smoked salmon thin sliced, capers, a blistered tomato, pan-basted eggs on a buttery English muffin topped with a rich hollandaise & a hint of old bay
- Florentine Benedict$11.59
Pan-basted eggs, fresh spinach, tomatoes & mushrooms on a buttery English muffin topped with feta cheese & a rich hollandaise
- Country Benny Benedict$12.89
2 eggs & fresh sausage patties on biscuits topped with sausage gravy & Cheddar Jack cheese
Lighter Fare
- Fruit & Yogurt Parfait$9.79
Chobani vanilla yoghurt topped with fresh strawberries, blueberries, bananas, pineapple tidbits, honey almond granola
- Egg White Combo$9.89
Fluffy egg whites scrambled with fresh spinach served with cranberry chicken sausage, sliced tomatoes & an English muffin
- Avocado Toast$10.69
A sunny-side up egg served on fresh multi-grain toast topped with cherry tomatoes, bacon, red onions, everything seasoning & toasted almonds
- Lox N' Loaded$15.59
Lox, dill cream cheese smeared on an everything bagel topped with capers, red onions & cucumbers
- Rollin' Oats$8.29
Old fashion rolled oats served with raisins, fresh fruit, & candied pecans
Omelets
- Cheese Please! Omelet$9.59
American, Swiss American, mozzarella, & Cheddar Jack cheeses. Served with country potatoes & a fresh biscuit
- The Greek Omelet$11.59
Fresh spinach, feta cheese, mushroom, bell peppers, tomatoes & onion with made with egg whites. Served with country potatoes & multi-grain toast
- Denver Omelet$11.69
Maple ham, bell peppers, onion, mushrooms, and American and Cheddar Jack cheeses. Served with country potatoes or grits & a fresh biscuit
- Suuuuupreme Omelet$13.89
Ham, bacon, sausage, onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, tomatoes, and American & Cheddar Jack cheeses. Served with country potatoes & a fresh biscuit
- CBH Omelet$13.99
Housemade corned beef hash, caramelized onions, American & Cheddar Jack cheeses. Served with country potatoes & rye toast
Sides
- Bacon$4.29
- Sausage Patties$3.99
- Sausage Links$3.99
- Chicken Cranberry Sausage$4.59
- Toast$3.29
White, multi-grain, rye, Italian, or biscuit
- Bagel with Cream Cheese$3.59
Plain or everything
- Corned Beef Hash$7.89
- Fresh Fruit$6.29
- Fresh Fries$3.59
- Cottage Cheese$3.39
- Fresh Made Soup$4.89
- Garden Salad$6.89
- Grits$4.29
- Biscuits N' Gravy$7.59
- Counrty Potatoes$4.29
Lunch
Salads
- Santa Fe Chicken Salad$14.59
Grilled chicken, fresh avocado, mixed greens, tomatoes, crisp tortilla strips, roasted corn, a hard boiled egg, black beans, and fresh lime. Served with a cilantro ranch dressing
- Thai Shrimp Salad$14.79
Grilled sweet Thai shrimp, mixed greens, cucumbers, shredded carrots, oranges, cashews, and fried wontons. Served with Asian sesame dressing
- Cranberry Pecan Salad$11.29
Fresh field greens tossed with dried cranberries, candied pecans, fresh strawberries, and Gorgonzola cheese. Served with a sweet sesame dressing
- Harvest Salad$12.89
Chilled greens, fresh spinach, craisins, sunflower seeds, pears, candied pecans, and a hard-boiled egg topped with feta cheese & crispy fried onions. Served with housemade Italian dressing
Handhelds
- Nashville Hot$12.49
Fried chicken tossed in Nashville hot sauce, Iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, and pickles on a sesame seed bun
- Reuben$14.59
House braised corned beef sliced over marinated kraut and creamy 1000 lIse with Swiss American cheese on thick seeded rye bread
- Chicken & Pesto$11.89
Italian grilled chicken with pesto, mozzarella cheese, fresh spinach, & tomatoes drizzled with balsamic glaze. Served on rustic Italian bread
- Cold Smoked Bacon BLT$11.59
Cold smoked bacon, Iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, & a black garlic aioli. Served on rustic Italian bread
- Shrimp Po' Boy$13.89
Lightly fried jumbo shrimp with a hot pepper sauce on a sesame seed brioche roll with chipotle mayo, lettuce, & tomato
Smash Burgers
- Double Smash Burger$11.39
American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, & onions on a sesame seed brioche roll
- Bacon Cheese$13.79
American cheeses, thick bacon on a sesame seed brioche roll, lettuce, tomato, & onion
- Patty Melt$11.89
American classic! Smashed burger patties with caramelized onions & mushrooms with American cheeses on seeded rye
- Jiffy Jamburger$13.89
Smash burger patties topped with creamy peanut butter, bacon, & a warm jam compote
- Black & Blue$13.89
Blackened smash burger patties with caramelized onions, crumbled Gorgonzola, crispy fried onions, & BBQ sauce
Sides
- Bacon$4.29
- Sausage Patties$3.99
- Sausage Links$3.99
- Chicken Cranberry Sausage$4.59
- Toast$3.29
White, multi-grain, rye, Italian, or biscuit
- Bagel with Cream Cheese$3.59
Plain or everything
- Corned Beef Hash$7.89
- Fresh Fruit$6.29
- Fresh Fries$3.59
- Cottage Cheese$3.39
- Fresh Made Soup$4.89
- Garden Salad$6.89
- Grits$4.29
- Biscuits N' Gravy$7.59
- Counrty Potatoes$4.29