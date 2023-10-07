Appetizers & Sides

Breadsticks

$4.59

Sampler Platter

$13.79

2 fingers, 2 mozzarella sticks, 2 pizza logs, and fries

Deep-Fried Mushrooms

$6.49

Small French Fries

$3.79

Large French Fries

$6.10

Onion Rings

$4.09

Garlic Bread

$5.40

Pizza Logs

$6.99

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.09

5 pieces

Potato Wedges

$6.99

Poppers

$6.29

Meatballs

$5.49

Sausage

$5.49

Soups & Salads

Cup Soup

$3.39
Bowl Soup

$5.59

Garden Salad

$9.19

Antipasto Salad

$15.39

Lettuce, tomato, mozzarella, green & black olives, pepperoncini, ham, capicola, salami & pepperoni

Greek Grilled Chicken Salad

$15.19

Grilled Chicken Caesar

$14.59

Grilled chicken & Parmesan cheese

Julienne Salad

$14.79

Cheese, ham & turkey

Pittsburgh Steak

$15.89

French fries, ranch, steak & vegetables

Pizza

Slice Cheese and Pepperoni

$3.39

Personal 9" 1 Item

$8.19

1 item

Small 13" 1 Item

$14.19

1 item

Large 17" 1 Item

$19.89

1 item

1/2 Sheet (16 Sq) 1 Item

$22.49

1 item

Sheet Pizza (32 Sq) 1 Item

$34.89

1 item

Specialty Pizza

Small White Pizza

$15.09

Italian seasonings in olive oil, onions, sliced tomatoes, 100% mozzarella cheese, and anchovies (upon request)

Large White Pizza

$21.59

Italian seasonings in olive oil, onions, sliced tomatoes, 100% mozzarella cheese, and anchovies (upon request)

1/2 Sheet White Pizza

$22.69

Italian seasonings in olive oil, onions, sliced tomatoes, 100% mozzarella cheese, and anchovies (upon request)

Sheet White Pizza

$40.00

Italian seasonings in olive oil, onions, sliced tomatoes, 100% mozzarella cheese, and anchovies (upon request)

Small Taco Pizza

$19.19

100% ground beef, mozzarella and Cheddar blend, hot sauce & sliced tomatoes

Large Taco Pizza

$24.69

100% ground beef, mozzarella and Cheddar blend, hot sauce & sliced tomatoes

1/2 Sheet Taco Pizza

$27.19

100% ground beef, mozzarella and Cheddar blend, hot sauce & sliced tomatoes

Sheet Taco Pizza

$49.49

100% ground beef, mozzarella and Cheddar blend, hot sauce & sliced tomatoes

Small Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$19.69

Chicken fingers smothered with cheese, special seasonings & sauce

Large Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$25.19

Chicken fingers smothered with cheese, special seasonings & sauce

1/2 Sheet Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$27.69

Chicken fingers smothered with cheese, special seasonings & sauce

Sheet Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$46.99

Chicken fingers smothered with cheese, special seasonings & sauce

Small Steak Pizza

$21.79

Sliced rib-eye steak, olive oil, onions, tomatoes, and smothered with mozzarella cheese

Large Steak Pizza

$29.09

Sliced rib-eye steak, olive oil, onions, tomatoes, and smothered with mozzarella cheese

1/2 Sheet Steak Pizza

$32.29

Sliced rib-eye steak, olive oil, onions, tomatoes, and smothered with mozzarella cheese

Sheet Steak Pizza

$52.59

Sliced rib-eye steak, olive oil, onions, tomatoes, and smothered with mozzarella cheese

Small Meaty Pizza

$23.79

4 meats (your choice)

Large Meaty Pizza

$31.09

4 meats (your choice)

1/2 Sheet Meaty Pizza

$34.29

4 meats (your choice)

Sheet Meaty Pizza

$54.59

4 meats (your choice)

Small Fully Loaded

$22.79

2 meats & 3 veggies (your choice)

Large Fully Loaded

$30.09

2 meats & 3 veggies (your choice)

1/2 Sheet Fully Loaded

$33.29

2 meats & 3 veggies (your choice)

Sheet Fully Loaded

$53.59

2 meats & 3 veggies (your choice)

Chicken Wings

Single Traditional Wings (10)

$14.99

10 pieces

DoubleTraditional Wings (20)

$28.99

20 pieces

Triple Traditional Wings (30)

$41.99

30 pieces

Bucket Traditional Wings (50)

$59.99

50 pieces

Single Boneless Wings (10)

$10.89

10 pieces

Double Boneless Wings (20)

$18.99

20 pieces

Triple Boneless Wings (30)

$27.59

30 pieces

Bucket Boneless Wings (50)

$41.39

50 pieces

Chicken Fingers

Snack Size Chicken Fingers

$10.89

3 jumbo breast tenders

Dinner Size Chicken Fingers

$14.29

Combo Specials

Small (Cheese & 1 Item) Pizza with Single (10) Wings

$28.69

Large (Cheese & 1 Item) Pizza with Double (20) Wings

$46.89

Tacos

Beef Tacos

$5.79

Steak Tacos

$7.59

Grilled Chicken Tacos

$6.59

Cold Subs

Mini Ham Sub

$7.99
Whole Ham Sub

$9.99

Mini Capicola Sub

$7.99

Whole Capicola Sub

$9.99

Mini Hard Salami Sub

$7.99

Whole Hard Salami Sub

$9.99

Mini Turkey Sub

$8.99

Whole Turkey Sub

$10.59

Mini Tuna Sub

$8.99

Whole Tuna Sub

$10.59

Mini Bologna Sub

$7.99

Whole Bologna Sub

$9.99

Mini Roast Beef Sub

$9.99
Whole Roast Beef Sub

$12.89

Hot Subs

Mini Rib-Eye Steak Sub

$10.19

Whole Rib-Eye Steak Sub

$13.89

Mini Fried Bologna Sub

$8.59

Whole Fried Bologna Sub

$10.59

Mini Italian Sausage Sub

$9.89

Whole Italian Sausage Sub

$12.59

Mini BLT Sub

$8.79

Whole BLT Sub

$11.49

Mini Chicken Finger Sub

$9.79

Whole Chicken Finger Sub

$12.49

Mini Cheeseburger Sub

$9.59

Whole Cheeseburger Sub

$12.19

Mini Pizza Sub

$8.39

Whole Pizza Sub

$10.99

Mini 3 Cheese Sub

$7.39

Whole 3 Cheese Sub

$9.99

Specialty Subs

Mini Assorted Subs

$9.99

Ham, capicola, and salami

Whole Assorted Subs

$12.59

Ham, capicola, and salami

Mini Club Sub

$11.09

Ham or turkey

Whole Club Sub

$13.29

Ham or turkey

Mini Royal Sub

$11.49

Capicola & Italian sausage

Whole Royal Sub

$13.69

Capicola & Italian sausage

Mini Meatball Hoagie

$10.39

Whole Meatball Hoagie

$12.19

Mini Sausage Hoagie

$10.39

Whole Sausage Hoagie

$12.19

Mini Stinger Sub

$12.59

Steak & chicken finger

Whole Stinger Sub

$15.39

Steak & chicken finger

Mini Hitman Sub

$12.59

Steak & Italian sausage

Whole Hitman Sub

$15.39

Steak & Italian sausage

Mini N.Y. Strip Sub

$14.39

Marinated

Whole N.Y. Strip Sub

$16.99

Marinated

Mini Steak Hoagie

$10.19

Whole Steak Hoagie

$13.89

Mini Chicken Parmesan Sub

$10.29

Whole Chicken Parmesan Sub

$12.09

Mini Steak Parmesan Sub

$10.19

Whole Steak Parmesan Sub

$13.89

Dinners

Spaghetti

$11.99

Cheese Ravioli

$13.69

Chicken Basket

$14.19

4 pieces

Stuffed Shells

$14.79

Chicken Finger Dinner with Fries & Bleu Cheese

$15.29

Texas Hots

Hot Dog

$3.29

Buy 5 hot dogs get one free. Sauce, mustard, and onion

Cheese Dog

$3.79

Burger

$4.29

Sauce, mustard, and onion

Cheeseburger

$4.79

Dessert

Apple Roll

$4.99

2 pieces

Cherry Roll

$4.99

2 pieces

Fried Dough

$4.49

Beverages

Can

$1.65+

2 Liter Bottle

$3.29+