Vegetarian To Go
Vegetarian To Go
Vegetarian To Go
Vegetarian To Go (3PD)
Plant-Based Burgers
Tofu Plate
Seitan
Vegetarian To Go
Plant-Based Burgers
Classic Burger
$14.99
Plant-Based Burger Topped with 100% REAL American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Onions
The Tofu Titan
$14.99
Tofu Plate
Sweet & Spicy Tofu
$15.99
Curry Tofu
$15.99
Kung Pao Tofu
$15.99
Seitan
Sweet Chili Pulled Apart
$18.99
Brisket BBQ Meal
$18.99
BBQ Ribs (3)
$10.99
Vegetarian To Go 2670 E College Ave Location and Ordering Hours
(404) 893-8800
2670 E College Ave, Decatur, GA 30030
Closed
• Opens Friday at 4PM
All hours
