Veggie Express
Popular Items
Menu
Appetizers
Tonkatsu
Deep fried golden crispy vegan pork cutlet. Great with your favorite sauce.
Crisp Fish
Pan-Fry salted crispy half soybean fish. Non-GMO. Serve with a free sauce.
Spring Roll (2 pcs)
Cabbage, carrots, green beans, mushroom, onions, vermicelli and tofu bean curd in a crispy wonton wrapper.
Spring Roll (5 pcs)
Cabbage, carrots, green beans, mushroom, onions, vermicelli and tofu bean curd in a crispy wonton wrapper.
Spring Roll (10 pcs)
Cabbage, carrots, green beans, mushroom, onions, vermicelli and tofu bean curd in a crispy wonton wrapper.
Seaweed Salad
Seaweed mix with Sesame seed, agar-agar, black mushroom, red chili pepper.
Buffalo Drumsticks 4 pcs
Fried soy drumsticks with Buffalo sauce.
BBQ Drumsticks 5 pcs
Fried soy drumsticks with BBQ sauce.
Fried Half Chicken (New)
Deep fried Vegan half chicken made with Textured Soy Protein, Soybean Oil, Isolated Soy Protein(Non-Genetically modified), Great with your favorite sauce.
Lemon Fish Steak (New)
Deep fried crispy vegan fish steak with lemon taste. Made with wheat protein, textured soy protein, isolated soy protein, soy oil, sea tangle extract. Choose your favorite sauce.
Popcorn Chicken (New)
Taiwanese-Style vegan popcorn chicken bites with salt and black pepper are deep fried until golden and crispy.
Fish Block (New)
Fried Vegan Fish Block made with soy protein, wheat Flour, sweet potato flour covered with seaweed. Deep fried until crispy. Enjoy the taste of the sea.
Mushroom Roll (New)
Deep fried vegan mushroom roll is made with soy protein, wheat protein, konjac, mushrooms, celery, black pepper, bean curd sheet Non-GMO.
Chicken Roll (New)
Deep Fried vegan chicken roll is made with soy protein, wheat protein, corn, konjac, mushrooms, celery, black pepper, white pepper, bean curd sheet.
Entrees
Kung Pao Chicken
A Sichuan-inspired dish with vegan chicken, peanuts, bell pepper and cucumber , finished with chili peppers.
Thai Chicken
Thai sour and spicy flavorful with vegan chicken, pineapple, onions and bell peppers.
Broccoli Steak
A classic favorite. Vegan beef and fresh broccoli in a ginger soy sauce.
Citrus "Spare Ribs"
Vegan spare ribs wok-tossed in a sweet and orange sauce.
Ginger Chicken
Vegan chicken stir-fry with bell pepper, mushroom and cucumber in a ginger and basil soy sauce.
Curry Chicken
Vegan chicken stewed with carrot, mushrooms and potatoes in a curry sauce.
Black Pepper Chicken
Vegan chicken wok-seared with onions and celery in a savory black pepper sauce.
Black Pepper Steak
Vegan steak wok-seared with broccoli, onions, red bell peppers and mushrooms in a savory black pepper sauce.
Sriracha Chicken
Vegan Chicken stir-fry with red bell peppers and string beans with hot sriracha chili sauce
Teriyaki Seafood Combination
Vegan shrimp, scallops and sea cucumber wok-seared with broccoli, mushrooms, cucumber, string beans and red bell peppers in a sweet and tangy sticky teriyaki sauce
Teriyaki Fish Steak
Vegan fish steak stewed with mushrooms, bell peppers and cucumber in teriyaki sauce.
Curry Tonkatsu
Crisp tonkatsu stewed with potatoes in a curry sauce. Special order is made separately after ordering.
Teriyaki Crisp Fish
Vegan crisp fish stewed with onions, bell peppers and cucumber in teriyaki sauce. Special order is made separately after ordering.
Extra Side
Drinks
Coca-Cola Classic 12 oz
Diet Coke 12 oz
Sprite Soda Pop 12 oz
Orange Pellegrino 11.15 oz
Lemon Pellegrino 11.15 oz
Blood Orange Pellegrino 11.15 oz
Root Beer 12 oz
Ginger Ale 12 oz
Lemon Iced Tea 12 oz
Orange Soda 12 oz
Bottled Water 16.9 oz
Pellegrino Sparkling Water 25.3 oz
CATERING MENU
CATERING Appetizers
Buffalo Drumsticks (20 pcs)
Fried soy drumsticks with Buffalo sauce.
BBQ Drumsticks (30 pcs)
Fried soy drumsticks with BBQ sauce.
Spring Roll (40 pcs)
Cabbage, carrots, green beans, mushroom, onions, vermicelli and tofu bean curd in a crispy wonton wrapper.
Tonkatsu (10 pcs)
Deep fried golden crispy vegan pork cutlet. Great with your favorite sauce.
Crisp Fish (8 pcs)
Pan-Fry salted crispy half soybean fish. Non-GMO. Serve with a free sauce.
Seaweed Salad 4.4lb
Seaweed mix with Sesame seed, agar-agar, black mushroom, red chili pepper.
CATERING Entrée
Kung Pao Chicken (Tray)
A Sichuan-inspired dish with vegan chicken, peanuts, bell pepper and cucumber , finished with chili peppers.
Thai Chicken (Tray)
Thai sour and spicy flavorful with vegan chicken, pineapple, onions and bell peppers.
Broccoli Steak (Tray)
A classic favorite. Vegan beef and fresh broccoli in a ginger soy sauce.
Citrus "Spare Ribs" (Tray)
Vegan spare ribs wok-tossed in a sweet and orange sauce.
Ginger Chicken (Tray)
Vegan chicken stir-fry with bell pepper, mushroom and cucumber in a ginger and basil soy sauce.
Curry Chicken (Tray)
Vegan chicken stewed with carrot, mushrooms and potatoes in a curry sauce.
Black Pepper Chicken (Tray)
Vegan chicken wok-seared with onions and celery in a savory black pepper sauce.
Black Pepper Steak (Tray)
Vegan steak wok-seared with broccoli, onions, red bell peppers and mushrooms in a savory black pepper sauce.
Teriyaki Seafood Combination (Tray)
Vegan shrimp, scallops and sea cucumber wok-seared with broccoli, mushrooms, cucumber, string beans and red bell peppers in a sweet and tangy sticky teriyaki sauce
Teriyaki Fish Steak (Tray)
Vegan fish steak stewed with mushrooms, bell peppers and cucumber in teriyaki sauce.
Curry Tonkatsu (Tray)
Crisp tonkatsu stewed with potatoes in a curry sauce. Special order is made separately after ordering.
Teriyaki Crisp Fish (10 pc)
Vegan crisp fish stewed with onions, bell peppers and cucumber in teriyaki sauce.