Skip to Main content
Verbena 3455 Ringsby Court
Pickup
ASAP
from
3455 Ringsby Court
0
Your order
Verbena 3455 Ringsby Court
You can only place scheduled delivery orders.
Pickup
ASAP
from
3455 Ringsby Court
Appetizers
Entrees
Desserts
Sides
Salads
Salsas
Kids Menu
Specials
NA Beverages
Appetizers
Tequenos
$10.50
Empanadas
$10.00
Tostones
$12.00
Cachapas
$10.50
Arepas
$10.00
Entrees
Verbena Sandwich
$15.00
Pabellon
$16.50
Asado Negro
$18.00
Pernil
$16.50
Polenta
$16.50
Pasticho
$16.00
Desserts
Rice Pudding
$4.00
Bienmesabe
$7.00
Out of stock
Chocolate cake
$6.50
Guava and cheese tequenos (3)
$5.00
Nutella tequenos (3)
$5.50
Out of stock
Sides
House Rice
$3.00
Yuca Sticks
$5.00
Coleslaw
$3.00
Arepas with nata
$4.50
Black Beans
$3.00
Sweet Plantain
$5.50
Plain Tostones
$5.50
Potato salad
$3.00
Salads
Jicama salad
$10.00
House Salad
$12.00
Garden salad
$12.00
Salsas
Salsa de Ajo
$1.00
Guasacaca
$1.00
Nata Sauce
$1.00
Salsa Rosada
$1.00
Tomato jam
$1.00
Morita Sauce (spicy)
$1.00
Hibiscus Vinaigrette
$1.00
Maracuya Vinaigrette
$1.00
Balsamic Vinaigrette
$1.00
Kids Menu
Pabellon for kids
$8.50
Chicken tenders
$10.00
Grill cheese Sandwich
$8.00
Cheese Arepas (3)
$6.50
Tequenos (4)
$8.00
Specials
Sandwich de Pernil
$15.00
Chocolate y tequenos
$6.50
Out of stock
Coffee y tequenos
$6.50
Out of stock
NA Beverages
Juices
$3.50
Sodas
$3.50
Water Bottle
$3.00
Hot chocolate
Coffee
Hot Tea 12oz
$3.50
Verbena 3455 Ringsby Court Location and Ordering Hours
(720) 450-7355
3455 Ringsby Court, Denver, CO 80216
Closed
• Opens Friday at 11AM
All hours
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement