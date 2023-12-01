Velocity Wings South Riding
Popular Items
Food Menu
Appetizers
- Crispy Fried Pickle Spears$9.50
Breaded and golden fried dill pickle spears served with homemade ranch for dipping.
- Smothered Cheddar Jack Fries$9.50
Piled with bacon, Cheddar-Jack cheese blend, sour cream and chives served with homemade ranch.
- Chili Bowl$9.50
Our homemade chili, topped with shredded cheddar-jack cheese, sour cream, and scallions
- Chili Cup$7.50
Our homemade chili, topped with shredded cheddar-jack cheese, sour cream, and scallions
- Pretzel Bites$11.50
Served with beer cheese.
- Texas Smothered Tater Tots$10.50
Smothered in Cheddar beer sauce and topped with diced smoked pork belly and green onions.
- Cheeseburger Sliders$13.00
3 mini juicy cheeseburgers served with shoestring fries.
- Buffalo Chicken Sliders$13.00
Three crispy fried chicken sliders tossed in our signature mild sauce topped with bleu cheese crumbles.
- Fried Mozzarella$10.50
Fresh mozzarella cheese, hand breaded and fried, served with our tangy marinara sauce
- Buffalo Chicken Nachos$13.00
Fresh tortilla chips covered with buffalo chicken, lettuce, shredded cheese, pico de gallo, jalapenos, sour cream and guacamole
- Nachos Grande$14.00
Crispy tortilla chips smothered with chili and melted Cheddar-Jack cheese. Topped with sour cream, jalapeños, diced tomatoes and guacamole.
- Cheese Quesadilla$12.50
Flour tortilla Monterey jack cheese blend served with homemade guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and scallions.
- Chicken Quesadilla$14.50
Flour tortilla Monterey jack cheese blend served with homemade guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and scallions.
- Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla$14.50
Flour tortilla Monterey jack cheese blend served with homemade guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and scallions.
- Steak Quesadilla$15.50
Flour tortilla Monterey jack cheese blend served with homemade guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and scallions.
- Southwest Egg Rolls$11.50
Crispy eggrolls filled with chicken, black beans, corn, spinach, Monetary Jack cheese, and jalapeno. Served with homemade ranch dressing
- Steak & Cheese Egg Rolls$13.50
Hand rolled and stuffed with shaved ribeye, green peppers, and onions. Served with home-made beer cheese.
- Velocity Tso's Cauliflower$13.00
Our unique take on General Tso’s recipe, deep-fried cauliflower florets smothered in Thai chili sauce, served with ginger aioli for dipping. Topped with sesame seeds and green onions.
- Buffalo Cauliflower Bites$13.00
Tasty and full of buffalo chicken wing goodness! Deep-fried cauliflower florets smothered in buffalo sauce, served with a Bleu cheese dip.
- Chicken Tenders$13.50
Hand-breaded tenders served with any of our specialty sauces, along with fries and a side of homemade ranch or homemade Bleu cheese.
- Crispy Buffalo Chicken & Mac$14.00
Salads
- Velocity House Salad$9.50
Mixed greens, diced tomatoes, cucumbers, Cheddar-Jack blend cheese and croutons with your choice of dressing.
- Half Velocity House Salad$7.50
Mixed greens, diced tomatoes, cucumbers, Cheddar-Jack blend cheese and croutons with your choice of dressing.
- Caesar Salad$11.50
Crisp hearts of Romaine lettuce with garlic croutons dressed in our classic Caesar dressing and Parmesan cheese.
- Petite Caesar Salad$9.50
Crisp hearts of Romaine lettuce with garlic croutons dressed in our classic Caesar dressing and Parmesan cheese.
- Wedge Salad$13.00
Crisp, fresh iceberg wedge with Bleu cheese crumbles, diced tomato, chopped egg, bacon bits and homemade Bleu cheese dressing.
- BLT Chopped Salad$14.00
Loaded with crisped Applewood smoked bacon, chopped greens, diced tomatoes, red onions, fresh avocado, mixed Cheddar cheese, topped with crisped tortillas and served with Sriracha ranch dressing.
- Buffalo Chicken Salad$14.00
Your choice of grilled or fried chicken strips tossed in buffalo sauce. Crisp lettuce, fresh diced tomatoes, cucumbers and topped with Bleu cheese crumbles.
- Gyro Salad$14.50
Mixed greens, diced tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, feta cheese, and pita bread topped with beef and lamb gyro meat served with tzaziki sauce.
- Chopped Cobb Salad$16.50
Mixed greens with grilled chicken, Cheddar-Jack blend cheese, hard boiled egg, bacon, avocado, tomato, and Bleu cheese crumbles topped with your choice of dressing.
- Salmon Chopped Salad$18.00
Pan seared salmon filet over mixed greens, cheddar jack cheese, bacon, avocado, tomato served with a balsamic vinaigrette dressing.
- Black & Bleu Steak Salad$18.00
Fresh mixed greens topped with grape tomatoes, crispy chopped bacon, Bleu cheese crumbles, sliced avocado, cajun dusted beer marinated steak and choice of dressing.
Wings
- 10 WINGS$16.50
Baked then deep fried and tossed in your choice of any specialty sauce or get them naked! **1 Sauce per every 5 Wings. Available Grilled
- 15 WINGS$24.50
Baked then deep fried and tossed in your choice of any specialty sauce or get them naked! **1 Sauce per every 5 Wings. Available Grilled
- 20 WINGS$32.50
Baked then deep fried and tossed in your choice of any specialty sauce or get them naked! **1 Sauce per every 5 Wings. Available Grilled
- 30 WINGS$45.50
Baked then deep fried and tossed in your choice of any specialty sauce or get them naked! **1 Sauce per every 5 Wings. Available Grilled
- 50 WINGS$75.00
Baked then deep fried and tossed in your choice of any specialty sauce or get them naked! **1 Sauce per every 5 Wings. Available Grilled
Sandwiches, Wraps & More
- Grilled Chicken Deluxe$15.00
Juicy grilled chicken breast with bacon, Provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion, served on a fresh bun. All of our sandwiches and wraps are served with a pickle spear and a side of shoestring fries.
- Chicken Philly$16.00
Grilled chicken, with sautéed onions, mushrooms, melted Provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo. All of our sandwiches and wraps are served with a pickle spear and a side of shoestring fries.
- All American Cheese Steak$16.00
Thinly sliced ribeye steak with sautéed onions, mushrooms, and melted Provolone cheese. Served on a sub roll with lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise. All of our sandwiches and wraps are served with a pickle spear and a side of shoestring fries.
- Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Fried chicken cutlet, buffalo sauce, Bleu cheese dressing, lettuce, tomato and onion, served on a fresh bun. All of our sandwiches and wraps are served with a pickle spear and a side of shoestring fries.
- Salmon BLT$18.00
Blackened salmon, smoked applewood bacon, shredded lettuce, tomatoes and avocado. Served on Ciabatta
- Greek Gyro$16.00
Thinly sliced beef and lamb in a pita with lettuce, tomato, onion, feta cheese, and tzatziki sauce.
- French Dip$18.00
Thinly sliced ribeye marinated in au jus sauce, served on a toasted ciabatta roll with caramelized onions and Swiss cheese, served with au jus and horseradish sauce. All of our sandwiches and wraps are served with a pickle spear and a side of shoestring fries.
- Crispy Honey Dijon Chicken$16.00
Deep fried chicken cutlet with bacon, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and honey mustard sauce, served on a fresh bun. All of our sandwiches and wraps are served with a pickle spear and a side of shoestring fries.
- Velocity Turkey Club$16.00
Turkey, bacon, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo on a toasted sour dough bread. All of our sandwiches and wraps are served with a pickle spear and a side of shoestring fries.
- Honey Mustard Chicken Bacon Wrap$16.00
Grilled chicken, honey mustard, mixed greens, tomato, Cheddar, applewood smoked bacon and fresh avocado. All of our sandwiches and wraps are served with a pickle spear and a side of shoestring fries.
- Buffalo Tender Wrap$16.00
Fried chicken tenders, buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion and ranch or bleu cheese dressing. All of our sandwiches and wraps are served with a pickle spear and a side of shoestring fries.
- California Club$16.00
Season grilled chicken breast, applewood smoked bacon, avocado, melted swiss cheese, lettuce and tomato.
- Mambo Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Burgers
- Velocity Burger$13.00
Classic hamburger, juicy and flame grilled to your taste. Our 1/2 lb. burgers are cooked to your specification, topped with lettuce, tomato and onion and served on a fresh bun alongside a fresh pickle spear and a side of shoestring fries. “We only use the juiciest and tastiest Angus Beef in all of our burgers!”
- Hickory BBQ Cheeseburger$14.50
Topped with crispy bacon, mixed cheese and hickory BBQ sauce. Our 1/2 lb. burgers are cooked to your specification, topped with lettuce, tomato and onion and served on a fresh bun alongside a fresh pickle spear and a side of shoestring fries. “We only use the juiciest and tastiest Angus Beef in all of our burgers!”
- Mushroom Burger$14.50
Covered with sautéed mushrooms, onions and Provolone cheese. Our 1/2 lb. burgers are cooked to your specification, topped with lettuce, tomato and onion and served on a fresh bun alongside a fresh pickle spear and a side of shoestring fries. “We only use the juiciest and tastiest Angus Beef in all of our burgers!”
- Sunrise Burger$15.00
Classic hamburger, juicy and flame-grilled to your taste. Our 1/2 lb. burgers are cooked to your specification, topped with lettuce, tomato and onion and served on a fresh bun alongside a fresh pickle spear and a side of shoestring fries. “We only use the juiciest and tastiest Angus Beef in all of our burgers!”
- Speros Bacon Bleu Cheese Burger$15.00
Topped with Bleu cheese crumbles. Our 1/2 lb. burgers are cooked to your specification, topped with lettuce, tomato and onion and served on a fresh bun alongside a fresh pickle spear and a side of shoestring fries. “We only use the juiciest and tastiest Angus Beef in all of our burgers!”
- California Burger$15.00
Sliced avocado, applewood smoked bacon, Pepper Jack cheese and hand breaded onion straws. Our 1/2 lb. burgers are cooked to your specification, topped with lettuce, tomato and onion and served on a fresh bun alongside a fresh pickle spear and a side of shoestring fries. “We only use the juiciest and tastiest Angus Beef in all of our burgers!”
- Firecracker Burger$16.00
Warning! Could be HOT! We start with our burger and pile it high with a mix of grilled green peppers, green chilies, jalapeño peppers, crushed red pepper flakes, topped with our spicy Buffalo sauce and Pepper Jack cheese. Our 1/2 lb. burgers are cooked to your specification, topped with lettuce, tomato and onion and served on a fresh bun alongside a fresh pickle spear and a side of shoestring fries. “We only use the juiciest and tastiest Angus Beef in all of our burgers!”
- Capital BLT Burger$15.00
Flatbreads
- Cheese FB$12.00
Mozzarella cheese with zesty tomato sauce.
- Pepperoni FB$12.50
Spicy pepperoni with zesty tomato sauce and sprinkled with oregano.
- Sausage FB$12.50
Italian seasoned sausage and zesty tomato sauce sprinkled with oregano.
- Italian FB$13.50
Italian seasoned sausage and pepperoni sprinkled with oregano with zesty tomato sauce.
- BBQ Chicken FB$13.50
Diced grilled chicken, roasted red peppers and Mozzarella cheese in our famous BBQ sauce.
Kids Menu
- Kids Sliders$8.00
For ages 12 and under. All meals include fries
- Kids Tenders$8.00
For ages 12 and under. All meals include fries
- Kids Boneless Bites$8.00
For ages 12 and under. All meals include fries
- Kids Wings$8.00
For ages 12 and under. All meals include fries
- Kids Mini Corn Dogs$8.00
For ages 12 and under. All meals include fries
- Kids Grilled Cheese$8.00
For ages 12 and under. All meals include fries
- Kids Cheese Quesadilla$8.00
For ages 12 and under. All meals include fries
- Kids Mac & Cheese$8.00
For ages 12 and under. All meals include fries
Desserts
Sides
Extras
- Avocado - Extra$3.00
- Bacon - Extra$1.50
- Bleu Cheese Crumbles - Extra$1.00
- Carrots - Extra$1.00
- Celery - Extra$1.00
- Cheese - Extra$1.00
- Chili - Extra$1.50
- Dressing - Extra$0.50
- Egg - Extra$1.25
- Guacamole - Extra$3.00
- Jalapenos - Extra$0.75
- Lettuce - Extra$0.50
- Marinara - Extra$0.50
- Meat - Extra$5.00
- Mushrooms - Extra$1.00
- Onion - Extra$0.50
- Pepperoni - Extra$2.00
- Peppers - Extra$1.50
- Pickle - Extra$0.25
- Pico - Extra$0.50
- Salsa - Extra$0.50
- Sausage - Extra$3.00
- Sauteed Onion - Extra$1.00
- Sour Cream - Extra$0.50
- Tomato - Extra$0.50
- Tortillas - Extra$1.00
- Tzatziki - Extra$0.50
- EXTRA WING SAUCE$0.50
NA Beverage
- Pepsi$3.25
- Diet Pepsi$3.25
- Starry$3.25
- Dr. Pepper$3.25
- Mountain Dew$3.25
- Root Beer$3.25
- Ginger Ale$3.25
- Lemonade$3.25
- Fruit Punch$3.25
- Apple Juice$3.25
- Cranberry Juice$3.25
- Milk$3.25
- Coffee$3.25
- Sweet Tea$3.25
- Unsweetened Iced Tea$3.25
- Arnold Palmer$3.25
- Red Bull$3.25
- Red Bull Sugar Free$3.25
- Shirley Temple$3.99
- Water
- Soda Water
- Tonic Water$3.25
- Sierra Mist$3.25