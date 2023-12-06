Vegan District Asian Eatery Anaheim, CA
FOOD
Appetizers
- Eggrolls$4.95
(2) Cabbage, carrots, glass noodle, wood ear mushrooms. cripsy with sweet and sour sauce.
- Cheese Wontons$7.95
(4) Vegan sweetened cream cheese, crispy with sweet and sour sauce
- Chicken Nuggets$5.95
(4) Deep fried imitation chicken nuggets
- BBQ Pork$6.95Out of stock
Imitation pork seasoned with sweet Chinese BBQ sauce
- Szechuan Wontons$9.95
(6) Savory imitation meat wontons, chili oil and savory sauce, cilantro (spicy)
Chef's Special
Main Dishes
- Green Beans$13.95
Sautéed, savory sauce, imitation ground meat.
- Mixed Vegetables$13.95
Savory white sauce sautéed, broccoli, carrots, bok choy, cabbage. (GF)
- Szechuan Eggplant$14.95
Sweet and savory spicy sauce, eggplant, carrots, bell pepper. (Spicy)
- Mapo Tofu$14.95
Savory spicy sauce, soft tofu with celery and imitation ground pork. (Spicy)
- Eggplant Tofu$14.95
Savory brown sauce, eggplant and fried tofu.
- House Tofu$14.95
Savory brown sauce, fried tofu, cucumbers, and carrots. (Spicy)
- Sweet and Sour Tofu$14.95
Sweet and sour sauce with battered fried tofu. (GF)
- Kung Pow Tofu$14.95
Sweet and savory kung pao sauce with battered fried tofu, contains peanuts and bell peppers. (Spicy, Nuts)
- Crispy Tofu$14.95
Battered fried tofu tossed with salt, pepper, jalapeños and cilantro. (GF, Spicy)
- General Tso's Mushroom$15.95
Battered fried mushroom, sweet and savory spicy sauce. (Spicy)
- Mongolian Pork$16.95
Imitation pork, stir fried with jalapeños and celery. (Spicy)
- Pork with Cabbage$16.95
Sautéed imitation pork and cabbage with carrots and bell pepper, savory spicy sauce. (Spicy)
- Beef Broccoli$16.95
Savory brown sauce stir-fried imitation beef and broccoli.
- Crispy Chicken$16.95
Crispy chicken tossed with salt and pepper, basil, jalapeño, ginger. (GF, Spicy)
- Orange Chicken$16.95
Sweet and sour orange sauce, chicken, contains celery. (Spicy)
- Kung Pow Chicken$16.95
Sweet and savory kung pao sauce with imitation chicken, contains peanuts and bell pepper. (Spicy, Nuts)
Fried Rice
- Vegetable Fried Rice$14.95
Stir-fried white rice with broccoli, lettuce, peas and carrots. (GF)
- Chicken Fried Rice$14.95
Stir-fried white rice with soy sauce, peas, carrots and imitation chicken.
- Beef Fried Rice$14.95
Stir-fried white rice with soy sauce, peas, carrots and imitation beef.
- Shrimp Fried Rice$14.95
Stir-fried white rice with soy sauce, peas, carrots and imitation shrimp.
- Pineapple Fried Rice$14.95
Stir-fried white rice with imitation ham, peas, carrots, pineapple and roasted imitation pork flakes on top.
- Tofu Fried Rice$14.95
Stir-fried white rice with soy sauce, peas, carrots and fried tofu.
Noodles
- Vegetable Chow Mein$14.95
Stir-fried noodles, with cabbage, beansprouts and carrots.
- Beef Chow Mein$14.95
Stir-fried noodles, with cabbage, beansprouts, carrots, and imitation beef.
- Chicken Chow Mein$14.95
Stir-fried noodles, with cabbage, beansprouts, carrots, and imitation chicken.
- Shrimp Chow Mein$14.95
Stir-fried noodles, with cabbage, beansprouts, carrots, and imitation shrimp.
- Tofu Chow Mein$14.95
Stir-fried noodles, with cabbage, beansprouts, carrots, and fried tofu.