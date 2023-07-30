Velvet Taco DFW - Allen
Food Menu
Tacos
#1 Buffalo Chicken
Buffalo Chicken, crisp tenders, house buffalo sauce, carrots, Danish bleu cheese, ranch crema, micro celery, flour tortilla
#2 Rotisserie Chicken
Rotisserie Chicken, queso blanco, roasted corn pico, charred tomato poblano salsa, cilantro, corn tortilla
#3 Spicy Tikka Chicken
Spicy Tikka Chicken, crisp tenders, spicy tikka sauce, buttered cilantro basmati rice, raita crema, Thai basil, flour tortilla
#3.5 Picnic Chicken
Picnic Chicken, rotisserie chicken, avocado crema, warm honey-dijon potato salad, crispy chicken skin, cilantro, flour tortilla
#18 Chicken & Waffle
Chicken & Waffle, crisp tenders, peppered bacon, peppercorn gravy, green apple slaw, maple syrup, red chile aioli, chives, waffle tortilla
#4 Nashville Hot Tofu
Nashville Hot Tofu, crispy tofu, napa slaw, ranch crema, house brined pickles, flour tortilla
#5 Fried Paneer
Fried Paneer, tomato chutney, tikka sauce, raita crema, Thai basil, flour tortilla
#5.5 Mediterranean Mushroom
Mediterranean Mushroom, grilled portobello mushrooms, french fries, tzatziki, chimichurri, cucumber, tomatoes, queso fresco, dill, flour tortilla
#6.5 Beer Battered Cauliflower
Beer Battered Cauliflower, queso blanco, Texas Pete® sabor sauce, avocado corn pico, dusted candied pepitas, flour tortilla
#7 Cuban Pig
Cuban pig, gruyere cheese, slow-roasted pulled pork, queso blanco, honey ham, peppered bacon, grain mustard, house brined pickles, crisp flour tortilla
#10 Kobe Bacon Burger
Kobe bacon burger*, peppered bacon, smoked cheddar, lettuce, onion, tomato, pickles, velvet sauce, flour tortilla *Cooked to order; these items may be served raw or undercooked. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.
#11 Grilled Flank Steak
Grilled flank steak*, portobello, queso blanco, grilled red onion, Mexican oregano, corn tortilla *Cooked to order; these items may be served raw or undercooked. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.
#11.5 Chimichurri Steak
Chimichurri steak, grilled flank steak, buttered cilantro basmati rice, chimichurri, avocado, pickled fresnos, queso fresco, cilantro, flour tortilla
#12 Slow-Roasted Angus Brisket
Slow-roasted angus brisket, barbacoa style, red chile mayo, avocado corn pico, queso blanco, micro cilantro, comté cheese encrusted flour tortilla
#8 Korean Fried Rice
Korean fried rice, egg fried rice, Korean pork, red chile aioli, pickled red onion, jalapenos, grilled pineapple, cilantro, flour tortilla
#14.5 Sweet Chile Shrimp
Sweet Chile Shrimp, panko fried shrimp, sweet chile sauce, kimchee slaw, sriracha aioli, carrots, green onion, flour tortilla
#15 Grilled Salmon
Grilled salmon* , napa slaw, citrus lime crema, pickled fresnos, roasted corn pico, avocado crema, micro cilantro, corn tortilla *Cooked to order; these items may be served raw or undercooked. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.
#16 Fish & Chips
Fish n’ chips, curry aioli, french fries, malt vinegar, napa slaw, beer battered cod, micro greens, flour tortilla
#17 Mexi-Cali Shrimp
Mexi-Cali Shrimp, Blackened shrimp, napa slaw, sriracha aioli, avocado corn pico, micro cilantro, flour tortilla
#8.5 Chipotle BBQ Pork
Chipotle BBQ Pork, slow-roasted pulled pork, chipotle bbq, ranch crema, napa slaw, smoked cheddar, crispy jalapenos, cilantro, corn tortilla
Red Velvet Slice
#20 Velvet Griddle
Velvet Griddle, candied bacon, tater tots, scrambled egg, maple syrup, French toast tortilla
#21 Hangover Breakfast
Hangover Breakfast, slow-roasted angus brisket & pulled pork, peppered bacon, crispy potatoes, scrambled egg, red chile aioli, cheese blend, flour tortilla
#22 Chicken n' Pig
Chicken n' Pig, jalapeno cheddar sausage, crisp tender, scrambled egg, cheese blend, crispy chicken skin, chimichurri hollandaise, flour tortilla
#23 Brisket & Cheesy Potatoes
slow-roasted angus brisket, cheesy mushroom hash brown casserole, scrambled egg, salsa crema, chives, flour tortilla
Sides
Red Curry Coconut Queso
Red Curry Coconut Queso, pickled onion, queso fresco, Thai basil, blue corn chips ** Red curry coconut queso contains traces of shellfish.
Queso Blanco
Queso Blanco, Chimichurri, Velvet Taco heat sauce, cilantro
Elote & Chips
Elote & Chips, queso listo, Valentina, crema, queso fresco, lime
Crisp Tots & Local Egg
Crisp Tots & Local Egg*, herb goat cheese, smoked cheddar, avocado crema, chile butter, peppered bacon, micro greens *Cooked to order; these items may be served raw or undercooked. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.
Brisket Nachos
blue corn chips, barbacoa-style brisket, white queso blanco, roasted corn pico, mayo crema, salsa verde, queso fresco, micro cilantro
Classic Guac
Classic Guac, avocado, cilantro, jalapeno, lime juice, red onion
Jalapeño Popper Guac
Jalapeno Popper Guac, classic guac, roasted jalapeno, smoked cheddar, peppered bacon
Pineapple Fresno Guac
Pineapple Fresno Guac, classic guac, grilled pineapple, pickled fresnos, micro cilantro
Elote Guac
Elote Guac, classic guac, roasted corn, queso listo, Valentina, citrus lime crema, queso
Dip Trio
Dip Trio, your choice of 3 dips including any queso, guac, or elote, blue corn chips
Chips & Salsa
WTF & Back Door Menu
Mango Jerki-Churri
Mushroom & Asparagus
Backdoor Chicken
Includes: 1 Whole Rotisserie Chicken 6 Corn Tortillas 2 sides of 'Elote' Corn 1 side of Roasted Corn Pico 1 side of Heat Sauce *Mondays Only: BDC is unavailable for ordering online on Mondays. Visit your nearest Velvet Taco to place your order in-restaurant.
Chicken Cordon Bleu
Crisp tenders, honey ham, honey dijon, gruyere, white queso, chives, flour tortilla
Nashville Hot Chicken
Nashville Hot Chicken, crisp tenders, napa slaw, ranch crema, house brined pickles, flour tortilla
Nashville Chicken & Waffle
Nashville Chicken & Waffle, crisp Nashville tenders, peppered bacon, peppercorn gravy, green apple slaw, maple syrup, red chile aioli, chives, waffle tortilla
Whole Bird
Nashville Hot Cauliflower
Nashville Hot Cauliflower, beer battered cauliflower, Nashville hot sauce, napa slaw, ranch crema, house brined pickles, flour tortilla
Black & Blue Burger
Black & Blue Burger, melted gruyere cheese, ham, velvet sauce, blackened burger, blue cheese, peppered bacon, lettuce, pickles, pickled red onions, crisp flour tortilla
Hangover Burger
Hangover Burger, red chile aioli, burger, pepper jack cheese, over medium egg, ranchero salsa, cilantro sprig, flour tortilla
Gluten Free & Kid's
GF #2 Rotisserie Chicken
Rotisserie chicken, queso blanco, roasted corn pico, charred tomato poblano salsa, cilantro, corn tortilla
GF #3 Roasted Tikka Chicken
Rotisserie chicken, spicy tikka sauce, buttered cilantro basmati rice, raita crema, Thai basil, corn tortilla
GF # 5.5 Mediterranean Mushroom
Mediterranean Mushroom, grilled portobello mushrooms, french fries, tzatziki, chimichurri, cucumber, tomatoes, queso fresco, dill, lettuce wrap
GF #10 Kobe Bacon Burger
Kobe bacon burger*, peppered bacon, smoked cheddar, lettuce, onion, tomato, pickles, velvet sauce, lettuce wrap *Cooked to order; these items may be served raw or undercooked. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.
GF #15 Salmon (NEW)
avocado crema, house shred, lime crema, roasted corn pico, pickled fresnos, and micro cilantro, corn tortilla
GF #17 Mexi-Cali Shrimp
Blackened shrimp, napa slaw, sriracha aioli, avocado corn pico, micro cilantro, corn tortilla
Kid's Tots
Crisp tots served with ketchup
Kid's Chicken Tenders
crisp tenders and tater tots served with ketchup and velvet sauce
Kid's Cheese Quesadilla
cheese quesadilla served with lime crema
Kid's Ham Quesadilla
honey ham quesadilla served with lime crem
Kid's Chicken Quesadilla
rotisserie chicken quesadilla served with lime crema
Kid's Steak Quesadilla
grilled flank steak quesadilla served with citrus lime crema
Kid's Chicken Taco
rotisserie chicken, white queso, flour tortilla
Kid's Steak Taco
grilled flank steak, smoked cheddar, flour tortilla
Misc
Extra Tortillas
Chips
Side Rice
VIP NRO Donation
Beverages
NA Beverages
Can Coke
Can Coke Zero
Can Dr. Pepper
Can Diet Coke
VT Water
Topo Chico
Topo Chico Grapefruit
Topo Chico Lime
Jarritos Grapefruit
Jarritos Lime
Jarritos Mandarin
Jarritos Fruit Punch
Mexican Coke
Mexican Sprite
Beer
Miller Lite
Shiner
Lonestar
Michelob Ultra
Dos XX
Can Modelo
Can Yuengling
Can Stone IPA
Easy Peasy IPA
Can Dallas Blonde
Can Love Street
Can Topo Chico Seltzer
White Claw Black Cherry
Can Austin Eastciders
Rose
Alcohol
Regular Frozen Rita
Lunazul premium blanco tequila, orange liqueur, fresh lime juice, agave nectar
Large Frozen Rita
Lunazul premium blanco tequila, orange liqueur, fresh lime juice, agave nectar
Regular Rocks Rita
Lunazul premium blanco tequila, orange liqueur, fresh lime juice, agave nectar
Large Rocks Rita
Lunazul premium blanco tequila, orange liqueur, fresh lime juice, agave nectar
Regular Swirl
Red wine blend, frozen kick ass margarita
Large Swirl
Red wine blend, frozen kick ass margarita
Regular Sangrita
red wine blend, kick ass margarita, boozy pineapples and apples
Large Sangrita
red wine blend, kick ass margarita, boozy pineapples and apples
Frozen, Small (72oz)
Frozen, Large (144oz)
Rocks, Small (48oz)
Rocks, Large (96oz)
Regular Paloma
Lunazul premium blanco tequila, Jarritos grapefruit soda, lime juice, agave nectar, grapefruit
Large Paloma
Lunazul premium blanco tequila, Jarritos grapefruit soda, lime juice, agave nectar, grapefruit
Ranch Water
Lunazul premium blanco tequila, lime juice, agave nectar SELECT YOUR FLAVOR: Topo Chico regular, lime or grapefruit