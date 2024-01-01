Menu

Toast and Breakfast

A Croissant with lavender cream and berries

$15.00

Lavender Cream, Berries, Nuts

Mini Cheesecakes with Cherries

$20.00

Farmer Cheese, Pastry Cream

Roast Beef Toast

$18.00

Roasted Beef, Pickles, Roasted Bell Pepper, Roasted Onion ,Mustard Sauce

Salted Salmon Croissant

$18.00

Smoke Salmon, Scrambled Eggs, Guacamole, Cucumber, Golandez Sauce

Prosciutto Toast

$18.00

Prosciutto, Egg, Arugula, Avocado, Feta, Dry tomatoes pesto

Spinach Waffle with Chicken

$20.00

Roasted Chicken, Mushrooms, Tomatoes, Baby Spinach , Golondez Sauce

Salted Mini Cheesecakes With Salmon

$22.00

Salads

Salmon Quinoa Salad

$23.00

Brown Quinoa, Smoke Salmon, Avocado, Philadelphia Cheese, Cucumber, Onion Microgreens

Roasted Beet Salad With Cheese

$20.00

Roasted Beet, Radish, Fava Beans, Feta, Onion, Sunflower seeds

Caesar Salad with Chicken

$23.00

Boiled Egg, Tomatoes, Parmesan Cheese , Croutons

Caprese Salad

$19.00

Soups

Creamy Borscht

$18.00

Creamy Mashroom

$18.00

Bouillabaisse

$22.00

Bite Plates

Fresh Veggies and Hummus

$25.00

Ultimate Cheese Bite Plate

$35.00

Ukrainian Bite Plate

$45.00

Charcuterie Meat Bite Plate

$45.00

Herb Baked Brie

$30.00

Main Course

Knugli with cheese

$19.00

Banosh

$19.00

Black varenuku with cheese

$19.00

Potato and Feta Varenuku

$19.00

Mushroom Risotto

$24.00

Crispy Potato with Bacon and Egg

$20.00

Dessert

Coffee Bean

$15.99

Cherry cake

$15.99

Lemon cake

$15.99

Apple cake

$15.99

Velour cake

$15.99

Black Currant

$15.99

Strawberry Coconut

$12.99

Macaroon

$3.99

Raspberry

$15.99

Tropical

$15.99

Mousse Cake Small

$80.00

Apricot

$10.99

Mousse Cake Large

$140.00

Freedom

$15.99

Passion Fruit

$15.99

Lychee Cloud

$15.99

Tart

$10.99

Aperol

$15.99

Kids Loves

BAKED POTATOES

$12.00

MEAT DUMPLINGS

$15.00

BUTTER PASTA

$12.00

LOLLY WAFFLE

$12.00

MINI BURGER

$12.00

POTATO VARENUKU

$12.00

Meat & Fish

Ribeye steak

$42.00

Baked salmon

$35.00

Baked chicken breast

$28.00

Pasta and Shrimps

$28.00

Lamb Chops

$42.00

Chef 's Special

$50.00

Chef's Special Trout

$42.00

Smoothie Bowl

Freedom smoothie bowl

$14.00

Velour smoothie bowl

$14.00

Exotic smoothie bowl

$14.00

Hot Drinks

Coffee

Latte

$5.50

Matcha Latte

$6.99

Lavender Latte

$6.99

Rose Latte

$6.99

Espresso

$3.50

Cappuccino

$6.50

Americano

$5.50

Tea

Blooming Herbal Tea

$6.50

Flower Tea

$6.50

Cold Drinks N/A

Drinks

Still Water

$6.50

Sparkling Water

$6.50

Coke

$3.50

Kids juice

$3.50

N/A Mojito

$10.00

Borjomi

$6.50

Sprite

$3.50

Pepsi

$3.50

Juice Pitcher

$10.00

Soda Pitcher

$10.00