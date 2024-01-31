Veritas Port Pecans 1/2 pound

$18.00

Made from Missouri Pecans, the only heirloom pecans still grown in the world, these delicious nuts are smaller and sweeter than their larger and better known cousin - the Southern Pecan - that is grown in Georgia and Alabama. Veritas Port Pecans are hand roasted in small batches, using the perfect balance of salty and sweet with a healthy dose of their names sake - port - in addition to much time and attention. Equally good served as a simple snack as they are served with cheeses and atop salads and desserts.