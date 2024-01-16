Venue 2106 2106 West Main Street
Non Alcoholic Drinks
Soft Drinks
Mocktails
Food
Brunch
- Avocado Toast
Golden fried chicken breast with shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, onions, cheddar jack cheeses, and Honey mustard wrapped in a flour tortilla.$13.97
- Fried Catfish Shrimp & Grits
Blackened or Fried mahi with shredded cabbage, pickled red onions, feta cheese, and crema wrapped in grilled flour tortilla.$14.97
- Salmon Eggs Benedict
Grilled chicken, chopped romaine lettuce, crispy fried onions, Parmesan flakes, bacon, caesar dressing and croutons wrapped in flour tortilla.$15.97
- BTE Eggs Benedict
2 smashed all beef seasoned patties smothered with White queso, crispy bacon, fried onions, Pineapple BBQ sauce, Pickle.
- Jack's Breakfast Tacos$13.97
- 2106 Seafood Grits$21.00
- Oxtails & Grits$24.97
- Chicken & Sweet Potato Waffle$17.99
- Sweet Potato Waffle$11.00
- Wildberry Lavender French Toast$17.99
- Peach Cobbler French Toast$15.99
- Ultimate Venue Potatoes$13.99
- The Venue
- Granola Bowl$9.99
- Bowl of Fruit$4.97
- Bowl of Oats$12.00
- Jack's Million $ Bacon$7.00
- Wings & Fries$15.99
- Shrimp & Fries$17.99
Handhelds
- Whiskey Glaze Smash Burgers (3)
2 Grilled flour tortillas layered with shredded cabbage, dice tomato & jalapenos, feta, Crispy fried shrimp tossed in our house hot sauce topped with ranch crema. Served with Tortilla chips$14.99
- Billy's Chicken Sliders (3)
2 Grilled flour tortillas layered with Grilled or Blackend Chicken, topped with pineapple salsa, shredded cabbage, and jerk aioli.$13.99
- Monterey Club
2 Grilled flour Tortillas layered with Grilled or Fried mahi topped with shredded cabbage, diced tomato and jalapenos, pickled red onions, feta cheese, and ranch crema.$13.99OUT OF STOCK
- Chicken Ceasar Wrap$11.99
- Buffalo Chicken Wrap$11.99
Sharables
- Spinach Dip
Sauteed white wine garlic butter spinach mixed house 3 cheese blend.$13.99OUT OF STOCK
- Loaded Chicken Nachos
Tri-colored Tortilla chips layered w/ White Queso, Pineapple salsa, Dice jalapenos, shredded cheese, Pickled red onions, Blackened Chicken, Crema$12.99
- Mozzerella Sticks (7)$10.99
- Sweet Potato Fries$8.99
- Fried Mac N Cheese Bites
Seasoned golden fried Bonless chicken bites tossed in your choice sauce.$14.99
- Crab BItes$15.99
- Bang Bang Shrimp
2 Beef sliders topped with White queso, Bacon and pickle$14.99
- Calamari
Fried Shrimp & Mahi Bites served with Rum and Cocktail dipping sauces.$14.99
- JB Sampler
Crispy golden fried Cauliflower bites tossed in house made buffalo sauce.$21.99
- Wonton Tacos
2 Beef sliders topped with Pepper Jack Cheese, Fried Onions, Sliced Strawberry& Strawberry BBQ sauce$13.99
- Basket of Fries$5.00
- Jacks Wings$14.99
- Flatbread Pizza$13.99
- Billy’s Wings Grilled (8)$16.99
- Fried Pickles
Cajun fried dill pickle chips. Served w/ Remoulade sauceOUT OF STOCK
- Shrimp Cocktail$15.99OUT OF STOCK
Soups and Salads
- New England Clam Chowder
Spring mix, Fresh Strawberries, Blueberries and Tangerines. Candied Walnuts, Feta Cheese, Graham cracker crumbs and Balsamic dressing.
- Broccoli and Cheddar Soup
Spring mix, diced tomato, Cucumber, carrots, Red onion, peppers, croutons, Shredded cheese.
- Cobb Salad
Spring mix, seasoned grilled chicken, Mozzarella, Cherry tomatoes, avocado with balsamic dressing.$13.99
- Grilled Chicken Cesar Salad$13.99
- Buffalo Chicken Salad$13.99
- House Salad$10.99
Chef Ty the Pasta Guy
Drinks
Liquor
- Well Vodka$6.00
- Absolut$8.00
- Belvedere$10.00
- Ciroc$10.00
- Grey Goose$10.00
- Grey Goose Citron$10.00
- Ketel One$10.00
- Titos$10.00
- DBL Well Vodka$10.00
- DBL Absolut$12.00
- DBL Belvedere$14.00
- DBL Ciroc$14.00
- DBL Grey Goose$14.00
- DBL Grey Goose Citron$14.00
- DBL Ketel One$14.00
- Well Gin$6.00
- Bombay Saphire$9.00
- Gordons$10.00
- Hendricks$9.00
- Tanqueray$9.00
- Nolets$9.00
- DBL Well Gin$10.00
- DBL Bombay Saphire$13.00
- DBL Gordons$14.00
- DBL Hendricks$13.00
- DBL Tanqueray$13.00
- DBL Nolets$13.00
- Well Rum$6.00
- Bumbu$10.00
- Bacardi$9.00
- Bacardi Limon$9.00
- Captain Morgan$9.00
- Appleton$10.00
- Malibu$8.00
- DBL Well Rum$10.00
- DBL Bumbu$14.00
- DBL Bacardi$13.00
- DBL Bacardi Limon$13.00
- DBL Captain Morgan$13.00
- DBL Appleton$14.00
- Well Tequila$6.00
- Cuervo Silver$8.00
- Don Julio Anejo$14.00
- Patron Anejo$14.00
- Patron Café$12.00
- Patron Silver$12.00
- Don Julio Blanco$12.00
- Don Julio Repo$14.00
- Casa Migos$12.00
- Casa Migos Repo$14.00
- Cuervo Gold$8.00
- Clase Azul$45.00
- Don Julio 1942$45.00
- Herradura$12.00
- Casa Migos Anejo$16.00
- 1800 coco$10.00
- DBL Well Tequila$10.00
- DBL Cuervo Silver$12.00
- DBL Don Julio Anejo$19.00
- DBL Patron Anejo$19.00
- DBL Patron Café$16.00
- DBL Patron Silver$15.00
- DBL Don Julio Blanco$17.00
- DBL Don Julio Repo$19.00
- DBL Casa Migos$17.00
- DBL Casa Migos Repo$19.00
- DBL Cuervo Gold$12.00
- Well Whiskey$6.00
- Angels Envy$14.00
- Basil Hayden$14.00
- Bulliet Rye$14.00
- Jack Daniels$10.00
- Jim Beam$9.00
- Makers Mark$14.00
- Wild Turkey$10.00
- Woodford Reserve$14.00
- Buffalo Trace$12.00
- DBL Well Whiskey$10.00
- DBL Angels Envy$16.00
- DBL Basil Hayden$17.00
- DBL Bulliet Rye$17.00
- DBL Jack Daniels$14.00
- DBL Jim Beam$13.00
- DBL Makers Mark$15.00
- DBL Wild Turkey$15.00
- DBL Woodford Reserve$16.00
- Well Scotch$6.00
- Chivas Regal$9.00
- Chivas Regal 18Yr$12.00
- Dewars$10.00
- Dewars 12Yr$12.00
- Johnnie Walker Black$12.00
- Johnnie Walker Red$12.00
- DBL Well Scotch$10.00
- DBL Chivas Regal$13.00
- DBL Chivas Regal 18Yr$17.00
- DBL Dewars$14.00
- DBL Dewars 12Yr$17.00
- DBL Johnnie Walker Black$17.00
- DBL Johnnie Walker Red$17.00
- Amaretto Di Saronno$9.00
- Aperol$9.00
- Grand Marnier$11.00
- Jagermeister$8.00
- Kahlua$7.00
- Hennessy$12.00
- Remy Martin VSOP$12.00
- Courvosior$9.00
- Dusse$14.00
- DBL Hennessy$17.00
- DBL Remy Martin VSOP$17.00
- DBL Courvosior$14.00
- DBL Dusse$19.00
Cocktails
- Appletini$11.00
- Blue Long Island$11.00
- Champagne Cocktail$10.00
- Cosmopolitan$10.00
- Amaretto Sour$9.00
- Rum Runner$10.00
- Lemon Drop$8.00
- Long Island Iced Tea$11.00
- Madras$8.00
- Mai Tai$12.00
- Manhattan$11.00
- Margarita$10.00
- Martini$11.00
- Mimosa$8.00
- Mint Julep$11.00
- Mojito$11.00
- Moscow Mule$12.00
- Mudslide$9.00
- Old Fashioned$12.00
- Screwdriver$10.00
- Sea Breeze$10.00
- Sidecar$11.00
- Tequila Sunrise$8.00
- Whiskey Sour$8.00
- White Sangria$10.00
- Red Sangria$10.00
- Venue 2106$12.00
- Long Beach$11.00
- French 75$12.00
- Sex on the Beach$10.00
- $5 Green Tea Shot$5.00
- Bahama Mama$11.00
- 2-4-1 wells$10.00
- Purple Rain Marg$12.00
- Ques Old Fashion$15.00
- Top shelf margarita$15.00
Beer
Wine
- Cabernet Sauvignon GLS$8.00
- Merlot GLS$8.00
- Pinot Noir GLS$8.00
- Stella Rosa Black GLS$8.00
- LOVE Merlot GLS$7.00
- Sweet Red GLS$8.00
- Cabernet Sauvignon BTL$32.00
- Merlot BTL$32.00
- Pinot Noir BTL$32.00
- Stella Rosa Black BTL$32.00
- LOVE Merlot BTL$22.00
- Chardonnay GLS$8.00
- Moscato GLS$8.00
- Pink Moscato GLS$8.00
- Sauvignon Blanc GLS$8.00
- Plum Wine GLS$8.00
- Stella Rosa Moscato D'Asti GLS$8.00
- LOVE Chardonnay GLS$7.00
- Pinot Grigio GLS$8.00
- Chardonnay BTL$32.00
- Moscato BTL$32.00
- Pink Moscato BTL$32.00
- Sauvignon Blanc BTL$32.00
- Plum Wine BTL$32.00
- Stella Rosa Moscato D'Asti BTL$32.00
- LOVE Chardonnay BTL$22.00
- Rose GLS$8.00
- Rose BTL$32.00
- Prosecco GLS$7.00
- Prosecco BTL$30.00
Champagne
