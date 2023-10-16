Ventana Gourmet Grill
Full Menu
Appetizers
Burrata-Chetta
Grande fresh Burrata cheese ball with roasted red pepper and tomato bruschetta drizzled with balsamic glaze and topped with Romano-Parmesan cheese blend served with grilled baguette
Italain Butter
fresh crushed garlic with olive oil and Grande Romano-Parmesan cheese blend served with fresh baked bread.
Shrimp Cocktail
8 shrimp served with cocktail sauce
Smoked Chicken Dip
Smoked chicken blended with spices and a creamy cheese served with tortilla chips
Spinach Artichoke Dip
spinach, artichokes, spices blended with cheese served with tortilla chips
Beef
10 oz Blue Balsamic
10 oz culotte sirloin topped with blue cheese crumbles and balsamic glaze served with seasoned potatoes and grilled zucchini.
10 oz Burgundy Steak
10 oz culotte sirloin topped with red onions and crimini mushrooms in a red wine butter sauce served with seasoned mashed potatoes and grilled zucchini.
10 oz Sirloin
10 oz culotte sirloin served with loaded mashed potatoes topped with bacon, cheese, and green onions and grilled zucchini.
12 oz KC Strip
14 oz Sirloin steak served with loaded mashed potatoes topped with bacon, cheese, and green onions and choice of vegetable.
16 oz Prime Rib
16 oz Prime rib served with choice potato and choice of vegetable.
16 oz Rib Eye
16 oz Rib Eye served with choice of potato and choice of vegetable.
8 oz Blue Balsamic
8 oz baseball cut sirloin topped with blue cheese crumbles and balsamic glaze served with seasoned mashed potatoes and grilled zucchini.
8 oz Burgundy Steak
8 oz baseball cut sirloin topped with red onions and crimini mushrooms in a red wine butter sauce served with seasoned mashed potatoes and grilled zucchini
8 oz. Sirloin
8 oz baseball cut sirloin served with loaded mashed potatoes topped with bacon, cheese, and green onions and green beans.
Roast Beef
tender roast beef served with mashed potatoes and homemade gravy and green beans.
Chicken
Dessert
Apple Tart
Apple tart served with vanilla ice-cream.
Bread Pudding
our homemade Bread Pudding served with a caramel hazelnut sauce and whipped cream.
Brownie Sundae
homemade brownie, topped with vanilla ice-cream chocolate, caramel, and whipped cream.
Gourmet Cheesecake
Many varieties, changes weekly. you can order and choose your flavor by calling.
Triple Berry Tart
tart of blueberries, blackberries, and raspberries served with vanilla ice-cream.
Whole Bread Pudding
Whole Cheesecake
one of our 9-inch gourmet cheesecakes. Serves 12 pieces.
kids
Kids Cheeseburger
kid sized cheeseburger served with chips, pickle, fruit and soft drink.
Kids Pizza
Kids cheese pizza topped with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese served with fruit.
Kids grilled Chicken
grilled chicken breast, mashed potatoes, green beans, and a soft drink.
Kids Grilled Cheese
Kids grilled cheese served with chips, pickle, fruit, and a soft drink.
Kids hamburger
kid sized hamburger served with chips, pickle, fruit and a soft drink.
Kids Spaghetti
spaghetti with marinara sauce and garlic toast comes with a soft drink.
Kids Alfredo
penne pasta in homemade alfredo sauce served with garlic toast comes with a soft drink.
Lunch menu
4 oz Salmon
4 oz fresh salmon served with seasoned potatoes and grilled zucchini.
American Burger
Fresh beef patty topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and onion served on a grilled glossy bun
American Chicken Sandwich
grilled chicken breast topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and onion served on a grilled glossy bun.
Cajun Shrimp BLT
Cajun seasoned shrimp topped with lettuce, tomato and a Cajun aioli served on a grilled baguette.
Frisco Burger
Fresh beef patty with sauteed onions, cheese, and 1000 island served on grilled marbled rye bread.
Frisco Chicken
grilled chicken breast, sauteed onions, cheese, and 1000 island served on grilled marbled rye bread.
Gourmet Veggie
sauteed spinach, roasted red peppers, crimini mushrooms, tomatoes topped with mozzarella and provolone cheese served on grilled marbled rye.
Hot Beef-open faced
roast beef served over a slice of sourdough and mashed potatoes with gravy and green beans on the side.
Jalapeno Cheddar Burger
Fresh beef patty sauteed onions, jalapeños, topped with cheddar cheese on a grilled glossy bun.
Jalapeno Cheddar Chicken
grilled chicken breast topped with sauteed onions, jalapenos and cheddar cheese served on a grilled glossy bun.
Philly Beef
tender beef with sauteed onions and peppers topped with provolone cheese on a grilled baguette.
Philly Chicken
grilled chicken breast sliced and topped with sauteed onions, peppers, and provolone cheese served on a grilled baguette.
Sugar Burger
Fresh beef patty smoky brown sugar glaze, sauteed onions, cheddar cheese, and bacon served on a maple glazed Belgium waffles.
Sugar Chicken
grilled chicken breast with a smoky brown sugar glaze, sauteed onions, cheddar cheese, and bacon served on Maple glazed Belgian waffles.
Sugar Chicken Wrap
grilled chicken, smoky brown sugar glaze, sauteed onions, cheddar cheese and bacon wrapped in a flour torilla.
TBC Wrap
turkey, bacon, chicken, lettuce, tomato, and cheddar cheese drizzled with ranch dressing wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Thai Chicken Wrap
grilled chicken, lettuce, slaw, crunchy rice noodles, green onions, Thai peanut sauce, and sesame dressing wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Toasty Beef and Cheese
roast beef, 3 cheeses, horseradish sauce served on parmesan encrusted sourdough bread.
Turkey Blt
grilled sliced turkey, lettuce, bacon, tomato, provolone cheese, and garlic aioli served on grilled sourdough bread.
Waldorf Chicken Salad
homemade chicken salad with apples, walnuts, craisins in a sweet mayo dressing served on a croissant.
Pasta
Chicken Piccata
grilled chicken breast, capers, crimini mushrooms, and penne pasta in a white wine lemon garlic butter sauce topped with shaved parmesan cheese.
Homemade Alfredo
Creamy alfredo sauce tossed with penne pasta topped with parmesan cheese.
Italiana
Italian Sausage, green onions, roasted red peppers, mushrooms, olive oil and garlic tossed with penne pasta and topped with parmesan cheese.
Lasagna
Homemade Lasagna with Italian sausage, mushrooms, roasted red peppers, onion, with a blend of 4 cheeses topped with marinara and parmesan cheese.
New Orleans
grilled chicken breast-diced, roasted red peppers, red onions, Cajun seasoning, garlic, crushed red pepper flakes, olive oil tossed with spaghetti and topped with parmesan cheese.
Pomodoro
Angel hair pasta tossed with grape tomatoes, mushrooms, garlic, basil and topped with marinara and a parmesan encrusted chicken breast.
Shrimp Scampi
shrimp, mushrooms, green onions, tomato, Cajun seasoning, penne pasta in a white wine garlic butter sauce topped with Parmesan cheese
Spaghetti
Spaghetti topped with marinara and parmesan cheese.
Tuscany
tomatoes, artichokes, mushrooms, fresh spinach, olive oil, garlic topped with feta cheese.
Pork
Salad
American
leaf lettuce, red onion, tomato, cheddar cheese, croutons
Caesar Salad
Leaf lettuce, Grande Romano-Parmesan blend cheese, croutons served with a creamy Caesar dressing.
Spinach Salad
spinach, leaf lettuce, mushrooms, tomatoes, red onion, bacon, egg served with a sweet vinegar and oil dressing
Thai
leaf lettuce, shredded cabbage, green onions, crunchy rice noodles, spicy peanut sauce and homemade oriental dressing
Ventana Salad
leaf lettuce, spring mix, craisins, sugared walnuts, feta cheese with a raspberry vinaigrette.
Wedge
iceberg wedge, bacon, red onion, tomatoes, blue cheese crumbles, ranch and balsamic glaze drizzle
Sandwich
Cajun Shrimp BLT
Cajun seasoned shrimp, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and Cajun aioli on a grilled baguette.
Jalepeno Cheddar Burger
Fresh beef patty with sauteed onions, jalapenos and topped with cheddar cheese served on a grilled glossy bun.
Jalepeno Cheddar Chicken
grilled chicken breast with sauteed onions, jalapeños, and topped with cheddar cheese served on a grilled glossy bun.
Sugar Burger
Fresh Beef patty with a smoky brown sugar glaze, sauteed onions, cheddar cheese, and bacon served on maple glazed Belgian waffle.
Sugar Chicken
grilled chicken breast topped with a smoky brown sugar glaze, sauteed onions, cheddar cheese and bacon served on maple glazed Belgium waffle.
Seafood
8 oz Salmon
8 oz fresh salmon braised in butter served with seasoned mashed potatoes and grilled zucchini.
Whiskey Glazed Salmon
Whiskey glaze sauce over 8 oz salmon served with roasted sweet potatoes and grilled zucchini
Sweet Vinegar Tuna
grilled tuna steak topped with sauteed zucchini and red onion in a sweet vinegar sauce.
Pesto Shrimp
shrimp sauteed in a pesto served with couscous drizzled with our homemade alfredo sauce and grilled zucchini.
Sides
Potato salad
Slaw
Fruit
Chips
Baked potato
Loaded Baked Potato
Mashed potatoes
Seasoned Mashed Potatoes
Mashed potatoes and gravy
Loaded Mashed potatoes
Sweet Potatoes
Vegetable Medley
broccoli, zucchini, and mushrooms sauteed in garlic and olive oil.