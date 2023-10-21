Food Menu

Charity

Opportunity Scholars
$1.00

Our mission is to Set Students Up For Success

Appetizers

Crispy Fried Pickle Spears
$9.50

Breaded and golden fried dill pickle spears served with homemade ranch for dipping.

Smothered Cheddar Jack Fries
$9.50

Piled with bacon, Cheddar-Jack cheese blend, sour cream and chives served with homemade ranch.

Chili Bowl
$9.50

Our homemade chili, topped with shredded cheddar-jack cheese, sour cream, and scallions

Chili Cup
$7.50

Our homemade chili, topped with shredded cheddar-jack cheese, sour cream, and scallions

Pretzel Bites
$11.50

Served with beer cheese.

Texas Smothered Tater Tots
$10.50

Smothered in Cheddar beer sauce and topped with diced smoked pork belly and green onions.

Cheeseburger Sliders
$13.00

3 mini juicy cheeseburgers served with shoestring fries.

Buffalo Chicken Sliders
$13.00

Three crispy fried chicken sliders tossed in our signature mild sauce topped with bleu cheese crumbles.

Fried Mozzarella
$10.50

Fresh mozzarella cheese, hand breaded and fried, served with our tangy marinara sauce

Buffalo Chicken Nachos
$13.00

Fresh tortilla chips covered with buffalo chicken, lettuce, shredded cheese, pico de gallo, jalapenos, sour cream and guacamole

Nachos Grande
$14.00

Crispy tortilla chips smothered with chili and melted Cheddar-Jack cheese. Topped with sour cream, jalapeños, diced tomatoes and guacamole.

Cheese Quesadilla
$12.50

Flour tortilla Monterey jack cheese blend served with homemade guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and scallions.

Chicken Quesadilla
$14.50

Flour tortilla Monterey jack cheese blend served with homemade guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and scallions.

Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla
$14.50

Flour tortilla Monterey jack cheese blend served with homemade guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and scallions.

Steak Quesadilla
$15.50

Flour tortilla Monterey jack cheese blend served with homemade guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and scallions.

Southwest Egg Rolls
$11.50

Crispy eggrolls filled with chicken, black beans, corn, spinach, Monetary Jack cheese, and jalapeno. Served with homemade ranch dressing

Steak & Cheese Egg Rolls
$13.50

Hand rolled and stuffed with shaved ribeye, green peppers, and onions. Served with home-made beer cheese.

Velocity Tso's Cauliflower
$13.00

Our unique take on General Tso’s recipe, deep-fried cauliflower florets smothered in Thai chili sauce, served with ginger aioli for dipping. Topped with sesame seeds and green onions.

Buffalo Cauliflower Bites
$13.00

Tasty and full of buffalo chicken wing goodness! Deep-fried cauliflower florets smothered in buffalo sauce, served with a Bleu cheese dip.

Chicken Tenders
$13.50

Hand-breaded tenders served with any of our specialty sauces, along with fries and a side of homemade ranch or homemade Bleu cheese.

Crispy Buffalo Chicken & Mac
$14.00
Fried Pickle Chips
$9.50

Salads

Velocity House Salad
$9.50

Mixed greens, diced tomatoes, cucumbers, Cheddar-Jack blend cheese and croutons with your choice of dressing.

Half Velocity House Salad
$7.50

Mixed greens, diced tomatoes, cucumbers, Cheddar-Jack blend cheese and croutons with your choice of dressing.

Caesar Salad
$11.50

Crisp hearts of Romaine lettuce with garlic croutons dressed in our classic Caesar dressing and Parmesan cheese.

Petite Caesar Salad
$9.50

Crisp hearts of Romaine lettuce with garlic croutons dressed in our classic Caesar dressing and Parmesan cheese.

Wedge Salad
$13.00

Crisp, fresh iceberg wedge with Bleu cheese crumbles, diced tomato, chopped egg, bacon bits and homemade Bleu cheese dressing.

BLT Chopped Salad
$14.00

Loaded with crisped Applewood smoked bacon, chopped greens, diced tomatoes, red onions, fresh avocado, mixed Cheddar cheese, topped with crisped tortillas and served with Sriracha ranch dressing.

Buffalo Chicken Salad
$14.00

Your choice of grilled or fried chicken strips tossed in buffalo sauce. Crisp lettuce, fresh diced tomatoes, cucumbers and topped with Bleu cheese crumbles.

Gyro Salad
$14.50

Mixed greens, diced tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, feta cheese, and pita bread topped with beef and lamb gyro meat served with tzaziki sauce.

Chopped Cobb Salad
$16.50

Mixed greens with grilled chicken, Cheddar-Jack blend cheese, hard boiled egg, bacon, avocado, tomato, and Bleu cheese crumbles topped with your choice of dressing.

Salmon Chopped Salad
$18.00

Pan seared salmon filet over mixed greens, cheddar jack cheese, bacon, avocado, tomato served with a balsamic vinaigrette dressing.

Black & Bleu Steak Salad
$18.00

Fresh mixed greens topped with grape tomatoes, crispy chopped bacon, Bleu cheese crumbles, sliced avocado, cajun dusted beer marinated steak and choice of dressing.

Wings

10 WINGS
$16.50

Baked then deep fried and tossed in your choice of any specialty sauce or get them naked! **1 Sauce per every 5 Wings. Available Grilled

15 WINGS
$24.50

Baked then deep fried and tossed in your choice of any specialty sauce or get them naked! **1 Sauce per every 5 Wings. Available Grilled

20 WINGS
$32.50

Baked then deep fried and tossed in your choice of any specialty sauce or get them naked! **1 Sauce per every 5 Wings. Available Grilled

30 WINGS
$45.50

Baked then deep fried and tossed in your choice of any specialty sauce or get them naked! **1 Sauce per every 5 Wings. Available Grilled

50 WINGS
$75.00

Baked then deep fried and tossed in your choice of any specialty sauce or get them naked! **1 Sauce per every 5 Wings. Available Grilled

Sandwiches, Wraps & More

Grilled Chicken Deluxe
$15.00

Juicy grilled chicken breast with bacon, Provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion, served on a fresh bun. All of our sandwiches and wraps are served with a pickle spear and a side of shoestring fries.

Chicken Philly
$16.00

Grilled chicken, with sautéed onions, mushrooms, melted Provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo. All of our sandwiches and wraps are served with a pickle spear and a side of shoestring fries.

All American Cheese Steak
$16.00

Thinly sliced ribeye steak with sautéed onions, mushrooms, and melted Provolone cheese. Served on a sub roll with lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise. All of our sandwiches and wraps are served with a pickle spear and a side of shoestring fries.

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
$15.00

Fried chicken cutlet, buffalo sauce, Bleu cheese dressing, lettuce, tomato and onion, served on a fresh bun. All of our sandwiches and wraps are served with a pickle spear and a side of shoestring fries.

Salmon BLT
$18.00

Blackened salmon, smoked applewood bacon, shredded lettuce, tomatoes and avocado. Served on Ciabatta

Greek Gyro
$16.00

Thinly sliced beef and lamb in a pita with lettuce, tomato, onion, feta cheese, and tzatziki sauce.

French Dip
$18.00

Thinly sliced ribeye marinated in au jus sauce, served on a toasted ciabatta roll with caramelized onions and Swiss cheese, served with au jus and horseradish sauce. All of our sandwiches and wraps are served with a pickle spear and a side of shoestring fries.

Crispy Honey Dijon Chicken
$16.00

Deep fried chicken cutlet with bacon, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and honey mustard sauce, served on a fresh bun. All of our sandwiches and wraps are served with a pickle spear and a side of shoestring fries.

Velocity Turkey Club
$16.00

Turkey, bacon, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo on a toasted sour dough bread. All of our sandwiches and wraps are served with a pickle spear and a side of shoestring fries.

Honey Mustard Chicken Bacon Wrap
$16.00

Grilled chicken, honey mustard, mixed greens, tomato, Cheddar, applewood smoked bacon and fresh avocado. All of our sandwiches and wraps are served with a pickle spear and a side of shoestring fries.

Buffalo Tender Wrap
$16.00

Fried chicken tenders, buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion and ranch or bleu cheese dressing. All of our sandwiches and wraps are served with a pickle spear and a side of shoestring fries.

California Club
$16.00

Season grilled chicken breast, applewood smoked bacon, avocado, melted swiss cheese, lettuce and tomato.

Mambo Chicken Sandwich
$16.00

Burgers

Velocity Burger
$13.00

Classic hamburger, juicy and flame grilled to your taste. Our 1/2 lb. burgers are cooked to your specification, topped with lettuce, tomato and onion and served on a fresh bun alongside a fresh pickle spear and a side of shoestring fries. “We only use the juiciest and tastiest Angus Beef in all of our burgers!”

Hickory BBQ Cheeseburger
$14.50

Topped with crispy bacon, mixed cheese and hickory BBQ sauce. Our 1/2 lb. burgers are cooked to your specification, topped with lettuce, tomato and onion and served on a fresh bun alongside a fresh pickle spear and a side of shoestring fries. “We only use the juiciest and tastiest Angus Beef in all of our burgers!”

Mushroom Burger
$14.50Out of stock

Covered with sautéed mushrooms, onions and Provolone cheese. Our 1/2 lb. burgers are cooked to your specification, topped with lettuce, tomato and onion and served on a fresh bun alongside a fresh pickle spear and a side of shoestring fries. “We only use the juiciest and tastiest Angus Beef in all of our burgers!”

Sunrise Burger
$15.00

Classic hamburger, juicy and flame-grilled to your taste. Our 1/2 lb. burgers are cooked to your specification, topped with lettuce, tomato and onion and served on a fresh bun alongside a fresh pickle spear and a side of shoestring fries. “We only use the juiciest and tastiest Angus Beef in all of our burgers!”

Speros Bacon Bleu Cheese Burger
$15.00

Topped with Bleu cheese crumbles. Our 1/2 lb. burgers are cooked to your specification, topped with lettuce, tomato and onion and served on a fresh bun alongside a fresh pickle spear and a side of shoestring fries. “We only use the juiciest and tastiest Angus Beef in all of our burgers!”

California Burger
$15.00

Sliced avocado, applewood smoked bacon, Pepper Jack cheese and hand breaded onion straws. Our 1/2 lb. burgers are cooked to your specification, topped with lettuce, tomato and onion and served on a fresh bun alongside a fresh pickle spear and a side of shoestring fries. “We only use the juiciest and tastiest Angus Beef in all of our burgers!”

Firecracker Burger
$16.00

Warning! Could be HOT! We start with our burger and pile it high with a mix of grilled green peppers, green chilies, jalapeño peppers, crushed red pepper flakes, topped with our spicy Buffalo sauce and Pepper Jack cheese. Our 1/2 lb. burgers are cooked to your specification, topped with lettuce, tomato and onion and served on a fresh bun alongside a fresh pickle spear and a side of shoestring fries. “We only use the juiciest and tastiest Angus Beef in all of our burgers!”

Capital BLT Burger
$15.00

Flatbreads

Cheese FB
$12.00

Mozzarella cheese with zesty tomato sauce.

Pepperoni FB
$12.50

Spicy pepperoni with zesty tomato sauce and sprinkled with oregano.

Sausage FB
$12.50

Italian seasoned sausage and zesty tomato sauce sprinkled with oregano.

Italian FB
$13.50

Italian seasoned sausage and pepperoni sprinkled with oregano with zesty tomato sauce.

BBQ Chicken FB
$13.50

Diced grilled chicken, roasted red peppers and Mozzarella cheese in our famous BBQ sauce.

Kids Menu

Kids Sliders
$8.00

For ages 12 and under. All meals include fries

Kids Tenders
$8.00

For ages 12 and under. All meals include fries

Kids Boneless Bites
$8.00

For ages 12 and under. All meals include fries

Kids Wings
$8.00

For ages 12 and under. All meals include fries

Kids Mini Corn Dogs
$8.00

For ages 12 and under. All meals include fries

Kids Grilled Cheese
$8.00

For ages 12 and under. All meals include fries

Kids Cheese Quesadilla
$8.00

For ages 12 and under. All meals include fries

Kids Mac & Cheese
$8.00

For ages 12 and under. All meals include fries

Desserts

Mile High Brownie
$9.00

Served with vanilla ice cream.

Chocolate Lava Cake
$9.00

Served with vanilla ice cream.

One Scoop of Ice Cream
$3.50
Two Scoops of Ice Cream
$7.00
Carrot Cake
$9.00

Sides

Tater Tots
$6.00
Shoestring Fries
$6.00
Sweet Potato Fries
$6.00
Steamed Cauliflower with Cheese
$6.00
Broccoli
$6.00
Onion Rings
$6.00

Extras

Avocado - Extra
$3.00
Bacon - Extra
$1.50
Bleu Cheese Crumbles - Extra
$1.00
Carrots - Extra
$1.00
Celery - Extra
$1.00
Cheese - Extra
$1.00
Chili - Extra
$1.50
Dressing - Extra
$0.50
Egg - Extra
$1.25
Guacamole - Extra
$3.00
Jalapenos - Extra
$0.75
Lettuce - Extra
$0.50
Marinara - Extra
$0.50
Meat - Extra
$5.00
Mushrooms - Extra
$1.00
Onion - Extra
$0.50
Pepperoni - Extra
$2.00
Peppers - Extra
$1.50
Pickle - Extra
$0.25
Pico - Extra
$0.50
Salsa - Extra
$0.50
Sausage - Extra
$3.00
Sauteed Onion - Extra
$1.00
Sour Cream - Extra
$0.50
Tomato - Extra
$0.50
Tortillas - Extra
$1.00
Tzatziki - Extra
$0.50
EXTRA WING SAUCE
$0.50

NA Beverage

Coke
$2.99
Diet Coke
$2.99
Sprite
$2.99
Dr. Pepper
$2.99
Mellow Yellow
$2.99
Root Beer
$2.99
Orange Fanta
$2.99
Ginger Ale
$2.99
Lemonade
$2.99
Fruit Punch
$2.99
Apple Juice
$2.99
Cranberry Juice
$2.99
Milk
$2.99
Coffee
$2.99
Sweet Tea
$2.99
Unsweetened Iced Tea
$2.99
Arnold Palmer
$2.99
Red Bull
$2.99
Red Bull Sugar Free
$2.99
Shirley Temple
$3.99
Water
Soda Water
$2.99
Tonic Water
$2.99

Beer

Draft

Miller Lite
$5.75
Yuengling
$5.75
Blue Moon
$7.00
Modelo Especial
$7.00
DB Vienna Lager
$7.25
OBH Graffiti House
$7.25
Partly Cloudy
$7.25
DC Brau Corruption
$7.25

Bottle/Can

Bold Rock Bottle
$5.50
Bud Light Bottle
$4.50
Coors Light Bottle
$4.50
Corona Light Bottle
$5.50
Corona Bottle
$5.50
Heineken Bottle
$5.50
Guinness
$5.50
Mich Ultra Bottle
$4.50
Miller Lite Bottle
$4.50
White Claw
$4.50
Truly
$4.50
Stella Artois
$7.25
Budweiser Bottle
$4.50
Sam Adams Boston Lager
$7.00
Honor Hazy IPA
$8.00
Aslin Power Moves
$8.00
Port City Optimal Wit
$7.00
Lost Rhino Face Plant
$7.00
Yuengling
$4.50
Heineken Light
$5.50
Lagunitas IPA
$7.25

Wine

Glass Wine

Canyon Road Chardonnay
$7.00
Canyon Road Pinot Grigio
$7.00
Canyon Road Moscato
$7.00
Canyon Road Cabernet
$7.00
Canyon Road Pinot Noir
$7.00
Canyon Road Merlot
$7.00
Kendall Jackson Chardonnay
$9.50
Sauvignon Blanc
$7.00

Liquor

Signature Cocktails

Mermaid Water
$8.50
Orange Crush
$8.50
Irish Lemonade
$8.50
Cherry-Lime Aid
$8.50
Altos Margarita
$8.50
Absolut Mule
$8.50
Amaretto Sour
$6.50
Appletini
$9.00
Dirty Martini
$9.00
Lemon Drop Martini
$9.00
Lemon Drop Shooter
$8.00
Bay Breeze
$7.00
Blue Motorcycle
$10.50
Irish Car Bomb
$10.00
Irish Trash Can
$10.50
Long Island Ice Tea
$10.50
Manhattan
$8.50
Old Fashioned
$8.50
Sea Breeze
$7.00
Tic Tac
$8.00
Green Tea
$8.25
Jagerbomb
$9.50
White Girl
$8.25
Kamikaze
$8.00
Red Headed Slut
$8.00
Royal Flush
$8.00
Washington Apple
$8.00
Vegas Bomb
$9.50

Gin

Aristocrat Gin
$6.50
Bombay Sapphire
$9.25
Hendrick's
$10.00
Tanqueray
$8.50

Rum

Aristocrat Rum
$6.50
Bacardi
$8.75
Captain Morgan
$8.75
Myer's Dark Rum
$8.75
Malibu Coconut Rum
$8.75
Malibu Watermelon
$8.75

Vodka

Aristocrat Vodka
$6.50
Absolut
$8.75
Absolut Citron
$8.50
Absolut Lime
Absolut Mandarin
$8.50
Burnett's Cherry
$5.00
Divine Clarity
$8.00
Grey Goose
$10.00
Ketel One
$9.00
Stolichnaya
$8.75
Stoli Razzberry
$8.75
Stoli Vanil
$8.75
Svedka
$8.75
Tito's
$9.00

Cordials

Amaretto
$6.00
Bailey's Irish Cream
$7.50
Kahlua
$7.75
Grand Marnier
$10.00
Jagermeister
$8.00
Midori Melon Liqueur
$6.00
Peach Schnapps
$6.00
Rumplemintze
$7.50
Sambuca
$8.75
Sour Apple Pucker
$6.00
Triple Sec
$6.00

Tequila

Aristocrat Tequila
$6.50
1800 Silver
$7.25
Patron Silver
$10.00
Altos
$8.75
Casamigos Blanco
$14.50

Whiskey/Bourbon/Rye

Ten High
$6.50
Crown Royal
$8.75
Crown Royal Apple
$8.75
Fireball
$6.50
Jack Daniels
$8.75
Jameson
$8.75
Jameson Orange
$8.75
Jim Beam
$8.75
Knob Creek
$10.00
Maker's Mark
$8.75
Seagram's 7
$8.00
Southern Comfort
$7.75
Bulleit Rye
$9.25
Evan Honey
$8.75
Jefferson Reserve
$10.00
Paddys
$8.75
Proper 12
$8.50
Elijah Craig
$8.75
Tin Cup
$8.75
Cincerity
$7.00
Lemon Whiskey
$7.00
Orange Whiskey
$7.00
Cinnamon Whiskey
$7.00
Coffee Whiskey
$7.00

Scotch

Dewar's White Label
$8.75
Johnny Walker Red
$8.75

Happy Hour

$3.50 Domestic Pints

Miller Lite Pint
$3.50
Yuengling Pint
$3.50
Michelob Ultra Pint
$3.50

$4.00 Rail Drinks

Aristocrat Vodka
$4.00
Aristocrat Gin
$4.00
Aristocrat Rum
$4.00
Aristocrat Tequila
$4.00
Ten High Bourbon
$4.00

$5.00 House Wines

Chardonnay
$5.00
Pinot Grigio
$5.00
Sauvignon Blanc
$5.00
Merlot
$5.00
Cabernet Sauvignon
$5.00
Pinot Noir
$5.00

Miscellaneous

Miscellaneous Items

