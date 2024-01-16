Vanbarry’s Public House
FOOD
Appetizers
- Bacon Mac & Cheese$13.00
- Bowl- Soup of Day$7.00
- Caramel Bacon Fries$10.00
french fries topped with caramel sauce and crispy bacon crumbles
- Cheese Bacon Fries$10.00
french fries topped with cheddar cheese, queso, bacon, sour cream and scallions
- Cheese Quesadilla$11.00
flour tortilla, mixed cheese, side of pico de gallo, sour cream and fresh salsa
- Chicken Planks$15.00
tender chicken strips, blackened or fried, served with honey mustard and fries
- Chicken Quesadilla$13.00
blackened chicken, flour tortilla, mixed cheese, side of pico de gallo, sour cream and fresh salsa
- Chips & Queso$9.00
add creamy melted cheese dip with a kick to your chips and salsa!
- Chips & Salsa$5.00
- Cup- Soup of Day$4.00
- Fried Pickles$13.00
hand dipped in our beer batter, served with honey dijon
- Giant Pretzel$10.00
with brown mustard and beer cheese
- Mac & Cheese Skillet$11.00
- Mahi Planks$15.00
breaded mahi, lightly fried and served with tartar sauce, fries
- Nacho Mama$14.00
shredded chicken, queso, cheddar, pico de gallo, cilantro, guacamole, jalapenos, sour cream
- Peel & Eat Shrimp$13.00
1/2 lb of tiger shrimp boiled in Pacifico beer, Old Bay, corn & red potatoes, served with spicy cocktail sauce
- Pork Pot Stickers$13.00
tender dumplings stuffed with seasoned pork, pan-fried & served with Szechuan sauce
- Prosciutto Mac & Cheese$13.00
- Wings$16.00
ten wings with your choice of sauce, served with celery and blue cheese or ranch
Bowls
- Ahi Tuna Poke Bowl$16.00
jasmine rice, cubed ahi tuna, poke sauce, sesame seeds, edamame, fresh avocado, shredded carrots, cucumber
- Alfredo Chicken Pasta Bowl$16.00
blackened chicken, fettucine pasta, creamy alfredo sauce, sun-dried tomatoes, parmesan
- Alfredo Pasta Bowl$15.00
fettucine pasta, creamy alfredo sauce, sun-dried tomatoes, parmesan
- Alfredo Shrimp Pasta Bowl$17.00
blackened shrimp, fettucine pasta, creamy alfredo sauce, sun-dried tomatoes, parmesan
- Chipotle Shrimp Bowl$16.00
tequila-lime marinated shrimp, cilantro rice, guacamole, sweet plantains, mango salsa, black beans, corn, chipotle-lime vinagrette
- Mexi-Chicken Bowl$16.00
blackened chicken, black beans, corn, salsa, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, tortilla chips, cilantro rice
- Mexi-Steak Bowl$16.00
steak, black beans, corn, salsa, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, tortilla chips, cilantro rice
- Mojo Pork Bowl$16.00
roasted pork, rice, black beans, corn, onions, peppers, mango-peach salsa
- Spicy Tuna Bowl$18.00
panko fried sushi rice, spicy tuna poke, avocado, seaweed salad, eel sauce, spicy mayo
Flatbread
- Chicken Parmesan$14.00
breaded chicken, mozzarella, vodka sauce, pesto drizzle, parmesan
- Cuban Flatbread$15.00
mojo pork, pickles, swiss cheese, red onion, bacon, sweet plantains, mustard aioli
- Fig & Pig$13.00
sweet figs, prosciutto, blue cheese crumbles, arugula, balsamic glaze
- Happy Hippie$13.00
sun-dried tomatoes, garlic, cucumber, tomato, red onion, balsamic glaze, mozzarella, arugula
- Pepperoni$13.00
a classic-marinara & house-sliced pepperoni
Salads
- Buffalo Chicken Salad$16.00
mixed greens topped with cheddar cheese, tomatoes, eggs, cucumbers, crispy breaded chicken & tangy buffalo sauce
- Caesar Salad$11.00
fresh cut romaine tossed in creamy Caesar dressing, croutons, shredded parmesan cheese
- Candied Walnut$14.00
mixed greens, shredded chicken, strawberries, tomatoes, blue cheese crumbles, dried cranberries, candied walnuts
- Chicken Caesar$15.00
fresh cut romaine tossed in creamy Caesar dressing, croutons, shredded parmesan cheese
- Mahi Caesar$16.00
fresh cut romaine tossed in creamy Caesar dressing, croutons, shredded parmesan cheese
- Shrimp Caesar$16.00
fresh cut romaine tossed in creamy Caesar dressing, croutons, shredded parmesan cheese
- Tequila Lime Shrimp Salad$16.00
mixed greens, blackened shrimp, tomatoes, shredded carrots, eggs, cucumbers
- Thai Chicken Salad$14.00
mixed greens, shredded chicken, noodles, crushed peanuts, shredded carrots, tomatoes, red peppers, homemade Thai peanut dressing
Sandwiches/Burgers
- Bacon Jam Burger$16.00
Vanbarry's homemade bacon jam & blue cheese crumbles
- Bare Burger$13.00
fire-grilled ground beef patty
- BBQ Burger$16.00
cheddar, bacon, chipotle BBQ sauce
- Black Bean Burger$15.00
served with your choice of cheese
- Blackened Mahi$15.00
blackened mahi filet, kaiser roll, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, side of tartar sauce
- Breakfast Burger$16.00
bacon, cheddar, fried egg
- Cajun Grouper Sandwich$18.00
fried grouper, kickin' bayou sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles on jalapeno cornbread loaf
- Cha-Cha Chicken$15.00
marinated grilled chicken breasts, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, kaiser roll, side of honey mustard
- Dizzy Pig$16.00
sauteed mushrooms, bacon, swiss
- Finnhenry's Buffalo Chicken$16.00
crispy chicken tossed in spicy buffalo sauce, kaiser roll, blue cheese crumbles, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, side of ranch
- Frenchie$14.00
roast beef, onions, swiss, hoagie roll, side of au jus
- Goin' Back to Cali$14.00
turkey, bacon, sprouts, avocado, tomato, cream cheese, whole wheat bread
- Jamaican Jerk Burger$15.00
grilled pineapple, spicy jerk sauce, pepperjack cheese
- Oh Boy! Po' Boy$15.00
crispy fried shrimp, hoagie roll, lettuce, tomato, cucumber, avocado, signature saucde
- Patty Melt$16.00
swiss, caramelized onions, thousand island dressing, sourdough
- The Good Burger$16.00
beer battered onion rings, provolone, BBQ sauce, tomato, lettuce, pretzel roll A portion of the proceeds from April's Good Burger will benefit The Central Florida Miracle League. Visit cflmiracleleague.com for more information.
- Tuscan Chicken$15.00
grilled chicken breast, tomato, red onion, provolone, lettuce, pesto mayo, balsamic vinaigrette, ciabatta
Tacos/Fajitas
- Beef Fajitas$17.00
served with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, cheddar cheese, guacamole, and flour tortillas
- Blackened Chicken Taco$14.00
blackened shredded chicken, mixed cheese, shredded lettuce, avocado, cilantro sour cream
- Boomin' Shrimp Taco$14.00
hand battered shrimp, cilantro, cabbage slaw, pico de gallo, boom boom sauce
- Chicken Fajitas$16.00
served with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, cheddar cheese, guacamole, and flour tortillas
- Combo Fajitas$17.00
beef & chicken served with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, cheddar cheese, guacamole, and flour tortillas
- Here Fishy, Fishy Taco$14.00
blackened or fried mahi, cheddar, cilantro-lime sour cream, pico de gallo
- Korean BBQ Taco$14.00
short ribs marinated in a sweet & spicy Korean BBQ sauce, cilantro, carrots, cabbage slaw
- Shrimp Fajitas$17.00
served with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, cheddar cheese, guacamole, and flour tortillas
Kids
Sides & Sauces
- Balsamic Dressing-4 oz$0.50
- Basket of Fries$5.00
- Basket of Sweet Fries$5.00
- Blue Cheese Dressing-4 oz$0.50
- Boom Boom Sauce- 4oz$0.50
- Caesar Dressing- 4 oz$0.50
- Honey Lime Dressing- 4 oz$0.50
- Honey Mustard-4 oz$0.50
- Large Pickles$10.00
32 oz of our famous dill pickles
- Ranch Dressing- 4 oz$0.50
- Raspberry Vinaigrette-4 oz$0.50
- Side Coleslaw$3.00
- Side Pasta Salad$3.00
- Side Queso$4.00
- Side Salad$4.00
- Small Pickles$5.00
16 oz of our famous dill pickles