Patisserie

Croissants

Voted "Best Croissant" by the Chicago Tribune, we bake our sinfully buttery collection of fresh croissants daily. Depending on the type of croissant selected, delicate layers of puff pastry enclose luscious layers of dark chocolate, almonds or sweet cheese within their delicate folds. We also carry savory flavors such as the perennial French pairing of ham and cheese or spinach and ricotta.
Plain Croissant

Plain Croissant

$4.25

Baked to golden perfection, enjoy Vanille’s plain croissant.

Pain Au Chocolat

Pain Au Chocolat

$4.75

Embedded in light and flakey croissant dough you will discover pure chocolate bliss.

Almond Croissant

Almond Croissant

$5.50

Vanille’s signature almond cream is sandwiched between a rum syrup infused croissant. Topped with toasted almonds, this pastry is a house favorite

Apple Almond Croissant

Apple Almond Croissant

$5.75

We've added our cinnamon apple compote to almond cream and stuffed the center of our butter croissant with some cinnamon stresel on top.

Bacon & Egg Croissant

$4.85
Chocolate Almond Croissant

Chocolate Almond Croissant

$5.50

Amongst the almond cream filled rum syrup infused croissant you will discover a layer of chocolate.

Cinnamon Sugar Croissant

$4.85
Ham & Swiss Croissant

Ham & Swiss Croissant

$4.95

Perfect for lunch or a snack, this pastry is filled with a delicious mixture of ham and cheese.

Spinach & Ricotta Croissant

Spinach & Ricotta Croissant

$4.95

Buttery croissant dough filled with a savory medley of spinach and ricotta cheese.

Sweet Cheese Croissant

Sweet Cheese Croissant

$4.95

Light, flaky croissant dough filled with a sweet cheese filling.

Macarons

Macaron Gift Box, Set of 6

Macaron Gift Box, Set of 6

$19.95

Gift someone the perfect treat with our macaron gift boxes!

Macaron Gift Box, Set of 12

Macaron Gift Box, Set of 12

$39.95

Gift someone the perfect treat with our macaron gift boxes!

Macaron Gift Box, Set of 24

Macaron Gift Box, Set of 24

$74.95

Gift someone the perfect treat with our macaron gift boxes!

Macarons by the Piece

Macarons by the Piece

$2.75

Vanille offers a colorful spectrum of macaron flavors. No matter the occasion, macarons are the answer!

Individual Pastries

Prepared daily, Vanille’s individual desserts range from classic French to signature Vanille. Choose from luscious tarts and classic French favorites. Each pastry is embellished with its own distinct décor and style. Check back often for seasonal offerings.
Ambre

Ambre

$8.50

Caramel mousseline, milk chocolate hazelnut praline crisp, caramel, coconut streusel, lemon madeleine, caramel glaze.

Brownie

Brownie

$4.75

Brownie with chocolate caramel ganache.

Cheesecake

Cheesecake

$9.50

Graham cracker crust, cheesecake.

Ellie

$7.25
Frasier

Frasier

$9.75

Vanilla Mousseline, Passion Fruit Curd, Banana Cake, Fresh Strawberries.

Manjari

Manjari

$9.65

Satisfy your chocolate side with this Vanille signature dark chocolate entremet. The flourless chocolate cake provides a base for the chocolate crémeux nestled inside dark chocolate mousse covered with dark glaze.

Mille Feuille

Mille Feuille

$7.65

This simple yet elegant Classic French pastry is made up of three layers of flaky puff pastry, two layers of Vanille’s signature vanilla pastry cream, and sprinkled with powdered sugar.

Passion Tart

Passion Tart

$7.75

Hidden under a bruleed crust, lies an explosion of tart passion fruit curd in a buttery tart shell.

Pavlova

Pavlova

$9.25

Meringue, lime curd, whipped cream, and fresh berries.

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$9.50
Raspberry Tarte

Raspberry Tarte

$8.25

A blanket of luscious fresh raspberries covers our rich pastry cream in a crispy buttery tart shell.

Royal

Royal

$9.65

64% chocolate mousse, milk chocolate hazelnut praline crisp, caramel, coconut struesel, hazelnut dacquoise, dark chocolate glaze, chocolate struesel.

Sophia

Sophia

$9.25

Classic flavors of chocolate and vanilla meet in this Vanille signature entremet. Under the milk chocolate glaze, you will discover chocolate mousse surrounding a vanilla crémeux center with a crunch of hazelnut sitting on top of flourless chocolate cake.

Tarte Citron

Tarte Citron

$7.75

Classic done right with a crispy buttery tart shell filled with Vanille signature lemon curd and finished with sweet, toasted meringue.

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$9.65

Indulge in Vanille’s take on this classic favorite. Light mascarpone mousse compliments the coffee crémeux; finished with flourless chocolate cake.

American Treats

A little representation of our American side.
Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$4.85

Our jumbo-sized chocolate chip cookie.

Funfetti Cookie

Funfetti Cookie

$4.85

Our jumbo-sized Funfetti cookie.

Banana Bread

Banana Bread

$10.95

Each of our quick breads and coffee cakes come individually packaged, sealed, and tied with ribbon. The perfect gift for someone or to gift to yourself!

Cake Pop

Cake Pop

$3.50

Choose from chocolate and vanilla. Sprinkle decor may vary from photo.

Chocolate Chip Coffee Cake

Chocolate Chip Coffee Cake

$10.95

Each of our quick breads and coffee cakes come individually packaged, sealed, and tied with ribbon. The perfect gift for someone or to gift to yourself!

Cinnamon Stresuel Coffee Cake

Cinnamon Stresuel Coffee Cake

$10.95

Each of our quick breads and coffee cakes come individually packaged, sealed, and tied with ribbon. The perfect gift for someone or to gift to yourself!

Coconut & Vanilla Cookies

$4.95

DIY Paint Cookie Kits

$13.95

Jam & Coconut Cookies

$5.95

LARGE Cinnamon Loaf

$29.00

LARGE Lemon Loaf

$29.00

Lemon Loaf

$10.95
People Puppy Chow

People Puppy Chow

$11.95

That delicious chocolate and peanut butter treat we all grew up with. It's worth the powdered sugar that ends up on your shirt. Packaged, sealed, and tied with a ribbon.

Grande Desserts

Our grand dessert selection showcases Vanille's favorite pastries in larger options. We have a size and option that is appropriate for any entertaining occasion.
Ambre

Ambre

$49.95+

Sweet caramel streusel base perfectly balanced with salted caramel mousseline and a touch of lemon in the lemon madeline will tantalize any sweet lover.

Apple Streusel Tarte

Apple Streusel Tarte

$47.95

Slow cooked apples with cinnamon and sugar fill a buttery tart shell. Finished with coconut streusel and dusted with powdered sugar.

Frasier

Frasier

$49.95+

Vanilla Mousseline, Passion Fruit Curd, Banana Cake, Fresh Strawberries.

Fresh Fruit Tarte

Fresh Fruit Tarte

$52.95

Classic turned gourmet in Vanille’s original fruit tart with crispy buttery tart shell filled with our rich vanilla pastry cream, covered with fresh fruit.

Manjari

Manjari

$49.95+

Satisfy your chocolate side with this Vanille signature dark chocolate entremet. The flourless chocolate cake provides a base for the chocolate crémeux nestled inside dark chocolate mousse covered with dark chocolate glaze.

Mille Feuille

Mille Feuille

$49.95+

This simple yet elegant Classic French pastry is made up of three layers of flaky puff pastry, two layers of Vanille’s signature vanilla pastry cream, and sprinkled with powdered sugar.

Pear Almond Tart

Pear Almond Tart

$47.95

Luscious frangipane studded with succulent pears, sprinkled with slivered almonds and toasted to perfection.

Royal

Royal

$49.95+

You will feel like a European Royal as you take the first bite of luscious chocolate mousse on top of a crisp caramel streusel base with a layer of hazelnut dacquoise.

Sophia

Sophia

$49.95+

Classic flavors of chocolate and vanilla meet in this Vanille signature entremet. Under the milk chocolate glaze you will discover chocolate mousse surrounding a vanilla crémeux center with a crunch of hazelnut

Tarte Citron

Tarte Citron

$47.95

Classic done right with a crispy buttery tart shell filled with Vanille signature lemon curd and finished with sweet toasted meringue.

Tarte Passion

Tarte Passion

$47.95

Tarte shell with passion fruit curd and fresh fruit.

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$49.95+

Indulge in Vanille’s take on this classic favorite. Light mascarpone mousse compliments the coffee crémeux; finished with flourless chocolate cake.

Mini Pastries

Vanille's mini pastry collection captures the essence of an entire dessert in a single bite. Our mini pastries are the ultimate expression of versatility and good taste. Our experienced team of Patisserie specialists will design the perfect assortment of mini pastries for your special occasion, whether for a wedding, a business meeting or simply an elaborate dinner party. All mini pastries are sold by the dozen and require a one week's advance notice to order. Please call a Patisserie Specialist to check availability if you need an order within a week.
Ambre - One Dozen

Ambre - One Dozen

$35.00

Caramel mousseline, milk chocolate hazelnut praline crisp, caramel, coconut streusel, lemon madeleine, caramel glaze.

Brownie - One Dozen

Brownie - One Dozen

$35.00

Vanille’s take on this classic American dessert consists of rich fudge like brownie batter mixed with 64% dark chocolate chips, baked to perfection and finished off with house made chocolate caramel ganache.

Cheesecake - One Dozen

Cheesecake - One Dozen

$35.00

Silky cheesecake batter with a touch of mascarpone cheese for added creaminess with a sable cookie crust.

Chocolate Ganache Tart - One Dozen

Chocolate Ganache Tart - One Dozen

$35.00

Dark chocolate ganache covered by silky dark glaze sits in a rich chocolate tart shell.

Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Tarte - One Dozen

Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Tarte - One Dozen

$35.00

Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough filling in a rich buttery tart shell, topped with mini chocolate chips.

Cinnamon Apple Tarte - One Dozen

Cinnamon Apple Tarte - One Dozen

$35.00

Slow cooked apples with cinnamon and sugar fill a buttery tart shell. Finished with coconut streusel and dusted with powdered sugar.

Fruit Tarte - One Dozen

Fruit Tarte - One Dozen

$35.00

Classic turned gourmet in Vanille’s original fruit tart with crispy buttery tart shell filled with our rich vanilla pastry cream, covered with fresh fruit.

Key Lime Tarte - One Dozen

Key Lime Tarte - One Dozen

$35.00

Zesty key lime filling baked to perfection in our crispy buttery tart shell with a crown of toasted Italian meringue.

Le Brownie - One Dozen

Le Brownie - One Dozen

$35.00

This is not your ordinary brownie! Vanille’s signature brownie is the base for praline crémeux, and rich chocolate caramel mousse.

Lemon Tarte - One Dozen

Lemon Tarte - One Dozen

$35.00

Classic done right with a crispy buttery tart shell filled with Vanille signature lemon curd and finished with sweet toasted meringue.

Mini Cupcake - One Dozen

Mini Cupcake - One Dozen

$28.00

Choose your favorite combination of cupcakes and buttercream!

Passion Tarte - One Dozen

Passion Tarte - One Dozen

$35.00

Hidden under a bruleed crust, lies an explosion of tart passion fruit curd in a buttery tart shell.

Peanut Butter Tarte - One Dozen

Peanut Butter Tarte - One Dozen

$35.00

Luscious peanut butter cream fills a sweet sable tart shell.

Pecan Tarte - One Dozen

Pecan Tarte - One Dozen

$35.00

Buttery pecan pie filling baked in a sweet sable tart shell with a hint of brown sugar.

Raspberry Bar - One Dozen

Raspberry Bar - One Dozen

$35.00

Layers of raspberry crémeux and luscious white chocolate mousse sit on top of light chocolate pound cake. This small bite is the perfect balance, of sweet, tart, and chocolatey goodness!

Raspberry Tarte - One Dozen

Raspberry Tarte - One Dozen

$35.00

A blanket of luscious fresh raspberries covers our rich vanilla pastry cream in crispy buttery tart shell.

Tiramisu Bar - One Dozen

Tiramisu Bar - One Dozen

$35.00

Alternating layers of Mascarpone espresso mousse and espresso soaked vanilla cake melt in your mouth for this all-time favorite dessert.

Macaron Collections

Introducing our NEW line of Macaron Gift Collections! Give the gift of sweet smiles with our new curated Macaron Gift Collections. Available for every occasion, from Just Because to wishing that special someone Happy Birthday and from National Holidays to family milestones, we're here to help you celebrate life's special moments, big and small! Make Vanille your one stop gift shop all year long!
Happy Anniversary Macaron Collection

Happy Anniversary Macaron Collection

$42.00

Collection contains 4 printed macarons filled with vanilla buttercream and 8 assorted macarons.

Happy Birthday Party Macaron Collection

Happy Birthday Party Macaron Collection

$42.00

Collection contains 4 printed macarons filled with vanilla buttercream and 8 assorted macarons.

Happy Birthday Party Hat Macaron Collection

Happy Birthday Party Hat Macaron Collection

$42.00

Collection contains 4 printed macarons filled with vanilla buttercream and 8 assorted macarons.

Happy Birthday Cake Macaron Collection

Happy Birthday Cake Macaron Collection

$42.00

Collection contains 4 printed macarons filled with vanilla buttercream and 8 raspberry macarons.

Birthday Girl-High Heel Macaron Collection

Birthday Girl-High Heel Macaron Collection

$42.00

Collection contains 4 printed macarons filled with vanilla buttercream and 8 red velvet macarons.

Birthday Girl-Unicorn Macaron Collection

Birthday Girl-Unicorn Macaron Collection

$42.00

Collection contains 4 printed macarons filled with vanilla buttercream and 8 assorted pastel macarons.

Birthday Boy Team Logo Macaron Collection

Birthday Boy Team Logo Macaron Collection

$42.00

Collection contains 4 printed macarons filled with vanilla buttercream and 8 assorted macarons.

Comic Birthday Boy Macaron Collection

Comic Birthday Boy Macaron Collection

$42.00

Collection contains 4 printed macarons filled with vanilla buttercream and 8 assorted macarons.

Chicago Flag Macaron Collection

Chicago Flag Macaron Collection

$42.00

Collection contains 4 printed macarons filled with vanilla buttercream and 8 red velvet macarons.

Chicago Skyline Macaron Collection

Chicago Skyline Macaron Collection

$42.00

Collection contains 4 printed macarons filled with vanilla buttercream and 8 assorted macarons.

Thank You-B&W Macaron Collection

Thank You-B&W Macaron Collection

$42.00

Collection contains 4 printed macarons filled with vanilla buttercream and 8 assorted macarons.

Thank You-Color Macaron Collection

Thank You-Color Macaron Collection

$42.00

Collection contains 4 printed macarons filled with vanilla buttercream and 8 assorted macarons.

Congrats Macaron Collection

Congrats Macaron Collection

$42.00

Collection contains 4 printed macarons filled with vanilla buttercream and 8 assorted macarons.

Get Well Soon Macaron Collection

Get Well Soon Macaron Collection

$42.00

Collection contains 4 printed macarons filled with vanilla buttercream and 8 assorted macarons.

Good Luck Macaron Collection

Good Luck Macaron Collection

$42.00

Collection contains 4 printed macarons filled with vanilla buttercream and 8 assorted macarons.

Great Job Macaron Collection

Great Job Macaron Collection

$42.00

Collection contains 4 printed macarons filled with vanilla buttercream and 8 assorted macarons.

Thinking of You Macaron Collection

Thinking of You Macaron Collection

$42.00

Collection contains 4 printed macarons filled with vanilla buttercream and 8 assorted macarons.

Miss You Macaron Collection

Miss You Macaron Collection

$42.00

Collection contains 4 printed macarons filled with vanilla buttercream and 8 assorted macarons.

New Home Macaron Collection

New Home Macaron Collection

$42.00

Collection contains 4 printed macarons filled with vanilla buttercream and 8 assorted macarons.

Hello Baby Macaron Collection

Hello Baby Macaron Collection

$42.00

Collection contains 4 printed macarons filled with vanilla buttercream and 8 assorted pastel macarons.

Baby Boy Macaron Collection

Baby Boy Macaron Collection

$42.00

Collection contains 4 printed macarons filled with vanilla buttercream and 8 turquoise vanilla macarons.

Baby Girl Macaron Collection

Baby Girl Macaron Collection

$42.00

Collection contains 4 printed macarons filled with vanilla buttercream and 8 rose macarons.

Welcome Baby Macaron Collection

Welcome Baby Macaron Collection

$42.00

Collection contains 4 printed macarons filled with vanilla buttercream and 8 assorted macarons.

Hello Gorgeous Macaron Collection

Hello Gorgeous Macaron Collection

$42.00

Collection contains 4 printed macarons filled with vanilla buttercream and 8 assorted macarons.

Hello Handsome Macaron Collection

Hello Handsome Macaron Collection

$42.00

Collection contains 4 printed macarons filled with vanilla buttercream and 8 assorted macarons.

Life is Better with Friends Macaron Collection

Life is Better with Friends Macaron Collection

$42.00

Collection contains 4 printed macarons filled with vanilla buttercream and 8 assorted macarons.

You are Berry Special Macaron Collection

You are Berry Special Macaron Collection

$42.00

Collection contains 4 printed macarons filled with vanilla buttercream and 8 raspberry macarons.

Happy Retirement-B&W Macaron Collection

Happy Retirement-B&W Macaron Collection

$42.00

Collection contains 4 printed macarons filled with vanilla buttercream and 8 assorted macarons.

Happy Retirement-Color Macaron Collection

Happy Retirement-Color Macaron Collection

$42.00

Collection contains 4 printed macarons filled with vanilla buttercream and 8 assorted macarons.

I'm So Sorry Macaron Collection

I'm So Sorry Macaron Collection

$42.00

Collection contains 4 printed macarons filled with vanilla buttercream and 8 assorted macarons.

Baptism/Communion General Macaron Collection

Baptism/Communion General Macaron Collection

$42.00

Collection contains 4 printed macarons filled with vanilla buttercream and 8 pistachio macarons.

Baptism/Communion Girl Macaron Collection

Baptism/Communion Girl Macaron Collection

$42.00

Collection contains 4 printed macarons filled with vanilla buttercream and 8 coconut macarons.

Baptism/Communion Boy Macaron Collection

Baptism/Communion Boy Macaron Collection

$42.00

Collection contains 4 printed macarons filled with vanilla buttercream and 8 coconut macarons.

Vive La France Macaron Collection

Vive La France Macaron Collection

$42.00

Collection contains 4 printed macarons filled with vanilla buttercream and 8 red velvet macarons.

#engaged Macaron Collection

#engaged Macaron Collection

$42.00

Collection contains 4 printed macarons filled with vanilla buttercream and 8 turquoise vanilla macarons.

I Do... Macaron Collection

I Do... Macaron Collection

$42.00

Collection contains 4 printed macarons filled with vanilla buttercream and 8 red velvet macarons.

P.S. I Love You Macaron Collection

P.S. I Love You Macaron Collection

$42.00

Collection contains 4 printed macarons filled with vanilla buttercream and 8 red velvet macarons.

Will You Be My Bridesmaid Macaron Collection

Will You Be My Bridesmaid Macaron Collection

$42.00

Collection contains 4 printed macarons filled with vanilla buttercream and 8 red velvet macarons.

Will You Be My Maid of Honor Macaron Collection

Will You Be My Maid of Honor Macaron Collection

$42.00

Collection contains 4 printed macarons filled with vanilla buttercream and 8 red velvet macarons.

Take & Bake

Enjoy some of your favorite items from Vanille warm from the oven when you bake them at home. We've packaged our frozen croissants and cookies for you to take home. All items come frozen and have instructions for baking at home.
Take & Bake Butter Croissants

Take & Bake Butter Croissants

$14.25

4 butter croissants ready to bake at home. Croissants come frozen with instructions for baking.

Take & Bake Chocolate Croissants

Take & Bake Chocolate Croissants

$15.35

4 chocolate croissants ready to bake at home. Croissants come frozen with instructions for baking.

Take & Bake 3 Butter & 3 Chocolate Croissants

Take & Bake 3 Butter & 3 Chocolate Croissants

$19.95

3 butter and 3 chocolate croissants ready to bake at home. Croissants come frozen with instructions for baking.

Take & Bake Cinnamon Rolls

Take & Bake Cinnamon Rolls

$18.95

4 Cinnamon Rolls ready to bake at home. Presented alongside our delicious Cream Cheese Frosting. Cinnamon Rolls come frozen with instructions for baking.

Take & Bake Mini Butter Croissants

Take & Bake Mini Butter Croissants

$21.95

12 mini butter croissants ready to bake at home. Croissants come frozen with instructions for baking.

Take & Bake Chocolate Chip Cookies

Take & Bake Chocolate Chip Cookies

$12.95

4 of our jumbo Chocolate Chip cookies frozen and ready to bake at home.

Take & Bake Funfetti Cookies

Take & Bake Funfetti Cookies

$12.95

4 jumbo Funfetti cookies frozen and ready to bake at home. Cookies come frozen with instructions for baking.

Cakes

Signature Celebration Cakes

Vanille Celebration cakes are a stylish addition to any birthday, holiday, or special event! Each cake is designed with the flavor in mind and is suitable for any occasion. Online ordering is available for 6” and 8” cakes. For next day, orders need to be in by 11am of previous day. Sizing: 6” recommended for up to 10 guests 8” recommended for up to 20 guests
White Buttermilk Cake with Vanilla Mousseline

White Buttermilk Cake with Vanilla Mousseline

$55.00+

Classic flavors in this delicate cake with a hint of tangy buttermilk paired with classic Vanilla mousseline, both rich in flavor and texture. Covered in Italian meringue Buttercream.

Chocolate Cake with Chocolate Diplomat Cream

Chocolate Cake with Chocolate Diplomat Cream

$55.00+

Classic chocolate cake paired with Chocolate diplomat cream made from 64% dark chocolate for a soft light cream. Cake is finished with a Chocolate Italian Meringue buttercream.

White Buttermilk Cake with Vanilla Mousseline and Raspberry Jam

White Buttermilk Cake with Vanilla Mousseline and Raspberry Jam

$60.00+

Our signature vanilla cake with the addition of house made raspberry jam to capture ripe raspberries at their finest! Frosted in Italian meringue buttercream and topped with fresh raspberries.

Chocolate Cake with Vanilla Mousseline and Raspberry Jam

Chocolate Cake with Vanilla Mousseline and Raspberry Jam

$60.00+

Rich chocolate cake paired with delicate vanilla mousseline and the addition of our house-made raspberry jam to capture ripe raspberries at their finest! Finished with Chocolate Italian Meringue buttercream and fresh raspberries.

White Buttermilk Cake with Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough

White Buttermilk Cake with Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough

$68.00+

White buttermilk cake filled with sweet chocolate chip cookie dough made with Van Leer European style chocolate chips. Frosted in Italian Meringue style buttercream and topped with Vanille Signature Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough French Macarons.

Chocolate Cake with Cookies and Cream

Chocolate Cake with Cookies and Cream

$60.00+

Rich Chocolate cake filled with our version of cookies and cream. Cream cheese mousse with crushed chocolate cookies makes this a sweet delight! Finished with Italian meringue buttercream

White Buttermilk Cake with Passion Fruit Curd

White Buttermilk Cake with Passion Fruit Curd

$68.00+

Our classic white cake paired with our signature mouthwatering passion fruit curd. Finished in Italian meringue buttercream topped with mango-passionfruit French macarons.

White Buttermilk Cake with Salted Caramel Mousseline

White Buttermilk Cake with Salted Caramel Mousseline

$68.00+

Classic delicate cake paired with buttery, luscious golden caramel mousseline with a hint of French salt. This cake gets an extra touch of caramel and is finished with salted caramel buttercream and our salted caramel macarons.

Chocolate Cake with Chocolate Hazelnut Mousseline

Chocolate Cake with Chocolate Hazelnut Mousseline

$60.00+

Our decadent chocolate cake paired with the classic European combination of chocolate and hazelnuts; presented here as a light but rich mousseline. Cake is finished with Chocolate Italian Meringue buttercream and fresh toasted hazelnuts.

White Buttermilk Cake with Funfetti Filling

White Buttermilk Cake with Funfetti Filling

$60.00+

Our signature white buttermilk cake layered with funfetti buttercream & finished with our luxurious Italian Buttercream & funfetti sprinkles.

Red Velvet with Cream Cheese Mousse

Red Velvet with Cream Cheese Mousse

$60.00+

Comfort food at its finest with this traditional Southern-style cake with a touch of cocoa and ruby color filled with our tangy, light, signature cream cheese mousse. Finished in our Signature Italian Meringue Buttercream.

Carrot Cake with Cream Cheese Mousse

Carrot Cake with Cream Cheese Mousse

$60.00+

Spiced to perfection, our signature carrot cake is filled with a light, delicate cream cheese mousse and topped with Italian meringue buttercream.

Seasonal-Caramel Apple Pecan Cake

$68.00+

Afternoon Tea

Standard Tea

Afternoon Tea Party at Home (serves 4)

Afternoon Tea Party at Home (serves 4)

$185.00

Our Afternoon Tea Party at Home serves 4 people; each person receives 1 of each sandwich and pastry. Please note we are not able to break this package into smaller quantities. *Tea sold separately. *Tea stand not included.

Retail Items

Retail Tea Tins

Blueberry Black

$15.95

Pu-Erh black tea, blueberries, pomegranate arils, flavoring, freeze-dried whole raspberries, strawberry pieces, and blue cornflower blossoms.

Coconut Frenzy

Coconut Frenzy

$15.95

Pineapple cubes, apple cubes, hibiscus blossoms, rose hip peel, orange peel, coconut chips, freeze-dried sour cherry pieces and flavoring Type Of Tea: Fruit Tea - Caffeine Free Size: 20 servings (2.3oz)

Dark Chocolate

Dark Chocolate

$15.95

Black tea, broken cocoa bits, coriander and flavoring.

Earl Grey

Earl Grey

$15.95

Exquisite black tea blend - Ceylon and Yunnan - with the finest bergamot oils from France. Type of Tea: Black Tea

Elderflower Green

$15.95

Half-fermented Chinese Oolong Ti Kuan Yin tea, apple pieces natural flavoring, apple cubes, heather blossoms, elderflower and whole red cornflowers.

English Breakfast

English Breakfast

$15.95

A blend of the finest black teas from Assam and Sumatra: from controlled organic cultivation. Type of Tea: Organic Black Tea

Forest Berries

Forest Berries

$15.95

Elderberries, hibiscus blossoms, apple pieces, black currant, blackberries, freeze-dried strawberry and raspberry pieces, wild strawberry leaves and natural flavoring. Type of Tea: Fruit Tea - Caffeine Free

French Lavender

French Lavender

$15.95

Apple pieces, silver linden tree blossoms, Melissa leaves, lavender blossoms, rose petals, sweet blackberry leaves, orange blossoms and mallow blossoms.

Herbal Fusion

$15.95

Apple pieces, carrot flakes, blackberry and eucalyptus leaves, beetroot pieces, hibiscus flowers, lemon grass, tangerine pieces, orange slices and natural flavoring.

Honeymilk Ginger

Honeymilk Ginger

$15.95

Ginger pieces, apple pieces, blackberry leaves, flavoring, sunflower blossoms, white cornflower blossoms and pollen.

Love

Love

$15.95

Rooibos tea from South Africa, pineapple cubes, papaya cubes, mango cubes, lemon granules, black carrot pearls, red rose petals, pink rose buds and natural flavoring. Type of Tea: Herbal Tea - Caffeine Free

Moroccan Mint

Moroccan Mint

$15.95

Green tea, Nana mint leaves from Morocco and natural flavoring.

Passion Fruit White

Passion Fruit White

$15.95

China Sencha, Lung Ching, Pai Mu Tan, papaya cubes, pineapple cubes, rose petals, freeze-dried strawberry pieces and natural flavoring.

Peach Punch

$15.95

Peach pieces, hibiscus blossoms, apple pieces, elderberries, sunflower blossoms, and flavoring.

Pomegranate Green

Pomegranate Green

$15.95

Sencha green tea, pomegranate arils, freeze-dried whole red currants, natural flavoring, freeze-dried raspberry pieces and mallow blossoms.

Roasted Almonds

Roasted Almonds

$15.95

Apple pieces, planed and crushed almonds, cinnamon pieces, beetroot pieces, and natural flavoring.

Sweet Green Oolong

$15.95

Half-fermented Ti Kuan Yin oolong green tea, natural flavoring and cinnamon pieces.

Seasonal Specials

Seasonal Items

St. Jude Charity Stud Muffin

$7.50

Cradles to Crayons October Stud Muffin

$7.50

Halloween Specials

Spooky Truffles

$17.95