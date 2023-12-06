Veg on the Edge Abbott Square
Main Menu
Taste of West Africa
Burgers
- Cheeseburger$13.55
Beyond Burger, Lettuce, cheddar, onion, tomato, mayo ketchup
- Suya Burger$14.25
Beyond Burger, lettuce, spicy shiitake, cheddar, tomato, mayo
- BBQ Burger$13.55
Beyond Burger, lettuce, BBQ onion-red bell-jackfruit, mayo & BBQ sauce
- Crispy Portobello Burger$13.75Out of stock
Beyond Burger, lettuce, crispy potobello, spicy aoli sauce
- Sweet & Sour Relish Burger$13.75Out of stock
Beyond Burger, lettuce, tomato, sweet relish
Wraps
- Thai Peanut Wrap$10.95
Black beans, brown rice, veggie blend, house thai peanut sauce
- Shiitake Mushroom Wrap$10.95
Shiitake mushroom suya, brown rice, bell pepper, sweet potatoes, jollof sauce
- Marinated Tofu Quinoa Wrap$10.95Out of stock
Roasted marinated tofu, quinoa, red bell pepper, sweet potatoes, harissa sauce
Tacos & Nachos
- Suya Taco$5.95
Corn tortilla, spicy shiitake mushroom suya, black beans, brown rice, veggie blend, spicy sauce
- Veggie Taco$5.95
Corn tortilla, roasted blend of shiitake mushroom, black beans, onion, bell pepper, brown rice
- Scramble Taco$5.95Out of stock
Corn tortilla, Tofu scramble, brown rice, veggie blend, harissa & spicy sauce
- Jackfruit Taco$5.95Out of stock
Corn tortilla, brown rice, black beans, roasted onion-jackfruit, veggie blend, spicy sauce
- Jackfruit Nacho$9.25Out of stock
Fresh corn chips, roasted jackfruit, black beans, sweet & sour relish, melted cheese
All Day Breakfast
- Scramble Bagel$10.75Out of stock
Toasted bagels, harissa sauce, cheddar cheese, beyond sausage, roasted tofu scramble
- Roasted Tofu Scramble Stack$11.75Out of stock
Toasted sourdough, roasted seasoned red potatoes, roasted tofu scramble, beyond suasage
- Avocado Toast$7.45Out of stock
Toasted sourdough, mashed avocado, toasted crushed nuts
Sides
Drinks
- Izze Clementine Sparkling Drink$3.25
Izze Clementine Sparkling Drink
- Izze Blackberry Sparkling Drink$3.25
Izze Blackberry Sparkling Drink
- Izze Pomegranate Sparkling Drink$3.25Out of stock
Izze Pomegranate Sparkling Drink
- Tripicano Apple Juice$2.75
Tripicano Apple Juice
- Water$2.75
Boxed Drinking Water
- Sparkling Mineral Water$2.75Out of stock
Sparkling Mineral Water
Sauces
Catering
- Obe Egusi - Pumpkin Seed Stew TRAY (GF)$79.00
Slow cooked pumpkin seed stew
- Obe Epa - Peanut Stew TRAY (GF)$79.00
Peanut & sweet potato stew
- Obe Ata - Ashake Pepper Soup TRAY (GF)$95.00
Spicy soup broth, rice, roasted veggies & spicy shiitake
- Suya Taco TRAY$55.00
Corn tortilla, spicy shiitake mushroom suya, black beans, brown rice, veggie blend, spicy sauce
- Veggie Taco TRAY$55.00
Corn tortilla, roasted blend of shiitake mushroom, black beans, onion, bell pepper, brown rice
- Scramble Taco TRAY$55.00
Corn tortilla, Tofu scramble, brown rice, veggie blend, harissa & spicy sauce
- Jackfruit Taco TRAY$55.00
Corn tortilla, brown rice, black beans, roasted onion-jackfruit, veggie blend, spicy sauce
- Marinated Tofu Quinoa wrap TRAY$105.00
Roasted marinated tofu, quinoa, red bell pepper, sweet potatoes, harissa sauce
- Spicy Shiitake Mushroom Wrap TRAY$105.00
Shiitake mushroom suya, brown rice, bell pepper, sweet potatoes, jollof sauce
- Thai Peanut Wrap TRAY$105.00
Black beans, brown rice, veggie blend, house thai peanut sauce