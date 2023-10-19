Velocity Wings Lovettsville
Food Menu
Appetizers
Breaded and golden fried dill pickle spears served with homemade ranch for dipping.
Piled with bacon, Cheddar-Jack cheese blend, sour cream and chives served with homemade ranch.
Our homemade chili, topped with shredded cheddar-jack cheese, sour cream, and scallions
Served with beer cheese.
Smothered in Cheddar beer sauce and topped with diced smoked pork belly and green onions.
3 mini juicy cheeseburgers served with shoestring fries.
Three crispy fried chicken sliders tossed in our signature mild sauce topped with bleu cheese crumbles.
Fresh mozzarella cheese, hand breaded and fried, served with our tangy marinara sauce
Fresh tortilla chips covered with buffalo chicken, lettuce, shredded cheese, pico de gallo, jalapenos, sour cream and guacamole
Crispy tortilla chips smothered with chili and melted Cheddar-Jack cheese. Topped with sour cream, jalapeños, diced tomatoes and guacamole.
Flour tortilla Monterey jack cheese blend served with homemade guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and scallions.
Crispy eggrolls filled with chicken, black beans, corn, spinach, Monetary Jack cheese, and jalapeno. Served with homemade ranch dressing
Hand rolled and stuffed with shaved ribeye, green peppers, and onions. Served with home-made beer cheese.
Our unique take on General Tso’s recipe, deep-fried cauliflower florets smothered in Thai chili sauce, served with ginger aioli for dipping. Topped with sesame seeds and green onions.
Tasty and full of buffalo chicken wing goodness! Deep-fried cauliflower florets smothered in buffalo sauce, served with a Bleu cheese dip.
Hand-breaded tenders served with any of our specialty sauces, along with fries and a side of homemade ranch or homemade Bleu cheese.
Salads
Mixed greens, diced tomatoes, cucumbers, Cheddar-Jack blend cheese and croutons with your choice of dressing.
Crisp hearts of Romaine lettuce with garlic croutons dressed in our classic Caesar dressing and Parmesan cheese.
Crisp, fresh iceberg wedge with Bleu cheese crumbles, diced tomato, chopped egg, bacon bits and homemade Bleu cheese dressing.
Loaded with crisped Applewood smoked bacon, chopped greens, diced tomatoes, red onions, fresh avocado, mixed Cheddar cheese, topped with crisped tortillas and served with Sriracha ranch dressing.
Your choice of grilled or fried chicken strips tossed in buffalo sauce. Crisp lettuce, fresh diced tomatoes, cucumbers and topped with Bleu cheese crumbles.
Mixed greens, diced tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, feta cheese, and pita bread topped with beef and lamb gyro meat served with tzaziki sauce.
Mixed greens with grilled chicken, Cheddar-Jack blend cheese, hard boiled egg, bacon, avocado, tomato, and Bleu cheese crumbles topped with your choice of dressing.
Pan seared salmon filet over mixed greens, cheddar jack cheese, bacon, avocado, tomato served with a balsamic vinaigrette dressing.
Fresh mixed greens topped with grape tomatoes, crispy chopped bacon, Bleu cheese crumbles, sliced avocado, cajun dusted beer marinated steak and choice of dressing.
Wings
Baked then deep fried and tossed in your choice of any specialty sauce or get them naked! **1 Sauce per every 5 Wings. Available Grilled
Sandwiches, Wraps & More
Juicy grilled chicken breast with bacon, Provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion, served on a fresh bun. All of our sandwiches and wraps are served with a pickle spear and a side of shoestring fries.
Grilled chicken, with sautéed onions, mushrooms, melted Provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo. All of our sandwiches and wraps are served with a pickle spear and a side of shoestring fries.
Thinly sliced ribeye steak with sautéed onions, mushrooms, and melted Provolone cheese. Served on a sub roll with lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise. All of our sandwiches and wraps are served with a pickle spear and a side of shoestring fries.
Fried chicken cutlet, buffalo sauce, Bleu cheese dressing, lettuce, tomato and onion, served on a fresh bun. All of our sandwiches and wraps are served with a pickle spear and a side of shoestring fries.
Blackened salmon, smoked applewood bacon, shredded lettuce, tomatoes and avocado. Served on Ciabatta
Thinly sliced beef and lamb in a pita with lettuce, tomato, onion, feta cheese, and tzatziki sauce.
Thinly sliced ribeye marinated in au jus sauce, served on a toasted ciabatta roll with caramelized onions and Swiss cheese, served with au jus and horseradish sauce. All of our sandwiches and wraps are served with a pickle spear and a side of shoestring fries.
Deep fried chicken cutlet with bacon, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and honey mustard sauce, served on a fresh bun. All of our sandwiches and wraps are served with a pickle spear and a side of shoestring fries.
Turkey, bacon, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo on a toasted sour dough bread. All of our sandwiches and wraps are served with a pickle spear and a side of shoestring fries.
Grilled chicken, honey mustard, mixed greens, tomato, Cheddar, applewood smoked bacon and fresh avocado. All of our sandwiches and wraps are served with a pickle spear and a side of shoestring fries.
Fried chicken tenders, buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion and ranch or bleu cheese dressing. All of our sandwiches and wraps are served with a pickle spear and a side of shoestring fries.
Season grilled chicken breast, applewood smoked bacon, avocado, melted swiss cheese, lettuce and tomato.
Burgers
Classic hamburger, juicy and flame grilled to your taste. Our 1/2 lb. burgers are cooked to your specification, topped with lettuce, tomato and onion and served on a fresh bun alongside a fresh pickle spear and a side of shoestring fries. “We only use the juiciest and tastiest Angus Beef in all of our burgers!”
Topped with crispy bacon, mixed cheese and hickory BBQ sauce. Our 1/2 lb. burgers are cooked to your specification, topped with lettuce, tomato and onion and served on a fresh bun alongside a fresh pickle spear and a side of shoestring fries. “We only use the juiciest and tastiest Angus Beef in all of our burgers!”
Covered with sautéed mushrooms, onions and Provolone cheese. Our 1/2 lb. burgers are cooked to your specification, topped with lettuce, tomato and onion and served on a fresh bun alongside a fresh pickle spear and a side of shoestring fries. “We only use the juiciest and tastiest Angus Beef in all of our burgers!”
Classic hamburger, juicy and flame-grilled to your taste. Our 1/2 lb. burgers are cooked to your specification, topped with lettuce, tomato and onion and served on a fresh bun alongside a fresh pickle spear and a side of shoestring fries. “We only use the juiciest and tastiest Angus Beef in all of our burgers!”
Topped with Bleu cheese crumbles. Our 1/2 lb. burgers are cooked to your specification, topped with lettuce, tomato and onion and served on a fresh bun alongside a fresh pickle spear and a side of shoestring fries. “We only use the juiciest and tastiest Angus Beef in all of our burgers!”
Sliced avocado, applewood smoked bacon, Pepper Jack cheese and hand breaded onion straws. Our 1/2 lb. burgers are cooked to your specification, topped with lettuce, tomato and onion and served on a fresh bun alongside a fresh pickle spear and a side of shoestring fries. “We only use the juiciest and tastiest Angus Beef in all of our burgers!”
Warning! Could be HOT! We start with our burger and pile it high with a mix of grilled green peppers, green chilies, jalapeño peppers, crushed red pepper flakes, topped with our spicy Buffalo sauce and Pepper Jack cheese. Our 1/2 lb. burgers are cooked to your specification, topped with lettuce, tomato and onion and served on a fresh bun alongside a fresh pickle spear and a side of shoestring fries. “We only use the juiciest and tastiest Angus Beef in all of our burgers!”
Flatbreads
Mozzarella cheese with zesty tomato sauce.
Spicy pepperoni with zesty tomato sauce and sprinkled with oregano.
Italian seasoned sausage and zesty tomato sauce sprinkled with oregano.
Italian seasoned sausage and pepperoni sprinkled with oregano with zesty tomato sauce.
Diced grilled chicken, roasted red peppers and Mozzarella cheese in our famous BBQ sauce.
Kids Menu
For ages 12 and under. All meals include fries
