Vanakkam India 1620 N Bell School Rd
Food Menu
Starters (Non-Veg)
- Chicken Manchurian$15.00
Tender cubes of fried chicken sauteed with onion, bell peppers and manchurian sauce.
- Chili Chicken$15.00
Tender cubes of fried chicken sauteed with onion, bell peppers and manchurian chili sauce.
- Chicken 65$14.00
Chicken tenders marinated with flavorful spices and batter fried to crisp
- Chicken 555$15.00
Chicken tenders batter fried and sauteed in special sauce
- Chicken Sukka$15.00
Exotic coastal region semi dry recipe of freshly ground ingredients
- Chicken Pepper Fry$15.00
Popular South Indian preparation cooked with onions, curry leaves, green chilies till tender and tossed with freshly ground peppercorns
- Shrimp Pepper Fry$17.00
Juicy prawns stir fried with freshly ground pepper masala
- Tawa Fish Fry$16.00
Popular grill dish in the Coast Region of India marinated in aromatic spices, ginger and lemon
- Whole Pomfret Fry$18.00
- Anchory 65$17.00
Spices marinated anchovy fish, friend and ornamented with curry leaves
- House Special Fish 65$16.00
Fish jullien's marinated with flavorful spices and batter fried until crisp
- Goat Pepper Fry$18.00
Popular South Indian preparation cooked with onion, curry leaves, green chillies till tender and tossed with freshly ground peppercorns
- Goat Sukka$18.00
Exotic Coastal Region semi dry recipe made of freshly ground ingredients
- Lamb Sukka$19.00
Exotic Coastal Region semi dry recipe made of freshly round ingredients
- Lamp Pepper Fry$19.00
Popular South Indian preperation cooked with onion, curry leaves and chili till tender and tossed with freshly ground peppercorns
Starters (Veg)
- Punjabi Samosa$7.00
A classic Indian pastry stuffed with mashed potatoes, sweet peas, ginger, coriander and roasted cummin with a side of dipping sauce
- Samosa Chat$8.00
Chipped samosas ornamented with sweet yogurt, tamarind chutney and mint
- Cauliflower$15.00
Freshly fried cauliflower florets sauteed with onion, bell peppers and choice of manchurian or chili sauce
- Paneer$16.00
Cottage cheese crispy fried and sauteed with onion, bell peppers and choice of manchurian or chili sauce
- Gobi 65$14.00
- Paneer Pakora$14.00
Homemade Cottage Cheese dredged in a special chickpea batter, golden fried and served with mint chutney
- Paneer 555$16.00
Crispy homemade cottage cheese cubes sauteed in a special sauce
- Cut Mirchi$10.00
Chickpea battered golden fried jalapeno fritters served with mint chutney
- Egg Pepper Fry$12.00
Griddle roasted hard boiled eggs with onion, tomato masala, slightly spiced with crushed peppercorn and flavored with fresh curry leaves
- Cauliflower Pakora$10.00
Fresh cauliflower florets drenched in chickpea batter, golden fried and served with mint chutney
Salad
Soup
- Tomato & Cilantro$7.00
A thin soup made of roasted tomatoes and flavored with cilantro
- Moringa & Lentil$7.00
Nourishing soup made of fresh moringa leaves and lentils
- Chicken & Pepper$8.00
South Indian Tamil style soup intensely flavored with freshly ground peppercorn and turmeric
- Goat & Mint$8.00
South Indian Tamil style soup intensely flavored with freshly ground peppercorn and turmeric
Veggie Entrees
- Aloo Gobi (V)$15.00
Fresh potato and cauliflower sauteed with onion tomatoes and spices
- Aloo Palak (V)$15.00
Fresh spinach puree and potatoes sauteed with onions, spices and spices
- Potato & Brinjal$15.00
- Broccoli & Potato$15.00
Fresh broccoli and potato sauteed with onion, tomato and spices
- Egg Plant & Cherry Tomato$15.00
Cubes of eggplant and cherry tomato sauteed with onion, tomato and spices
- Chick Pea & Spinach Curry$15.00
Protein packed vegan recipe made of fresh spinach and spinach and chickpeas sauteed with onion, tomato and spices
- Veg Madrass$16.00
Lip smacking South Indian Madras style mixed vegetable rich coconut milk recipe
- Veg Chettinad$16.00
Flavorsome and aromatic South Indian chettinad cuisine coconut milk stew and choked full of crunchy vegetables
- Veg Vindaloo$16.00
Spicy and tangy goan Indian stew that blends Portuguese and Indian fusion culinary tradition
- Paneer Butter Masala$17.00
Homemade Cottage Cheese simmered in creamy tomato gravy and flavored with dried fenugreek leaves
- Paneer Tikka Masala$17.00
Marinated homemade Cottage Cheese roasted in our clay oven with onion, bell peppers and served on top of the rich creamy onion tomato sauce
- Kadai Paneer$17.00
Homemade Cottage Cheese, onion, bell pepper and sauteed with flavorful ground masala
- Palak Paneer$17.00
Spinach puree and homemade cottage cheese sauteed with an aromatic blend of spices
- Malai Kofta$17.00
Homemade delicious crispy fried dumplings made of potato, cottage cheese, nuts and raisins dunked in rich creamy onion cashew sauce and flavored with dried fenugreek leaves
- Dal Tadka$15.00
Hearty version of mixed lentils cooked and sauteed with onion, tomatoes tempered with ghee, cumin, fresh garlic and topped with fresh cilantro
- Dal Makhani$16.00
Buttery dal made of whole black lentils and red kidney beans simmered overnight, cooked with butter cream and spices
- Mix Veg Korma$15.00
Assortment of fresh crunchy vegetable cooked in rich creamy onion tomato sauce
- Chana Masal$15.00
Protein packed tangy chickpea recipe sauteed with onion, tomato and spices
Curries (Non-Veg) - Chicken
- Butter Chicken$17.00
Chicken charred in clay oven and simmered in creamy tomato sauce and flavored with dried fenugreek leaves
- Chicken Tikka Masala$17.00
Chicken tikka cooked in creamy onion tomato sauce with butter and flavored with dried fenugreek leaves
- Kadai Chicken$17.00
Chicken in onion and tomato gravy sauteed with onions and bell peppers with flavorful ground marsala
- Mughlai Chicken$17.00
A rich creamy and mildly spiced recipe with the touch of egg, straight from the kitchen of Mughal Emperors
- Chicken Shahi Korma$17.00
A mild flavored Mughlai recipe made of creamy cashew sauce and garnished with golden fried nuts and raisins
- Palak Chicken$17.00
Spinach puree and chicken cooked with an aromatic blend of spices
- Chicken Green Masala$17.00
- House Special Chicken Curry$17.00
A special home style chicken curry made of chef's secret recipe
- Chicken Chettinad$17.00
- Chicken Madrass$17.00
South Indian Madras style rich coconut milk stew flavored with spices
- Chicken Vindaloo$17.00
Spicy and tangy goan India stew cooked with potatoes that blends Portuguese and Indian fusion culinary tradition
- Gonguru Chicken$17.00
South Indian Andhra style spicy and sour recipe cooked with fresh roselle leaves
Curries (Non-Veg) - Goat
- House Special Goat Curry$18.00
A special home style recipe made of chef's secret recipe
- Goat Chettinad$18.00
Flavorsome and aromatic chettinad cuisine coconut mild stew tempered with red chillies, fennel, black pepper and curry leaves
- Goat Vindaloo$18.00
Spicy and tangy goan Indian stew cooked with potatoes that blends Portuguese and Indian fusion culinary tradition
- Goat Korma$18.00
Mild flavored recipe cooked in cream onion and tomato sauce with butter
- Gonguru Goat$18.00
South Indian Andhra style spicy and sour recipe cooked with fresh roselle leaves
Curries (Non-Veg) - Lamb
- Lamb Tikka Masala$19.00
Lamb cooked in creamy onion tomato sauce flavored with spices
- Lamb Vindaloo$19.00
Spicy and tangy goan India stew cooked with potatoes that blends Portuguese and Indian fusion culinary tradition
- Lamb Madrass$19.00
- Lamb Palak$19.00
Tender cubes of lamb cooked with onion tomato sauce with fresh baby spinach
- Lamb Rogan Josh$19.00
Braised lamb chunks cooked in caramelized onions and aromatic kashmiri spices
Curries (Non-Veg) - Seafood
- Fish Tikka Masala$18.00
Choice of fish cooked in creamy onion tomato sauce flavored with spices
- Shrimp Masala$18.00
Shrimp cooked in creamy onion tomato sauce flavored with spices
- Shrimp Coconut Curry$18.00
Shrimp cooked in coconut milk and southern spices flavored with fresh curry leaves
- Goan Shrimp$18.00
Coastal style goan shrimp coconut broth with aromatic spices
- Goan Fish Curry$18.00
Coastal style goan mahi mahi fish coconut broth with aromatic spices
Fresh From Tandoor Grill
- Tandoor Veg$17.00
Flavorful preparation of fresh cauliflower, broccoli, onion, carrots and bell peppers marinated with ginger, garlic, herbs, yogurt and spices skewered and roasted in our clay oven
- Malai Broccoli$18.00
Broccoli florets marinated in fresh cream, ginger, garlic, yogurt, cheese and mild spices skewered and roasted in our clay oven
- Paneer Tikka$18.00
Homemade cottage cheese marinated with ginger, galic, herbs, yogurt and spices skewered and roasted in our clay oven
- Chicken Tikka Kebab$18.00
Boneless chicken cubes marinated with ginger, galic, herbs, yogurt and spices skewered and roasted in our clay oven
- Tandoor Chicken Whole$20.00
Whole young chicken marinated with ginger, galic, herbs, yogurt and spices skewered and roasted in our clay oven
- Lamb Seekh Kebab$20.00
Spiced ground lamb marinated with onion, garlic, cilantro grilled on skewers in our clay oven
- Lamb Chops$25.00
Tender lamb chop racks marinated with ginger, garlic, herbs, yogurt, spices skewered and roasted in our clay oven
- Lasooni Fish Tikka$19.00
Whole golden pomfret fish marinated with ginger, garlic, herbs, yogurt, spices skewered and roasted in our clay oven
- Tandoori Pomfret$22.00
- Tandoori Salmon$24.00
Atlantic salmon fillets marinated with ginger, garlic, herbs, yogurt, spices skewered and roasted in our clay oven
- Tandoori Shrimp$23.00
Shrimp marinated with ginger, galic, herbs, yogurt, spices skewered and roasted in our clay oven
Biryani
- Veg Dum Biryani$15.00
A popular and wholesome one pot meal by cooking together fragrant long grain basmati rice and aromatic herbs with spices on low heat and served with yogurt raita
- Paneer Biryani$17.00
A popular and wholesome one pot meal by cooking together fragrant long grain basmati rice and aromatic herbs with spices on low heat and served with yogurt raita
- Chicken Dum Biryani$17.00
- Chicken 65 Biryani$18.00
- Goat Dum Biryani (weekend only)$19.00
- Goat Fry Biryani$18.00
- Lamb Fry Biryani$19.00
- Egg Biryani$15.00
Breads
- Plain Naan$4.00
Indian style leavened flat cooked in our clay oven
- Butter Naan$4.00
Buttered leavened flat bread cooked in our clay oven
- Garlic & Cilantro Naan$5.00
Leavened flatbread topped with garlic and cilantro cooked in our clay oven
- Chilly Cheese Naan$6.00
Leavened flat bread stuffed with cheese and jalapeno cooked in our clay oven
- Onion Kulcha$6.00
Leavened flatbread stuffed with spiced onion and cilantro cooked in our clay oven
- Tandoor Roti$4.00
Whole wheat flatbread cooked in our clay oven
- Malabaar Paratha$4.00
South Indian popular flay bread