Appetizers

Crispy Fried Pickle Spears
$9.50

Breaded and golden fried dill pickle spears served with homemade ranch for dipping.

Smothered Cheddar Jack Fries
$9.50

Piled with bacon, Cheddar-Jack cheese blend, sour cream and chives served with homemade ranch.

Chili Bowl
$9.50

Our homemade chili, topped with shredded cheddar-jack cheese, sour cream, and scallions

Chili Cup
$7.50

Our homemade chili, topped with shredded cheddar-jack cheese, sour cream, and scallions

Pretzel Bites
$11.50

Served with beer cheese.

Texas Smothered Tater Tots
$10.50

Smothered in Cheddar beer sauce and topped with diced smoked pork belly and green onions.

Cheeseburger Sliders
$13.00

3 mini juicy cheeseburgers served with shoestring fries.

Buffalo Chicken Sliders
$13.00

Three crispy fried chicken sliders tossed in our signature mild sauce topped with bleu cheese crumbles.

Fried Mozzarella
$10.50

Fresh mozzarella cheese, hand breaded and fried, served with our tangy marinara sauce

Buffalo Chicken Nachos
$13.00

Fresh tortilla chips covered with buffalo chicken, lettuce, shredded cheese, pico de gallo, jalapenos, sour cream and guacamole

Nachos Grande
$14.00

Crispy tortilla chips smothered with chili and melted Cheddar-Jack cheese. Topped with sour cream, jalapeños, diced tomatoes and guacamole.

Cheese Quesadilla
$12.50

Flour tortilla Monterey jack cheese blend served with homemade guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and scallions.

Chicken Quesadilla
$14.50

Flour tortilla Monterey jack cheese blend served with homemade guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and scallions.

Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla
$14.50

Flour tortilla Monterey jack cheese blend served with homemade guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and scallions.

Steak Quesadilla
$15.50

Flour tortilla Monterey jack cheese blend served with homemade guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and scallions.

Southwest Egg Rolls
$11.50

Crispy eggrolls filled with chicken, black beans, corn, spinach, Monetary Jack cheese, and jalapeno. Served with homemade ranch dressing

Steak & Cheese Egg Rolls
$13.50

Hand rolled and stuffed with shaved ribeye, green peppers, and onions. Served with home-made beer cheese.

Velocity Tso's Cauliflower
$13.00

Our unique take on General Tso’s recipe, deep-fried cauliflower florets smothered in Thai chili sauce, served with ginger aioli for dipping. Topped with sesame seeds and green onions.

Buffalo Cauliflower Bites
$13.00

Tasty and full of buffalo chicken wing goodness! Deep-fried cauliflower florets smothered in buffalo sauce, served with a Bleu cheese dip.

Chicken Tenders
$13.50

Hand-breaded tenders served with any of our specialty sauces, along with fries and a side of homemade ranch or homemade Bleu cheese.

Crispy Buffalo Chicken & Mac
$14.00
Fried Pickle Chips
$9.50

Salads

Velocity House Salad
$9.50

Mixed greens, diced tomatoes, cucumbers, Cheddar-Jack blend cheese and croutons with your choice of dressing.

Half Velocity House Salad
$7.50

Mixed greens, diced tomatoes, cucumbers, Cheddar-Jack blend cheese and croutons with your choice of dressing.

Caesar Salad
$11.50

Crisp hearts of Romaine lettuce with garlic croutons dressed in our classic Caesar dressing and Parmesan cheese.

Petite Caesar Salad
$9.50

Crisp hearts of Romaine lettuce with garlic croutons dressed in our classic Caesar dressing and Parmesan cheese.

Wedge Salad
$13.00

Crisp, fresh iceberg wedge with Bleu cheese crumbles, diced tomato, chopped egg, bacon bits and homemade Bleu cheese dressing.

BLT Chopped Salad
$14.00

Loaded with crisped Applewood smoked bacon, chopped greens, diced tomatoes, red onions, fresh avocado, mixed Cheddar cheese, topped with crisped tortillas and served with Sriracha ranch dressing.

Buffalo Chicken Salad
$14.00

Your choice of grilled or fried chicken strips tossed in buffalo sauce. Crisp lettuce, fresh diced tomatoes, cucumbers and topped with Bleu cheese crumbles.

Gyro Salad
$14.50

Mixed greens, diced tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, feta cheese, and pita bread topped with beef and lamb gyro meat served with tzaziki sauce.

Chopped Cobb Salad
$16.50

Mixed greens with grilled chicken, Cheddar-Jack blend cheese, hard boiled egg, bacon, avocado, tomato, and Bleu cheese crumbles topped with your choice of dressing.

Salmon Chopped Salad
$18.00

Pan seared salmon filet over mixed greens, cheddar jack cheese, bacon, avocado, tomato served with a balsamic vinaigrette dressing.

Black & Bleu Steak Salad
$18.00

Fresh mixed greens topped with grape tomatoes, crispy chopped bacon, Bleu cheese crumbles, sliced avocado, cajun dusted beer marinated steak and choice of dressing.

Wings

10 WINGS
$16.50

Baked then deep fried and tossed in your choice of any specialty sauce or get them naked! **1 Sauce per every 5 Wings. Available Grilled

15 WINGS
$24.50

Baked then deep fried and tossed in your choice of any specialty sauce or get them naked! **1 Sauce per every 5 Wings. Available Grilled

20 WINGS
$32.50

Baked then deep fried and tossed in your choice of any specialty sauce or get them naked! **1 Sauce per every 5 Wings. Available Grilled

30 WINGS
$45.50

Baked then deep fried and tossed in your choice of any specialty sauce or get them naked! **1 Sauce per every 5 Wings. Available Grilled

50 WINGS
$75.00

Baked then deep fried and tossed in your choice of any specialty sauce or get them naked! **1 Sauce per every 5 Wings. Available Grilled

Sandwiches, Wraps & More

Grilled Chicken Deluxe
$15.00

Juicy grilled chicken breast with bacon, Provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion, served on a fresh bun. All of our sandwiches and wraps are served with a pickle spear and a side of shoestring fries.

Chicken Philly
$16.00

Grilled chicken, with sautéed onions, mushrooms, melted Provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo. All of our sandwiches and wraps are served with a pickle spear and a side of shoestring fries.

All American Cheese Steak
$16.00

Thinly sliced ribeye steak with sautéed onions, mushrooms, and melted Provolone cheese. Served on a sub roll with lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise. All of our sandwiches and wraps are served with a pickle spear and a side of shoestring fries.

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
$15.00

Fried chicken cutlet, buffalo sauce, Bleu cheese dressing, lettuce, tomato and onion, served on a fresh bun. All of our sandwiches and wraps are served with a pickle spear and a side of shoestring fries.

Salmon BLT
$18.00

Blackened salmon, smoked applewood bacon, shredded lettuce, tomatoes and avocado. Served on Ciabatta

Greek Gyro
$16.00

Thinly sliced beef and lamb in a pita with lettuce, tomato, onion, feta cheese, and tzatziki sauce.

French Dip
$18.00

Thinly sliced ribeye marinated in au jus sauce, served on a toasted ciabatta roll with caramelized onions and Swiss cheese, served with au jus and horseradish sauce. All of our sandwiches and wraps are served with a pickle spear and a side of shoestring fries.

Crispy Honey Dijon Chicken
$16.00

Deep fried chicken cutlet with bacon, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and honey mustard sauce, served on a fresh bun. All of our sandwiches and wraps are served with a pickle spear and a side of shoestring fries.

Velocity Turkey Club
$16.00

Turkey, bacon, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo on a toasted sour dough bread. All of our sandwiches and wraps are served with a pickle spear and a side of shoestring fries.

Honey Mustard Chicken Bacon Wrap
$16.00

Grilled chicken, honey mustard, mixed greens, tomato, Cheddar, applewood smoked bacon and fresh avocado. All of our sandwiches and wraps are served with a pickle spear and a side of shoestring fries.

Buffalo Tender Wrap
$16.00

Fried chicken tenders, buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion and ranch or bleu cheese dressing. All of our sandwiches and wraps are served with a pickle spear and a side of shoestring fries.

California Club
$16.00

Season grilled chicken breast, applewood smoked bacon, avocado, melted swiss cheese, lettuce and tomato.

Mambo Chicken Sandwich
$16.00

Burgers

Velocity Burger
$13.00

Classic hamburger, juicy and flame grilled to your taste. Our 1/2 lb. burgers are cooked to your specification, topped with lettuce, tomato and onion and served on a fresh bun alongside a fresh pickle spear and a side of shoestring fries. “We only use the juiciest and tastiest Angus Beef in all of our burgers!”

Hickory BBQ Cheeseburger
$14.50

Topped with crispy bacon, mixed cheese and hickory BBQ sauce. Our 1/2 lb. burgers are cooked to your specification, topped with lettuce, tomato and onion and served on a fresh bun alongside a fresh pickle spear and a side of shoestring fries. “We only use the juiciest and tastiest Angus Beef in all of our burgers!”

Mushroom Burger
$14.50

Covered with sautéed mushrooms, onions and Provolone cheese. Our 1/2 lb. burgers are cooked to your specification, topped with lettuce, tomato and onion and served on a fresh bun alongside a fresh pickle spear and a side of shoestring fries. “We only use the juiciest and tastiest Angus Beef in all of our burgers!”

Sunrise Burger
$15.00

Classic hamburger, juicy and flame-grilled to your taste. Our 1/2 lb. burgers are cooked to your specification, topped with lettuce, tomato and onion and served on a fresh bun alongside a fresh pickle spear and a side of shoestring fries. “We only use the juiciest and tastiest Angus Beef in all of our burgers!”

Speros Bacon Bleu Cheese Burger
$15.00

Topped with Bleu cheese crumbles. Our 1/2 lb. burgers are cooked to your specification, topped with lettuce, tomato and onion and served on a fresh bun alongside a fresh pickle spear and a side of shoestring fries. “We only use the juiciest and tastiest Angus Beef in all of our burgers!”

California Burger
$15.00

Sliced avocado, applewood smoked bacon, Pepper Jack cheese and hand breaded onion straws. Our 1/2 lb. burgers are cooked to your specification, topped with lettuce, tomato and onion and served on a fresh bun alongside a fresh pickle spear and a side of shoestring fries. “We only use the juiciest and tastiest Angus Beef in all of our burgers!”

Firecracker Burger
$16.00

Warning! Could be HOT! We start with our burger and pile it high with a mix of grilled green peppers, green chilies, jalapeño peppers, crushed red pepper flakes, topped with our spicy Buffalo sauce and Pepper Jack cheese. Our 1/2 lb. burgers are cooked to your specification, topped with lettuce, tomato and onion and served on a fresh bun alongside a fresh pickle spear and a side of shoestring fries. “We only use the juiciest and tastiest Angus Beef in all of our burgers!”

Capital BLT Burger
$15.00

Flatbreads

Cheese FB
$12.00

Mozzarella cheese with zesty tomato sauce.

Pepperoni FB
$12.50

Spicy pepperoni with zesty tomato sauce and sprinkled with oregano.

Sausage FB
$12.50

Italian seasoned sausage and zesty tomato sauce sprinkled with oregano.

Italian FB
$13.50

Italian seasoned sausage and pepperoni sprinkled with oregano with zesty tomato sauce.

BBQ Chicken FB
$13.50

Diced grilled chicken, roasted red peppers and Mozzarella cheese in our famous BBQ sauce.

Kids Menu

Kids Sliders
$8.00

For ages 12 and under. All meals include fries

Kids Tenders
$8.00

For ages 12 and under. All meals include fries

Kids Boneless Bites
$8.00

For ages 12 and under. All meals include fries

Kids Wings
$8.00

For ages 12 and under. All meals include fries

Kids Mini Corn Dogs
$8.00

For ages 12 and under. All meals include fries

Kids Grilled Cheese
$8.00

For ages 12 and under. All meals include fries

Kids Cheese Quesadilla
$8.00

For ages 12 and under. All meals include fries

Kids Mac & Cheese
$8.00

For ages 12 and under. All meals include fries

Desserts

Mile High Brownie
$9.00

Served with vanilla ice cream.

Chocolate Lava Cake
$9.00

Served with vanilla ice cream.

One Scoop of Ice Cream
$3.50
Two Scoops of Ice Cream
$7.00
Carrot Cake
$9.00

Sides

Tater Tots
$6.00
Shoestring Fries
$6.00
Sweet Potato Fries
$6.00
Steamed Cauliflower with Cheese
$6.00
Broccoli
$6.00
Onion Rings
$6.00

Extras

Avocado - Extra
$3.00
Bacon - Extra
$1.50
Bleu Cheese Crumbles - Extra
$1.00
Carrots - Extra
$1.00
Celery - Extra
$1.00
Cheese - Extra
$1.00
Chili - Extra
$1.50
Dressing - Extra
$0.50
Egg - Extra
$1.25
Guacamole - Extra
$3.00
Jalapenos - Extra
$0.75
Lettuce - Extra
$0.50
Marinara - Extra
$0.50
Meat - Extra
$5.00
Mushrooms - Extra
$1.00
Onion - Extra
$0.50
Pepperoni - Extra
$2.00
Peppers - Extra
$1.50
Pickle - Extra
$0.25
Pico - Extra
$0.50
Salsa - Extra
$0.50
Sausage - Extra
$3.00
Sauteed Onion - Extra
$1.00
Sour Cream - Extra
$0.50
Tomato - Extra
$0.50
Tortillas - Extra
$1.00
Tzatziki - Extra
$0.50
EXTRA WING SAUCE
$0.50

NA Beverage

Apple juice
$3.25
Arnold Palmer
$3.25
Chocolate Milk
$3.25
Shirley Temple
$3.25
Diet Coke
$3.25
Dr Pepper
$3.25
Fruit Punch
$3.25
Ginger Ale
$3.25
Grapefruit
$3.25
Hot Tea
$3.25
Iced Tea
$3.25
Lemonade
$3.25
Milk
$3.25
Coke Zero
$3.25
Orange Juice
$3.25
Coke
$3.25
Pineapple
$3.25
Red Bull
$3.50
Root Beer
$3.25
Sprite
$3.25
Soda
$3.25
Sweet Tea
$3.25
Water
Tonic
$3.25

Beer

Draft

Coors Light Short
$4.75
Coors Light Tall
$6.00
Miller Lite Short
$4.75
Miller Lite Tall
$6.00
Bud Light Short
$4.75
Bud Light Tall
$6.00
Mich Ultra Short
$4.75
Mich Ultra Tall
$6.00
Yuengling Short
$4.75
Yuengling Tall
$6.00
Bold Rock Short
$5.75
Bold Rock Tall
$7.00
Blue Moon Short
$6.75
Blue Moon Tall
$8.00
Devils Backbone Vienna Lager Short
$6.25
Devils Backbone Vienna Lager Tall
$7.50
Belles Two Hearted Short
$7.00
Belles Two Hearted Tall
$8.25
Elysian Space Dust Short
$8.50
Stella Artois Short
$6.75
Stella Artois Tall
$8.00
Lost Rhino Faceplant Short
$7.00
Lost Rhino Faceplant Tall
$8.00
Solace Partly Cloudy Short
$7.75
Solace Partly Cloudy Tall
$9.00
Solace Suns Out Hops Out Short
$6.50
Solace Suns Out Hops Out Tall
$7.50
Great Lakes Oktoberfest Short
$7.00
Great Lakes Oktoberfest Tall
$8.00
Sweetwater 420 Short
$6.75
Sweetwater 420 Tall
$8.50

Bottle/Can

Budweiser
$4.50
Bud Light
$4.50
Miller Lite
$4.50
Coors Light
$4.50
Mich Ultra
$4.50
Corona Extra
$5.50
Corona Light
$5.50
Topochico
$5.50
Heineken 0.0
$4.00
Guinness Draught
$6.50

Wine

Glass Wine

Canyon Road Chardonnay
$6.00
Canyon Road Sauvignon Blanc
$6.00
Canyon Road Pinot Grigio
$6.00
Canyon Road Pinot Noir
$6.00
Canyon Road Merlot
$6.00
Canyon Road Cabernet Sauvignon
$6.00

Bottled Wine

Canyon Road Chardonnay
$20.00
Canyon Road Sauvignon Blanc
$20.00
Canyon Road Pinot Grigio
$20.00
Canyon Road Pinot Noir
$20.00
Canyon Road Merlot
$20.00
Canyon Road Cabernet Sauvignon
$20.00

Liquor

Cocktails

Grapefruit Crush
$8.50
Orange Crush
$8.50
Lemon Crush
$8.50
Moscow Mule
$9.00
Kentucky Mule
$9.00
Beach Wave
$11.00
Malibu Barbie
$11.00
Ranch Water
$11.00
Margarita
$9.00
Old Fashion
$9.00
Bloody Mary
$11.00
Long Island
$10.00
Top Shelf Long Island
$15.00
Green Tea
$8.00
Martini
$10.00
Tequila Sunrise
$9.00
Cosmopolitan
$9.00
Lemon Drop
$8.00
Manhattan
$9.00

Gin

Aristocrat Gin
$5.50+
Tanqueray
$8.00+
Blue Sapphire
$8.50+
Hendricks
$10.00+
Dewar's White Label
$8.00+

Rum

Aristocrat Rum
$5.50+
Captain Morgan's
$7.00+
Gosling's
$6.75+
Malibu Coconut Rum
$7.50+
Myer's Dark Rum
$7.00+
Brugal 1888
$7.50+
Cruzan Mango
$6.50+
Kraken
$6.75+

Vodka

Aristocrat Vodka
$5.50+
Absolut
$6.50+
Deep Eddy's Orange Vodka
$7.00+
Deep Eddy's Rubyred Vodka
$7.00+
Deep Eddy's Lemon Vodka
$7.00+
Firefly Sweet Tea Vodka
$7.00+
Grey Goose
$9.00+
Ketel One
$9.00+
Van Gogh
$8.00+
Tito's
$8.00+

Cordials

Bailey's
$8.50+
Jagermeister
$7.50+
Kahlua
$7.50+
Sambuca
$8.50+
Grand Marnier
$11.00+

Tequila

Montezuma Blue
$5.50+
Jose Cuervo Gold
$7.50+
Jose Cuervo Silver
$7.50
1800 Silver
$6.00+
1800 Coconut
$6.00+
1800 Resposado
$6.00+
Tanteo Spicy
$9.50+
Dobel's
$10.00+
Patron
$10.50+

Whiskey/Bourbon/Rye

Ten High
$5.50+
Crown Royal
$8.00+
Crown Royal Apple
$8.00+
Pendleton
$7.50+
Pendleton Midnight
$8.00+
Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey
$6.50+
Fireball
$5.50+
Elijah Craig
$8.50+
Tincup
$7.75+
Tincup Rye
$7.75+
American Honey
$6.50+
Jim Beam
$8.00+
Jack Daniels
$8.00+
Wild Turkey 101
$8.50+
Jameson
$8.50+
Bulleit Rye
$10.00+
Bushmills 12
$10.00+
Maker's Mark
$9.00+
Oak & Eden
$10.00+
Woodford Reserve
$9.00+
Proper 12
$9.50+

Happy Hour

HH Beer

Bud Light Short
$3.50
Bud Light Tall
$4.50
Coors Light Short
$3.50
Coors Light Tall
$4.50
Mich Ultra Short
$3.50
Mich Ultra Tall
$4.50
Miller Lite Short
$3.50
Miller Lite Tall
$4.50
Yuengling Short
$3.50
Yuengling Tall
$4.50

HH Wine

Canyon Road Cabernet Sauvignon
$4.00
Canyon Road Chardonnay
$4.00
Canyon Road Merlot
$4.00
Canyon Road Pinot Grigio
$4.00
Canyon Road Pinot Noir
$4.00
Canyon Road Sauvignon Blanc
$4.00

HH Liquor

Aristocrat Gin
$4.50
Aristocrat Rum
$4.50
Aristocrat Vodka
$4.50
Deep Eddy's Lemon Vodka
$5.00
Deep Eddy's Orange Vodka
$5.00
Deep Eddy's Rubyred Vodka
$5.00
Montezuma Blue
$4.50
Ten High
$4.50

Miscellaneous

Miscellaneous Items

Utensils