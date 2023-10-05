Veracruz Restaurant 6418 Lake Worth Road
Food
De Mi Veracruz
Pescado A La Veracruzana Mojarra
Fish, Green And Red Bell Peppers, Onions, Capers, Olives and Jalapenos
Pescado A La Veracruzana Snaper
Pescado A La Veracruzana Filete Snaper
Pescado Frito Mojarra
Fried Fish
Pescado Frito Snaper
Arroz A La Tumbada Seafood
Rice Soup With Seafood
Arroz A La Tumbada Shrimp
Rice Soup With Shrimp
Arroz A La Tumbada Fish
Rice Soup With Fish
Cazuela Jarocha Seafood
Seafood Soup
Cazuela Jarocha Shrimp
Shrimp Soup
Cazuela Jarocha Fish
Fish Soup
A La Diabla Shrimp
Shrimps, Onion In A Very Spicy Sauce
A La Diabla Filete Tilapia
Fish Filete, Onions, In A Very Spicy Sauce
A La Diabla Filete Snapper
Al Ajillo Shrimp
Shrimps And Onions in Garlic Sauce
Al Ajillo Tilapia
Fish Filete and Onions In Garlic Sauce
Al Ajillo Snaper
Fish In Garlic Sauce
Empanizados Shrimp
Breaded Shrimp
Empanizados Fish Tilapia
Breaded Fish Filete
Shrimp Ceviche
Shrimp, Onions, Tomatoes, Cilantro and Avocado.
Fish Ceviche
Fish, Onions, Tomatoes, Cilantro and Avocado.
Mixed Ceviche
Fish And Shrimp, Onions, Tomatoes, Cilantro, And Avocado.
Shrimp Cocktail
Shrimp, Onions, Cilantro, Avocado In Our Homemade Tomatoe Sauce.
Vuelve A La Vida
Seafood , Onions, Cilantro, Avocado In Our Homemade Tomatoe Sauce.
Fajitas De Camaron
Appetizers
Champinones Chipotle
Baby Bella Mushrooms, Onions, Bacon, In a Creamy Chipotle Sauce.
Esquites
Fresh Corn With Cotija Cheese, Lime and Chili Powder
Guacamole Large
Avocado, Onions, Tomatoes and Cilantro.
Guacamole Small
Minilla
Stew Fish Pulp In Dried Pepper Suace with Onions, Avocados, And Olives.
Queso Dip
Blend Of 4 Cheeses With Jalapeno Served With Chips
Queso Fundido
Mexican Cheese With Chorizo, Onions And Our Famous Ranchera Sauce
Taquitos Dorados
Crispy Rolled Tzacos Stuffed with Potato and Chorizo.
Tortilla Rellena De Camaron
Corn Dough Filled With Sauteed Shrimps In Garlic Oil.
Empanadas Del Mar
Corn Dough EmpanadaFilled with Shrimps or Minilla, Garnished with Lettuce, tomatoes,
Soup
Caldo De Pollo
1/4 Chicken or Shreded with Potatoes, Carrots, Zuchini Squash,
Caldo De Pollo Small
Shredded with Potatoes, Carrots, Zuchini Squash,
Caldo De Res
Beef, Potatoes, Carrots, Corn and Zuchinni Squash.
Caldo De Res Small
Beef, Potatoes, Carrots, Corn and Zuchinni Squash.
Pozole
Homyni, Pork Meat, Lettuce, Onions, Radish and Lime.
Menudo
Salads
Chicken Main Course
Mole Poblano
1/4 of Chicken Smothered in Dried Peppers, Chocolate and Nuts Sauce
Rajas Con Crema
Chicken Strips with Poblano Peppers, Corn and Onions In a Creamy White Sauce.
Adobado
1/4 Of Chicken Smothered In a Red Dried Peppers Sauce with Potatoes and Carrots.
A la Plancha
Grilled Chicken Breast served with Pico de Gallo, Rice and Beans.
Fajitas
Grilled Chicken Strips With Onions, And Bell Peppers.
Pork Main Course
Costillas en Salsa Verde
Pork Ribs Smothered in Green Sauce With Zichinni and Corn.
Adobo
Pork Ribs Smothered in a Red Dried Peppers Sauce with Potatoes and Carrots.
Cochinita Pibil
Slow Cook Pork In A Annatto Special Sauce Garnished With Red Pickle Onions and Jalapenos.
Carnitas
Fried Pork Shreded with Onions.
Chuletas
Fried Pork Chops Marinated in Our Sour-salty Sauce.
Beef Main Course
Carne Asada
Grilled Steak marinated in Our House Meat Sauce.
Carne Ranchera
Grilled Steak marinated in Our House Meat Sauce, And Garnished With Oninons, Tomatoes, Cilantro and Jalapenos.
Bistec A La Mexicana
Slow Cooked Steak With Potatoes and Onions In Our Signature Ranchera Sauce.
Beef Fajitas
Grilled Steak Strips with Onions, and Bell Peppers.
Tampiquena
Grilled Steak With Two Cheese Enchiladas.
Tipicos
Street Tacos
3 Tacos, Garnished with Onions and Cilantro.
Flautas
4 Flour tortilla Crispy Tacos Garnished With Cream and Cheese.
Tqauitos Dorados
4 Corn Tortilla Crispy Tacos Garnished With Cream and Cheese.
Enchiladas
4 Corn Tortilla, Filled With Meat Or Veggies, Garnished with Salsa, Cream and Cheese.
Quesadilla
12 Inches Flour Tortilla, Cheese Onions, Bell Peppers and The Meat of your Choice.
Burrito
12" Flour Tortilla Filled With Rice, Beans, Cheese and The Meat Of Your Choice.
Sopes
3 Corn Dough Handmade Tortillas Topped With Beans, Meat, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cream and Cheese.
Tamales
3 CornMeal Dough Filled With Chicken or Pork, Steamed In Corn Husks With a Side Of Salsa and Fresco Cheese.
Mix And Match
Fajitas Veracruz
Grilled Chicken, Beef Strips and Shrimps With Onions and Bell Peppers.
Asada Del Mar Al Ajillo
Grilled Steak topped with Shrimps and Onions in Our Garlic Homemade Sauce.
Pollo Del Mar Al Chipotle
Grilled Chicken Breast Topped With Shrimps, Mushrooms and Onions in Chipotle Sauce.
Botanas Veracruz
Mini Cheese Quesadillas, Potatoes and Hot dogs, in Our Red Sauce Chicken And Beef Strips, And Mexican Chorizo.
Kids Menu
Dessert
Tacos By Piece
Drinks
Liquor
Well Vodka
Khor
Titos
Absolut
Smirnoff
Kettle One
Grey Goose
DBL Well Vodka
DBL Khor
DBL Titos
DBL Absolut
DBL Smirnoff
DBL Ketle One
DBL Grey Goose
Well Gin
Beefeater
Bombay Saphire
Hendricks
DBL Well Gin
DBL Beefeater
DBL Bombay Saphire
DBL Hendricks
Well Rum
Malibu
Bacardi
Flor De Cana
Captain Morgan
Ron Viejo D e Caldas
Appleton State
Barbancourt
Botran
DBL Well Rum
DBL Malibu
DBL Bacardi
DBL Flor De Cana
DBL Captain Morgan
DBL Ron Viejo D e Caldas
DBL Appleton State
DBL Barbancourt
Well Tequila
Espolon Silver
Don Julio
Patron
Casa Amigos
Jimador
Avion
Hornitos
3 Generaciones
Cabo Wabo
Don Ramon
Don Ramon Platinium
Skelly Silver
Cazadores
Milagros Silver
Costa Silver
Clase Azul Silver
DBL Well Tequila
DBL Espolon
DBL Don Julio
DBL Patron
DBL Casa Amigos
DBL Jimador
DBL Avion
DBL Hornitos
DBL 3 Generaciones
DBL Cabo Wabo
DBL Don Ramon
DBL Don Ramon Platinium
Akul Espadin
Akul Tobala
Akul Espadin - Tepeztate
Akul 3 Agaves
Vida Del Maguey
Union Uno
DBL Akul Espadin
DBL Akul Tobala
DBL Akul Espadin - Tepeztate
DBL Akul 3 Agaves
DBL Vida Del Maguey
DBL Union Uno
Jameson
Buchannan's 12
Buchannan's 18
Crown Royal
Chivas Regal
Johnny Walker Black
Johnnie Walker Red
DBL Jameson
DBL Buchannan's 12
DBL Buchannan's 18
DBL Crown Royal
DBL Chivas Regal
DBL Jhonny Walker
Antioqueno Reg
Antioqueno S/A
DBL Antioqueno Reg
DBL Antioqueno S/A
Jagermeister
Aperol
Grand marnier
Torito
DBL Jagermeister
DBL Aperol
DBL Grand marnier
DBL Torito
Espolon Reposado
Casamigos Reposado
DOn Julio Reposado
MIlagro Reposado
Costa Reposado
Cazadores Reposado
Don Ramon Reposado
Don Ramon Platinum Reposado
Patron Reposado
Hornitos Reposado
Skelly Reposado
Clase Azul Reposado
Cocktails
Beer
Wine
GL-House Merlot
GL-House Cabernet
GL-House Pinot Noir
GL-Torre Pignon Crianza
GL-Torre Pignon Roble
GL-House Chardoney
GL-House Pinot Grio
GL-Torre Pignon Verdejo
BTL House Merlot
BTL House Cabernet
BTL House Pinot Noir
BTL Torre Pignon Crianza
BTL Torre Pignon Roble
BTL House Chardoney
BTL House Pinot Grio
BTL Torre Pignon Verdejo
N/A Beverage
Jarritos
Coca
Fanta
Sprite
Dr. Pepper
Root Beer
Ice Tea
Hot Tea
Raspberry Iced Tea
Peach Iced Tea
Sweet Tea
Lemon Iced Tea
Horcahta
Jamaica
Jugo De Pina
Jugo De Manzana
Jugo de Naranja
Lemonade
Club Soda
Bottle Water
Perrier
S. Pellegrino
Cafe
Glass Water
Diet Coke
Coke Zero
Ginger Ale
Maragaritas
Happy Hour
Tacos
Garnished With Cilantro and Cebolla