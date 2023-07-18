VARA Juice - Oak Park 25254 Greenfield Road
VARA Smoothies
VARA Juice
ice cream the first layer, 2nd layer strawberry,3rd layer Avocado and 4th layer Mango. (the most seller )
Pomango Passion
Pomegranate Seeds as the first layer, 2nd layer Strawberry banana smoothie, 3rd Layer Mango smoothie
Strawberry Banana
Jamaica Raspberry
Mango smoothie with wildberry Purée
Jamaica Chocolate
mango smoothie with Chocolate Sauce
Mango
Strawberry and Mango
Avocado with Mango
Avocado with Strawberry
Awar Qalb
Avocado
VJ Pistachio
Banana with Milk
BB Smoothie
Mixberries with Banana
Cocktail Dream
Ice cream on the bottom as the first layer. the 2nd layer it's a mix of strawberry, mango Peach and orange.
Pina Colada
VARA Slush
Raw Juice
Green Juice
Cucumber, Green Apple, Celery, Ginger
Deluxe Juice
Pineapple, Orange
Diet Juice
Apple, Ginger, Pineapple, Kiwi, Lemon
Premium Juice
Carrot, Orange, Pineapple,Grape
Beet Juice
Beets, Carrots, Pomegranate
Pomegranate Juice
Orange Juice
Carrot Juice
Apple Juice
Grape Juice
Smoothies with Fruit
Fruit Cup
All fruit mix into one cup and also it comes with strawberry and mango smoothies and on the top Ricotta cheese
Arisi
Mango smoothie with mixed berry syrup around the Cup and, on the top fresh fruit cuts which include banana ,strawberry, pineapple, Apple, raisins, coconuts, and wafer stick on the top. all that in one great cup
Fruit Salad
All Fruits mixed in together