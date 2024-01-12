Varsity Ice House
Food
Hot Chicken & Wings
Burgers & Wraps
- Classic Burger$11.49
Lettuce, tomato, crinkle cut pickles, red onion, signature sauce
- Cheeseburger$12.49
- Bacon Cheeseburger$14.49
- Jalapeno Pepperjack Burger$13.49
- Primetime Burger$14.49
Roasted mushrooms, grilled onions, Swiss, signature sauce
- The Henry$14.49
Double patty, double cheese, double bacon, steakhouse BBQ, grilled onions, and signature sauce
- Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap$11.89
Fresh greens, tomato, crinkle cut pickles, red onion, buttermilk ranch, avocado, bacon, and signature sauce
- Patty Melt Wrap$11.49
Smoked gouda, crinkle-cut pickles, grilled onions, kettle chips, and signature sauce
Sides
Appetizers
- Queso Fries$7.49
- Wisconsin Cheese Curds$8.49
- Green Chile Queso$7.89
Served with housemade chips and salsa
- Blue Cheese and Smoked Bacon Chips$8.89
- Fried Pickle Chips$9.89
- Southwest Eggrolls$11.49
- Firecracker Shrimp$11.89
Sweet and spicy
- Loaded Nachos$10.89
Cheddar Jack, black bean, queso, sour cream, avocado, pico de gallo, cilantro, and pickled jalapeños
Soups & Salads
- Baked Potato Soup$5.49+
With bacon and Cheddar Jack
- Chicken Enchilada Soup$5.49+
With avocado
- Chop Chop Salad$10.49
Fresh greens, tomato, red onion, smoked bacon, Cheddar Jack, avocado, croutons, pumpkin seeds, and buttermilk ranch
- Taco Salad$12.89
Fresh greens, black beans, corn, tortilla chips, avocado, sour cream, Cheddar Jack, seasoned beef, cilantro, pico de gallo, and jalapeño ranch