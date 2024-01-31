Veritas Gateway to Food & Wine
SANDWICHES & SALADS
- Cubano Sandwich$16.00Out of stock
Braised Pork, Grilled Bacon, Spicy Mustard, Pickles, Fontina and Caramelized Onion Aioli on a Baguette
- Big Bird Sandwich$16.00
Fried Chicken, Prosciutto, Romesco, Pickles, Lime Pickled Onions and Aioli on a Baguette
- Cheese Monger$12.00
the Original Veritas Cheese Panini! Cheddar, Swiss, Munster and Feta Cream Cheese on White Artisan Bread (Chef Mathis warns that this sandwich does not travel well - eat soon after pick up.)
- Mr. Rogers Sandwich$14.00
Portabella, Roasted Squash, Roasted Garlic, Grilled Onion, Oven Dried Tomato, Roasted Red Pepper, Herb Goat Cheese and Sweet Onion Aioli on a Baguette
- Mr Crunchy$16.00
Country Ham and Fontina on a French Toasted baguette with Dijon Mustard, Onion, Pickles and Caramelized Onion Aioli
- Beets and Berries Salad$14.00
Beets, Fresh Berries, Bacon, Mint, Pickled Onions, Grilled Onions and Tarragon
- Kale Salad$14.00
- Cutlery to go
Need a plastic fork? We won't include them unless you ask, but will be happy to give them to you for free if you just add it to your order
CHIPS
BEVERAGES
- Icelandic Still Water$4.00
- Mexican Coke$4.00
- Diet Coke$4.00
- Sprite$4.00
- Topo-Chico$4.00
- Pure Leaf Iced Tea$4.00
- Budweiser$5.00
- City Wide Pale Ale$7.00
- 11 Point IPA$7.00
- Fitz's Root Beer$4.00
- Tequila Margarita$8.00
6 oz. traditional tequila Margarita in a sealed jar - ready for you to add ice
- Vodka Raspberry Lemonade$8.00
6 oz. Raspberry Lemonade with Vodka in a sealed jar - ready for you to add ice
DESSERT
- Carrot Cake with Candied Pecans and House Made Caramel$14.00
- Tre Cuori Gelato & Dad's Cookie Sandwich$5.00
Both Sandwiches made with Dad's Original Scotch Oatmeal Cookies and fabulous Gelato from our neighbors Tre Cuori Choose Fior Di Latte 'Vanilla' or Belgium Chocolate (dairy-free) 'Chocolate'
- Joseph's Brownie$8.00Out of stock
- Dad's Original Scotch Oatmeal Cookies / Sleeve$8.00
- Dad's Original Scotch Oatmeal Cookies / Short Sleeve$5.00
- Panna Cotta with Baked Fruit$8.00
- One Cookie$4.00
RETAIL & PANTRY
- SnapShot Fermented Chili Sauce 5 oz.$9.00
Each "Batch" of Fermented Chili Sauce is made from the exact same recipe while the specific chilis used in each create a unique flavor profile, heat intensity and color. Choose your specific bottle at Veritas.
- SnapShot Fermented Chili Sauce 10 oz.$14.00
Each "Batch" of Fermented Chili Sauce is made from the exact same recipe while the specific chilis used in each create a unique flavor profile, heat intensity and color. Choose your specific 5 oz. bottle at Veritas.
- Pantry Soup by the Quart (ready to heat)$19.00
THIS WEEK'S SOUP BY THE QUART Traditional Chili: Ground Beef, Tomatoes, Black Beans, Kidney Beans and Pintos; Shitake Mushrooms, Onions and Spices. Ready for you to take home, heat and enjoy.
- Veritas Port Pecans 1/2 pound$18.00
Made from Missouri Pecans, the only heirloom pecans still grown in the world, these delicious nuts are smaller and sweeter than their larger and better known cousin - the Southern Pecan - that is grown in Georgia and Alabama. Veritas Port Pecans are hand roasted in small batches, using the perfect balance of salty and sweet with a healthy dose of their names sake - port - in addition to much time and attention. Equally good served as a simple snack as they are served with cheeses and atop salads and desserts.
- Veritas Port Pecans 1 pound$36.00
