Velocity Wings Gainesville
Food Menu
Appetizers
Crispy Fried Pickle Spears
Breaded and golden fried dill pickle spears served with homemade ranch for dipping.
Smothered Cheddar Jack Fries
Piled with bacon, Cheddar-Jack cheese blend, sour cream and chives served with homemade ranch.
Chili Bowl
Our homemade chili, topped with shredded cheddar-jack cheese, sour cream, and scallions
Chili Cup
Pretzel Bites
Served with beer cheese.
Texas Smothered Tater Tots
Smothered in Cheddar beer sauce and topped with diced smoked pork belly and green onions.
Cheeseburger Sliders
3 mini juicy cheeseburgers served with shoestring fries.
Buffalo Chicken Sliders
Three crispy fried chicken sliders tossed in our signature mild sauce topped with bleu cheese crumbles.
Fried Mozzarella
Fresh mozzarella cheese, hand breaded and fried, served with our tangy marinara sauce
Buffalo Chicken Nachos
Fresh tortilla chips covered with buffalo chicken, lettuce, shredded cheese, pico de gallo, jalapenos, sour cream and guacamole
Nachos Grande
Crispy tortilla chips smothered with chili and melted Cheddar-Jack cheese. Topped with sour cream, jalapeños, diced tomatoes and guacamole.
Cheese Quesadilla
Flour tortilla Monterey jack cheese blend served with homemade guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and scallions.
Chicken Quesadilla
Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla
Steak Quesadilla
Southwest Egg Rolls
Crispy eggrolls filled with chicken, black beans, corn, spinach, Monetary Jack cheese, and jalapeno. Served with homemade ranch dressing
Steak & Cheese Egg Rolls
Hand rolled and stuffed with shaved ribeye, green peppers, and onions. Served with home-made beer cheese.
Velocity Tso's Cauliflower
Our unique take on General Tso’s recipe, deep-fried cauliflower florets smothered in Thai chili sauce, served with ginger aioli for dipping. Topped with sesame seeds and green onions.
Buffalo Cauliflower Bites
Tasty and full of buffalo chicken wing goodness! Deep-fried cauliflower florets smothered in buffalo sauce, served with a Bleu cheese dip.
Chicken Tenders
Hand-breaded tenders served with any of our specialty sauces, along with fries and a side of homemade ranch or homemade Bleu cheese.
Crispy Buffalo Chicken & Mac
Fried Pickle Chips
Salads
Velocity House Salad
Mixed greens, diced tomatoes, cucumbers, Cheddar-Jack blend cheese and croutons with your choice of dressing.
Half Velocity House Salad
Caesar Salad
Crisp hearts of Romaine lettuce with garlic croutons dressed in our classic Caesar dressing and Parmesan cheese.
Petite Caesar Salad
Wedge Salad
Crisp, fresh iceberg wedge with Bleu cheese crumbles, diced tomato, chopped egg, bacon bits and homemade Bleu cheese dressing.
BLT Chopped Salad
Loaded with crisped Applewood smoked bacon, chopped greens, diced tomatoes, red onions, fresh avocado, mixed Cheddar cheese, topped with crisped tortillas and served with Sriracha ranch dressing.
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Your choice of grilled or fried chicken strips tossed in buffalo sauce. Crisp lettuce, fresh diced tomatoes, cucumbers and topped with Bleu cheese crumbles.
Gyro Salad
Mixed greens, diced tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, feta cheese, and pita bread topped with beef and lamb gyro meat served with tzaziki sauce.
Chopped Cobb Salad
Mixed greens with grilled chicken, Cheddar-Jack blend cheese, hard boiled egg, bacon, avocado, tomato, and Bleu cheese crumbles topped with your choice of dressing.
Salmon Chopped Salad
Pan seared salmon filet over mixed greens, cheddar jack cheese, bacon, avocado, tomato served with a balsamic vinaigrette dressing.
Black & Bleu Steak Salad
Fresh mixed greens topped with grape tomatoes, crispy chopped bacon, Bleu cheese crumbles, sliced avocado, cajun dusted beer marinated steak and choice of dressing.
Wings
10 WINGS
Baked then deep fried and tossed in your choice of any specialty sauce or get them naked! **1 Sauce per every 5 Wings. Available Grilled
15 WINGS
Baked then deep fried and tossed in your choice of any specialty sauce or get them naked! **1 Sauce per every 5 Wings. Available Grilled
20 WINGS
Baked then deep fried and tossed in your choice of any specialty sauce or get them naked! **1 Sauce per every 5 Wings. Available Grilled
30 WINGS
Baked then deep fried and tossed in your choice of any specialty sauce or get them naked! **1 Sauce per every 5 Wings. Available Grilled
50 WINGS
Baked then deep fried and tossed in your choice of any specialty sauce or get them naked! **1 Sauce per every 5 Wings. Available Grilled
Sandwiches, Wraps & More
Grilled Chicken Deluxe
Juicy grilled chicken breast with bacon, Provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion, served on a fresh bun. All of our sandwiches and wraps are served with a pickle spear and a side of shoestring fries.
Chicken Philly
Grilled chicken, with sautéed onions, mushrooms, melted Provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo. All of our sandwiches and wraps are served with a pickle spear and a side of shoestring fries.
All American Cheese Steak
Thinly sliced ribeye steak with sautéed onions, mushrooms, and melted Provolone cheese. Served on a sub roll with lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise. All of our sandwiches and wraps are served with a pickle spear and a side of shoestring fries.
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Fried chicken cutlet, buffalo sauce, Bleu cheese dressing, lettuce, tomato and onion, served on a fresh bun. All of our sandwiches and wraps are served with a pickle spear and a side of shoestring fries.
Salmon BLT
Blackened salmon, smoked applewood bacon, shredded lettuce, tomatoes and avocado. Served on Ciabatta
Greek Gyro
Thinly sliced beef and lamb in a pita with lettuce, tomato, onion, feta cheese, and tzatziki sauce.
French Dip
Thinly sliced ribeye marinated in au jus sauce, served on a toasted ciabatta roll with caramelized onions and Swiss cheese, served with au jus and horseradish sauce. All of our sandwiches and wraps are served with a pickle spear and a side of shoestring fries.
Crispy Honey Dijon Chicken
Deep fried chicken cutlet with bacon, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and honey mustard sauce, served on a fresh bun. All of our sandwiches and wraps are served with a pickle spear and a side of shoestring fries.
Velocity Turkey Club
Turkey, bacon, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo on a toasted sour dough bread. All of our sandwiches and wraps are served with a pickle spear and a side of shoestring fries.
Honey Mustard Chicken Bacon Wrap
Grilled chicken, honey mustard, mixed greens, tomato, Cheddar, applewood smoked bacon and fresh avocado. All of our sandwiches and wraps are served with a pickle spear and a side of shoestring fries.
Buffalo Tender Wrap
Fried chicken tenders, buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion and ranch or bleu cheese dressing. All of our sandwiches and wraps are served with a pickle spear and a side of shoestring fries.
California Club
Season grilled chicken breast, applewood smoked bacon, avocado, melted swiss cheese, lettuce and tomato.
Mambo Chicken Sandwich
Burgers
Velocity Burger
Classic hamburger, juicy and flame grilled to your taste. Our 1/2 lb. burgers are cooked to your specification, topped with lettuce, tomato and onion and served on a fresh bun alongside a fresh pickle spear and a side of shoestring fries. “We only use the juiciest and tastiest Angus Beef in all of our burgers!”
Hickory BBQ Cheeseburger
Topped with crispy bacon, mixed cheese and hickory BBQ sauce. Our 1/2 lb. burgers are cooked to your specification, topped with lettuce, tomato and onion and served on a fresh bun alongside a fresh pickle spear and a side of shoestring fries. “We only use the juiciest and tastiest Angus Beef in all of our burgers!”
Mushroom Burger
Covered with sautéed mushrooms, onions and Provolone cheese. Our 1/2 lb. burgers are cooked to your specification, topped with lettuce, tomato and onion and served on a fresh bun alongside a fresh pickle spear and a side of shoestring fries. “We only use the juiciest and tastiest Angus Beef in all of our burgers!”
Sunrise Burger
Classic hamburger, juicy and flame-grilled to your taste. Our 1/2 lb. burgers are cooked to your specification, topped with lettuce, tomato and onion and served on a fresh bun alongside a fresh pickle spear and a side of shoestring fries. “We only use the juiciest and tastiest Angus Beef in all of our burgers!”
Speros Bacon Bleu Cheese Burger
Topped with Bleu cheese crumbles. Our 1/2 lb. burgers are cooked to your specification, topped with lettuce, tomato and onion and served on a fresh bun alongside a fresh pickle spear and a side of shoestring fries. “We only use the juiciest and tastiest Angus Beef in all of our burgers!”
California Burger
Sliced avocado, applewood smoked bacon, Pepper Jack cheese and hand breaded onion straws. Our 1/2 lb. burgers are cooked to your specification, topped with lettuce, tomato and onion and served on a fresh bun alongside a fresh pickle spear and a side of shoestring fries. “We only use the juiciest and tastiest Angus Beef in all of our burgers!”
Firecracker Burger
Warning! Could be HOT! We start with our burger and pile it high with a mix of grilled green peppers, green chilies, jalapeño peppers, crushed red pepper flakes, topped with our spicy Buffalo sauce and Pepper Jack cheese. Our 1/2 lb. burgers are cooked to your specification, topped with lettuce, tomato and onion and served on a fresh bun alongside a fresh pickle spear and a side of shoestring fries. “We only use the juiciest and tastiest Angus Beef in all of our burgers!”
Capital BLT Burger
Flatbreads
Cheese FB
Mozzarella cheese with zesty tomato sauce.
Pepperoni FB
Spicy pepperoni with zesty tomato sauce and sprinkled with oregano.
Sausage FB
Italian seasoned sausage and zesty tomato sauce sprinkled with oregano.
Italian FB
Italian seasoned sausage and pepperoni sprinkled with oregano with zesty tomato sauce.
BBQ Chicken FB
Diced grilled chicken, roasted red peppers and Mozzarella cheese in our famous BBQ sauce.
Kids Menu
Kids Sliders
For ages 12 and under. All meals include fries
Kids Tenders
For ages 12 and under. All meals include fries
Kids Boneless Bites
For ages 12 and under. All meals include fries
Kids Wings
For ages 12 and under. All meals include fries
Kids Mini Corn Dogs
For ages 12 and under. All meals include fries
Kids Grilled Cheese
For ages 12 and under. All meals include fries
Kids Cheese Quesadilla
For ages 12 and under. All meals include fries
Kids Mac & Cheese
For ages 12 and under. All meals include fries