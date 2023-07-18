VARA Smoothies

VARA Juice

VARA Juice

$6.49+

ice cream the first layer, 2nd layer strawberry,3rd layer Avocado and 4th layer Mango. (the most seller )

Pomango Passion

Pomango Passion

$6.49

Pomegranate Seeds as the first layer, 2nd layer Strawberry banana smoothie, 3rd Layer Mango smoothie

Strawberry Banana

Strawberry Banana

$6.49+
Jamaica Raspberry

Jamaica Raspberry

$6.49+

Mango smoothie with wildberry Purée

Jamaica Chocolate

Jamaica Chocolate

$6.49+

mango smoothie with Chocolate Sauce

Mango

Mango

$6.49+
Strawberry and Mango

Strawberry and Mango

$6.49
Avocado with Mango

Avocado with Mango

$6.49
Avocado with Strawberry

Avocado with Strawberry

$6.49
Awar Qalb

Awar Qalb

$4.99
Avocado

Avocado

$6.99
VJ Pistachio

VJ Pistachio

$7.49
Banana with Milk

Banana with Milk

$6.49
BB Smoothie

BB Smoothie

$6.49

Mixberries with Banana

Cocktail Dream

Cocktail Dream

$6.49

Ice cream on the bottom as the first layer. the 2nd layer it's a mix of strawberry, mango Peach and orange.

Pina Colada

Pina Colada

$6.49

VARA Slush

PinkBurst

PinkBurst

$6.49
Melons (Cantaloupe)

Melons (Cantaloupe)

$6.49+
Strawberry

Strawberry

$6.49+
Lemon Mint

Lemon Mint

$6.49
Mixed Berry

Mixed Berry

$6.49
Lemon Ginger Honey

Lemon Ginger Honey

$6.49
Pineapple

Pineapple

$6.49
Watermelon

Watermelon

$6.49
Kiwi

Kiwi

$6.49

Raw Juice

Green Juice

Green Juice

$6.49

Cucumber, Green Apple, Celery, Ginger

Deluxe Juice

Deluxe Juice

$6.49

Pineapple, Orange

Diet Juice

Diet Juice

$6.49

Apple, Ginger, Pineapple, Kiwi, Lemon

Premium Juice

Premium Juice

$6.49

Carrot, Orange, Pineapple,Grape

Beet Juice

Beet Juice

$6.49

Beets, Carrots, Pomegranate

Pomegranate Juice

Pomegranate Juice

$6.49+
Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$6.99
Carrot Juice

Carrot Juice

$6.49
Apple Juice

Apple Juice

$6.49
Grape Juice

Grape Juice

$6.49

Smoothies with Fruit

Fruit Cup

Fruit Cup

$7.49

All fruit mix into one cup and also it comes with strawberry and mango smoothies and on the top Ricotta cheese

Arisi

Arisi

$7.49

Mango smoothie with mixed berry syrup around the Cup and, on the top fresh fruit cuts which include banana ,strawberry, pineapple, Apple, raisins, coconuts, and wafer stick on the top. all that in one great cup

Fruit Salad

Fruit Salad

$9.99

All Fruits mixed in together

Energy Drink

Strawberry (Energy)

Strawberry (Energy)

$6.99+
Blue Curacao (Energy)

Blue Curacao (Energy)

$6.99+
Raspberry (Energy)

Raspberry (Energy)

$6.99+
Passion Fruit (Energy)

Passion Fruit (Energy)

$6.99+
Bubble Gum (Energy)

Bubble Gum (Energy)

$6.99+

Coffee

Ice Coffee

Ice Coffee

$7.49+

Iced Coffee with Pistachio Sauce special made for coffee lovers

Mocha Latte

Mocha Latte

$7.49+

La Galeti

$4.99

Cheese Cake

$4.99+

Family Size

Half Gallon

$19.30+