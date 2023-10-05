Food

De Mi Veracruz

Pescado A La Veracruzana Mojarra

$19.00

Fish, Green And Red Bell Peppers, Onions, Capers, Olives and Jalapenos

Pescado A La Veracruzana Snaper

$25.00

Fish, Green And Red Bell Peppers, Onions, Capers, Olives and Jalapenos

Pescado A La Veracruzana Filete Snaper

$23.00

Fish, Green And Red Bell Peppers, Onions, Capers, Olives and Jalapenos

Pescado Frito Mojarra

$19.00

Fried Fish

Pescado Frito Snaper

$25.00

Fried Fish

Arroz A La Tumbada Seafood

$23.00

Rice Soup With Seafood

Arroz A La Tumbada Shrimp

$22.00

Rice Soup With Shrimp

Arroz A La Tumbada Fish

$20.00

Rice Soup With Fish

Cazuela Jarocha Seafood

$24.00

Seafood Soup

Cazuela Jarocha Shrimp

$22.00

Shrimp Soup

Cazuela Jarocha Fish

$20.00

Fish Soup

A La Diabla Shrimp

$20.00

Shrimps, Onion In A Very Spicy Sauce

A La Diabla Filete Tilapia

$19.00

Fish Filete, Onions, In A Very Spicy Sauce

A La Diabla Filete Snapper

$23.00

Fish Filete, Onions, In A Very Spicy Sauce

Al Ajillo Shrimp

$20.00

Shrimps And Onions in Garlic Sauce

Al Ajillo Tilapia

$19.00

Fish Filete and Onions In Garlic Sauce

Al Ajillo Snaper

$23.00

Fish In Garlic Sauce

Empanizados Shrimp

$20.00

Breaded Shrimp

Empanizados Fish Tilapia

$19.00

Breaded Fish Filete

Shrimp Ceviche

$17.00

Shrimp, Onions, Tomatoes, Cilantro and Avocado.

Fish Ceviche

$15.00

Fish, Onions, Tomatoes, Cilantro and Avocado.

Mixed Ceviche

$18.00

Fish And Shrimp, Onions, Tomatoes, Cilantro, And Avocado.

Shrimp Cocktail

$20.00

Shrimp, Onions, Cilantro, Avocado In Our Homemade Tomatoe Sauce.

Vuelve A La Vida

$22.00

Seafood , Onions, Cilantro, Avocado In Our Homemade Tomatoe Sauce.

Fajitas De Camaron

$20.00

Appetizers

Champinones Chipotle

$12.00

Baby Bella Mushrooms, Onions, Bacon, In a Creamy Chipotle Sauce.

Esquites

$7.00

Fresh Corn With Cotija Cheese, Lime and Chili Powder

Guacamole Large

$12.00

Avocado, Onions, Tomatoes and Cilantro.

Guacamole Small

$9.00

Avocado, Onions, Tomatoes and Cilantro.

Minilla

$15.00

Stew Fish Pulp In Dried Pepper Suace with Onions, Avocados, And Olives.

Queso Dip

$9.00

Blend Of 4 Cheeses With Jalapeno Served With Chips

Queso Fundido

$12.00

Mexican Cheese With Chorizo, Onions And Our Famous Ranchera Sauce

Taquitos Dorados

$10.00

Crispy Rolled Tzacos Stuffed with Potato and Chorizo.

Tortilla Rellena De Camaron

$15.00

Corn Dough Filled With Sauteed Shrimps In Garlic Oil.

Empanadas Del Mar

$15.00

Corn Dough EmpanadaFilled with Shrimps or Minilla, Garnished with Lettuce, tomatoes,

Soup

Caldo De Pollo

$12.00

1/4 Chicken or Shreded with Potatoes, Carrots, Zuchini Squash,

Caldo De Pollo Small

$7.00

Shredded with Potatoes, Carrots, Zuchini Squash,

Caldo De Res

$15.00

Beef, Potatoes, Carrots, Corn and Zuchinni Squash.

Caldo De Res Small

$8.00

Beef, Potatoes, Carrots, Corn and Zuchinni Squash.

Pozole

$15.00

Homyni, Pork Meat, Lettuce, Onions, Radish and Lime.

Menudo

$15.00

Salads

Ensalada Jarocha

$13.00

Mix Greens, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Beans, Pumpkin Seeds, Corn, Bacon, Hard Boil Egg, Tortilla Strips and Fresco Cheese.

Ensalada Tropical

$13.00

Mix Greens, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Beans, Pumpkin Seeds, Corn, Mandarin, Avocado, Bread Crumbs and Fresco Cheese.

Chicken Main Course

Mole Poblano

$16.00

1/4 of Chicken Smothered in Dried Peppers, Chocolate and Nuts Sauce

Rajas Con Crema

$16.00

Chicken Strips with Poblano Peppers, Corn and Onions In a Creamy White Sauce.

Adobado

$16.00

1/4 Of Chicken Smothered In a Red Dried Peppers Sauce with Potatoes and Carrots.

A la Plancha

$16.00

Grilled Chicken Breast served with Pico de Gallo, Rice and Beans.

Fajitas

$16.00

Grilled Chicken Strips With Onions, And Bell Peppers.

Pork Main Course

Costillas en Salsa Verde

$16.00

Pork Ribs Smothered in Green Sauce With Zichinni and Corn.

Adobo

$16.00

Pork Ribs Smothered in a Red Dried Peppers Sauce with Potatoes and Carrots.

Cochinita Pibil

$16.00

Slow Cook Pork In A Annatto Special Sauce Garnished With Red Pickle Onions and Jalapenos.

Carnitas

$16.00

Fried Pork Shreded with Onions.

Chuletas

$16.00

Fried Pork Chops Marinated in Our Sour-salty Sauce.

Beef Main Course

Carne Asada

$20.00

Grilled Steak marinated in Our House Meat Sauce.

Carne Ranchera

$20.00

Grilled Steak marinated in Our House Meat Sauce, And Garnished With Oninons, Tomatoes, Cilantro and Jalapenos.

Bistec A La Mexicana

$18.00

Slow Cooked Steak With Potatoes and Onions In Our Signature Ranchera Sauce.

Beef Fajitas

$20.00

Grilled Steak Strips with Onions, and Bell Peppers.

Tampiquena

$23.00

Grilled Steak With Two Cheese Enchiladas.

Tipicos

Street Tacos

$16.00

3 Tacos, Garnished with Onions and Cilantro.

Flautas

$16.00

4 Flour tortilla Crispy Tacos Garnished With Cream and Cheese.

Tqauitos Dorados

$16.00

4 Corn Tortilla Crispy Tacos Garnished With Cream and Cheese.

Enchiladas

$16.00

4 Corn Tortilla, Filled With Meat Or Veggies, Garnished with Salsa, Cream and Cheese.

Quesadilla

$14.00

12 Inches Flour Tortilla, Cheese Onions, Bell Peppers and The Meat of your Choice.

Burrito

$14.00

12" Flour Tortilla Filled With Rice, Beans, Cheese and The Meat Of Your Choice.

Sopes

$14.00

3 Corn Dough Handmade Tortillas Topped With Beans, Meat, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cream and Cheese.

Tamales

$14.00

3 CornMeal Dough Filled With Chicken or Pork, Steamed In Corn Husks With a Side Of Salsa and Fresco Cheese.

Mix And Match

Fajitas Veracruz

$24.00

Grilled Chicken, Beef Strips and Shrimps With Onions and Bell Peppers.

Asada Del Mar Al Ajillo

$25.00

Grilled Steak topped with Shrimps and Onions in Our Garlic Homemade Sauce.

Pollo Del Mar Al Chipotle

$24.00

Grilled Chicken Breast Topped With Shrimps, Mushrooms and Onions in Chipotle Sauce.

Botanas Veracruz

$25.00

Mini Cheese Quesadillas, Potatoes and Hot dogs, in Our Red Sauce Chicken And Beef Strips, And Mexican Chorizo.

Kids Menu

Kids Burritos

$7.00

2 Small Burritos with Fries

Kids Tacos

$7.00

2 Tacos With Rice and Beans

Kids Quesadillas

$7.00

2 Small Quesadillas With Rice and Beans

Chicken Nuggets

$7.00

Chiken Nuggets with Fries

Hamburger

$7.00

Beef Party, Cheese, Lettuce and Tomatoes with Fries

Hot Dog

$7.00

Hot Dog with Fries.

Dessert

Flan

$6.00

Passion Fruit Cheesecake

$6.00

Chocolate Cake

$6.00

Tres Leches

$6.00

Sweet Plantains

$6.00

Extra Sides

Side Beans

$4.00

Side Rice

$4.00

Side Rice & Beans

$5.00

Fries

$4.00

Side Plantains

$4.00

Tacos By Piece

Asada

$4.00

Pastor

$4.00

Barbacoa

$4.00

Pork carnitas

$3.50

Cochinita Pibil

$3.50

Ground Beef

$4.00

Shredded Chicken

$3.50

Shrimp

$5.00

Fish

$4.50

Drinks

Liquor

Well Vodka

$5.00

Khor

$6.00

Titos

$7.00

Absolut

$8.00

Smirnoff

$8.00

Kettle One

$9.00

Grey Goose

$9.00

DBL Well Vodka

$7.00

DBL Khor

$8.00

DBL Titos

DBL Absolut

DBL Smirnoff

DBL Ketle One

DBL Grey Goose

Well Gin

$5.00

Beefeater

$8.00

Bombay Saphire

$10.00

Hendricks

$9.00

DBL Well Gin

$7.00

DBL Beefeater

DBL Bombay Saphire

DBL Hendricks

Well Rum

$5.00

Malibu

$8.00

Bacardi

$7.00

Flor De Cana

$7.00

Captain Morgan

$8.00

Ron Viejo D e Caldas

$8.00

Appleton State

$8.00

Barbancourt

$8.00

Botran

$7.00

DBL Well Rum

$7.00

DBL Malibu

DBL Bacardi

DBL Flor De Cana

DBL Captain Morgan

DBL Ron Viejo D e Caldas

DBL Appleton State

DBL Barbancourt

Well Tequila

$5.00

Espolon Silver

$6.50

Don Julio

$8.00

Patron

$7.00

Casa Amigos

$7.00

Jimador

$12.00

Avion

$9.00

Hornitos

$6.00

3 Generaciones

$7.00

Cabo Wabo

$7.00

Don Ramon

$5.00

Don Ramon Platinium

$7.00

Skelly Silver

$9.00

Cazadores

$6.00

Milagros Silver

$6.00

Costa Silver

$6.00

Clase Azul Silver

$19.00

Well Tequila (Copy)

$5.00

DBL Well Tequila

$8.00

DBL Espolon

DBL Don Julio

DBL Patron

DBL Casa Amigos

DBL Jimador

DBL Avion

DBL Hornitos

DBL 3 Generaciones

DBL Cabo Wabo

DBL Don Ramon

DBL Don Ramon Platinium

Akul Espadin

$8.00

Akul Tobala

$10.00

Akul Espadin - Tepeztate

$10.00

Akul 3 Agaves

$15.00

Vida Del Maguey

$11.00

Union Uno

$10.00

DBL Akul Espadin

$14.00

DBL Akul Tobala

$18.00

DBL Akul Espadin - Tepeztate

$18.00

DBL Akul 3 Agaves

$23.00

DBL Vida Del Maguey

$16.00

DBL Union Uno

$18.00

Jameson

$8.00

Buchannan's 12

$9.00

Buchannan's 18

$13.50

Crown Royal

$9.00

Chivas Regal

$10.00

Johnny Walker Black

$9.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$7.00

DBL Jameson

DBL Buchannan's 12

DBL Buchannan's 18

DBL Crown Royal

DBL Chivas Regal

DBL Jhonny Walker

Antioqueno Reg

$5.00

Antioqueno S/A

$5.00

DBL Antioqueno Reg

$8.00

DBL Antioqueno S/A

$8.00

Jagermeister

$8.00

Aperol

$8.00

Grand marnier

$9.00

Torito

$9.00

DBL Jagermeister

DBL Aperol

DBL Grand marnier

DBL Torito

Espolon Reposado

$8.00

Casamigos Reposado

$9.00

DOn Julio Reposado

$9.00

MIlagro Reposado

$7.00

Costa Reposado

$7.00

Cazadores Reposado

$7.00

Don Ramon Reposado

$6.00

Don Ramon Platinum Reposado

$8.00

Patron Reposado

$9.00

Hornitos Reposado

$6.00

Skelly Reposado

$11.00

Clase Azul Reposado

$23.00

Cocktails

Pina Colada

$12.00

Cuba Libre

$10.00

Mojito

$12.00

Sangria

$10.00

Sex On the Beach

$12.00

Michelada

$10.00

Tropical Blue

$12.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$14.00

Chingorolo

$12.00

Mimosa

$9.00

Vampiro

$12.00

Charro Negro

$9.00

Paloma

$11.00

Beer

Corona Extra

$6.00

Corona Ligth

$6.00

Corona Familiar

$6.00

Modelo Especial

$6.00

Modelo Negra

$6.00

Victoria

$6.00

Pacifico

$6.00

XX lager

$6.00

XX Amber

$6.00

Heineken

$6.00

Budweiser

$5.00

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Yuengling

$5.00

Bud Light

$5.00

Peroni

$6.00

Imported Bucket

$25.00

Wine

GL-House Merlot

$6.00

GL-House Cabernet

$6.00

GL-House Pinot Noir

$6.00

GL-Torre Pignon Crianza

GL-Torre Pignon Roble

GL-House Chardoney

$6.00

GL-House Pinot Grio

$6.00

GL-Torre Pignon Verdejo

$8.00

BTL House Merlot

$22.00

BTL House Cabernet

$22.00

BTL House Pinot Noir

$22.00

BTL Torre Pignon Crianza

BTL Torre Pignon Roble

BTL House Chardoney

$22.00

BTL House Pinot Grio

$22.00

BTL Torre Pignon Verdejo

$28.00

N/A Beverage

Jarritos

$3.50

Coca

$3.00

Fanta

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Ice Tea

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Raspberry Iced Tea

$3.00

Peach Iced Tea

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Lemon Iced Tea

$3.00

Horcahta

$4.00

Jamaica

$4.00

Jugo De Pina

$4.00

Jugo De Manzana

$4.00

Jugo de Naranja

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Bottle Water

$2.00

Perrier

$4.00

S. Pellegrino

$4.00

Cafe

$3.50

Glass Water

Diet Coke

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Maragaritas

Skinny Margarita

$13.00

Coronarita

$13.00

Blue Margarita

$11.00

House Margarita

$10.00

Flavored Margarita

$11.00

Jalapeño Margarita

$11.00

Hibiscus Margarita

$11.00

Spicy Pineapple Margarita

$12.00

Vampiro

$12.00

Paloma

$11.00

Charro Negro

$11.00

Mangonada Margarita

$12.00

Cazuela Margarita

$13.00

Grand Margarita

$13.00

Happy Hour

Tacos

$2.50

Garnished With Cilantro and Cebolla

Enchiladas

$2.50

Burritos

$9.00

Guacamole

$5.00

Champinones Al Chipotle

$6.00

Taquitos Dorados

$6.00

Esquites

$5.00

Taco Tuesday

$2.00

Quesadilla

$8.00

Cuba Libre

$5.00

House Tequila

$5.00

Sangria

$6.00

Screwdriver

$6.00

Cape Code

$6.00

Mezcal Espadin

$6.00

House Wine

$5.00

House Margarita

$6.00

Flavored Margarita

$7.00