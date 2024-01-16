Visitanos Hoy!
Fogo Selvagem 31-12 Broadway
Food
Appetizers
Sandwiches
- Short Ribs Burgers
Brioche bread, short ribs patty, bacon, lettuce, Cheddar cheese, and mozzarella cheese, pickles, red onion, and fogo aioli sauce. Hamburguesa de Costilla (Pan Brioche, hamburguesas de costillas, panceta, lechuga, queso cheddar, queso mozarella, pepinillos,$15.00
- Beef Cutlet Sandwich
Portuguese roll, beef milanese, mayonnaise, and lettuce served with French fries. Milanesa de carne, pan Portuguese, mayonesa, lechuga con papas fritas$10.00
- Chicken Cutlet Sandwich
Chicken milanese, Portuguese roll, mayonnaise, and lettuce with French fries. Milanesa de pollo, pan Portuguese, mayonesa, lechuga con papas fritas$8.00
- Flap Meat Sandwich
Portuguese roll, mayonnaise, flap meat, green pepper, red pepper, red onion, and fried egg. Pan Portuguese, mayonesa, flat meet, morron verde, morron rojo, cebolla, huevo frito$19.00
- Picanha Sandwich
Portuguese roll, garlic mayonnaise, caramelized onions, picanha, and mozzarella cheese. Pan Portuguese, mayonesa, cebolla caramelizada, picanha, queso mozzarella$19.00
- Choripan
Grilled butterfly chorizo with lettuce, and chimichurri. Chorizo a la parrilla con lechuga y chimichurri$7.00
Plates
- Mixed Grill for Two
Mix of picanha, short ribs, chicken, pork ribs, pork sausage, blood sausage, steamed yuca, French fries, and farofa. Mix de picanha, costilla, pollo, costillas de cerdo, chorizo, morcilla, yuca hervida, papas fritas y farofa$30.00
- 9 Oz Of Picanha Served with Two Sides
De picanha con dos acompañantes$26.00
- 9 Oz Short Ribs Served with Two Sides
De costilla con dos acompañantes$26.00
- 9 Oz Pork Ribs with Two Sides
Costillas de dredo con dos acompañantes$22.00