0
Vantage Point Coffee South Side Monument
We are not accepting online orders right now.
Hot Drinks
Cold drinks
Other Drinks
Pastries
Coffee Bags
Drip Coffee
$2.50+
Latte
$4.50+
Americano
$3.50+
Cappuccino
$4.50+
Caramel Macchiato
$3.50+
Single Espresso
$3.25
Doppio Espresso
$3.50+
Cafe con leche
$3.50
Matcha Latte
$3.50+
Chai Latte
$3.50+
Hot Chocolate
$3.50+
Frappe
$5.50+
Cold Brew
$5.50+
Iced Latte
$5.50+
Iced Americano
$5.50+
Iced Caramel Macchiato
$3.50+
Iced Chai Latte
$4.75+
Iced Matcha Latte
$3.50+
Raspberry Refresher
$3.50+
Blueberry Refresher
$3.50+
Blueberry Bliss Lemonade
$3.50+
Matcha Lemonade
$3.50+
Refresher
$5.50+
Hot Chocolate
$3.50+
Teas
$3.25+
Bagel
$1.25
Muffin
$2.95
Donut
$1.25+
Cupcake
$3.75+
Cookie
$2.25
Half Dozen
$5.00
Dozen
$10.00
Croissant
$1.25
WholeBean - 12oz
$13.95
Ground - 120z
$13.95
KCups
$19.75
Vantage Point Coffee South Side Monument Location and Ordering Hours
(904) 321-9432
1301 Monument Road Unit #21, Jacksonville, FL 32224
Closed
All hours
