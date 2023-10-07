Vargo's Pizzeria 3575 Walden Ave
Appetizers & Sides
Soups & Salads
Cup Soup
Bowl Soup
Garden Salad
Antipasto Salad
Lettuce, tomato, mozzarella, green & black olives, pepperoncini, ham, capicola, salami & pepperoni
Greek Grilled Chicken Salad
Grilled Chicken Caesar
Grilled chicken & Parmesan cheese
Julienne Salad
Cheese, ham & turkey
Pittsburgh Steak
French fries, ranch, steak & vegetables
Pizza
Specialty Pizza
Small White Pizza
Italian seasonings in olive oil, onions, sliced tomatoes, 100% mozzarella cheese, and anchovies (upon request)
Large White Pizza
Italian seasonings in olive oil, onions, sliced tomatoes, 100% mozzarella cheese, and anchovies (upon request)
1/2 Sheet White Pizza
Italian seasonings in olive oil, onions, sliced tomatoes, 100% mozzarella cheese, and anchovies (upon request)
Sheet White Pizza
Italian seasonings in olive oil, onions, sliced tomatoes, 100% mozzarella cheese, and anchovies (upon request)
Small Taco Pizza
100% ground beef, mozzarella and Cheddar blend, hot sauce & sliced tomatoes
Large Taco Pizza
100% ground beef, mozzarella and Cheddar blend, hot sauce & sliced tomatoes
1/2 Sheet Taco Pizza
100% ground beef, mozzarella and Cheddar blend, hot sauce & sliced tomatoes
Sheet Taco Pizza
100% ground beef, mozzarella and Cheddar blend, hot sauce & sliced tomatoes
Small Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Chicken fingers smothered with cheese, special seasonings & sauce
Large Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Chicken fingers smothered with cheese, special seasonings & sauce
1/2 Sheet Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Chicken fingers smothered with cheese, special seasonings & sauce
Sheet Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Chicken fingers smothered with cheese, special seasonings & sauce
Small Steak Pizza
Sliced rib-eye steak, olive oil, onions, tomatoes, and smothered with mozzarella cheese
Large Steak Pizza
Sliced rib-eye steak, olive oil, onions, tomatoes, and smothered with mozzarella cheese
1/2 Sheet Steak Pizza
Sliced rib-eye steak, olive oil, onions, tomatoes, and smothered with mozzarella cheese
Sheet Steak Pizza
Sliced rib-eye steak, olive oil, onions, tomatoes, and smothered with mozzarella cheese
Small Meaty Pizza
4 meats (your choice)
Large Meaty Pizza
4 meats (your choice)
1/2 Sheet Meaty Pizza
4 meats (your choice)
Sheet Meaty Pizza
4 meats (your choice)
Small Fully Loaded
2 meats & 3 veggies (your choice)
Large Fully Loaded
2 meats & 3 veggies (your choice)
1/2 Sheet Fully Loaded
2 meats & 3 veggies (your choice)
Sheet Fully Loaded
2 meats & 3 veggies (your choice)
Chicken Wings
Single Traditional Wings (10)
10 pieces
DoubleTraditional Wings (20)
20 pieces
Triple Traditional Wings (30)
30 pieces
Bucket Traditional Wings (50)
50 pieces
Single Boneless Wings (10)
10 pieces
Double Boneless Wings (20)
20 pieces
Triple Boneless Wings (30)
30 pieces
Bucket Boneless Wings (50)
50 pieces
Chicken Fingers
Combo Specials
Cold Subs
Mini Ham Sub
Whole Ham Sub
Mini Capicola Sub
Whole Capicola Sub
Mini Hard Salami Sub
Whole Hard Salami Sub
Mini Turkey Sub
Whole Turkey Sub
Mini Tuna Sub
Whole Tuna Sub
Mini Bologna Sub
Whole Bologna Sub
Mini Roast Beef Sub
Whole Roast Beef Sub
Hot Subs
Mini Rib-Eye Steak Sub
Whole Rib-Eye Steak Sub
Mini Fried Bologna Sub
Whole Fried Bologna Sub
Mini Italian Sausage Sub
Whole Italian Sausage Sub
Mini BLT Sub
Whole BLT Sub
Mini Chicken Finger Sub
Whole Chicken Finger Sub
Mini Cheeseburger Sub
Whole Cheeseburger Sub
Mini Pizza Sub
Whole Pizza Sub
Mini 3 Cheese Sub
Whole 3 Cheese Sub
Specialty Subs
Mini Assorted Subs
Ham, capicola, and salami
Whole Assorted Subs
Ham, capicola, and salami
Mini Club Sub
Ham or turkey
Whole Club Sub
Ham or turkey
Mini Royal Sub
Capicola & Italian sausage
Whole Royal Sub
Capicola & Italian sausage
Mini Meatball Hoagie
Whole Meatball Hoagie
Mini Sausage Hoagie
Whole Sausage Hoagie
Mini Stinger Sub
Steak & chicken finger
Whole Stinger Sub
Steak & chicken finger
Mini Hitman Sub
Steak & Italian sausage
Whole Hitman Sub
Steak & Italian sausage
Mini N.Y. Strip Sub
Marinated
Whole N.Y. Strip Sub
Marinated