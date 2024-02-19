Skip to Main content
Vanilla Moose Coffee 1050 Hamilton Station Blvd Ste 103
We are not accepting online orders right now.
Lunch/Afternoon
Breakfast
Drinks
Goodies
Paninis
Margherita Panini
$5.00
Italian Caprese
$8.00
Toasted Cheese
$5.00
Classic Turkey
$7.00
Turkey Day
$7.00
Classic Ham
$7.00
Bagels
Plain Bagel
$2.50
Everything Bagel
$2.50
The Classic
$5.00
In the Garden
$6.00
On the Farm
$6.00
Turkey Day
$6.00
Pinkies Up
$6.00
Cucumber Zest
$4.00
Pastries
Chocolate Chip Muffin
$4.00
Blueberry Muffin
$4.00
Loaf of the Day
$4.50
Coffee
Drip Coffee
$3.25+
Americano
$3.25+
Latte
$4.00+
Cappuccino
$4.00+
Macchiato
$4.00+
Flat White
$4.00+
Mocha
$4.50+
White Mocha
$4.50+
Red Eye
$4.25+
Single Shot
$1.50
Double Shot
$2.25
Espresso Romano
$3.00
Café Bombon
$3.00
Café com Laranja
$4.00
Specialty Coffee
Vanilla Moose Latte
$5.50+
Golden Hour
$5.50+
Honey Lavendar
$5.50+
Non-Coffee
Hot Chocolate
$3.50
Steamer
$3.50
Orange Juice
$2.50
Bottled Soda
$2.50
Bottled Water
$2.50
Milk
$2.50
Sweets
Chocolate Chip Cookie
$4.00
PB Cookie
$4.00
Cookie (Not Listed)
$4.00
Vanilla Moose Coffee 1050 Hamilton Station Blvd Ste 103 Location and Ordering Hours
(615) 829-0203
1050 Hamilton Station Blvd Ste 103, Lebanon, TN 37087
