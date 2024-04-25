Venus sports bar & grill
Food Menu
Appetizers
- Chips and Salsa$6.00
- Fried Pickles$7.00
Breaded sliced pickles served with ranch
- 10 Pieces Chicken Wings$15.00
With celery, carrot and choice of ranch or blue cheese
- 15 Pieces Chicken Wings$19.00
With celery, carrot and choice of ranch or blue cheese
- 20 Pieces Chicken Wings$26.00
With celery, carrot and choice of ranch or blue cheese
- Cheese Sticks$7.50
6 cheese sticks with side of marinara sauce
- Venus Nachos Chicken$10.99
Grilled chicken queso, pico de gallo, jalapeños, cilantro, sour cream, black beans, lettuce and shredded guacamole
- Boneless Wings Basket$11.99
Serve in 10 boneless sauces - classic buffalo, honey BBQ, lemon pepper, mango habanero, garlic Parmesan, teriyaki, Cajun dry rub, or hot. With celery, carrot and a choice of ranch or blue cheese
- Chicken Tenders Basket$10.00
Five chicken crispy hand-breaded tenders served with french fries and a choice of sauce
- Venus Sampler$13.00
Two sliders, three cheese sticks and fry shrimp
- Quesadillas Chicken$11.00
Shredded cheese, chili spices, grilled onions and cilantro served with pico and sour cream
- Quesadillas Beef$11.00
Shredded cheese, chili spices, grilled onions and cilantro served with pico and sour cream
- Classic Sliders$12.50
Four classic sliders, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, bacon, grilled onions and Hawaiian rolls
- Buffalo Sliders$11.50
Buffalo chicken tossed with your choice of wings sauce, lettuce, pickles and side of fries
- Boiled Shrimp$13.00
1/2 lb of shrimp with one corn & potatoes
Burgers and Sandwich
- Classic Cheeseburger$10.50
Lettuce, tomato, onions, pickle, and American cheese
- Spicy Chicken Sandwich$10.00
Shredded lettuce, onions, pickle, tomato, queso and house-made sauce
- Deri's Jack Cheeseburger$11.00
Shredded lettuce, onions, Pepper Jack cheese, tomatoes, pico de gallo, guacamole and tomato
- Venus Cheeseburger$11.50
Lettuce, onions, fry onions, pickle, tomato, bacon and house-made sauce
Entrées
- Fry Shrimp$13.00
Six shrimp, Cajun butter, seasonal vegetables and fried rice
- Grilled Salmon$16.00
Served with seasonal vegetables, fried rice and special butter
- Grilled Chicken Dinner$12.00
Two chicken breast seasonal vegetables and fried rice
- FRY FISH$13.50
Two fish fillets choice of one side and hush puppies. Fried or grilled
- Combo Platter$13.50
One fish fillet and five shrimp choice of one side and hush puppies. Fried or grilled
- Creamy Cajun Chicken Pasta$12.50
Grilled chicken and Alfredo creamy sauce topped with chili spices, shredded Parmesan, green onions, tomatoes, bell pepper, sausage and onions served with garlic toast
- Creamy Cajun Shrimp Pasta$13.50
Grilled shrimp and Alfredo creamy sauce topped with chili spices, shredded Parmesan, green onions, tomatoes, bell pepper, sausage and onions served with garlic toast
Salad
- Small Caesar Salad$4.50
- Caesar Salad$8.00
Chopped romaine lettuce, croutons, Caesar dressing, Parmesan cheese, salt and pepper
- Buffalo Chicken Salad (Fried)$11.50
Crispy buffalo chicken with tomatoes, shredded cheese, fresh carrots, shredded cucumber, red onions, celery & ranch dressing
- Buffalo Chicken Salad (Grilled)$11.50
Crispy buffalo chicken with tomatoes, shredded cheese, fresh carrots, shredded cucumber, red onions, celery & ranch dressing
- House Salad$4.50
Kid's Menu
Sides
non beverages
- Coca Cola$3.00
- Orange Fanta$3.00
- Pepsi$3.00
- Diet coke$3.00
- Doctor Pepper$3.00
- Orange Juice$3.00
- Pineapple Juice$3.00
- Cranberry Juice$3.00
- Ginger Beer$3.00
- Ginger Ale$3.00
- Red bull Yellow$4.00
- Red bull$4.00
- Red bull red$4.00
- Sugar Free Red Bull$4.00
- Monster$3.50
- Strawberry lemonade$3.00
- Virgin Pina Colada$5.00
- Virgin Daiquiri$5.00
- topochico$3.00
- bottle water$3.00
- sprite$3.00