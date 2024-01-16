Velvet's Big Easy 124 146th Street South
FOOD
Small Plates
- Chicken Wings
5 pc Chicken Wings, served with MJ's Hot Sauce, or with your choice of dipping sauce.$14.95
- Deviled Eggs
Eggs, Mayo, Velvet's Seasoning, Sweet Pickle, & Creole Mustard.$8.95
- Boudin Balls
Fried Boudin Panko Bread Crumbs, served with What The Dill Sauce.$14.95
- Vegan Stuffed Mushroom
Mushrooms, heirloom tomatoes, fresh spinach, holy trinity (celery, bell peppers, leeks, garlic), & Velvet's Seasoning.$14.95
Salads
Main Dishes
- Red Beans & Rice Andouille Sausage and 4 Velvet's Fried Chicken Wings
Slow Cooked Red Beans with Holy Trinity (celery, bell pepper, leeks, garlic), Andouille Sausage, Rice, & 4 Velvet's Fried Chicken Wings.$18.95
- Vegan Creole
Tomato Base Medium Spiced Creole Sauce, Holy Trinity (celery, bell pepper, leeks, garlic), Cayenne Pepper, & Jalapeno, served over rice.$20.95
- Shrimp Creole
Jumbo Shrimp, Tomato Base Medium Spiced Creole Sauce, Holy Trinity (celery, bell pepper, leeks, garlic), Cayenne Pepper, & Jalapeno, served over rice.$24.95
- Red Beans & Rice Lunch$12.95
- Seafood Plate Lunch$14.95
- Seafood Plate Dinner$18.95
- Shrimp Creole Lunch$14.95
- Vegan Creole$14.98
Sides
- Corn Bread/ Hopping John
3 Medalions of Corn Bread, served with Honey Butter.$5.95
- Collards Greens & Smoked Turkey
Collards Greens & Smoked Turkey, Holy Trinity (celery, bell peppers, leeks, garlic), Vegetable Broth, & Velvet's Seasoning.$5.95
- Housemade Potato Chips
Fresh-cut Potato Chips, lightly seasoned with Salt & Pepper.$8.95
- Mac & Cheese
Elbow Macaroni Pasta, with Five Cheese Blend.$8.95
- Cup Of Seafood Gumbo
Cup of Chicken marinated for 24 hours in Velvet's Seasoning, Jumbo Shrimp, Crab Meat, Roux, Holy Trinity (celery, bell pepper, leeks, garlic), Andouille, Louisiana Smoked Sausage, & served with Rice.$13.95
- Cup Of Chicken & Sausage Gumbo
Cup of Chicken marinated for 24 hours in Velvet's Seasoning, Roux, Holy Trinity (celery, bell pepper, leeks, garlic), Andouille, Louisiana Smoked Sausage, & served with Rice.$10.95