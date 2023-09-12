VenPaca Café 2520 S Washington Ave
Main Menu
Fritters/Frituras
Beef Empanada
A delicious golden crispy empanada stuffed with an amazing ground picadillo style beef.
Chicken Empanada
A golden crispy empanada with delicious shredded chicken.
Pizza Empanada
A golden crispy empanada stuffed with delicious cheese and homemade pizza sauce.
Shrimp Empanada
A delicious golden crispy empanada with a shrimp on creole sauce.
Lobster Empanada
A delicious empanada stuffed with creole lobster meat.
Stuffed Potato Ball
Balls of mashed potatoes are filled with picadillo (a ground beef hash which is so flavorful it gives taco meat a run for its money).
Yuca Alcapurria
Alcapurrias are a traditional Puerto Rican snack. Grated yuca (masa) or yuca and green banana stuffed with picadillo (a tasty beef filling)
Guineo Alcapurria
Alcapurrias are popular Puerto Rican fritters, made with green banana, yautia or yucca, stuffed with picadillo, and fried to perfection.
Sorullo con Queso
Corn fritter stuffed with yellow American cheese
Croquetas de jamón x2
Croquettes are small rolls made from a mixture of olive oil, butter, flour, and milk flavored with Serrano ham and deep-fried to crispy perfection
Croquetas de jamón x4
Croquettes are small rolls made from a mixture of olive oil, butter, flour, and milk flavored with Serrano ham and deep-fried to crispy perfection
Cheese Dog
Hot Pressed Sandwiches
Bistec Sandwich
Onions, cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo
Cuban Sandwich
ham, pork, mustard, cheese
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Onions & peppers, lettuce, tomato, mayo,cheese
Pastrami Sandwich
lettuce, tomato, mayo, cheese
Pernil Sandwich
pork, onions, cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo
Skirt Steak Sandwich
Onions & peppers, lettuce, tomato, mayo,cheese
Tripleta Sandwich
ham,steak,chicken, lettuce, tomato, potato stix, cheese, ketchup, mayo-ketchup sauce
Kids Menu
Sides
Pastries
Mofongos Rellenos
A la Carte
Palomilla Steak
grilled skirt steak select two sides
Grilled Chicken Breast
grilled chicken breast, select two sides
Fry Pork chicharrón style
fry pork chuncks, select two sides
Fry Chicken chicharrón style
fry chicken, select two sides
Skirt Steak Burrifongo
mashed green plantains, skirt steak, lettuce, tomato, potato stix, mayoketchup,mayo
Tripleta Burrifongo
mashed green plantains, steak, ham, chicken, lettuce, tomato, potato stix, mayoketchup,mayo
Chicken Burrifongo
mashed green plantains, chicken, lettuce, tomato, potato stix, mayoketchup,mayo
Lunch Combos
Lunch Combo (Chicken Stew)
Lunch Combo (Roasted Pork)
Lunch Combo (Beef Stew)
Lunch Combo ( Pollo all ajillo)
Swai Filet
Steak Fajita
Creole Chicken
Shrimp fajita
Rotisserie Chicken
Pechuga al ajillo
Pork chops
Bacalao
Meatballs
Roasted Ribs
Pork Creole
Shrimp Creole
Wings
Hot Bar (Sides)
Roasted Pork (8oz)
Roasted Pork (16oz)
Roasted Pork (32oz)
Chicken Stew (8oz)
Chicken Stew (16oz)
Chicken Stew (32oz)
White Rice (8oz)
White Rice (16oz)
White Rice (32oz)
Yellow Rice (8oz)
Yellow Rice (16oz)
Yellow Rice (32oz)
Beef Stew (8oz)
Beef Stew (16oz)
Beef Stew (32oz)
Yuca (8oz)
Yuca (16oz)
Yuca (32oz)
Vianda
Sancocho 8oz
Sancocho 16oz
Sancocho 32oz
Red Beans 8oz
Red Beans 16oz
Red Beans 32oz
Black Beans 8oz
Black Beans 16oz
Black Beans 32oz
Sopa de pollo 8oz
Sopa de pollo 16oz
Pork Creole 8oz
Pork Creole 16oz
Pork Creole 32oz
Chicken Soup 8oz
Chicken Soup 16oz
Chicken Soup 32oz
Wings (6)
Mamposteao 32oz
Breakfast
Breakfast Sandwiches
Breakfast Platters
Steak & Eggs
Skirt steak served with two sides
Chicken & Waffles
Breaded chicken, waffles
Bori Desayuno
Dos Eggs, Waffle fries,toast
Sunrise Breakfast
Three Eggs your way,Ham,Bacon, season home fries, with toast
Waffle Combo
Dos eggs your way, two slice of bacon or sausage links
Plain Waffles
Plain waffles
French Toast Combo
Dos eggs your way, two slice of bacon or sausage links
Plain French Toast
Abuelo Special (65+)
Dos eggs your way, two slice of bacon or sausage links
Skirt Steak & Eggs
Skirt steak topped with eggs cooked your way and served with home fries