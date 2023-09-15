Food Menu

Appetizers

Crispy Fried Pickle Spears

$9.50

Breaded and golden fried dill pickle spears served with homemade ranch for dipping.

Smothered Cheddar Jack Fries

$9.50

Piled with bacon, Cheddar-Jack cheese blend, sour cream and chives served with homemade ranch.

Chili Bowl

$9.50

Our homemade chili, topped with shredded cheddar-jack cheese, sour cream, and scallions

Chili Cup

$7.50

Our homemade chili, topped with shredded cheddar-jack cheese, sour cream, and scallions

Pretzel Bites

$11.50

Served with beer cheese.

Texas Smothered Tater Tots

$10.50

Smothered in Cheddar beer sauce and topped with diced smoked pork belly and green onions.

Cheeseburger Sliders

$13.00

3 mini juicy cheeseburgers served with shoestring fries.

Buffalo Chicken Sliders

$13.00

Three crispy fried chicken sliders tossed in our signature mild sauce topped with bleu cheese crumbles.

Fried Mozzarella

$10.50

Fresh mozzarella cheese, hand breaded and fried, served with our tangy marinara sauce

Buffalo Chicken Nachos

$13.00

Fresh tortilla chips covered with buffalo chicken, lettuce, shredded cheese, pico de gallo, jalapenos, sour cream and guacamole

Nachos Grande

$14.00

Crispy tortilla chips smothered with chili and melted Cheddar-Jack cheese. Topped with sour cream, jalapeños, diced tomatoes and guacamole.

Cheese Quesadilla

$12.50

Flour tortilla Monterey jack cheese blend served with homemade guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and scallions.

Chicken Quesadilla

$14.50

Flour tortilla Monterey jack cheese blend served with homemade guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and scallions.

Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla

$14.50

Flour tortilla Monterey jack cheese blend served with homemade guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and scallions.

Steak Quesadilla

$15.50

Flour tortilla Monterey jack cheese blend served with homemade guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and scallions.

Southwest Egg Rolls

$11.50

Crispy eggrolls filled with chicken, black beans, corn, spinach, Monetary Jack cheese, and jalapeno. Served with homemade ranch dressing

Steak & Cheese Egg Rolls

$13.50

Hand rolled and stuffed with shaved ribeye, green peppers, and onions. Served with home-made beer cheese.

Velocity Tso's Cauliflower

$13.00

Our unique take on General Tso’s recipe, deep-fried cauliflower florets smothered in Thai chili sauce, served with ginger aioli for dipping. Topped with sesame seeds and green onions.

Buffalo Cauliflower Bites

$13.00

Tasty and full of buffalo chicken wing goodness! Deep-fried cauliflower florets smothered in buffalo sauce, served with a Bleu cheese dip.

Chicken Tenders

$13.50

Hand-breaded tenders served with any of our specialty sauces, along with fries and a side of homemade ranch or homemade Bleu cheese.

Crispy Buffalo Chicken & Mac

$14.00

Fried Pickle Chips

$9.50

Salads

Velocity House Salad

$9.50

Mixed greens, diced tomatoes, cucumbers, Cheddar-Jack blend cheese and croutons with your choice of dressing.

Half Velocity House Salad

$7.50

Mixed greens, diced tomatoes, cucumbers, Cheddar-Jack blend cheese and croutons with your choice of dressing.

Caesar Salad

$11.50

Crisp hearts of Romaine lettuce with garlic croutons dressed in our classic Caesar dressing and Parmesan cheese.

Petite Caesar Salad

$9.50

Crisp hearts of Romaine lettuce with garlic croutons dressed in our classic Caesar dressing and Parmesan cheese.

Wedge Salad

$13.00

Crisp, fresh iceberg wedge with Bleu cheese crumbles, diced tomato, chopped egg, bacon bits and homemade Bleu cheese dressing.

BLT Chopped Salad

$14.00

Loaded with crisped Applewood smoked bacon, chopped greens, diced tomatoes, red onions, fresh avocado, mixed Cheddar cheese, topped with crisped tortillas and served with Sriracha ranch dressing.

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$14.00

Your choice of grilled or fried chicken strips tossed in buffalo sauce. Crisp lettuce, fresh diced tomatoes, cucumbers and topped with Bleu cheese crumbles.

Gyro Salad

$14.50

Mixed greens, diced tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, feta cheese, and pita bread topped with beef and lamb gyro meat served with tzaziki sauce.

Chopped Cobb Salad

$16.50

Mixed greens with grilled chicken, Cheddar-Jack blend cheese, hard boiled egg, bacon, avocado, tomato, and Bleu cheese crumbles topped with your choice of dressing.

Salmon Chopped Salad

$18.00

Pan seared salmon filet over mixed greens, cheddar jack cheese, bacon, avocado, tomato served with a balsamic vinaigrette dressing.

Black & Bleu Steak Salad

$18.00

Fresh mixed greens topped with grape tomatoes, crispy chopped bacon, Bleu cheese crumbles, sliced avocado, cajun dusted beer marinated steak and choice of dressing.

Wings

10 WINGS

$16.50

Baked then deep fried and tossed in your choice of any specialty sauce or get them naked! **1 Sauce per every 5 Wings. Available Grilled

15 WINGS

$24.50

Baked then deep fried and tossed in your choice of any specialty sauce or get them naked! **1 Sauce per every 5 Wings. Available Grilled

20 WINGS

$32.50

Baked then deep fried and tossed in your choice of any specialty sauce or get them naked! **1 Sauce per every 5 Wings. Available Grilled

30 WINGS

$45.50

Baked then deep fried and tossed in your choice of any specialty sauce or get them naked! **1 Sauce per every 5 Wings. Available Grilled

50 WINGS

$75.00

Baked then deep fried and tossed in your choice of any specialty sauce or get them naked! **1 Sauce per every 5 Wings. Available Grilled

Sandwiches, Wraps & More

Grilled Chicken Deluxe

$15.00

Juicy grilled chicken breast with bacon, Provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion, served on a fresh bun. All of our sandwiches and wraps are served with a pickle spear and a side of shoestring fries.

Chicken Philly

$16.00

Grilled chicken, with sautéed onions, mushrooms, melted Provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo. All of our sandwiches and wraps are served with a pickle spear and a side of shoestring fries.

All American Cheese Steak

$16.00

Thinly sliced ribeye steak with sautéed onions, mushrooms, and melted Provolone cheese. Served on a sub roll with lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise. All of our sandwiches and wraps are served with a pickle spear and a side of shoestring fries.

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Fried chicken cutlet, buffalo sauce, Bleu cheese dressing, lettuce, tomato and onion, served on a fresh bun. All of our sandwiches and wraps are served with a pickle spear and a side of shoestring fries.

Salmon BLT

$18.00

Blackened salmon, smoked applewood bacon, shredded lettuce, tomatoes and avocado. Served on Ciabatta

Greek Gyro

$16.00

Thinly sliced beef and lamb in a pita with lettuce, tomato, onion, feta cheese, and tzatziki sauce.

French Dip

$18.00

Thinly sliced ribeye marinated in au jus sauce, served on a toasted ciabatta roll with caramelized onions and Swiss cheese, served with au jus and horseradish sauce. All of our sandwiches and wraps are served with a pickle spear and a side of shoestring fries.

Crispy Honey Dijon Chicken

$16.00

Deep fried chicken cutlet with bacon, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and honey mustard sauce, served on a fresh bun. All of our sandwiches and wraps are served with a pickle spear and a side of shoestring fries.

Velocity Turkey Club

$16.00

Turkey, bacon, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo on a toasted sour dough bread. All of our sandwiches and wraps are served with a pickle spear and a side of shoestring fries.

Honey Mustard Chicken Bacon Wrap

$16.00

Grilled chicken, honey mustard, mixed greens, tomato, Cheddar, applewood smoked bacon and fresh avocado. All of our sandwiches and wraps are served with a pickle spear and a side of shoestring fries.

Buffalo Tender Wrap

$16.00

Fried chicken tenders, buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion and ranch or bleu cheese dressing. All of our sandwiches and wraps are served with a pickle spear and a side of shoestring fries.

California Club

$16.00

Season grilled chicken breast, applewood smoked bacon, avocado, melted swiss cheese, lettuce and tomato.

Mambo Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Prime Rib

$22.95

Prime Rib Sandwich

$14.95

Burgers

Velocity Burger

$13.00

Classic hamburger, juicy and flame grilled to your taste. Our 1/2 lb. burgers are cooked to your specification, topped with lettuce, tomato and onion and served on a fresh bun alongside a fresh pickle spear and a side of shoestring fries. “We only use the juiciest and tastiest Angus Beef in all of our burgers!”

Hickory BBQ Cheeseburger

$14.50

Topped with crispy bacon, mixed cheese and hickory BBQ sauce. Our 1/2 lb. burgers are cooked to your specification, topped with lettuce, tomato and onion and served on a fresh bun alongside a fresh pickle spear and a side of shoestring fries. “We only use the juiciest and tastiest Angus Beef in all of our burgers!”

Mushroom Burger

$14.50

Covered with sautéed mushrooms, onions and Provolone cheese. Our 1/2 lb. burgers are cooked to your specification, topped with lettuce, tomato and onion and served on a fresh bun alongside a fresh pickle spear and a side of shoestring fries. “We only use the juiciest and tastiest Angus Beef in all of our burgers!”

Sunrise Burger

$15.00

Classic hamburger, juicy and flame-grilled to your taste. Our 1/2 lb. burgers are cooked to your specification, topped with lettuce, tomato and onion and served on a fresh bun alongside a fresh pickle spear and a side of shoestring fries. “We only use the juiciest and tastiest Angus Beef in all of our burgers!”

Speros Bacon Bleu Cheese Burger

$15.00

Topped with Bleu cheese crumbles. Our 1/2 lb. burgers are cooked to your specification, topped with lettuce, tomato and onion and served on a fresh bun alongside a fresh pickle spear and a side of shoestring fries. “We only use the juiciest and tastiest Angus Beef in all of our burgers!”

California Burger

$15.00

Sliced avocado, applewood smoked bacon, Pepper Jack cheese and hand breaded onion straws. Our 1/2 lb. burgers are cooked to your specification, topped with lettuce, tomato and onion and served on a fresh bun alongside a fresh pickle spear and a side of shoestring fries. “We only use the juiciest and tastiest Angus Beef in all of our burgers!”

Firecracker Burger

$16.00

Warning! Could be HOT! We start with our burger and pile it high with a mix of grilled green peppers, green chilies, jalapeño peppers, crushed red pepper flakes, topped with our spicy Buffalo sauce and Pepper Jack cheese. Our 1/2 lb. burgers are cooked to your specification, topped with lettuce, tomato and onion and served on a fresh bun alongside a fresh pickle spear and a side of shoestring fries. “We only use the juiciest and tastiest Angus Beef in all of our burgers!”

Capital BLT Burger

$15.00

Flatbreads

Cheese FB

$12.00

Mozzarella cheese with zesty tomato sauce.

Pepperoni FB

$12.50

Spicy pepperoni with zesty tomato sauce and sprinkled with oregano.

Sausage FB

$12.50

Italian seasoned sausage and zesty tomato sauce sprinkled with oregano.

Italian FB

$13.50

Italian seasoned sausage and pepperoni sprinkled with oregano with zesty tomato sauce.

BBQ Chicken FB

$13.50

Diced grilled chicken, roasted red peppers and Mozzarella cheese in our famous BBQ sauce.

Kids Menu

Kids Sliders

$8.00

For ages 12 and under. All meals include fries

Kids Tenders

$8.00

For ages 12 and under. All meals include fries

Kids Boneless Bites

$8.00

For ages 12 and under. All meals include fries

Kids Wings

$8.00

For ages 12 and under. All meals include fries

Kids Mini Corn Dogs

$8.00

For ages 12 and under. All meals include fries

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

For ages 12 and under. All meals include fries

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$8.00

For ages 12 and under. All meals include fries

Kids Mac & Cheese

$8.00

For ages 12 and under. All meals include fries

Desserts

Mile High Brownie

$9.00

Served with vanilla ice cream.

Chocolate Lava Cake

$9.00

Served with vanilla ice cream.

One Scoop of Ice Cream

$3.50

Two Scoops of Ice Cream

$7.00

Carrot Cake

$9.00

Sides

Tater Tots

$6.00

Shoestring Fries

$6.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

Steamed Cauliflower with Cheese

$6.00

Broccoli

$6.00

Onion Rings

$6.00

Extras

Avocado - Extra

$3.00

Bacon - Extra

$1.50

Bleu Cheese Crumbles - Extra

$1.00

Carrots - Extra

$1.00

Celery - Extra

$1.00

Cheese - Extra

$1.00

Chili - Extra

$1.50

Dressing - Extra

$0.50

Egg - Extra

$1.25

Guacamole - Extra

$3.00

Jalapenos - Extra

$0.75

Lettuce - Extra

$0.50

Marinara - Extra

$0.50

Meat - Extra

$5.00

Mushrooms - Extra

$1.00

Onion - Extra

$0.50

Pepperoni - Extra

$2.00

Peppers - Extra

$1.50

Pickle - Extra

$0.25

Pico - Extra

$0.50

Salsa - Extra

$0.50

Sausage - Extra

$3.00

Sauteed Onion - Extra

$1.00

Sour Cream - Extra

$0.50

Tomato - Extra

$0.50

Tortillas - Extra

$1.00

Tzatziki - Extra

$0.50

EXTRA WING SAUCE

$0.50

NA Beverage

Coke***

$2.99

Diet Coke***

$2.99

Sprite***

$2.99

Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Mellow Yellow***

$2.99

Root Beer

$2.99

Orange Fanta

$2.99

Ginger Ale

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Fruit Punch

$2.99

Apple Juice

$2.99

Cranberry Juice

$2.99

Milk

$2.99

Coffee

$2.99

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$2.99

Arnold Palmer

$2.99

Red Bull

$2.99

Red Bull Sugar Free

$2.99

Shirley Temple

$3.99

Water

Soda Water

$2.99

Tonic Water

$2.99

Red Bull Tropical

$2.99

Red Bull Watermelon

$2.99

Red Bull Blueberry

$2.99

Hot Tea

$2.99

Beer

Draft

Aslin Draft

$8.50

Aslin Sour Draft

$8.50

Beach Bod Draft

$8.00

Blue Moon Draft

$8.00

Brewski Draft

$6.50

Bud Light Draft

$4.50

Chasers Draft

$8.00

Deschuttes IPA Draft

$8.00

Devil's Backbone Juicy Magic Draft

$8.50

Devil's Backbone Vienna Lager Draft

$7.00

Faceplant Draft

$8.50

Fairwinds Kolsch Draft

$7.00

Guinness Draft

$8.00

Jai Alai Draft

$8.00

Kona Draft

$7.00

Lagunitas Draft

$8.50

Magners Draft

$6.75

Miller Lite Draft

$4.50

Modelo Draft

$6.75

Mustang Sally Draft

$8.50

Octoberfest

$7.00

Over The Falls Draft

$7.00

Realm IPA

$8.00

Schofferhoffer Draft

$6.50

Solace Draft

$8.00

Space Dust Draft

$8.00

Stella Draft

$7.50

Two Lane Draft

$7.00

Vanish Draft

$8.00

Bottle/Can

Bud Light

$4.50

Bud Light Aluminum

$4.50

Budweiser

$4.50

Budweiser Can

$4.50

Coastal Grapefruit

$6.50

Coastal Orange

$6.50

Coastal Whiskey

$6.50

Coors Light

$4.50

Corona

$6.50

Corona Light

$6.50

Deschuttes Can

$6.75

Deschuttes IPA Can

$6.75

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Heineken Bottle

$6.50

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Miller Lite Bottle

$4.50

Miller Lite Can

$4.50

Pacifico Can

$6.75

Sierra Nevada Little Things

$6.75

Truly

$6.50

White Claw

$5.00

Yuengling

$4.50

Wine

2 Glasses

3 Glasses

4 Glasses

Canyon Road Cabernet Glass

$8.00

Canyon Road Chardonnay Glass

$8.00

Canyon Road Merlot Glass

$8.00

Canyon Road Pinot Grigio Glass

$8.00

Champagne Glass

$7.00

Champs Rose Glass

$9.00

Gascon Malbec Glass

$9.00

J Vineyards Pinot Grigio Glass

$11.00

Jacobs Creek Cabernet Glass

$9.00

Jacobs Creek Chardonnay Glass

$9.00

Jacobs Creek Shiraz Glass

$9.00

Kendall Jackson Chardonnay Glass

$9.00

La Jolie Fleur Rose Glass

$9.00

Prosecco Glass

$9.50

Red Sangria Glass

$9.50

Uppercut Cab Glass

$11.00

Whitehaven Sauvignon Glass

$9.00

White Sangria Glass

$9.50

Canyon Road Cabernet Bottle

$22.00

Canyon Road Chardonnay Bottle

$22.00

Canyon Road Merlot Bottle

$22.00

Canyon Road Pinot Grigio Bottle

$22.00

Acacia Bottle

$42.00

Champagne Bottle

$24.00

Champs Rose Bottle

$27.00

Gascon Malbec Bottle

$38.00

J Vineyards Pinot Grigio Bottle

$44.00

Jacob's Creek Cabernet Bottle

$36.00

Jacob's Creek Chardonnay Bottle

$36.00

Jacob's Creek Shiraz Bottle

$36.00

Kendall Jackson Chardonnay Bottle

$27.00

Uppercut Cab Bottle

$42.00

Whitehaven Sauvignon Blanc Bottle

$36.00

Liquor

Cocktails

Appletini

$8.50

Black Russian

$7.50

Blanton's

$8.00

Blonde Headed Slut

$7.50

Bloody Mary

$7.50

Blow Job

$9.00

Blue Motorcycle

$10.50

Car Bomb

$10.50

Caramel Apple Martini

$10.50

Cherry Bomb

$8.00

Chocolate Cake

$7.50

Cosmopolitan

$10.50

Cranberry Fizz

$9.00

Cupid Shot

$8.00

Grape Crush

$7.50

Grapefruit Crush

$7.50

Green Tea

$8.00

Hot Toddy

$9.00

Irish Car Bomb

$10.50

Irish Coffee

$9.50

Irish Trash Can

$13.00

Jager Bomb

$8.00

Kamikaze

$8.00

Karma Shooter

$9.00

Kir Royale

$8.00

Lavender Haze

$11.00

Lemon Drop

$8.00

Long Beach

$10.50

Long Island Iced Tea

$10.50

Madras

$6.50

Manhattan

$8.50

Margarita

$7.50

Martini

$13.00

Melon Ball

$8.00

Mimosa

$7.50

Mind Eraser

$8.00

Moonstruck Margarita

$9.00

Moscow Mule

$8.50

Mudslide

$7.50

Old Fashioned

$8.00

Orange Crush

$9.00

Pear Ginger Margarita

$9.50

Pumpkin Martini

$10.50

Red Headed Slut

$8.00

Screwdriver

$7.50

Sea Breeze

$7.50

Sex On The Beach

$8.00

Snow On The Beach

$12.00

Sparks Fly

$12.00

Spicy Margarita

$8.50

Strawberry Savor

$9.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$7.50

Tic Tac

$8.50

Tito Jita

$10.00

Vitamin Water

$8.50

Washington Apple Shooter

$8.50

Watermelon Lemonade

$8.00

White Russian

$7.50

White Tea

$8.50

Woo Woo

$8.00

Zombie

$8.50

Gin

Bombay Sapphire

$9.50+

Bombay Dry Gin

$9.50+

Tanqueray

$9.50+

Hendricks

$13.50+

Rail Gin

$7.50+

Rum

Bacardi

$9.00+

Captain Morgan

$9.50+

Malibu

$9.00+

Myer's

$8.50+

Rail Rum

$7.50+

Vodka

Absolut

$9.00+

Absolut Citron

$9.00+

Absolut Grapefruit

$9.00+

Absolut Lime

$9.00+

Absolut Mandarin

$9.00+

Deep Eddy's

$8.50+

Deep Eddy's Lemon

$8.50+

Deep Eddy's Orange

$8.50+

Deep Eddy's Peach

$8.50+

Deep Eddy's Ruby Red

$8.50+

Grey Goose

$11.50+

Ketel One

$10.00+

Ketel One Martini

$10.50+

Rail Vodka

$7.50+

Stoli

$9.50+

Stolichnaya Blueberry

$9.50+

Stolichnaya Orange

$9.50+

Stolichnaya Razberi

$9.50+

Stolichnaya Vanilla

$9.50+

Tito's

$9.00+

Cordials

Amaretto

$6.00+

Bailey's

$8.50+

Duuse

$11.00+

Frangelico

$8.50+

Goldschlager

$8.50+

Gran Marnier

$9.00+

Hennessy

$15.00+

Rumplemintze

$7.50+

Sambuca

$8.50+

Cointreau

$2.00+

Disaronno

$8.50+

Aperol

$7.50+

Black Rap

$6.00+

Blue Curacao

$6.50+

Buttershots

$8.50+

Cafe Lolita

$6.50+

Creme De Cacao

$6.00+

Jagermeister

$8.00+

Kahlua

$9.50+

La Belle

$8.00+

Melon Liqueur

$8.00+

Peach Schnapps

$8.00+

Razz

$6.50+

Rum Chatta

$8.50+

Sour Apple

$6.50+

Tequila Rose

$6.50+

Van Gogh

$8.50+

Watermelon

$8.00+

Tequila

1800

$11.50+

1800 Blanco

$11.50+

1800 Coco

$11.50+

Cabo Wabo Anejo

$12.50+

Cabo Wabo Blanco

$10.50+

Cabo Wabo Reposado

$11.50+

Casamigos Anejo

$15.00+

Casamigos Blanco

$15.00+

Casamigos Reposado

$15.50+

Cazadores

$9.50+

Cristalino

$10.00+

Cuervo Gold

$8.00+

Dobel

$10.00+

Hornitos

$12.00+

Hornitos Reposado

$12.00+

Hornitos Plata

$9.00+

Maestro Dobel

$10.50+

Milagro

$12.00+

Patron

$14.50+

Patron Silver

$14.50+

Rail Tequila

$7.50+

Whiskey/Bourbon/Rye

Basil Hayden

$11.50+

Basil Hayden Rye

$11.50+

Bulleit

$11.50+

Bulleit Rye

$11.50+

Bushmill's

$9.50+

Crown Apple

$10.00+

Crown Royal

$10.00+

Evan Williams

$6.50+

Fireball

$5.00+

Jack Daniels

$8.50+

Jameson

$10.50+

Jameson Black Barrel

$11.00+

Jameson Orange

$10.50+

Jameson Cold Brew

$9.50+

Jim Beam

$8.00+

JB Honey

$9.00+

JB Peach

$9.00+

Knob Creek

$13.00+

Knob Creek Rye

$10.50+

Maker's Mark

$11.00+

Naked Malt

$9.00+

Noble Oak

$8.00+

Old Forester

$7.00+

Proper 12

$8.50+

Rail Bourbon

$7.00+

Rail Whiskey

$7.50+

Screwball

$8.00+

Southern Comfort

$7.50+

Wild Turkey

$9.00+

Woodford

$12.50+

Woodford Rye

$10.25+

Yellowstone

$14.00+

Yellowstone BW

$11.50+

Yellowstone SMW

$14.00+

Scotch

Chivas Regal

$14.00+

Dewars

$12.00+

Johnnie Walker Black Label

$15.00+

Johnnie Walker Red Label

$10.50+

Macallan

$16.50+

Naked Malt

$9.00+

Happy Hour

HH Beer

Bud Light

$3.50

Bud Light Aluminum

$3.50

Budweiser

$3.50

Budweiser Can

$3.50

Deschuttes IPA Can

$6.00

Miller Lite Bottle

$3.50

Miller Lite Can

$3.50

Truly

$5.00

Yuengling

$3.50

Bud Light Draft

$3.50

Devil's Backbone Juicy Magic Draft

$6.50

Devil's Backbone Vienna Lager Draft

$5.50

Jai Alai Draft

$6.50

Lagunitas Draft

$6.50

Magners Draft

$5.50

Miller Lite Draft

$3.50

Modelo Draft

$5.50

Mustang Sally Draft

$6.50

Schofferhoffer Draft

$5.50

Solace Draft

$6.50

Space Dust Draft

$6.50

Stella Draft

$6.00

Two Lane Draft

$5.00

HH Wine

Canyon Road Cabernet

$5.50

Canyon Road Chardonnay

$5.50

Canyon Road Pinot Grigio

$5.50

Canyon Road Merlot

$5.50

HH Liquor

Hennessy

$8.00

Sambuca

$7.00

Bombay Sapphire

$7.00

Hendricks

$7.50

Rail Gin

$5.00

Tanqueray

$6.50

Bacardi

$6.50

Malibu

$5.50

Rail Rum

$5.50

Dewars

$6.50

1800

$7.50

Cabo Wabo Blanco

$8.50

Casamigos Anejo

$10.50

Cazadores

$6.50

Cuervo Gold

$7.00

Hornito's

$9.00

Patron

$10.50

Rail Tequila

$5.50

Absolut

$6.50

Deep Eddy's

$6.00

Deep Eddy's Lemon

$6.00

Deep Eddy's Orange

$6.00

Deep Eddy's Peach

$6.00

Deep Eddy's Razzberry

$6.00

Deep Eddy's Sweet Tea

$6.00

Grey Goose

$7.50

Ketel One

$7.50

Rail Vodka

$5.50

Stoli

$7.50

Tito's

$7.50

Basil Hayden

$8.00

Bulleit

$8.00

Bulleit Rye

$8.00

Crown Apple

$7.50

Jameson

$7.50

Jameson Orange

$8.00

Knob Creek

$8.00

Maker's Mark

$8.00

Rail Bourbon

$5.50

Rail Whiskey

$5.50

Southern Comfort

$6.50

Wild Turkey

$6.00

Woodforde Reserve

$8.00

Woodforde Rye

$8.00

Yellowstone

$11.50

Miscellaneous

Miscellaneous Items

Utensils