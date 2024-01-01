Velour 4742 N. Cumberland Ave.
Toast and Breakfast
A Croissant with lavender cream and berries
$15.00
Lavender Cream, Berries, Nuts
Mini Cheesecakes with Cherries
$20.00
Farmer Cheese, Pastry Cream
Roast Beef Toast
$18.00
Roasted Beef, Pickles, Roasted Bell Pepper, Roasted Onion ,Mustard Sauce
Salted Salmon Croissant
$18.00
Smoke Salmon, Scrambled Eggs, Guacamole, Cucumber, Golandez Sauce
Prosciutto Toast
$18.00
Prosciutto, Egg, Arugula, Avocado, Feta, Dry tomatoes pesto
Spinach Waffle with Chicken
$20.00
Roasted Chicken, Mushrooms, Tomatoes, Baby Spinach , Golondez Sauce
Salted Mini Cheesecakes With Salmon
$22.00
Salads
Salmon Quinoa Salad
$23.00
Brown Quinoa, Smoke Salmon, Avocado, Philadelphia Cheese, Cucumber, Onion Microgreens
Roasted Beet Salad With Cheese
$20.00
Roasted Beet, Radish, Fava Beans, Feta, Onion, Sunflower seeds
Caesar Salad with Chicken
$23.00
Boiled Egg, Tomatoes, Parmesan Cheese , Croutons
Caprese Salad
$19.00
Bite Plates
Main Course
Dessert
Coffee Bean
$15.99
Cherry cake
$15.99
Lemon cake
$15.99
Apple cake
$15.99
Velour cake
$15.99
Black Currant
$15.99
Strawberry Coconut
$12.99
Macaroon
$3.99
Raspberry
$15.99
Tropical
$15.99
Mousse Cake Small
$80.00
Apricot
$10.99
Mousse Cake Large
$140.00
Freedom
$15.99
Passion Fruit
$15.99
Lychee Cloud
$15.99
Tart
$10.99
Aperol
$15.99
Kids Loves
Meat & Fish
Velour 4742 N. Cumberland Ave. Location and Ordering Hours
(646) 575-7227
Closed