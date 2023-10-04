Vanille Patisserie Clark Street
Patisserie
Croissants
Plain Croissant
Baked to golden perfection, enjoy Vanille’s plain croissant.
Pain Au Chocolat
Embedded in light and flakey croissant dough you will discover pure chocolate bliss.
Almond Croissant
Vanille’s signature almond cream is sandwiched between a rum syrup infused croissant. Topped with toasted almonds, this pastry is a house favorite
Apple Almond Croissant
We've added our cinnamon apple compote to almond cream and stuffed the center of our butter croissant with some cinnamon stresel on top.
Bacon & Egg Croissant
Chocolate Almond Croissant
Amongst the almond cream filled rum syrup infused croissant you will discover a layer of chocolate.
Cinnamon Sugar Croissant
Ham & Swiss Croissant
Perfect for lunch or a snack, this pastry is filled with a delicious mixture of ham and cheese.
Spinach & Ricotta Croissant
Buttery croissant dough filled with a savory medley of spinach and ricotta cheese.
Sweet Cheese Croissant
Light, flaky croissant dough filled with a sweet cheese filling.
Macarons
Macaron Gift Box, Set of 6
Gift someone the perfect treat with our macaron gift boxes!
Macaron Gift Box, Set of 12
Gift someone the perfect treat with our macaron gift boxes!
Macaron Gift Box, Set of 24
Gift someone the perfect treat with our macaron gift boxes!
Macarons by the Piece
Vanille offers a colorful spectrum of macaron flavors. No matter the occasion, macarons are the answer!
Individual Pastries
Ambre
Caramel mousseline, milk chocolate hazelnut praline crisp, caramel, coconut streusel, lemon madeleine, caramel glaze.
Brownie
Brownie with chocolate caramel ganache.
Cheesecake
Graham cracker crust, cheesecake.
Ellie
Frasier
Vanilla Mousseline, Passion Fruit Curd, Banana Cake, Fresh Strawberries.
Individual Chocolate Tart
Manjari
Satisfy your chocolate side with this Vanille signature dark chocolate entremet. The flourless chocolate cake provides a base for the chocolate crémeux nestled inside dark chocolate mousse covered with dark glaze.
Mille Feuille
This simple yet elegant Classic French pastry is made up of three layers of flaky puff pastry, two layers of Vanille’s signature vanilla pastry cream, and sprinkled with powdered sugar.
Passion Tart
Hidden under a bruleed crust, lies an explosion of tart passion fruit curd in a buttery tart shell.
Pavlova
Meringue, lime curd, whipped cream, and fresh berries.
Pumpkin Cheesecake
Raspberry Tarte
A blanket of luscious fresh raspberries covers our rich pastry cream in a crispy buttery tart shell.
Royal
64% chocolate mousse, milk chocolate hazelnut praline crisp, caramel, coconut struesel, hazelnut dacquoise, dark chocolate glaze, chocolate struesel.
Sophia
Classic flavors of chocolate and vanilla meet in this Vanille signature entremet. Under the milk chocolate glaze, you will discover chocolate mousse surrounding a vanilla crémeux center with a crunch of hazelnut sitting on top of flourless chocolate cake.
Tarte Citron
Classic done right with a crispy buttery tart shell filled with Vanille signature lemon curd and finished with sweet, toasted meringue.
Tiramisu
Indulge in Vanille’s take on this classic favorite. Light mascarpone mousse compliments the coffee crémeux; finished with flourless chocolate cake.
Turtle Brownie
American Treats
Chocolate Chip Cookie
Our jumbo-sized chocolate chip cookie.
Banana Bread
Each of our quick breads and coffee cakes come individually packaged, sealed, and tied with ribbon. The perfect gift for someone or to gift to yourself!
Cake Pop
Choose from chocolate and vanilla. Sprinkle decor may vary from photo.
Chocolate Chip Coffee Cake
Each of our quick breads and coffee cakes come individually packaged, sealed, and tied with ribbon. The perfect gift for someone or to gift to yourself!
Cinnamon Stresuel Coffee Cake
Each of our quick breads and coffee cakes come individually packaged, sealed, and tied with ribbon. The perfect gift for someone or to gift to yourself!
Coconut & Vanilla Cookies
DIY Paint Cookie Kits
Funfetti Cookie
Our jumbo-sized Funfetti cookie.
Jam & Coconut Cookies
LARGE Cinnamon Loaf
Lemon Loaf
People Puppy Chow
That delicious chocolate and peanut butter treat we all grew up with. It's worth the powdered sugar that ends up on your shirt. Packaged, sealed, and tied with a ribbon.
Grande Desserts
Ambre
Sweet caramel streusel base perfectly balanced with salted caramel mousseline and a touch of lemon in the lemon madeline will tantalize any sweet lover.
Apple Streusel Tarte
Slow cooked apples with cinnamon and sugar fill a buttery tart shell. Finished with coconut streusel and dusted with powdered sugar.
Frasier
Vanilla Mousseline, Passion Fruit Curd, Banana Cake, Fresh Strawberries.
Fresh Fruit Tarte
Classic turned gourmet in Vanille’s original fruit tart with crispy buttery tart shell filled with our rich vanilla pastry cream, covered with fresh fruit.
Manjari
Satisfy your chocolate side with this Vanille signature dark chocolate entremet. The flourless chocolate cake provides a base for the chocolate crémeux nestled inside dark chocolate mousse covered with dark chocolate glaze.
Mille Feuille
This simple yet elegant Classic French pastry is made up of three layers of flaky puff pastry, two layers of Vanille’s signature vanilla pastry cream, and sprinkled with powdered sugar.
Pear Almond Tart
Luscious frangipane studded with succulent pears, sprinkled with slivered almonds and toasted to perfection.
Royal
You will feel like a European Royal as you take the first bite of luscious chocolate mousse on top of a crisp caramel streusel base with a layer of hazelnut dacquoise.
Sophia
Classic flavors of chocolate and vanilla meet in this Vanille signature entremet. Under the milk chocolate glaze you will discover chocolate mousse surrounding a vanilla crémeux center with a crunch of hazelnut
Tarte Citron
Classic done right with a crispy buttery tart shell filled with Vanille signature lemon curd and finished with sweet toasted meringue.
Tarte Passion
Tarte shell with passion fruit curd and fresh fruit.
Tiramisu
Indulge in Vanille’s take on this classic favorite. Light mascarpone mousse compliments the coffee crémeux; finished with flourless chocolate cake.
Mini Pastries
Ambre - One Dozen
Caramel mousseline, milk chocolate hazelnut praline crisp, caramel, coconut streusel, lemon madeleine, caramel glaze.
Brownie - One Dozen
Vanille’s take on this classic American dessert consists of rich fudge like brownie batter mixed with 64% dark chocolate chips, baked to perfection and finished off with house made chocolate caramel ganache.
Cheesecake - One Dozen
Silky cheesecake batter with a touch of mascarpone cheese for added creaminess with a sable cookie crust.
Chocolate Ganache Tart - One Dozen
Dark chocolate ganache covered by silky dark glaze sits in a rich chocolate tart shell.
Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Tarte - One Dozen
Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough filling in a rich buttery tart shell, topped with mini chocolate chips.
Cinnamon Apple Tarte - One Dozen
Slow cooked apples with cinnamon and sugar fill a buttery tart shell. Finished with coconut streusel and dusted with powdered sugar.
Fruit Tarte - One Dozen
Classic turned gourmet in Vanille’s original fruit tart with crispy buttery tart shell filled with our rich vanilla pastry cream, covered with fresh fruit.
Key Lime Tarte - One Dozen
Zesty key lime filling baked to perfection in our crispy buttery tart shell with a crown of toasted Italian meringue.
Le Brownie - One Dozen
This is not your ordinary brownie! Vanille’s signature brownie is the base for praline crémeux, and rich chocolate caramel mousse.
Lemon Tarte - One Dozen
Classic done right with a crispy buttery tart shell filled with Vanille signature lemon curd and finished with sweet toasted meringue.
Mini Cupcake - One Dozen
Choose your favorite combination of cupcakes and buttercream!
Passion Tarte - One Dozen
Hidden under a bruleed crust, lies an explosion of tart passion fruit curd in a buttery tart shell.
Peanut Butter Tarte - One Dozen
Luscious peanut butter cream fills a sweet sable tart shell.
Pecan Tarte - One Dozen
Buttery pecan pie filling baked in a sweet sable tart shell with a hint of brown sugar.
Raspberry Bar - One Dozen
Layers of raspberry crémeux and luscious white chocolate mousse sit on top of light chocolate pound cake. This small bite is the perfect balance, of sweet, tart, and chocolatey goodness!
Raspberry Tarte - One Dozen
A blanket of luscious fresh raspberries covers our rich vanilla pastry cream in crispy buttery tart shell.
Tiramisu Bar - One Dozen
Alternating layers of Mascarpone espresso mousse and espresso soaked vanilla cake melt in your mouth for this all-time favorite dessert.
Macaron Collections
Happy Anniversary Macaron Collection
Collection contains 4 printed macarons filled with vanilla buttercream and 8 assorted macarons.
Happy Birthday Party Macaron Collection
Collection contains 4 printed macarons filled with vanilla buttercream and 8 assorted macarons.
Happy Birthday Party Hat Macaron Collection
Collection contains 4 printed macarons filled with vanilla buttercream and 8 assorted macarons.
Happy Birthday Cake Macaron Collection
Collection contains 4 printed macarons filled with vanilla buttercream and 8 raspberry macarons.
Birthday Girl-High Heel Macaron Collection
Collection contains 4 printed macarons filled with vanilla buttercream and 8 red velvet macarons.
Birthday Girl-Unicorn Macaron Collection
Collection contains 4 printed macarons filled with vanilla buttercream and 8 assorted pastel macarons.
Birthday Boy Team Logo Macaron Collection
Collection contains 4 printed macarons filled with vanilla buttercream and 8 assorted macarons.
Comic Birthday Boy Macaron Collection
Collection contains 4 printed macarons filled with vanilla buttercream and 8 assorted macarons.
Chicago Flag Macaron Collection
Collection contains 4 printed macarons filled with vanilla buttercream and 8 red velvet macarons.
Chicago Skyline Macaron Collection
Collection contains 4 printed macarons filled with vanilla buttercream and 8 assorted macarons.
Thank You-B&W Macaron Collection
Collection contains 4 printed macarons filled with vanilla buttercream and 8 assorted macarons.
Thank You-Color Macaron Collection
Collection contains 4 printed macarons filled with vanilla buttercream and 8 assorted macarons.
Congrats Macaron Collection
Collection contains 4 printed macarons filled with vanilla buttercream and 8 assorted macarons.
Get Well Soon Macaron Collection
Collection contains 4 printed macarons filled with vanilla buttercream and 8 assorted macarons.
Good Luck Macaron Collection
Collection contains 4 printed macarons filled with vanilla buttercream and 8 assorted macarons.
Great Job Macaron Collection
Collection contains 4 printed macarons filled with vanilla buttercream and 8 assorted macarons.
Thinking of You Macaron Collection
Collection contains 4 printed macarons filled with vanilla buttercream and 8 assorted macarons.
Miss You Macaron Collection
Collection contains 4 printed macarons filled with vanilla buttercream and 8 assorted macarons.
New Home Macaron Collection
Collection contains 4 printed macarons filled with vanilla buttercream and 8 assorted macarons.
Hello Baby Macaron Collection
Collection contains 4 printed macarons filled with vanilla buttercream and 8 assorted pastel macarons.
Baby Boy Macaron Collection
Collection contains 4 printed macarons filled with vanilla buttercream and 8 turquoise vanilla macarons.
Baby Girl Macaron Collection
Collection contains 4 printed macarons filled with vanilla buttercream and 8 rose macarons.
Welcome Baby Macaron Collection
Collection contains 4 printed macarons filled with vanilla buttercream and 8 assorted macarons.
Hello Gorgeous Macaron Collection
Collection contains 4 printed macarons filled with vanilla buttercream and 8 assorted macarons.
Hello Handsome Macaron Collection
Collection contains 4 printed macarons filled with vanilla buttercream and 8 assorted macarons.
Life is Better with Friends Macaron Collection
Collection contains 4 printed macarons filled with vanilla buttercream and 8 assorted macarons.
You are Berry Special Macaron Collection
Collection contains 4 printed macarons filled with vanilla buttercream and 8 raspberry macarons.
Happy Retirement-B&W Macaron Collection
Collection contains 4 printed macarons filled with vanilla buttercream and 8 assorted macarons.
Happy Retirement-Color Macaron Collection
Collection contains 4 printed macarons filled with vanilla buttercream and 8 assorted macarons.
I'm So Sorry Macaron Collection
Collection contains 4 printed macarons filled with vanilla buttercream and 8 assorted macarons.
Baptism/Communion General Macaron Collection
Collection contains 4 printed macarons filled with vanilla buttercream and 8 pistachio macarons.
Baptism/Communion Girl Macaron Collection
Collection contains 4 printed macarons filled with vanilla buttercream and 8 coconut macarons.
Baptism/Communion Boy Macaron Collection
Collection contains 4 printed macarons filled with vanilla buttercream and 8 coconut macarons.
Vive La France Macaron Collection
Collection contains 4 printed macarons filled with vanilla buttercream and 8 red velvet macarons.
#engaged Macaron Collection
Collection contains 4 printed macarons filled with vanilla buttercream and 8 turquoise vanilla macarons.
I Do... Macaron Collection
Collection contains 4 printed macarons filled with vanilla buttercream and 8 red velvet macarons.
P.S. I Love You Macaron Collection
Collection contains 4 printed macarons filled with vanilla buttercream and 8 red velvet macarons.
Will You Be My Bridesmaid Macaron Collection
Collection contains 4 printed macarons filled with vanilla buttercream and 8 red velvet macarons.
Will You Be My Maid of Honor Macaron Collection
Collection contains 4 printed macarons filled with vanilla buttercream and 8 red velvet macarons.
Take & Bake
Take & Bake Butter Croissants
4 butter croissants ready to bake at home. Croissants come frozen with instructions for baking.
Take & Bake Chocolate Croissants
4 chocolate croissants ready to bake at home. Croissants come frozen with instructions for baking.
Take & Bake 3 Butter & 3 Chocolate Croissants
3 butter and 3 chocolate croissants ready to bake at home. Croissants come frozen with instructions for baking.
Take & Bake Cinnamon Rolls
4 Cinnamon Rolls ready to bake at home. Presented alongside our delicious Cream Cheese Frosting. Cinnamon Rolls come frozen with instructions for baking.
Take & Bake Mini Butter Croissants
12 mini butter croissants ready to bake at home. Croissants come frozen with instructions for baking.
Take & Bake Chocolate Chip Cookies
4 of our jumbo Chocolate Chip cookies frozen and ready to bake at home.
Take & Bake Funfetti Cookies
4 jumbo Funfetti cookies frozen and ready to bake at home. Cookies come frozen with instructions for baking.
Cakes
Signature Celebration Cakes
White Buttermilk Cake with Vanilla Mousseline
Classic flavors in this delicate cake with a hint of tangy buttermilk paired with classic Vanilla mousseline, both rich in flavor and texture. Covered in Italian meringue Buttercream.
Chocolate Cake with Chocolate Diplomat Cream
Classic chocolate cake paired with Chocolate diplomat cream made from 64% dark chocolate for a soft light cream. Cake is finished with a Chocolate Italian Meringue buttercream.
White Buttermilk Cake with Vanilla Mousseline and Raspberry Jam
Our signature vanilla cake with the addition of house made raspberry jam to capture ripe raspberries at their finest! Frosted in Italian meringue buttercream and topped with fresh raspberries.
Chocolate Cake with Vanilla Mousseline and Raspberry Jam
Rich chocolate cake paired with delicate vanilla mousseline and the addition of our house-made raspberry jam to capture ripe raspberries at their finest! Finished with Chocolate Italian Meringue buttercream and fresh raspberries.
White Buttermilk Cake with Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough
White buttermilk cake filled with sweet chocolate chip cookie dough made with Van Leer European style chocolate chips. Frosted in Italian Meringue style buttercream and topped with Vanille Signature Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough French Macarons.
Chocolate Cake with Cookies and Cream
Rich Chocolate cake filled with our version of cookies and cream. Cream cheese mousse with crushed chocolate cookies makes this a sweet delight! Finished with Italian meringue buttercream
White Buttermilk Cake with Passion Fruit Curd
Our classic white cake paired with our signature mouthwatering passion fruit curd. Finished in Italian meringue buttercream topped with mango-passionfruit French macarons.
White Buttermilk Cake with Salted Caramel Mousseline
Classic delicate cake paired with buttery, luscious golden caramel mousseline with a hint of French salt. This cake gets an extra touch of caramel and is finished with salted caramel buttercream and our salted caramel macarons.
Chocolate Cake with Chocolate Hazelnut Mousseline
Our decadent chocolate cake paired with the classic European combination of chocolate and hazelnuts; presented here as a light but rich mousseline. Cake is finished with Chocolate Italian Meringue buttercream and fresh toasted hazelnuts.
White Buttermilk Cake with Funfetti Filling
Our signature white buttermilk cake layered with funfetti buttercream & finished with our luxurious Italian Buttercream & funfetti sprinkles.
Red Velvet with Cream Cheese Mousse
Comfort food at its finest with this traditional Southern-style cake with a touch of cocoa and ruby color filled with our tangy, light, signature cream cheese mousse. Finished in our Signature Italian Meringue Buttercream.
Carrot Cake with Cream Cheese Mousse
Spiced to perfection, our signature carrot cake is filled with a light, delicate cream cheese mousse and topped with Italian meringue buttercream.
Seasonal-Caramel Apple Pecan Cake
White buttermilk cake with a thin layer of caramel, spiced cream cheese apple filling, finished with caramel and toasted pecans.
Retail Items
Retail Tea Tins
Blueberry Black
Pu-Erh black tea, blueberries, pomegranate arils, flavoring, freeze-dried whole raspberries, strawberry pieces, and blue cornflower blossoms.
Coconut Frenzy
Pineapple cubes, apple cubes, hibiscus blossoms, rose hip peel, orange peel, coconut chips, freeze-dried sour cherry pieces and flavoring Type Of Tea: Fruit Tea - Caffeine Free Size: 20 servings (2.3oz)
Dark Chocolate
Black tea, broken cocoa bits, coriander and flavoring.
Earl Grey
Exquisite black tea blend - Ceylon and Yunnan - with the finest bergamot oils from France. Type of Tea: Black Tea
Elderflower Green
Half-fermented Chinese Oolong Ti Kuan Yin tea, apple pieces natural flavoring, apple cubes, heather blossoms, elderflower and whole red cornflowers.
English Breakfast
A blend of the finest black teas from Assam and Sumatra: from controlled organic cultivation. Type of Tea: Organic Black Tea
Forest Berries
Elderberries, hibiscus blossoms, apple pieces, black currant, blackberries, freeze-dried strawberry and raspberry pieces, wild strawberry leaves and natural flavoring. Type of Tea: Fruit Tea - Caffeine Free
French Lavender
Apple pieces, silver linden tree blossoms, Melissa leaves, lavender blossoms, rose petals, sweet blackberry leaves, orange blossoms and mallow blossoms.
Herbal Fusion
Apple pieces, carrot flakes, blackberry and eucalyptus leaves, beetroot pieces, hibiscus flowers, lemon grass, tangerine pieces, orange slices and natural flavoring.
Honeymilk Ginger
Ginger pieces, apple pieces, blackberry leaves, flavoring, sunflower blossoms, white cornflower blossoms and pollen.
Love
Rooibos tea from South Africa, pineapple cubes, papaya cubes, mango cubes, lemon granules, black carrot pearls, red rose petals, pink rose buds and natural flavoring. Type of Tea: Herbal Tea - Caffeine Free
Moroccan Mint
Green tea, Nana mint leaves from Morocco and natural flavoring.
Passion Fruit White
China Sencha, Lung Ching, Pai Mu Tan, papaya cubes, pineapple cubes, rose petals, freeze-dried strawberry pieces and natural flavoring.
Peach Punch
Peach pieces, hibiscus blossoms, apple pieces, elderberries, sunflower blossoms, and flavoring.
Pomegranate Green
Sencha green tea, pomegranate arils, freeze-dried whole red currants, natural flavoring, freeze-dried raspberry pieces and mallow blossoms.
Roasted Almonds
Apple pieces, planed and crushed almonds, cinnamon pieces, beetroot pieces, and natural flavoring.
Sweet Green Oolong
Half-fermented Ti Kuan Yin oolong green tea, natural flavoring and cinnamon pieces.