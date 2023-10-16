Full Menu

Appetizers

Burrata-Chetta

$14.00

Grande fresh Burrata cheese ball with roasted red pepper and tomato bruschetta drizzled with balsamic glaze and topped with Romano-Parmesan cheese blend served with grilled baguette

Italain Butter

$10.00

fresh crushed garlic with olive oil and Grande Romano-Parmesan cheese blend served with fresh baked bread.

Shrimp Cocktail

$11.00

8 shrimp served with cocktail sauce

Smoked Chicken Dip

$10.50

Smoked chicken blended with spices and a creamy cheese served with tortilla chips

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$10.00

spinach, artichokes, spices blended with cheese served with tortilla chips

Beef

10 oz Blue Balsamic

$35.00

10 oz culotte sirloin topped with blue cheese crumbles and balsamic glaze served with seasoned potatoes and grilled zucchini.

10 oz Burgundy Steak

$35.00

10 oz culotte sirloin topped with red onions and crimini mushrooms in a red wine butter sauce served with seasoned mashed potatoes and grilled zucchini.

10 oz Sirloin

$30.00

10 oz culotte sirloin served with loaded mashed potatoes topped with bacon, cheese, and green onions and grilled zucchini.

12 oz KC Strip

$35.00

14 oz Sirloin steak served with loaded mashed potatoes topped with bacon, cheese, and green onions and choice of vegetable.

16 oz Prime Rib

$42.00

16 oz Prime rib served with choice potato and choice of vegetable.

16 oz Rib Eye

$42.00

16 oz Rib Eye served with choice of potato and choice of vegetable.

8 oz Blue Balsamic

$28.00

8 oz baseball cut sirloin topped with blue cheese crumbles and balsamic glaze served with seasoned mashed potatoes and grilled zucchini.

8 oz Burgundy Steak

$28.00

8 oz baseball cut sirloin topped with red onions and crimini mushrooms in a red wine butter sauce served with seasoned mashed potatoes and grilled zucchini

8 oz. Sirloin

$23.00

8 oz baseball cut sirloin served with loaded mashed potatoes topped with bacon, cheese, and green onions and green beans.

Roast Beef

$18.50

tender roast beef served with mashed potatoes and homemade gravy and green beans.

Chicken

Garden Chicken

$18.00

grilled chicken breast sauteed broccoli, zucchini and mushrooms in olive oil and garlic served over red skin mashed potatoes.

Smothered Chicken

$17.00

grilled chicken breast served over red skinned mashed potatoes topped with sauteed mushrooms, onion, and bacon in a butter sauce.

Dessert

Apple Tart

$7.50

Apple tart served with vanilla ice-cream.

Bread Pudding

$6.50

our homemade Bread Pudding served with a caramel hazelnut sauce and whipped cream.

Brownie Sundae

$6.50

homemade brownie, topped with vanilla ice-cream chocolate, caramel, and whipped cream.

Gourmet Cheesecake

$6.50

Many varieties, changes weekly. you can order and choose your flavor by calling.

Triple Berry Tart

$7.50

tart of blueberries, blackberries, and raspberries served with vanilla ice-cream.

Whole Bread Pudding

$35.00

Whole Cheesecake

$50.00

one of our 9-inch gourmet cheesecakes. Serves 12 pieces.

kids

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.00

kid sized cheeseburger served with chips, pickle, fruit and soft drink.

Kids Pizza

$6.00

Kids cheese pizza topped with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese served with fruit.

Kids grilled Chicken

$6.99

grilled chicken breast, mashed potatoes, green beans, and a soft drink.

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Kids grilled cheese served with chips, pickle, fruit, and a soft drink.

Kids hamburger

$6.99

kid sized hamburger served with chips, pickle, fruit and a soft drink.

Kids Spaghetti

$6.99

spaghetti with marinara sauce and garlic toast comes with a soft drink.

Kids Alfredo

$6.99

penne pasta in homemade alfredo sauce served with garlic toast comes with a soft drink.

Lunch menu

4 oz Salmon

$13.00

4 oz fresh salmon served with seasoned potatoes and grilled zucchini.

American Burger

$13.50

Fresh beef patty topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and onion served on a grilled glossy bun

American Chicken Sandwich

$13.50

grilled chicken breast topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and onion served on a grilled glossy bun.

Cajun Shrimp BLT

$14.00

Cajun seasoned shrimp topped with lettuce, tomato and a Cajun aioli served on a grilled baguette.

Frisco Burger

$14.00

Fresh beef patty with sauteed onions, cheese, and 1000 island served on grilled marbled rye bread.

Frisco Chicken

$14.00

grilled chicken breast, sauteed onions, cheese, and 1000 island served on grilled marbled rye bread.

Gourmet Veggie

$12.50

sauteed spinach, roasted red peppers, crimini mushrooms, tomatoes topped with mozzarella and provolone cheese served on grilled marbled rye.

Hot Beef-open faced

$12.50

roast beef served over a slice of sourdough and mashed potatoes with gravy and green beans on the side.

Jalapeno Cheddar Burger

$14.50

Fresh beef patty sauteed onions, jalapeños, topped with cheddar cheese on a grilled glossy bun.

Jalapeno Cheddar Chicken

$14.50

grilled chicken breast topped with sauteed onions, jalapenos and cheddar cheese served on a grilled glossy bun.

Philly Beef

$14.00

tender beef with sauteed onions and peppers topped with provolone cheese on a grilled baguette.

Philly Chicken

$14.00

grilled chicken breast sliced and topped with sauteed onions, peppers, and provolone cheese served on a grilled baguette.

Sugar Burger

$16.00

Fresh beef patty smoky brown sugar glaze, sauteed onions, cheddar cheese, and bacon served on a maple glazed Belgium waffles.

Sugar Chicken

$16.00

grilled chicken breast with a smoky brown sugar glaze, sauteed onions, cheddar cheese, and bacon served on Maple glazed Belgian waffles.

Sugar Chicken Wrap

$13.00

grilled chicken, smoky brown sugar glaze, sauteed onions, cheddar cheese and bacon wrapped in a flour torilla.

TBC Wrap

$13.00

turkey, bacon, chicken, lettuce, tomato, and cheddar cheese drizzled with ranch dressing wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Thai Chicken Wrap

$12.50

grilled chicken, lettuce, slaw, crunchy rice noodles, green onions, Thai peanut sauce, and sesame dressing wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Toasty Beef and Cheese

$14.00

roast beef, 3 cheeses, horseradish sauce served on parmesan encrusted sourdough bread.

Turkey Blt

$13.50

grilled sliced turkey, lettuce, bacon, tomato, provolone cheese, and garlic aioli served on grilled sourdough bread.

Waldorf Chicken Salad

$12.50

homemade chicken salad with apples, walnuts, craisins in a sweet mayo dressing served on a croissant.

Pasta

Chicken Piccata

$18.50

grilled chicken breast, capers, crimini mushrooms, and penne pasta in a white wine lemon garlic butter sauce topped with shaved parmesan cheese.

Homemade Alfredo

$13.00

Creamy alfredo sauce tossed with penne pasta topped with parmesan cheese.

Italiana

$18.00

Italian Sausage, green onions, roasted red peppers, mushrooms, olive oil and garlic tossed with penne pasta and topped with parmesan cheese.

Lasagna

$19.00

Homemade Lasagna with Italian sausage, mushrooms, roasted red peppers, onion, with a blend of 4 cheeses topped with marinara and parmesan cheese.

New Orleans

$18.00

grilled chicken breast-diced, roasted red peppers, red onions, Cajun seasoning, garlic, crushed red pepper flakes, olive oil tossed with spaghetti and topped with parmesan cheese.

Pomodoro

$18.50

Angel hair pasta tossed with grape tomatoes, mushrooms, garlic, basil and topped with marinara and a parmesan encrusted chicken breast.

Shrimp Scampi

$20.00

shrimp, mushrooms, green onions, tomato, Cajun seasoning, penne pasta in a white wine garlic butter sauce topped with Parmesan cheese

Spaghetti

$11.00

Spaghetti topped with marinara and parmesan cheese.

Tuscany

$20.00

tomatoes, artichokes, mushrooms, fresh spinach, olive oil, garlic topped with feta cheese.

Pork

Whiskey Glazed Pork Chop

$32.00

14 oz grilled pork chop topped with a whiskey brown sugar sauce and served with sweet potatoes and grilled zucchini.

Salad

American

$6.50

leaf lettuce, red onion, tomato, cheddar cheese, croutons

Caesar Salad

$6.50

Leaf lettuce, Grande Romano-Parmesan blend cheese, croutons served with a creamy Caesar dressing.

Spinach Salad

$7.50

spinach, leaf lettuce, mushrooms, tomatoes, red onion, bacon, egg served with a sweet vinegar and oil dressing

Thai

$7.50

leaf lettuce, shredded cabbage, green onions, crunchy rice noodles, spicy peanut sauce and homemade oriental dressing

Ventana Salad

$7.50

leaf lettuce, spring mix, craisins, sugared walnuts, feta cheese with a raspberry vinaigrette.

Wedge

$7.50

iceberg wedge, bacon, red onion, tomatoes, blue cheese crumbles, ranch and balsamic glaze drizzle

Sandwich

Cajun Shrimp BLT

$14.00

Cajun seasoned shrimp, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and Cajun aioli on a grilled baguette.

Jalepeno Cheddar Burger

$14.50

Fresh beef patty with sauteed onions, jalapenos and topped with cheddar cheese served on a grilled glossy bun.

Jalepeno Cheddar Chicken

$14.50

grilled chicken breast with sauteed onions, jalapeños, and topped with cheddar cheese served on a grilled glossy bun.

Sugar Burger

$16.00

Fresh Beef patty with a smoky brown sugar glaze, sauteed onions, cheddar cheese, and bacon served on maple glazed Belgian waffle.

Sugar Chicken

$16.00

grilled chicken breast topped with a smoky brown sugar glaze, sauteed onions, cheddar cheese and bacon served on maple glazed Belgium waffle.

Seafood

8 oz Salmon

$26.00

8 oz fresh salmon braised in butter served with seasoned mashed potatoes and grilled zucchini.

Whiskey Glazed Salmon

$28.00

Whiskey glaze sauce over 8 oz salmon served with roasted sweet potatoes and grilled zucchini

Sweet Vinegar Tuna

$23.00

grilled tuna steak topped with sauteed zucchini and red onion in a sweet vinegar sauce.

Pesto Shrimp

$18.00

shrimp sauteed in a pesto served with couscous drizzled with our homemade alfredo sauce and grilled zucchini.

Sides

Potato salad

$4.50

Slaw

$4.25

Fruit

$4.25

Chips

$3.75

Baked potato

$5.00

Loaded Baked Potato

$7.50

Mashed potatoes

$4.00

Seasoned Mashed Potatoes

$4.25

Mashed potatoes and gravy

$4.50

Loaded Mashed potatoes

$4.50

Sweet Potatoes

$4.50

Vegetable Medley

$6.50

broccoli, zucchini, and mushrooms sauteed in garlic and olive oil.

Broccoli

$4.50

Green Beans

$4.50

Zucchini

$4.50

Condiments

$0.50

Cajun Seasoning

$12.95

Blue Cheese Crumbles

$2.50

Cheese

$1.50

Pita

$3.00

Baguette

$2.00

Toast

$2.00

Gravy

$2.00

soup

Cup of Soup

$5.50

Bowl of Soup

$7.50

Special

All you Can Eat Shrimp

$28.00

Liquor Menu

Vodka

Top Shelf Vodka

$14.00

Well Vodka

$7.50

Absolut

$8.50

Belvedere

$10.50

Grey Goose

$10.50

Absolut Citron

$8.75

Absolut Lime

$8.75

Titos

$8.50

Pink Lemonade Vodka

$10.00

DBL Well Vodka

$9.00

DBL Absolut

$10.50

DBL Belvedere

$12.50

DBL Grey Goose

$10.50

DBL Absolut Citron

$10.75

DBL Absolut Lime

$10.75

DBL Titos

$10.50

DBL Pink Lemonade Vodka

$12.00

Gin

Top Shelf Gin

$14.00

Well Gin

$7.50

Leatherbee

$11.50

Bombay Saphire

$10.50

Elephant Sloe Gin

$14.00

Tanqueray

$9.50

DBL Well Gin

$9.50

DBL Leatherbee

$13.00

DBL Bombay Saphire

$12.50

DBL Elephant Sloe Gin

$16.00

DBL Tanqueray

$11.50

Rum

Top Shelf Rum

$14.00

Well Rum

$7.50

Bacardi Gold

$8.00

Blue Chair Coconut Rum

$8.00

Vizcaya Cuban Rum

$14.00

Captain Morgan

$8.50

Meyers

DBL Well Rum

$9.50

DBL Bacardi Gold

$10.00

DBL Blue Chair Coconut Rum

$10.00

DBL Vizcaya Cuban Rum

$16.00

DBL Captain Morgan

$10.50

Tequila

Top Shelf Tequila

$14.00

Jose Cuervo Gold

$8.00

Espolon Blanco

$10.50

Excellia Resposado

$14.00

DBL Jose Cuervo Gold

$10.00

DBL Espolon Blanco

$12.50

DBL Excellia Resposado

$16.00

Whiskey

Top Shelf Whiskey

$14.00

Jack Daniels

$7.50

Jack Daniels Honey

$8.00

Seagrams 7

$7.50

Wild Turkey

$8.00

Jameson

$8.00

Fireball WHiskey

$8.50

Tom's Town

$14.00

Cask and Crew Walnut

$12.00

Bloody Dapper

$12.00

Makers Mark

$10.00

Whiskey Smith Caramel

$9.50

Still 630 Rye Whisley

$14.00

DBL Jack Daniels

$9.50

DBL Jack Daniels Honey

$10.00

DBL Seagrams 7

$9.50

DBL Wild Turkey

$10.00

DBL Jameson

$10.00

DBL Fireball WHiskey

$10.50

DBL Tom's Town

$16.00

DBL Cask and Crew Walnut

$14.00

DBL Bloody Dapper

$14.00

DBL Makers Mark

$12.00

DBL Whiskey Smith Caramel

$11.50

DBL Still 630 Rye Whiskey

$16.00

Scotch/Bourbon

Top Shelf Scotch/Bourbon

$14.00

Well Scotch

Chivas Regal

$10.50

Chivas Regal 18Yr

Dewars

$9.50

Dewars 12Yr

J & B

Johnnie Walker Red

$9.00

DBL Chivas Regal

$12.50

DBL Dewars

$11.50

DBL Johnnie Walker Red

$11.00

Liqueurs/Cordials

Giffard Liquers

$14.00

$360.00

$8.00

Giffard

$10.00

McGillicuddy's

$9.00

Disaronno

$9.00

Drambuie

$8.50

Frangelico

$7.00

Bailey's

$7.00

Rumchata

$7.00

Kahlua

$6.00

Lemoncello

$10.00

DBL $360.00

$10.00

DBL Martini and Rossi Bitters

DBL Giffard

$12.00

DBL McGillicuddy's

$11.00

DBL Disaronno

$11.00

DBL Drambuie

$10.50

DBL Frangelico

$9.00

DBL Bailey's

$9.00

DBL Rumchata

$9.00

DBL Kahlua

$8.00

DBL Lemoncello

$12.00

Cocktail Menu

Cocktails

Alabama Slammer

$7.00

Appletini

Bloody Mary

$11.00

Blackberry Lemonade

$11.50

Champagne Cocktail

Cosmopolitan

$12.50

Daiquiri

Dark 'N Stormy

$12.00

Gimlet

Greyhound

$14.00

Hot Toddy

Hurricane

Lemon Drop

$14.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$12.00

Peach Long Island

$12.50

Passion Fruit Mai Tai

$12.50

Manhattan

$14.00

Margarita

$10.50

Martini

$14.00

Mimosa

$12.00

Mint Julep

Mojito

$12.00

Moscow Mule

$12.50

Blackberry Moscow Mule

$13.50

Old Fashioned

$14.00

Rob Roy

Sazerac

Screwdriver

$11.00

Sangria

$12.00

Ventana Vacation

$11.00

Tequila Sunrise

$10.50

Tom Collins

Whiskey Smash

$12.00

Whiskey Sour

$10.50

White Russian

Beer Menu

Bottled Beer

Blue Moon

$5.25

Corona

$5.25

Boulevard Wheat

$5.25

Tank 7

$5.25

Boulevard Pale Ale

$5.25

Boulevard Single Wide IPA

$5.25

Excel Lefty's Lager

$5.25

Excel Citrus Radler

$5.25

Excel Stay Golden

$5.25

Buffalo Sweat

$5.25

Moose Drool

$5.25

Guiness

$5.25

Menabrea

$5.25

Stella Artois

$5.25

Modelo Especial

$5.25

Budweiser

$4.75

Bud Light

$4.75

Busch Light

$4.75

Coors Light

$4.75

Mich Ultra

$4.75

Miller Lite

$4.75

Magners Cider

$5.25

Wine Menu

Red Wine

GL Alias Merlot

$10.00

GL Black Cabra Malbec

$9.00

GL Braida Brachetto

$13.00

GL Buckshack Cabernet Sauvignon

$15.00

GL Cultisbuoni Chianti

$11.00

GL Cycles Gladiator Cab Sav

$10.00

GL Dao Quinta De Saes

$16.00

GL Daou Cabernet Sauvignon

$15.00

GL Felino Malbec

$13.00

GL Folly of the Beast P. Noir

$12.00

GL Grayson Merlot

$9.50

GL La Cuadrilla Red

$18.00

GL Promisqous

$8.50

GL Ramsay Cabernet Sav

$13.00

GL Ryder Merlot

$9.00

GL Tassajara Pinot Noir

$11.00

GL Tilia Cabernet Sauvignon

$9.00

GL Urgency Pinot Noir

$11.00

GL Zolo Malbec

$10.00

BTL Alias Merlot

$30.00

BTL Black Cabra Malbec

$27.00

BTL Braida Brachetto

$36.00

BTL Buckshack Cabernet Sauvignon

$46.00

BTL Cultisbuoni Chianti

$34.00

BTL Cycles Gladiator Cab Sav

$30.00

BTL Dao Quinta De Saes

$45.00

BTL Daou Cabernet Sauvignon

$45.00

BTL Felino Malbec

$36.00

BTL Folly of the Beast P. Noir

$36.00

BTL Grayson Merlot

$29.00

BTL La Cuadrilla Red

$50.00

BTL Promisqous

$26.00

BTL Ramsay Cabernet Sav

$38.00

BTL Ryder Merlot

$27.00

BTL Tassajara Pinot Noir

$33.00

BTL Tilia Cabernet Sauvignon

$28.00

BTL Urgency Pinot Noir

$33.00

BTL Zolo Malbec

$30.00

White Wine

GL Ca' Del Sarto Pinot Grigio

$8.00

GL Castello Del Paggio Rose

$9.50

GL Centorri Sparkling Moscato

$9.00

GL Charles Bove Touraine

$15.00

GL Daou Chardonnay Select

$14.00

GL Daou Sauvignon Blanc

$14.00

GL Dough Chardonnay

$14.00

GL Mont Gravet Rose

$8.50

GL Riff Pinot Grigio

$9.50

GL Saracco Moscati D' Asti

$12.00

GL Sauvage Chardonnay

$15.00

GL Selbach Reisling

$11.00

GL Smoking Loon Chardonnay

$9.00

GL Wither Hills Sav Blanc

$11.00

BTL Ca' Del Sarto Pinot Grigio

$24.00

BTL Castello Del Paggio Rose

$29.00

BTL Centorri Sparkling Moscato

$28.00

BTL Charles Bove Touraine

$45.00

BTL Daou Chardonnay Select

$40.00

BTL Daou Sauvignon Blanc

$40.00

BTL Dough Chardonnay

$39.00

BTL Mont Gravet Rose

$24.00

BTL Riff Pinot Grigio

$29.00

BTL Saracco Moscati D' Asti

$34.00

BTL Sauvage Chardonnay

$45.00

BTL Selbach Reisling

$35.00

BTL Smoking Loon Chardonnay

$24.00

BTL Wither Hills Sav Blanc

$35.00

NA Beverage Menu

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Add a flavor

$0.50

Coffee

$3.50

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Mr Pibb

$3.50

Root beer

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Sweet Tea

$3.50

Tea

$3.50

Water

Hot Tea

Candy

After Shocks

$2.50

Candy Bar- Hammonds

$3.99

Candy Bars

$2.25

Candy Cigarettes

$2.50

Chewy Packs

$2.50

Chocolate Covered Almonds

$4.50

Jawbreaker

$3.50

Sea Salt Caramels

$0.50

Suckers- Medium

$3.50

Suckers- Large

$5.99

Suckers- Small

$0.50