VEGANBURG HESPERIA 12699 MAIN STREET, SUITE 130
Burgers
- Chikn' Buffalo
Crispy Plant Protein Patty, hot buffalo sauce, vegan mayo, creamy slaw, pickles, made in-house
- Shrooms Burg
Crispy plant protein patty, creamy dill, fresh lettuce, caramelized button mushrooms, black pepper
- Smoky BBQ
Grilled plant protein patty, smoky BBQ sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion rings, caramalized onions, vegan bacon, cheese, mayo
- Haight 'N' Salsa
Guacamole, crispy or grilled plant protein patty, marinated onions, pico de gallo, caramalized Jalapeno, cilantro, sriracha aioli
- Avo Beets
Crispy or grilled plant protein patty, avocado, beetroot, lettuce, alfafa, red onion, tomato, vegan mayo
- Teriyaki Burg
Crispy or grilled plant protein patty, fresh pineapple slice, teriyaki sauce, tomato, red onion, vegan mayo
- Mustang Relish
Crispy plant protein patty, mustard, ketchup, relish, pickles, red onion, lettuce, vegan mayo
- Cracked Mayo
Crispy plant protein patty, vegan mayo with black pepper, pickles made in-house, fresh lettuce
- Mini Slider$7.90
Crispy Plant Protein Patty, Vegan Mayo and cheese, Lettuce
Kids Meal
Trio
Side Kick
- Carne Asada Fries$13.90+
Fresh guacamole, pico de gallo, caramelized Jalapeños, cilantro, nacho cheese, impossible bites
- Guilt-Free Bites$7.90+
Shroom Pops w/ Vegan Garlic Mayo
- Chikn' Tenders$7.90+
Chikn' Tenders w/ Ranch Sauce
- Smoked Franks$7.90+
Smoked Franks w/ Ranch
- Tapas Platter$13.90+
Chikn' Tenders (2 Regular/ 5 Large pcs), Shroom pops (3 Regular/ 5 Large pcs), Smoked Franks (5 Regular/ 8 Large), Sizzlin' Broccolli (3 Regular/5 Large), Ranch Sauce
Specialty Fries
- Loaded Shroom Fries$9.90+
Shroom sauce, caramelized onions, bbq sauce
- Jalapeno Aioli Fries$9.90+
Sriracha aioli, caramelized onions, caramelized jalapenos
- Creamy Garlic Fries$9.90+
Ranch, caramelized garlic, dry parsley
- Cheesy Fries$9.90+
Nacho cheese, dry parsley
Guilt-Free Dessert
Beverages
- Bottled Water$3.90
- Sparkling Water$3.90
- Coconut Water$6.90
- Old School Lemonade 16oz$3.90
- Mango Lemonade 16oz$3.90
- Strawberry Lemonade 16 oz$3.90
- Coffee$3.90
- Lipton Unsweetened Tea 16oz$3.90
- Lipton Brisk Raspberry 16oz$3.90
- Sobe Life Water Yumberry Pom 16oz$3.90
- Kombucha Pineapple Peach$7.90
- Kombucha Raspberry$7.90
- San Pellegrino 12oz$4.90
- Stubborn Root Beer 16oz$3.90
- Stubborn Diet Cola 16oz$3.90
- Stubborn Cola 16oz$3.90